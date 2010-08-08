Image 1 of 21 I WON! Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) won the prologue from Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 21 Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium in the race leader's jersey with young rider leader, Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (CJF_ARC) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 21 Denise Kelly (Canada) waits to folllow first starter, Joelle Numainville. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 21 The first rider off in the 2010 Route de France - Joelle Numainville (Canada). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 21 Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) speeds past a typical house in Bretagne. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 21 Fast in recent sprints, Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) was sixth in this test against the clock. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 21 Second fastest was Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 21 The fastest in the 5.9km test - Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 21 Canada's Julie Beveridge (Vienne Futuroscope) performed well to finish 12th. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 21 Russian Champion, Tatiana Antoshina (Team Valdarno) finished seventh. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 21 Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) warms up alone - she was an early starter in the order. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 21 Interested spectators watch the French National team prepare. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 21 Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) under the blue skies. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 21 Swedish TT Champion, Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) was 22 seconds behind Duester. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 21 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) was 17 seconds behind the winner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 21 Fourth place for Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women), the German TT Champion. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 21 Dutch TT Champion, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) finished fifth, nine seconds down on the winner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 21 Vos has just finished and Duester knows a Cervelo rider has won the prologue. She watched the race from the 'hot seat' and then, as the tension mounted, from the barriers. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 21 Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) was last on the course, she finished as fastest young rider. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 21 Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium with the Mayor of Plouha and organiser, Brigitte Gerardin. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 21 Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium with Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The 2010 Route de France kicked off in fantastic fashion for the Cervélo TestTeam as German rider Sarah Düster opened the squad's account with a strong display in the prologue, narrowly beating Dutchwoman Annemiek Van Vleuten to take the orange leader's jersey into stage one.

The course managed to pose a hilly challenge despite its 5.9km length; Düster best managed the conditions to relegate the likes of Judith Arndt (fourth, at nine seconds) and Marianne Vos (fifth, at 11 seconds) to the minor placings.

"Today I went full gas from the start because I had really good legs and was able to keep it up all the way to the finish," said Düster.

"I am really proud of my result, actually I can't believe it. I was sitting so long in the chair at the finish line, and all the big riders came in but nobody passed me.

Young British teammate Elizabeth Armitstead finished ninth to take the best young rider's jersey and cap off a stellar start for the Cervélo crew. "The team once again performed very well. Our goal is to keep the jersey as long as possible and we will work for it day by day," said Düster.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:58 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:07 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:09 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:11 6 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:12 7 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:00:15 8 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:17 9 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 10 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 13 Joelle Numainville (Can) 0:00:18 14 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:21 15 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:22 16 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:23 17 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) 18 Kirsty Broun (Aus) 0:00:25 19 Anne Samplonius (Can) 0:00:26 20 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 21 Rachel Neylan (Aus) 0:00:28 22 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:29 23 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:32 24 Erinne Willock (Can) 0:00:33 25 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 26 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:35 27 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:37 28 Shara Gillow (Aus) 29 Denise Ramsden (Can) 0:00:38 30 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:39 31 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:00:40 32 Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:41 33 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 34 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:42 35 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:43 36 Aude Biannic (Fra) 37 Cherise Taylor (RSA) MTN 0:00:44 38 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:46 39 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 40 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:47 41 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:49 42 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 0:00:51 43 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 44 Amanda Spratt (Aus) 0:00:52 45 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 0:00:54 46 Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:56 47 Ludivine Loze (Fra) 48 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:57 49 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:58 50 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 51 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:00 52 Megan Dunn (Aus) 0:01:01 53 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 54 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:02 55 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN 56 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:04 57 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:07 58 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 59 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 60 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:01:08 61 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 0:01:10 62 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 63 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:11 64 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) 65 Leah Guloien (Can) 0:01:14 66 Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno 0:01:15 67 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 68 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 69 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) 0:01:16 70 Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:01:17 71 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck 72 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:18 73 Marie-Laure Cloarec (Fra) 0:01:19 74 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:21 75 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:22 76 Marion Azam (Fra) 0:01:24 77 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno 78 Karien Van Jaarsveld (RSA) MTN 0:01:26 79 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:01:29 80 Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope 81 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:33 82 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:36 83 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:37 84 Sylvie Riedle (Fra) 85 Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:01:47 86 Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:48 87 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:55 88 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:02:04 89 Mariusz Jarek (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:02:10 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling