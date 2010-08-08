Düster wins prologue
Individual time trial gives German initial race lead
The 2010 Route de France kicked off in fantastic fashion for the Cervélo TestTeam as German rider Sarah Düster opened the squad's account with a strong display in the prologue, narrowly beating Dutchwoman Annemiek Van Vleuten to take the orange leader's jersey into stage one.
The course managed to pose a hilly challenge despite its 5.9km length; Düster best managed the conditions to relegate the likes of Judith Arndt (fourth, at nine seconds) and Marianne Vos (fifth, at 11 seconds) to the minor placings.
"Today I went full gas from the start because I had really good legs and was able to keep it up all the way to the finish," said Düster.
"I am really proud of my result, actually I can't believe it. I was sitting so long in the chair at the finish line, and all the big riders came in but nobody passed me.
Young British teammate Elizabeth Armitstead finished ninth to take the best young rider's jersey and cap off a stellar start for the Cervélo crew. "The team once again performed very well. Our goal is to keep the jersey as long as possible and we will work for it day by day," said Düster.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:58
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:07
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:09
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:11
|6
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:12
|7
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:00:15
|8
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:17
|9
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|13
|Joelle Numainville (Can)
|0:00:18
|14
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:21
|15
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:22
|16
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:23
|17
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus)
|18
|Kirsty Broun (Aus)
|0:00:25
|19
|Anne Samplonius (Can)
|0:00:26
|20
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|21
|Rachel Neylan (Aus)
|0:00:28
|22
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:29
|23
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:32
|24
|Erinne Willock (Can)
|0:00:33
|25
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|26
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:35
|27
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:37
|28
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|29
|Denise Ramsden (Can)
|0:00:38
|30
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:39
|31
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:00:40
|32
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:41
|33
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|34
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:42
|35
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:43
|36
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|37
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) MTN
|0:00:44
|38
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:46
|39
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|40
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:47
|41
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:49
|42
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:51
|43
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|44
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|0:00:52
|45
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|0:00:54
|46
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:56
|47
|Ludivine Loze (Fra)
|48
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:57
|49
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:58
|50
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|51
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:00
|52
|Megan Dunn (Aus)
|0:01:01
|53
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|54
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:02
|55
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|56
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:04
|57
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:07
|58
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|59
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|60
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:01:08
|61
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|0:01:10
|62
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|63
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:11
|64
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can)
|65
|Leah Guloien (Can)
|0:01:14
|66
|Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
|0:01:15
|67
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|68
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|69
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra)
|0:01:16
|70
|Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:01:17
|71
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
|72
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:18
|73
|Marie-Laure Cloarec (Fra)
|0:01:19
|74
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:21
|75
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|76
|Marion Azam (Fra)
|0:01:24
|77
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|78
|Karien Van Jaarsveld (RSA) MTN
|0:01:26
|79
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:29
|80
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|81
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:33
|82
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|83
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:37
|84
|Sylvie Riedle (Fra)
|85
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:01:47
|86
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:48
|87
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:55
|88
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:02:04
|89
|Mariusz Jarek (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
