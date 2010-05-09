Trending

Le Trophée Centre Morbihan past winners

From 1993-2009

Past winners
2009Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Verandas Willens
2008Nathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Cycling Team
2007Loic Desriac (Fra) Revel Sprinter Club
2006Sylvain Greiner (Fra) French National Team
2005Ludovic Bret (Fra) St.-Jean de Monts Vendée Cyclisme
2004Mickaël Chérel (Fra) CR Normandie
2003Guillaume Blot (Fra) CC Moncontour
2002Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)
2001Anthony Boyer (Fra) Pôle Espoirs St Amand Montrond
2000Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Charente
1999Not held
1998Pierre Le Nahénec (Fra) Morbihan
1997Andoni Aranaga (Spa) Gipuzkoa Espagne
1996Benoît Le Borgne (Fra) VS Ploumagoar
1995Régis Gaudin (Fra) Sarthe
1994Florent Brard (Fra) Indre et Loire
1993Rodrigue Le Lamer (Fra) VC Pontivy

