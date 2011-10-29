Image 1 of 24 Pearson crosses the line for an historic second victory in the Warrnambool. (Image credit: Darryl Griffiths) Image 2 of 24 Pearson waves to the crowd. (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 3 of 24 The weather was excellent early on, but a late change saw wind and rain effect the race. (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 4 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 5 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 6 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 7 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 8 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 9 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 10 of 24 Wind and gravel on the road made crashes a not unregular event. (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 11 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 12 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 13 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 14 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 15 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 16 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 17 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 18 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 19 of 24 This cow had one of the best views of the race. (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 20 of 24 (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 21 of 24 The view from the finish in Warrnambool. (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 22 of 24 'That felt good'. Pearson celebrates his biggest win of 2011. (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 23 of 24 Pearson looks back, but has plenty of time to roll over the line. (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom) Image 24 of 24 Pearson talks about his win at the post-race conference. (Image credit: www.icaimports.com.au/nalini-custom)

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) had plenty of time to celebrate as he cruised solo into Warrnambool, claiming victory at the prestigious classic for an historic second time. For the usually prolific Pearson, 2011 has been a somewhat 'light' year, but the 28-year-old proved today he still knows how to win, powering away late in the race for a gutsy victory.

“This is a dream, the biggest thrill of my life,” the jubilant Pearson told a large rain-drenched crowd at the finish line in Warrnambool’s Raglan Parade. “I don’t think I have ever won a decent race in a solo breakaway before. This is a new one for me.”

Pearson finished 13 seconds ahead of teammate Nathan Haas completing a Genesys one-two, with recent Tour of Timor winner Luke Fetch (Search2retain) finishing in third.

Fetch and Pearson defied the rain and strong headwinds that plagued the latter end of the race, to spurt clear of the leading group of 25 riders about 15 kilometres from Warrnambool. The two worked together well before the more experienced New South Welshman found the extra grit to free himself from his younger rival in the final 10 kilometres.

Pearson added that he was pleased to be given the chance to take the victory after a selfless year in support of his now US bound teammates; Von Hoff and Haas.

“I have been playing second fiddle to the likes of Nathan and Steele this year,” Pearson said. “I was happy to do that, but to win a second Warrnambool is an incredible feeling.”

For Haas meanwhile, who recently announced he will be joining the WorldTour next year with Garmin-Cervelo, second in the Warrnambool is enough to crown him the 2011 National Road Series champion.

Genesys had previously also sealed the team's classification for the series.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7:24:14 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:13 3 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:00:15 4 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 5 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:36 6 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 8 Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 9 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki Trek) 10 Nicholas Mitchell (Wyndham City Council) 11 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 12 Russell Gill (Eastern Oak) 13 Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill) 14 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 15 Dylan Hately (Eastern Oak) 16 Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak) 17 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 18 George Tansley (Sasi/Team O'grady) 19 Mark O'brien (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race) 0:00:45 20 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 21 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 22 Tom Leaper (Wyndham City Council) 0:00:54 23 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:53 24 Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital) 0:05:00 25 Andrew Christie (Tifosi Eyewear) 0:05:49 26 Edward White (Bikebug.Com) 27 Anthony Kellen (Wyndham City Council) 28 Travers Nuttall (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital) 29 Danny Kah (Cycling-Inform Team) 30 Aaron Salisbury (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital) 31 Harry Carpenter (Sasi/Team O'grady) 32 Benjamin Johnson (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital) 33 Joel Stearnes (Warrnambool City Council) 34 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 35 Mark Guirguis (Sole Devotion) 36 Scott Mcphee (Sasi/Team O'grady) 37 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 0:05:55 38 Lachlan Ambrose (Warrnambool City Council) 39 Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing) 0:06:02 40 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 41 Matthew Lloyd (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race) 0:06:14 42 Kel Chaffey-Jones (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race) 0:12:55 43 Joel Strachan (Tkm Slattery) 44 Nick Bensley (Sole Devotion) 45 Conan Daley (Sew-Eurodrive) 46 Callum Fagg (Warrnambool City Council) 47 Luke Aggett (Eastern Oak) 48 Brendan Rowbotham (Cycling-Inform Team) 49 Ben White (Tkm Slattery) 50 James Love (Ma Cycling - Jarasport) 51 James Bennett (John West Cycling) 52 Reece Stephens (Tkm Slattery) 53 David Mulhall (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital) 54 Daniel Strauss (Zoom Video Racing) 55 Luigi Vecchio (Wyndham City Council) 56 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 57 Pascal Lussier-Duquette (Ma Cycling - Jarasport) 58 Steven Robb (Search2Retain) 59 Trent Stevenson (Eastern Oak) 60 Tim Hucker (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race) 61 Josh Egbers (Flagstaff Hill) 62 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki Trek) 63 Dave Edwards (Evolution Cycles) 64 Steven Pilson (John West Cycling) 65 Gabriel Carey (Independent Cranes) 66 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 67 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling) 68 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 69 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing) 70 Christopher Joustra (Latrobe City Cycling Club) 71 Michael Knoff (John West Cycling) 0:13:05 72 David Tozer (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race) 73 Andrew Hutcheson (Flagstaff Hill) 0:24:06 74 Timshel Knoll-Miller (Warrnambool Sheetmetal) 75 Michal Krodkiewski (Tkm Slattery) 0:24:09 76 Cameron Winton (Tifosi Eyewear) 0:24:11 77 Simon Knowles (Ma Cycling - Jarasport) 0:24:13 78 Samuel Rix (Lady Bay Resort) 0:24:14 79 Kane Fraser (Shipwreck Coast Marketing) 0:29:48 80 Cameron Mcdonald (Zoom Video Racing) 81 William Raisin-Shaw (Sole Devotion) 0:29:51 82 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:29:53 83 Michael Brown (Zoom Video Racing) 0:29:56 84 Brendan Mahony (Tifosi Eyewear) 85 Fraser Northey (Sasi/Team O'grady) 0:29:59 86 Boon Yeo (Tifosi Eyewear) 0:30:01 87 Geoffrey Robertson (Footscray Cycling Club) 0:30:06 88 Ben James (Lady Bay Resort) 0:32:38 89 Brad James (6Am-Ers Cycling) 90 Mat Tippett (Evolution Cycles) 91 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 92 Daniel Gafa (Latrobe City Cycling Club) 93 Tim Jones (Cheese World) 0:33:35 94 Karl Evans (Eastern Oak) 0:33:36 95 Lee Turner (Sole Devotion) 0:38:02 96 Anthony Seipolt (Lady Bay Resort) 97 Michael Skerritt (Vip Packaging) 98 Matt Hand (The Standard) 99 Tony Mcgann (Radio 3Yb) 100 Paul La Cava (Independent Cranes) 0:38:22 101 Mitchell Cooper (Ma Cycling - Jarasport) 0:40:26 102 Matthew Opperman (Tifosi Eyewear) 103 Iain Clark (The Standard) 104 Lewis Garland (Sew-Eurodrive) 105 Neil Robinson (Cheese World) 106 Nicholas Mceniry (Tkm Slattery) 107 Jack Carecos (Independent Cranes) 108 Jake Morgan (Warrnambool Sheetmetal) 109 Chris Halley (Shipwreck Coast Marketing) 110 William Murray (Footscray Cycling Club) 111 Brett Van Berkl (Latrobe City Cycling Club) 112 Neale Adams (Radio 3Yb) 113 Paul Volk (Shipwreck Coast Marketing) 114 Glenn Schoer (Latrobe City Cycling Club) 115 Gus Gollings (6Am-Ers Cycling) 116 John Marcan (Vip Packaging) 117 Andrew Caune (Evolution Cycles) 118 Vince Condello (Crino Cycles) 119 John Dam (Crino Cycles) 120 Tim Mcgrath (Sole Devotion) 121 Peter Apps (Tifosi Eyewear) 122 Philip Turnbull (Lady Bay Resort) 123 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki Trek) 124 Nicholas Squillari (Cheese World) 0:40:36 125 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 126 Colin Bell (Vip Packaging) 0:42:47 127 Paul Hearne (Shipwreck Coast Marketing) 0:43:21 128 Rian Douglas (Ma Cycling - Jarasport) 0:51:22 129 Liam Mccrory (Ma Cycling - Jarasport) 0:51:25 130 Alejandro Jimenez (Independent Cranes) 0:53:31 131 Daryl Stewart (Radio 3Yb) 0:54:50 132 Brad Fogg (6Am-Ers Cycling) 1:12:46 133 Gavin De Kretser (Ma Cycling - Jarasport) 1:12:51 134 Thomas Mcdonough (Crino Cycles) 1:12:54 135 James O'keefe (The Standard) 1:22:10 136 Glynn Matthey (Vip Packaging) 1:31:15 137 Patrick Mcintyre (Vip Packaging) 138 Erich Gstrein (Radio 3Yb) 139 Glen Bowen (The Standard) DNF Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) DNF Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) DNF Peter Ladd (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race) DNF Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) DNF Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) DNF Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) DNF Chris Savage (Team Budget Forklifts) DNF Michael Verheyen (Plan B Racing) DNF Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) DNF William Lind (Suzuki Trek) DNF Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki Trek) DNF Tom Donald (Search2Retain) DNF Phillip Mundy (Sasi/Team O'grady) DNF Andrew Roe (Sasi/Team O'grady) DNF Nicholas D'ambrosio (Eastern Oak) DNF Tom Paton (Wyndham City Council) DNF Michael Smith (Wyndham City Council) DNF Andrei Tonello (Wyndham City Council) DNF Rhys Gillett (Warrnambool City Council) DNF Jacob Sutherland (Warrnambool City Council) DNF Harry Hanley (Cycling-Inform Team) DNF James Bell (Footscray Cycling Club) DNF Adam Trewin (Footscray Cycling Club) DNF Nathan Wilson (Footscray Cycling Club) DNF Trevor Perry (Footscray Cycling Club) DNF Justin Matthews (Ma Cycling - Jarasport) DNF Byron Davy (Tkm Slattery) DNF Adrian Jackson (Tkm Slattery) DNF Andrew Clark (Zoom Video Racing) DNF Wesley Cordingley (Zoom Video Racing) DNF Leigh Clifford (Sew-Eurodrive) DNF Anthony Fewster (Sew-Eurodrive) DNF Dermot Healy (Sew-Eurodrive) DNF David Kelly (Lady Bay Resort) DNF Ben Hilleard (Lady Bay Resort) DNF Peter Malcolm (Lady Bay Resort) DNF Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Lady Bay Resort) DNF Tim Claeys (Tifosi Eyewear) DNF Ben Aigner (Crino Cycles) DNF Brent Hall (Crino Cycles) DNF James Ciuffetelli (Crino Cycles) DNF Tony Piacquadio (Evolution Cycles) DNF Daniel Standen (Evolution Cycles) DNF Samuel Beveridge (Latrobe City Cycling Club) DNF Wayne Flint (6Am-Ers Cycling) DNF Richard Read (6Am-Ers Cycling) DNF Benjamin Douglas (Warrnambool Sheetmetal) DNF John Forrest (Warrnambool Sheetmetal) DNF Vincent Geluwie (Warrnambool Sheetmetal) DNF Peter Clarke (Cheese World) DNF Tony Escott (Independent Cranes) DNF Ross Hamilton (Independent Cranes) DNF Mitchell Allen (Vip Packaging) DNF Sam Evans (The Standard) DNF Peter Markey (The Standard) DNF Gary Mclennan (Radio 3Yb) DNF Peter May (Radio 3Yb) DNF Gareth Knight (Flagstaff Hill) DNF Peter Reid (Flagstaff Hill) DNF Jason Farnell (Shipwreck Coast Marketing) DNF Ray Forbes (Shipwreck Coast Marketing) DNF Antony Dimitrovski (Warrnambool City Council) DNS Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) DNS Chris Jongewaard (Team Budget Forklifts) DNS Samuel Witmitz (Warrnambool City Council) DNS Rodney Andonopoulos (Sew-Eurodrive) DNS Danny Cohen (Sew-Eurodrive) DNS Steven Martin (Sew-Eurodrive) DNS Mike Edgar (Crino Cycles) DNS Matthew Gstrein (Warrnambool Sheetmetal) DNS Tim O'leary (Cheese World) DNS Derek Bogaert (Cheese World) DNS Daniel Chalhoub (Flagstaff Hill)

Wyndham City Council Victorian 200km Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital) 5:37:01 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain)

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 24 pts 2 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 12 3 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 11 4 Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak) 7 5 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 6 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 7 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 4 8 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 4 9 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 10 Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill) 4 11 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 3 12 Steven Pilson (John West Cycling) 3 13 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 3 14 Nicholas Mitchell (Wyndham City Council) 3 15 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 16 Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital) 2 17 Edward White (Bikebug.Com) 2 18 Tom Leaper (Wyndham City Council) 2 19 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 20 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 21 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 22 Russell Gill (Eastern Oak) 1 23 Dylan Hately (Eastern Oak) 1 24 Tim Jones (Cheese World) 1 25 Mark O'brien (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race) 1 26 Luigi Vecchio (Wyndham City Council) 1

Lady Bay Resort King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 12 pts 2 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 8 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 4 Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital) 5 5 Russell Gill (Eastern Oak) 3 6 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 3 7 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 8 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 9 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 10 George Tansley (Sasi/Team O'grady) 1 11 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 22:13:31 2 Search2Retain 0:00:47 3 Eastern Oak 0:00:59 4 Bikebug.Com 0:02:16 5 Plan B Racing 0:06:04 6 Team Budget Forklifts 0:06:25 7 Wyndham City Council 0:06:30 8 Sasi/Team O'grady 0:11:25 9 Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital 0:15:49 10 Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race 0:19:05 11 Warrnambool City Council 0:23:50 12 John West Cycling 0:30:56 13 Flagstaff Hill 0:36:48 14 Tkm Slattery 0:37:56 15 Sole Devotion 0:47:46 16 Ma Cycling - Jarasport 0:49:14 17 Suzuki Trek 0:53:08 18 Tifosi Eyewear 0:59:07 19 Zoom Video Racing 1:11:50 20 Evolution Cycles 1:25:10 21 Latrobe City Cycling Club 22 Independent Cranes 1:30:54 23 Lady Bay Resort 1:34:05 24 Shipwreck Coast Marketing 1:49:51 25 Cheese World 1:53:48 26 Vip Packaging 2:00:26 27 Radio 3Yb 2:12:29 28 6Am-Ers Cycling 2:25:01 29 Crino Cycles 2:32:57 30 The Standard 2:39:49

Warrnambool City Council First Warrnambool Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Aggett (Eastern Oak) 7:37:09

km17 Little River Reserve Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Pilson (John West Cycling) 3 pts 2 Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital) 2 3 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 1

km25 You Yangs Regional Park Entrance Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Edward White (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Luigi Vecchio (Wyndham City Council) 1

km28 Serendip Sanctuary Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

km44 Moorabool Telephone Exchange Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 2 3 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

km52 Bell Park Sports Club Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 3 pts 2 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

km60 Batesford - Dog Rocks Hotel Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 2 2 Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

km72 Dalkeith Stonehaven Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 2 3 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 1

km75 Homestead Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 1

km91 Inverleigh Hotel Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

km111 Buranah Plains Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 1

km125 Cressy Primary School Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

km139 Old Berrybank School Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 1

km153 Lismore Hotel Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak) 2 3 Tim Jones (Cheese World) 1

km176 Chocolyn Town Sign Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 1

km181 Camperdown Racecourse Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill) 2 3 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

km209 Camperdown - Brick House No. 60 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Steven Waite (Flagstaff Hill) 2 3 Russell Gill (Eastern Oak) 1

km231 Terang Civic Hall Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak) 3 pts 2 Tom Leaper (Wyndham City Council) 2 3 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

km248 Garvoc Hotel Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Stephen Fairless (Eastern Oak) 2 3 Dylan Hately (Eastern Oak) 1

km257 Panmure Town Sign Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Mitchell (Wyndham City Council) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 1

km275 Allansford - Garabaldi Lane Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Mark O'brien (Fenton Green P/B Spencers Race) 1

km38 Elcho Park - Line of Trees HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Rhys Gillett (Warrnambool City Council) 1

km68 Golden Plains - Dog Rocks Summit HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 3 pts 2 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

km81 Murgheboluc - Truck Parking Area HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 3 pts 2 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

km105 Teesdale Gates on Left HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 3 pts 2 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

km116 Beeac-Colac Turn Off HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Warrnambool City Council) 3 pts 2 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

km172 Camperdown - White House HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Gill (Eastern Oak) 3 pts 2 Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital) 2 3 George Tansley (Sasi/Team O'grady) 1

km203 Lake Bullen Merri Water Tower HC3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 pts 2 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 3 3 Jason Spencer (Team Budget Forklifts) 2

km207 Hill Crest Park Entrance HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Murchie (Bikebug.Com - Forza Capital) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain) 1