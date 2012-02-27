Trending

2011Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
2010Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
2009Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
2008Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
2007Jimmy Casper (Fra) Unibet.com
2006Renaud Dion (Fra) AG2R Prevoyance
2005Cancelled
2004Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Domo
2003Stefan van Dijk (Ned) Lotto-Domo
2002Magnus Backstedt (Swe) Team fakta
2001Kris Gerits (Bel) Vlaanderen-T Interim
2000Frank Hoj (Den)
1999Thierry Marichal (Bel)
1998Ludovic Auger (Fra)
1997Michel Van Haecke (Bel)
1996Hans De Meester (Bel)
1995(3) Johan Capiot (Bel)
1994(2) Johan Capiot (Bel)
1993Wilfried Nelissen (Bel)
1992Johan Capiot (Bel)
1991Johnny Dauwe (Bel)
1990(2) Hendrik Redant (Bel)
1989Hendrik Redant (Bel)
1987Claude Criquielion (Bel)
1986Patrick Onnockx (Bel)
1985Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
1984Daniel Rossel (Bel)
1983Jac Van Meer (Ned)
1982Joseph Jacobs (Bel)
1981Pol Verschuere (Bel)
1980Gery Verlinden (Bel)
1979Adri Schipper (Ned)
1978Herman Vanspringel
1977Michel Perin (Fra)
1976Dirk Baert (Bel)
1975Alain Santy (Fra)
1974André Dierickx (Bel)
1973Louis Verreydt (Bel)
1972Marc De Meyer (Bel)
1971Julien Van Lint (Bel)
1970Ronny Van de Vijver (Bel)
1969Herman Vrijders (Bel)
1968José Samyn (Fra)

