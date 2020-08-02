La Route d'Occitanie stage 2 – Live coverage

Refresh

Here's a video of Romain Bardett after his crash earlier. His crashed on his left shoulder, but looks fine. Chute de Romain Bardet dans la 2eme étape de la @RouteOccitanie . Chute alors qu'il se faisait dépanner par sa voiture. Épaule gauche touchée mais sans gravité apparente. Il est reparti. (Vidéo : son retour dans le peloton)#RDO2020 pic.twitter.com/2vgD4hlcfHAugust 2, 2020

Here are Ineos leaders Chris Froome and Egan Bernal, resplendent in their branded face masks, at the start today. Dos campeones del Tour corren en estos momentos la segunda etapa de la Route d'Occitanie, #RDO2020 pic.twitter.com/giny9wm7iDAugust 2, 2020

The gap to the break holds steady at seven minutes.

84km to go Bardet has damage to his shoulder and elbow. It's unclear how badly he's hurt.

Elia Viviani (Cofidis) is the biggest sprint name in the race, though he finished second to Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) on stage 1. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren) and Andrea Pasqualon (Circus-Wanty Gobert) took third and fourth in Cazouls-lès-Béziers. Other fast men here include Eduard Grosu (Nippo Delko One Provence), Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo), and Viviani's leadout men Christophe Laporte and Simone Consonni.

There's an uphill finish today, though it doesn't look strenuous enough to put the sprinters off. The likes of Bernal, Froome, Pinot, López and Bardet have a tough summit finish to look forward to tomorrow, in any case.

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept and Cofidis lead the peloton.

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) hit the deck not long ago. He's back in the peloton now though, seemingly without any major issue.

We have six riders up the road and they have an advantage of just over seven minutes on the peloton. Nikodemus Holler (Bike Aid), Samuel Leroux (Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole), Fumiyuki Beppu (Nippo Delko Provence), Michal Paluta (CCC Team), Emil Vinjebo (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team), Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel - Euskadi) are the men in the break.

92km to go We join the action 83km into the stage, with the climb of the Montée du Sour behind us and two more third-category climbs to go.