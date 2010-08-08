Trending

Düster wins prologue

Individual time trial gives German initial race lead

Image 1 of 21

I WON! Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) won the prologue from Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 21

Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium in the race leader's jersey with young rider leader, Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (CJF_ARC) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 21

Denise Kelly (Canada) waits to folllow first starter, Joelle Numainville.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 21

The first rider off in the 2010 Route de France - Joelle Numainville (Canada).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 21

Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) speeds past a typical house in Bretagne.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 21

Fast in recent sprints, Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) was sixth in this test against the clock.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 21

Second fastest was Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 21

The fastest in the 5.9km test - Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 21

Canada's Julie Beveridge (Vienne Futuroscope) performed well to finish 12th.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 21

Russian Champion, Tatiana Antoshina (Team Valdarno) finished seventh.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 21

Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) warms up alone - she was an early starter in the order.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 21

Interested spectators watch the French National team prepare.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 21

Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team) under the blue skies.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 21

Swedish TT Champion, Emilia Fahlin (HTC - Columbia Women) was 22 seconds behind Duester.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 21

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) was 17 seconds behind the winner.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 21

Fourth place for Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women), the German TT Champion.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 21

Dutch TT Champion, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) finished fifth, nine seconds down on the winner.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 21

Vos has just finished and Duester knows a Cervelo rider has won the prologue. She watched the race from the 'hot seat' and then, as the tension mounted, from the barriers.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 21

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) was last on the course, she finished as fastest young rider.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 21

Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium with the Mayor of Plouha and organiser, Brigitte Gerardin.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 21

Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium with Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The 2010 Route de France kicked off in fantastic fashion for the Cervélo TestTeam as German rider Sarah Düster opened the squad's account with a strong display in the prologue, narrowly beating Dutchwoman Annemiek Van Vleuten to take the orange leader's jersey into stage one.

The course managed to pose a hilly challenge despite its 5.9km length; Düster best managed the conditions to relegate the likes of Judith Arndt (fourth, at nine seconds) and Marianne Vos (fifth, at 11 seconds) to the minor placings.

"Today I went full gas from the start because I had really good legs and was able to keep it up all the way to the finish," said Düster.

"I am really proud of my result, actually I can't believe it. I was sitting so long in the chair at the finish line, and all the big riders came in but nobody passed me.

Young British teammate Elizabeth Armitstead finished ninth to take the best young rider's jersey and cap off a stellar start for the Cervélo crew. "The team once again performed very well. Our goal is to keep the jersey as long as possible and we will work for it day by day," said Düster.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:07:58
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:07
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:09
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:11
6Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:00:12
7Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:00:15
8Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:17
9Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
10Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
13Joelle Numainville (Can)0:00:18
14Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:21
15Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:00:22
16Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:23
17Alexis Rhodes (Aus)
18Kirsty Broun (Aus)0:00:25
19Anne Samplonius (Can)0:00:26
20Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
21Rachel Neylan (Aus)0:00:28
22Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:29
23Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:32
24Erinne Willock (Can)0:00:33
25Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
26Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:00:35
27Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:37
28Shara Gillow (Aus)
29Denise Ramsden (Can)0:00:38
30Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:00:39
31Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:00:40
32Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:00:41
33Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
34Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:42
35Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:00:43
36Aude Biannic (Fra)
37Cherise Taylor (RSA) MTN0:00:44
38Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:00:46
39Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
40Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:47
41Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:00:49
42Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck0:00:51
43Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
44Amanda Spratt (Aus)0:00:52
45Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN0:00:54
46Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:56
47Ludivine Loze (Fra)
48Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:57
49Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:00:58
50Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
51Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:00
52Megan Dunn (Aus)0:01:01
53Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
54Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:02
55Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
56Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:04
57Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:07
58Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
59Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
60Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:01:08
61Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN0:01:10
62Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
63Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:11
64Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can)
65Leah Guloien (Can)0:01:14
66Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno0:01:15
67Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
68Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
69Emilie Blanquefort (Fra)0:01:16
70Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:01:17
71Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
72Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:18
73Marie-Laure Cloarec (Fra)0:01:19
74Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:21
75Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:01:22
76Marion Azam (Fra)0:01:24
77Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
78Karien Van Jaarsveld (RSA) MTN0:01:26
79Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:01:29
80Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
81Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:33
82Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:01:36
83Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:37
84Sylvie Riedle (Fra)
85Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:01:47
86Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:01:48
87Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling0:01:55
88Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:04
89Mariusz Jarek (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:02:10
Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling

