Le Trophée Centre Morbihan past winners
From 1993-2009
|2009
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team Verandas Willens
|2008
|Nathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Cycling Team
|2007
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Revel Sprinter Club
|2006
|Sylvain Greiner (Fra) French National Team
|2005
|Ludovic Bret (Fra) St.-Jean de Monts Vendée Cyclisme
|2004
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) CR Normandie
|2003
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) CC Moncontour
|2002
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)
|2001
|Anthony Boyer (Fra) Pôle Espoirs St Amand Montrond
|2000
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Charente
|1999
|Not held
|1998
|Pierre Le Nahénec (Fra) Morbihan
|1997
|Andoni Aranaga (Spa) Gipuzkoa Espagne
|1996
|Benoît Le Borgne (Fra) VS Ploumagoar
|1995
|Régis Gaudin (Fra) Sarthe
|1994
|Florent Brard (Fra) Indre et Loire
|1993
|Rodrigue Le Lamer (Fra) VC Pontivy
