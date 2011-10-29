Trending

Pearson conquers a windy Warrnambool for second time

Australian becomes first double winner since reinvigorated event began in '96

Image 1 of 24

Pearson crosses the line for an historic second victory in the Warrnambool.

Pearson crosses the line for an historic second victory in the Warrnambool.
(Image credit: Darryl Griffiths)
Image 2 of 24

Pearson waves to the crowd.

Pearson waves to the crowd.
(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 3 of 24

The weather was excellent early on, but a late change saw wind and rain effect the race.

The weather was excellent early on, but a late change saw wind and rain effect the race.
(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 4 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 5 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 6 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 7 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 8 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 9 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 10 of 24

Wind and gravel on the road made crashes a not unregular event.

Wind and gravel on the road made crashes a not unregular event.
(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 11 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 12 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 13 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 14 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 15 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 16 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 17 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 18 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 19 of 24

This cow had one of the best views of the race.

This cow had one of the best views of the race.
(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 20 of 24

(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 21 of 24

The view from the finish in Warrnambool.

The view from the finish in Warrnambool.
(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 22 of 24

'That felt good'. Pearson celebrates his biggest win of 2011.

'That felt good'. Pearson celebrates his biggest win of 2011.
(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 23 of 24

Pearson looks back, but has plenty of time to roll over the line.

Pearson looks back, but has plenty of time to roll over the line.
(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)
Image 24 of 24

Pearson talks about his win at the post-race conference.

Pearson talks about his win at the post-race conference.
(Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) had plenty of time to celebrate as he cruised solo into Warrnambool, claiming victory at the prestigious classic for an historic second time. For the usually prolific Pearson, 2011 has been a somewhat 'light' year, but the 28-year-old proved today he still knows how to win, powering away late in the race for a gutsy victory.

“This is a dream, the biggest thrill of my life,” the jubilant Pearson told a large rain-drenched crowd at the finish line in Warrnambool’s Raglan Parade. “I don’t think I have ever won a decent race in a solo breakaway before. This is a new one for me.”

Pearson finished 13 seconds ahead of teammate Nathan Haas completing a Genesys one-two, with recent Tour of Timor winner Luke Fetch (Search2retain) finishing in third.

Fetch and Pearson defied the rain and strong headwinds that plagued the latter end of the race, to spurt clear of the leading group of 25 riders about 15 kilometres from Warrnambool. The two worked together well before the more experienced New South Welshman found the extra grit to free himself from his younger rival in the final 10 kilometres.

Pearson added that he was pleased to be given the chance to take the victory after a selfless year in support of his now US bound teammates; Von Hoff and Haas.

“I have been playing second fiddle to the likes of Nathan and Steele this year,” Pearson said. “I was happy to do that, but to win a second Warrnambool is an incredible feeling.”

For Haas meanwhile, who recently announced he will be joining the WorldTour next year with Garmin-Cervelo, second in the Warrnambool is enough to crown him the 2011 National Road Series champion.

Genesys had previously also sealed the team's classification for the series.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7:24:14
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:13
3Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:00:15
4Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)
5Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:36
6Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
7Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
8Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com)
9Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Trek)
10Nicholas Mitchell (Wyndham City Council)
11Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)
12Russell Gill (Eastern Oak)
13Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill)
14Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)
15Dylan Hately (Eastern Oak)
16Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak)
17Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
18George Tansley (Sasi/Team O'grady)
19Mark O'brien (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)0:00:45
20Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
21Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
22Tom Leaper (Wyndham City Council)0:00:54
23Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)0:01:53
24Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)0:05:00
25Andrew Christie (Tifosi Eyewear)0:05:49
26Edward White (Bikebug.Com)
27Anthony Kellen (Wyndham City Council)
28Travers Nuttall (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
29Danny Kah (Cycling-Inform Team)
30Aaron Salisbury (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
31Harry Carpenter (Sasi/Team O'grady)
32Benjamin Johnson (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
33Joel Stearnes (Warrnambool City Council)
34Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
35Mark Guirguis (Sole Devotion)
36Scott Mcphee (Sasi/Team O'grady)
37Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)0:05:55
38Lachlan Ambrose (Warrnambool City Council)
39Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing)0:06:02
40Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
41Matthew Lloyd (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)0:06:14
42Kel Chaffey-Jones (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)0:12:55
43Joel Strachan (Tkm Slattery)
44Nick Bensley (Sole Devotion)
45Conan Daley (Sew-Eurodrive)
46Callum Fagg (Warrnambool City Council)
47Luke Aggett (Eastern Oak)
48Brendan Rowbotham (Cycling-Inform Team)
49Ben White (Tkm Slattery)
50James Love (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)
51James Bennett (John West Cycling)
52Reece Stephens (Tkm Slattery)
53David Mulhall (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)
54Daniel Strauss (Zoom Video Racing)
55Luigi Vecchio (Wyndham City Council)
56Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
57Pascal Lussier-Duquette (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)
58Steven Robb (Search2Retain)
59Trent Stevenson (Eastern Oak)
60Tim Hucker (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)
61Josh Egbers (Flagstaff Hill)
62Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki Trek)
63Dave Edwards (Evolution Cycles)
64Steven Pilson (John West Cycling)
65Gabriel Carey (Independent Cranes)
66Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
67Rowan Dever (John West Cycling)
68Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
69Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing)
70Christopher Joustra (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
71Michael Knoff (John West Cycling)0:13:05
72David Tozer (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)
73Andrew Hutcheson (Flagstaff Hill)0:24:06
74Timshel Knoll-Miller (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
75Michal Krodkiewski (Tkm Slattery)0:24:09
76Cameron Winton (Tifosi Eyewear)0:24:11
77Simon Knowles (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)0:24:13
78Samuel Rix (Lady Bay Resort)0:24:14
79Kane Fraser (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)0:29:48
80Cameron Mcdonald (Zoom Video Racing)
81William Raisin-Shaw (Sole Devotion)0:29:51
82Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:29:53
83Michael Brown (Zoom Video Racing)0:29:56
84Brendan Mahony (Tifosi Eyewear)
85Fraser Northey (Sasi/Team O'grady)0:29:59
86Boon Yeo (Tifosi Eyewear)0:30:01
87Geoffrey Robertson (Footscray Cycling Club)0:30:06
88Ben James (Lady Bay Resort)0:32:38
89Brad James (6Am-Ers Cycling)
90Mat Tippett (Evolution Cycles)
91Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)
92Daniel Gafa (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
93Tim Jones (Cheese World)0:33:35
94Karl Evans (Eastern Oak)0:33:36
95Lee Turner (Sole Devotion)0:38:02
96Anthony Seipolt (Lady Bay Resort)
97Michael Skerritt (Vip Packaging)
98Matt Hand (The Standard)
99Tony Mcgann (Radio 3Yb)
100Paul La Cava (Independent Cranes)0:38:22
101Mitchell Cooper (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)0:40:26
102Matthew Opperman (Tifosi Eyewear)
103Iain Clark (The Standard)
104Lewis Garland (Sew-Eurodrive)
105Neil Robinson (Cheese World)
106Nicholas Mceniry (Tkm Slattery)
107Jack Carecos (Independent Cranes)
108Jake Morgan (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
109Chris Halley (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
110William Murray (Footscray Cycling Club)
111Brett Van Berkl (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
112Neale Adams (Radio 3Yb)
113Paul Volk (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
114Glenn Schoer (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
115Gus Gollings (6Am-Ers Cycling)
116John Marcan (Vip Packaging)
117Andrew Caune (Evolution Cycles)
118Vince Condello (Crino Cycles)
119John Dam (Crino Cycles)
120Tim Mcgrath (Sole Devotion)
121Peter Apps (Tifosi Eyewear)
122Philip Turnbull (Lady Bay Resort)
123Stephen Bomball (Suzuki Trek)
124Nicholas Squillari (Cheese World)0:40:36
125Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
126Colin Bell (Vip Packaging)0:42:47
127Paul Hearne (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)0:43:21
128Rian Douglas (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)0:51:22
129Liam Mccrory (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)0:51:25
130Alejandro Jimenez (Independent Cranes)0:53:31
131Daryl Stewart (Radio 3Yb)0:54:50
132Brad Fogg (6Am-Ers Cycling)1:12:46
133Gavin De Kretser (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)1:12:51
134Thomas Mcdonough (Crino Cycles)1:12:54
135James O'keefe (The Standard)1:22:10
136Glynn Matthey (Vip Packaging)1:31:15
137Patrick Mcintyre (Vip Packaging)
138Erich Gstrein (Radio 3Yb)
139Glen Bowen (The Standard)
DNFAnthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
DNFNathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
DNFPeter Ladd (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)
DNFAndrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)
DNFJake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
DNFPeter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFChris Savage (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNFMichael Verheyen (Plan B Racing)
DNFSteven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
DNFWilliam Lind (Suzuki Trek)
DNFIvan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki Trek)
DNFTom Donald (Search2Retain)
DNFPhillip Mundy (Sasi/Team O'grady)
DNFAndrew Roe (Sasi/Team O'grady)
DNFNicholas D'ambrosio (Eastern Oak)
DNFTom Paton (Wyndham City Council)
DNFMichael Smith (Wyndham City Council)
DNFAndrei Tonello (Wyndham City Council)
DNFRhys Gillett (Warrnambool City Council)
DNFJacob Sutherland (Warrnambool City Council)
DNFHarry Hanley (Cycling-Inform Team)
DNFJames Bell (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNFAdam Trewin (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNFNathan Wilson (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNFTrevor Perry (Footscray Cycling Club)
DNFJustin Matthews (Ma Cycling - Jarasport)
DNFByron Davy (Tkm Slattery)
DNFAdrian Jackson (Tkm Slattery)
DNFAndrew Clark (Zoom Video Racing)
DNFWesley Cordingley (Zoom Video Racing)
DNFLeigh Clifford (Sew-Eurodrive)
DNFAnthony Fewster (Sew-Eurodrive)
DNFDermot Healy (Sew-Eurodrive)
DNFDavid Kelly (Lady Bay Resort)
DNFBen Hilleard (Lady Bay Resort)
DNFPeter Malcolm (Lady Bay Resort)
DNFReece-Emerson Van Beek (Lady Bay Resort)
DNFTim Claeys (Tifosi Eyewear)
DNFBen Aigner (Crino Cycles)
DNFBrent Hall (Crino Cycles)
DNFJames Ciuffetelli (Crino Cycles)
DNFTony Piacquadio (Evolution Cycles)
DNFDaniel Standen (Evolution Cycles)
DNFSamuel Beveridge (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
DNFWayne Flint (6Am-Ers Cycling)
DNFRichard Read (6Am-Ers Cycling)
DNFBenjamin Douglas (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
DNFJohn Forrest (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
DNFVincent Geluwie (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
DNFPeter Clarke (Cheese World)
DNFTony Escott (Independent Cranes)
DNFRoss Hamilton (Independent Cranes)
DNFMitchell Allen (Vip Packaging)
DNFSam Evans (The Standard)
DNFPeter Markey (The Standard)
DNFGary Mclennan (Radio 3Yb)
DNFPeter May (Radio 3Yb)
DNFGareth Knight (Flagstaff Hill)
DNFPeter Reid (Flagstaff Hill)
DNFJason Farnell (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
DNFRay Forbes (Shipwreck Coast Marketing)
DNFAntony Dimitrovski (Warrnambool City Council)
DNSAlexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
DNSChris Jongewaard (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNSSamuel Witmitz (Warrnambool City Council)
DNSRodney Andonopoulos (Sew-Eurodrive)
DNSDanny Cohen (Sew-Eurodrive)
DNSSteven Martin (Sew-Eurodrive)
DNSMike Edgar (Crino Cycles)
DNSMatthew Gstrein (Warrnambool Sheetmetal)
DNSTim O'leary (Cheese World)
DNSDerek Bogaert (Cheese World)
DNSDaniel Chalhoub (Flagstaff Hill)

Wyndham City Council Victorian 200km Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)5:37:01
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)24pts
2Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)12
3Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)11
4Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak)7
5Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
6Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
7Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)4
8Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)4
9Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
10Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill)4
11Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)3
12Steven Pilson (John West Cycling)3
13Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)3
14Nicholas Mitchell (Wyndham City Council)3
15Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
16Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)2
17Edward White (Bikebug.Com)2
18Tom Leaper (Wyndham City Council)2
19Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)1
20Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)1
21Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
22Russell Gill (Eastern Oak)1
23Dylan Hately (Eastern Oak)1
24Tim Jones (Cheese World)1
25Mark O'brien (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)1
26Luigi Vecchio (Wyndham City Council)1

Lady Bay Resort King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)12pts
2Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)8
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
4Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)5
5Russell Gill (Eastern Oak)3
6Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)3
7Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
8Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)2
9Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)1
10George Tansley (Sasi/Team O'grady)1
11Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers22:13:31
2Search2Retain0:00:47
3Eastern Oak0:00:59
4Bikebug.Com0:02:16
5Plan B Racing0:06:04
6Team Budget Forklifts0:06:25
7Wyndham City Council0:06:30
8Sasi/Team O'grady0:11:25
9Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital0:15:49
10Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race0:19:05
11Warrnambool City Council0:23:50
12John West Cycling0:30:56
13Flagstaff Hill0:36:48
14Tkm Slattery0:37:56
15Sole Devotion0:47:46
16Ma Cycling - Jarasport0:49:14
17Suzuki Trek0:53:08
18Tifosi Eyewear0:59:07
19Zoom Video Racing1:11:50
20Evolution Cycles1:25:10
21Latrobe City Cycling Club
22Independent Cranes1:30:54
23Lady Bay Resort1:34:05
24Shipwreck Coast Marketing1:49:51
25Cheese World1:53:48
26Vip Packaging2:00:26
27Radio 3Yb2:12:29
286Am-Ers Cycling2:25:01
29Crino Cycles2:32:57
30The Standard2:39:49

Warrnambool City Council First Warrnambool Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Aggett (Eastern Oak)7:37:09

km17 Little River Reserve Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Pilson (John West Cycling)3pts
2Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)2
3Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)1

km25 You Yangs Regional Park Entrance Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Edward White (Bikebug.Com)2
3Luigi Vecchio (Wyndham City Council)1

km28 Serendip Sanctuary Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

km44 Moorabool Telephone Exchange Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)2
3Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

km52 Bell Park Sports Club Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)3pts
2Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)2
3Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

km60 Batesford - Dog Rocks Hotel Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)2
2Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)1

km72 Dalkeith Stonehaven Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)2
3Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)1

km75 Homestead Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)1

km91 Inverleigh Hotel Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)1

km111 Buranah Plains Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)1

km125 Cressy Primary School Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)1

km139 Old Berrybank School Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)2
3Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)1

km153 Lismore Hotel Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak)2
3Tim Jones (Cheese World)1

km176 Chocolyn Town Sign Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)3pts
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)1

km181 Camperdown Racecourse Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill)2
3Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)1

km209 Camperdown - Brick House No. 60 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill)2
3Russell Gill (Eastern Oak)1

km231 Terang Civic Hall Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak)3pts
2Tom Leaper (Wyndham City Council)2
3Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

km248 Garvoc Hotel Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak)2
3Dylan Hately (Eastern Oak)1

km257 Panmure Town Sign Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Mitchell (Wyndham City Council)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)1

km275 Allansford - Garabaldi Lane Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Mark O'brien (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race)1

km38 Elcho Park - Line of Trees HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Rhys Gillett (Warrnambool City Council)1

km68 Golden Plains - Dog Rocks Summit HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)3pts
2Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)2
3Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)1

km81 Murgheboluc - Truck Parking Area HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)3pts
2Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)2
3Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)1

km105 Teesdale Gates on Left HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)3pts
2Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

km116 Beeac-Colac Turn Off HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council)3pts
2Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)2
3Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)1

km172 Camperdown - White House HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Gill (Eastern Oak)3pts
2Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)2
3George Tansley (Sasi/Team O'grady)1

km203 Lake Bullen Merri Water Tower HC3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5pts
2Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)3
3Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts)2

km207 Hill Crest Park Entrance HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)1

