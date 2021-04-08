Liège-Bastogne-Liège past winners
By Cycling News
Liège-Bastogne-Liège winners 1892 - 2019
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2019
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2018
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2017
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|2016
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2015
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2013
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin–Sharp
|2012
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2009
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne–Illes Balears
|2005
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) T-Mobile Team
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2003
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
|2002
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|2001
|Oscar Camenzind (Sui) Lampre–Daikin
|2000
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1999
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Cofidis
|1998
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Asics–CGA
|1997
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) MG Maglificio–Technogym
|1996
|Pascal Richard (Sui) MG Maglificio–Technogym
|1995
|Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Polti–Granarolo–Santini
|1994
|Eugeni Berzin (Rus) Gewiss–Ballan
|1993
|Rolf Sørensen (Den) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni
|1992
|Dirk De Wolf (Bel) Gatorade–Chateau d'Ax
|1991
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
|1990
|Eric Van Lancker (Bel) Panasonic–Sportlife
|1989
|Sean Kelly (Irl) PDM-Concorde
|1988
|Adri van der Poel (Ned) PDM-Concorde
|1987
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Gewiss-Bianchi
|1986
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana-Bianchi
|1985
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana-Bianchi
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydell
|1983
|Steven Rooks (Ned) Sem-France Loire
|1982
|Silvano Contini (Ita) Bianchi-Piaggio
|1981
|Josef Fuchs (Sui) Cilo-Aufina
|1980
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1979
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger) IJsboerke-Warncke Eis
|1978
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel) C&A
|1977
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1976
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni-Campagnolo
|1975
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni-Campagnolo
|1974
|Georges Pintens (Bel) MIC-De Gribaldy-Ludo
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1970
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria-Mars
|1969
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
|1968
|Valere Van Sweevelt (Bel) Smiths
|1967
|Walter Godefroot (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck
|1966
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford Hutchinson
|1965
|Carmine Preziosi (Ita) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
|1964
|Willy Blocklandt (Bel) Flandria-Romero
|1963
|Frans Melckenbeeck (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1962
|Jef Planckaert (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clement
|1961
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Faema
|1960
|Albertus Geldermans (Ned) St.Raphael
|1959
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano
|1958
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano
|1957
|Frans Schoubben (Bel) (victory shared with Germain Derycke) Elvé-Peugeot
|1957
|Germain Derycke (Bel) (victory shared with Frans Schoubben) Faema-Guerra
|1956
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1955
|Stan Ockers (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
|1954
|Marcel Ernzer (Lux) Terrot-Hutchinson
|1953
|Alois De Hertog (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1952
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui) Frejus-Tebag
|1951
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui) Frejus-Fiorelli-Tebag
|1950
|Prosper Depredomme (Bel) Girardengo-Garin
|1949
|Camille Danguillaume (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
|1948
|Maurice Mollin (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1947
|Richard Depoorter (Bel) Garin-Wolber
|1946
|Prosper Depredomme (Bel) Dilecta-Wolber-Garin
|1945
|Jean Engels (Bel) Alcyon
|1944
|No race
|1943
|Richard Depoorter (Bel) Helyett
|1940-1942
|No race
|1939
|Albert Ritserveldt (Bel) Dilecta-De Dion
|1938
|Alfons Deloor (Bel) Helyett
|1937
|Eloi Meulenberg (Bel) Alcyon
|1936
|Albert Beckaert (Bel) Alcyon
|1935
|Alfons Schepers (Bel) Dilecta
|1934
|Theo Herckenrath (Bel) La Francaise
|1933
|François Gardier (Bel) Cycles De Pas
|1932
|Marcel Houyoux (Bel)
|1931
|Alfons Schepers (Bel) La Francaise
|1930
|Hermann Buse (Ger) Duerkopp
|1929
|Alfons Schepers (Bel)
|1928
|Ernest Mottard (Bel)
|1927
|Maurice Raes (Bel)
|1926
|Dieudonné Smets (Bel)
|1925
|Georges Ronsse (Bel)
|1924
|René Vermandel (Bel) Alcyon
|1923
|René Vermandel (Bel) Alcyon
|1922
|Louis Mottiat (Bel) Alcyon
|1921
|Louis Mottiat (Bel) La Sportive
|1920
|Léon Scieur (Bel) La Sportive
|1919
|Léon Devos (Bel)
|1914-1918
|No race
|1913
|Maurits Moritz (Bel)
|1912
|Omer Verschoore (Bel)
|1911
|Joseph Van Daele (Bel)
|1910
|No race
|1909
|Victor Fastre (Bel)
|1908
|André Trousselier (Fra)
|1895-1907
|No race
|1894
|Léon Houa (Bel)
|1893
|Léon Houa (Bel)
|1892
|Léon Houa (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Liège-Bastogne-Liège past winnersLiège-Bastogne-Liège winners 1892 - 2019
-
La Flèche Wallonne past winnersLa Flèche Wallonne winners 1936-2019
-
Bardet and Hindley to ride Tour of the Alps after DSM receive late invitationDSM leaders still to confirm 2021 Grand Tour plans
-
Itzulia Basque Country: McNulty takes lead on stage 4Izagirre wins the stage as late attack leaves Roglic, Pogacar chasing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.