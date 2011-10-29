Pearson conquers a windy Warrnambool for second time
Australian becomes first double winner since reinvigorated event began in '96
Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) had plenty of time to celebrate as he cruised solo into Warrnambool, claiming victory at the prestigious classic for an historic second time. For the usually prolific Pearson, 2011 has been a somewhat 'light' year, but the 28-year-old proved today he still knows how to win, powering away late in the race for a gutsy victory.
“This is a dream, the biggest thrill of my life,” the jubilant Pearson told a large rain-drenched crowd at the finish line in Warrnambool’s Raglan Parade. “I don’t think I have ever won a decent race in a solo breakaway before. This is a new one for me.”
Pearson finished 13 seconds ahead of teammate Nathan Haas completing a Genesys one-two, with recent Tour of Timor winner Luke Fetch (Search2retain) finishing in third.
Fetch and Pearson defied the rain and strong headwinds that plagued the latter end of the race, to spurt clear of the leading group of 25 riders about 15 kilometres from Warrnambool. The two worked together well before the more experienced New South Welshman found the extra grit to free himself from his younger rival in the final 10 kilometres.
Pearson added that he was pleased to be given the chance to take the victory after a selfless year in support of his now US bound teammates; Von Hoff and Haas.
“I have been playing second fiddle to the likes of Nathan and Steele this year,” Pearson said. “I was happy to do that, but to win a second Warrnambool is an incredible feeling.”
For Haas meanwhile, who recently announced he will be joining the WorldTour next year with Garmin-Cervelo, second in the Warrnambool is enough to crown him the 2011 National Road Series champion.
Genesys had previously also sealed the team's classification for the series.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7:24:14
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:13
|3
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|0:00:15
|4
|Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:36
|6
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|7
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
|8
|Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com)
|9
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Trek)
|10
|Nicholas Mitchell (Wyndham City Council)
|11
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|12
|Russell Gill (Eastern Oak)
|13
|Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill)
|14
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|15
|Dylan Hately (Eastern Oak)
|16
|Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak)
|17
|Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
|18
|George Tansley (Sasi/Team O'grady)
|19
|Mark O'brien (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)
|0:00:45
|20
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
|21
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|22
|Tom Leaper (Wyndham City Council)
|0:00:54
|23
|Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
|0:01:53
|24
|Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|0:05:00
|25
|Andrew Christie (Tifosi Eyewear)
|0:05:49
|26
|Edward White (Bikebug.Com)
|27
|Anthony Kellen (Wyndham City Council)
|28
|Travers Nuttall (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|29
|Danny Kah (Cycling-Inform Team)
|30
|Aaron Salisbury (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|31
|Harry Carpenter (Sasi/Team O'grady)
|32
|Benjamin Johnson (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|33
|Joel Stearnes (Warrnambool City Council)
|34
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|35
|Mark Guirguis (Sole Devotion)
|36
|Scott Mcphee (Sasi/Team O'grady)
|37
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|0:05:55
|38
|Lachlan Ambrose (Warrnambool City Council)
|39
|Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing)
|0:06:02
|40
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|41
|Matthew Lloyd (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)
|0:06:14
|42
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)
|0:12:55
|43
|Joel Strachan (Tkm Slattery)
|44
|Nick Bensley (Sole Devotion)
|45
|Conan Daley (Sew-Eurodrive)
|46
|Callum Fagg (Warrnambool City Council)
|47
|Luke Aggett (Eastern Oak)
|48
|Brendan Rowbotham (Cycling-Inform Team)
|49
|Ben White (Tkm Slattery)
|50
|James Love (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)
|51
|James Bennett (John West Cycling)
|52
|Reece Stephens (Tkm Slattery)
|53
|David Mulhall (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|54
|Daniel Strauss (Zoom Video Racing)
|55
|Luigi Vecchio (Wyndham City Council)
|56
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|57
|Pascal Lussier-Duquette (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)
|58
|Steven Robb (Search2Retain)
|59
|Trent Stevenson (Eastern Oak)
|60
|Tim Hucker (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)
|61
|Josh Egbers (Flagstaff Hill)
|62
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki Trek)
|63
|Dave Edwards (Evolution Cycles)
|64
|Steven Pilson (John West Cycling)
|65
|Gabriel Carey (Independent Cranes)
|66
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|67
|Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
|68
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|69
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
|70
|Christopher Joustra (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
|71
|Michael Knoff (John West Cycling)
|0:13:05
|72
|David Tozer (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)
|73
|Andrew Hutcheson (Flagstaff Hill)
|0:24:06
|74
|Timshel Knoll-Miller (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
|75
|Michal Krodkiewski (Tkm Slattery)
|0:24:09
|76
|Cameron Winton (Tifosi Eyewear)
|0:24:11
|77
|Simon Knowles (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)
|0:24:13
|78
|Samuel Rix (Lady Bay Resort)
|0:24:14
|79
|Kane Fraser (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|0:29:48
|80
|Cameron Mcdonald (Zoom Video Racing)
|81
|William Raisin-Shaw (Sole Devotion)
|0:29:51
|82
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:29:53
|83
|Michael Brown (Zoom Video Racing)
|0:29:56
|84
|Brendan Mahony (Tifosi Eyewear)
|85
|Fraser Northey (Sasi/Team O'grady)
|0:29:59
|86
|Boon Yeo (Tifosi Eyewear)
|0:30:01
|87
|Geoffrey Robertson (Footscray Cycling Club)
|0:30:06
|88
|Ben James (Lady Bay Resort)
|0:32:38
|89
|Brad James (6Am-Ers Cycling)
|90
|Mat Tippett (Evolution Cycles)
|91
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|92
|Daniel Gafa (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
|93
|Tim Jones (Cheese World)
|0:33:35
|94
|Karl Evans (Eastern Oak)
|0:33:36
|95
|Lee Turner (Sole Devotion)
|0:38:02
|96
|Anthony Seipolt (Lady Bay Resort)
|97
|Michael Skerritt (Vip Packaging)
|98
|Matt Hand (The Standard)
|99
|Tony Mcgann (Radio 3Yb)
|100
|Paul La Cava (Independent Cranes)
|0:38:22
|101
|Mitchell Cooper (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)
|0:40:26
|102
|Matthew Opperman (Tifosi Eyewear)
|103
|Iain Clark (The Standard)
|104
|Lewis Garland (Sew-Eurodrive)
|105
|Neil Robinson (Cheese World)
|106
|Nicholas Mceniry (Tkm Slattery)
|107
|Jack Carecos (Independent Cranes)
|108
|Jake Morgan (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
|109
|Chris Halley (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|110
|William Murray (Footscray Cycling Club)
|111
|Brett Van Berkl (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
|112
|Neale Adams (Radio 3Yb)
|113
|Paul Volk (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|114
|Glenn Schoer (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
|115
|Gus Gollings (6Am-Ers Cycling)
|116
|John Marcan (Vip Packaging)
|117
|Andrew Caune (Evolution Cycles)
|118
|Vince Condello (Crino Cycles)
|119
|John Dam (Crino Cycles)
|120
|Tim Mcgrath (Sole Devotion)
|121
|Peter Apps (Tifosi Eyewear)
|122
|Philip Turnbull (Lady Bay Resort)
|123
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki Trek)
|124
|Nicholas Squillari (Cheese World)
|0:40:36
|125
|Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
|126
|Colin Bell (Vip Packaging)
|0:42:47
|127
|Paul Hearne (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|0:43:21
|128
|Rian Douglas (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)
|0:51:22
|129
|Liam Mccrory (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)
|0:51:25
|130
|Alejandro Jimenez (Independent Cranes)
|0:53:31
|131
|Daryl Stewart (Radio 3Yb)
|0:54:50
|132
|Brad Fogg (6Am-Ers Cycling)
|1:12:46
|133
|Gavin De Kretser (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)
|1:12:51
|134
|Thomas Mcdonough (Crino Cycles)
|1:12:54
|135
|James O'keefe (The Standard)
|1:22:10
|136
|Glynn Matthey (Vip Packaging)
|1:31:15
|137
|Patrick Mcintyre (Vip Packaging)
|138
|Erich Gstrein (Radio 3Yb)
|139
|Glen Bowen (The Standard)
|DNF
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|DNF
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|DNF
|Peter Ladd (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)
|DNF
|Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)
|DNF
|Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
|DNF
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Chris Savage (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B Racing)
|DNF
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|DNF
|William Lind (Suzuki Trek)
|DNF
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki Trek)
|DNF
|Tom Donald (Search2Retain)
|DNF
|Phillip Mundy (Sasi/Team O'grady)
|DNF
|Andrew Roe (Sasi/Team O'grady)
|DNF
|Nicholas D'ambrosio (Eastern Oak)
|DNF
|Tom Paton (Wyndham City Council)
|DNF
|Michael Smith (Wyndham City Council)
|DNF
|Andrei Tonello (Wyndham City Council)
|DNF
|Rhys Gillett (Warrnambool City Council)
|DNF
|Jacob Sutherland (Warrnambool City Council)
|DNF
|Harry Hanley (Cycling-Inform Team)
|DNF
|James Bell (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Adam Trewin (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Nathan Wilson (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Trevor Perry (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Justin Matthews (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)
|DNF
|Byron Davy (Tkm Slattery)
|DNF
|Adrian Jackson (Tkm Slattery)
|DNF
|Andrew Clark (Zoom Video Racing)
|DNF
|Wesley Cordingley (Zoom Video Racing)
|DNF
|Leigh Clifford (Sew-Eurodrive)
|DNF
|Anthony Fewster (Sew-Eurodrive)
|DNF
|Dermot Healy (Sew-Eurodrive)
|DNF
|David Kelly (Lady Bay Resort)
|DNF
|Ben Hilleard (Lady Bay Resort)
|DNF
|Peter Malcolm (Lady Bay Resort)
|DNF
|Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Lady Bay Resort)
|DNF
|Tim Claeys (Tifosi Eyewear)
|DNF
|Ben Aigner (Crino Cycles)
|DNF
|Brent Hall (Crino Cycles)
|DNF
|James Ciuffetelli (Crino Cycles)
|DNF
|Tony Piacquadio (Evolution Cycles)
|DNF
|Daniel Standen (Evolution Cycles)
|DNF
|Samuel Beveridge (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Wayne Flint (6Am-Ers Cycling)
|DNF
|Richard Read (6Am-Ers Cycling)
|DNF
|Benjamin Douglas (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
|DNF
|John Forrest (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
|DNF
|Vincent Geluwie (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
|DNF
|Peter Clarke (Cheese World)
|DNF
|Tony Escott (Independent Cranes)
|DNF
|Ross Hamilton (Independent Cranes)
|DNF
|Mitchell Allen (Vip Packaging)
|DNF
|Sam Evans (The Standard)
|DNF
|Peter Markey (The Standard)
|DNF
|Gary Mclennan (Radio 3Yb)
|DNF
|Peter May (Radio 3Yb)
|DNF
|Gareth Knight (Flagstaff Hill)
|DNF
|Peter Reid (Flagstaff Hill)
|DNF
|Jason Farnell (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|DNF
|Ray Forbes (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
|DNF
|Antony Dimitrovski (Warrnambool City Council)
|DNS
|Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
|DNS
|Chris Jongewaard (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNS
|Samuel Witmitz (Warrnambool City Council)
|DNS
|Rodney Andonopoulos (Sew-Eurodrive)
|DNS
|Danny Cohen (Sew-Eurodrive)
|DNS
|Steven Martin (Sew-Eurodrive)
|DNS
|Mike Edgar (Crino Cycles)
|DNS
|Matthew Gstrein (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
|DNS
|Tim O'leary (Cheese World)
|DNS
|Derek Bogaert (Cheese World)
|DNS
|Daniel Chalhoub (Flagstaff Hill)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|5:37:01
|2
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|24
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|12
|3
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|11
|4
|Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak)
|7
|5
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|6
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|7
|Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
|4
|8
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|4
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|10
|Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill)
|4
|11
|Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|12
|Steven Pilson (John West Cycling)
|3
|13
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|3
|14
|Nicholas Mitchell (Wyndham City Council)
|3
|15
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|16
|Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|2
|17
|Edward White (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|18
|Tom Leaper (Wyndham City Council)
|2
|19
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|20
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|21
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|22
|Russell Gill (Eastern Oak)
|1
|23
|Dylan Hately (Eastern Oak)
|1
|24
|Tim Jones (Cheese World)
|1
|25
|Mark O'brien (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)
|1
|26
|Luigi Vecchio (Wyndham City Council)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|12
|pts
|2
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|8
|3
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|4
|Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|5
|5
|Russell Gill (Eastern Oak)
|3
|6
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|3
|7
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|8
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|9
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|10
|George Tansley (Sasi/Team O'grady)
|1
|11
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|22:13:31
|2
|Search2Retain
|0:00:47
|3
|Eastern Oak
|0:00:59
|4
|Bikebug.Com
|0:02:16
|5
|Plan B Racing
|0:06:04
|6
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:06:25
|7
|Wyndham City Council
|0:06:30
|8
|Sasi/Team O'grady
|0:11:25
|9
|Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital
|0:15:49
|10
|Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race
|0:19:05
|11
|Warrnambool City Council
|0:23:50
|12
|John West Cycling
|0:30:56
|13
|Flagstaff Hill
|0:36:48
|14
|Tkm Slattery
|0:37:56
|15
|Sole Devotion
|0:47:46
|16
|Ma Cycling - Jarasport
|0:49:14
|17
|Suzuki Trek
|0:53:08
|18
|Tifosi Eyewear
|0:59:07
|19
|Zoom Video Racing
|1:11:50
|20
|Evolution Cycles
|1:25:10
|21
|Latrobe City Cycling Club
|22
|Independent Cranes
|1:30:54
|23
|Lady Bay Resort
|1:34:05
|24
|Shipwreck Coast Marketing
|1:49:51
|25
|Cheese World
|1:53:48
|26
|Vip Packaging
|2:00:26
|27
|Radio 3Yb
|2:12:29
|28
|6Am-Ers Cycling
|2:25:01
|29
|Crino Cycles
|2:32:57
|30
|The Standard
|2:39:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Aggett (Eastern Oak)
|7:37:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Pilson (John West Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|2
|3
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Edward White (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|3
|Luigi Vecchio (Wyndham City Council)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|2
|3
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|3
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|2
|2
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|2
|3
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|3
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak)
|2
|3
|Tim Jones (Cheese World)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill)
|2
|3
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill)
|2
|3
|Russell Gill (Eastern Oak)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak)
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Leaper (Wyndham City Council)
|2
|3
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak)
|2
|3
|Dylan Hately (Eastern Oak)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Mitchell (Wyndham City Council)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Mark O'brien (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Rhys Gillett (Warrnambool City Council)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|3
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|3
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|3
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Gill (Eastern Oak)
|3
|pts
|2
|Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|2
|3
|George Tansley (Sasi/Team O'grady)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|3
|3
|Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy