Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 Live - Sprinters or attackers, who will win?

Refresh

It seems that climb has not had an impact. There have been attacks, but nothing decisive yet.

180KM TO GO They've arrived at the first of the 13 climbs of the day, the Tiegemberg.

The peloton, still all together (Image credit: Getty Images)

10kms completed so far, and no breakaway has formed yet. You suspect that will change soon, especially once they start climbing.

The first climb of the day will be the Tiegemberg, tackled about 20km into the race.

Defending champion Tiesj Benoot at the start (Image credit: Getty Images)

196KM TO GO Here we go then, the flag has been raised and racing has commenced!

The weather can be of paramount importance at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, particularly if the wind blows. Today it’s cold, but calm, and there is no sign (yet) of any rain, meaning there shouldn't be too much for the riders to worry about so long as the cam keep warm.

The nature of the parcours, with all of the climbs coming within the first two-thirds of the race, means the action at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne tends to kick off early - so good job for joining us already!

In total there will be 13 climbs tackled today, all of them between 17km - 135km. There’s nothing quite on a par with the Muur, which, as ever, provided such a stunning spectacle yesterday, but their relentless nature offers ample opportunities for attacks.

One rider capable of winning however the race unfolds is of course Wout van Aert, pictured here at the start this morning. He might not have been at his very best yesterday, but this durability makes him a top favourite. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The big question at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne is whether attackers can forge a successful breakaway, or if the race will come back together for a large group sprint. Recently, the pendulum has swung both ways, with a split of four breakaways and three sprints in the last seven editions.

As well as Philipsen, this race has attracted plenty of other sprinters who declined to ride yesterday, including Arnaud Démare and John Degenkolb (neither of whom, somewhat surprisingly, have ever won this classic). Jonathan Milan won’t be among them, however, having withdrawn due to a gastrointestinal problem.

But unlike yesterday, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne is characterised by a long, flat run to the finish lasting about 60km, which brings the sprinters back into contention. Consequently, all eyes will be on the fastest sprinter in the world - Jasper Philipsen. The Belgian was off the pace yesterday, finishing down in 66th, but everyone here will be eager not to have to sprint against him in the finale.

That includes yesterday’s winner Jan Tratnik, and many of the same Visma | Lease a Bike riders who so animated the race - Matteo Jorgenson, Christophe Laporte, and Wout van Aert. Tiesj Benoot also returns to the line-up a defending Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, so, if anything, they look even stronger.

It’s time for round two of Opening Weekend! Omloop Het Nieuwsblad lived up to the hype yesterday, and today many of the same faces who made that race such a thriller will return to recommence battle.