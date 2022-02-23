Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne Past Winners

By published

Champions 1945-2021

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
2020Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2019Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2018Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
2017Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
2016Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
2015Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2013No race due to snow
2012Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Sky
2011Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
2010Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil
2009Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step
2008Steven de Jongh (Ned) Quick-Step
2007Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2006Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2005George Hincapie (USA) Discovery Channel
2004Steven de Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
2003Roy Sentjens (Ned) Rabobank
2002Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) AG2R Prévoyance
2001Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Mercury-Viatel
2000Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
1999Jo Planckaert (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
1998Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
1997Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-GB
1996Rolf Sørensen (Den) Rabobank
1995Frédéric Moncassin (Fra) Novell
1994Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
1993No race
1992Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
1991Johnny Dauwe (Bel) Tulip Computers
1990Hendrik Redant (Bel) Lotto-Super Club
1989Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Superconfex-Yoko
1988Hendrik Redant (Bel) Isoglass-Robland
1987Ludo Peeters (Bel) Superconfex-Yoko
1986No race
1985William Tackaert (Bel) Fangio-Ecoturbo
1984Jos Lammertink (Ned) Panasonic
1983Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1982Gregor Braun (Ger) Capri Sonne
1981Jos Jacobs (Bel) Capri Sonne
1980Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1979Walter Planckaert (Bel) Mini Flat-V.D.B.
1978Patrick Lefevere (Bel) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia
1977Patrick Sercu (Bel) Fiat France
1976Frans Verhaegen (Bel) Flandria–Velda
1975Frans Verhaegen (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner
1974Wilfried Wesemael (Bel) MIC-Ludo-De Gribaldy
1973Walter Planckaert (Bel) Watney-Maes
1972Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Watneys-Avia
1971Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–Mars
1970Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–Mars
1969Freddy Decloedt (Bel) Pull Over Centrale-Tasmania
1968Eric Leman (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck
1967Daniel Van Rijckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1966Gustaaf Desmet (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1965Guido Reybrouck (Bel) Flandria–Romeo
1964Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Solo-Superia
1963Noël Foré (Bel) Faema-Flandria
1962Piet Rentmeester (Ned) Gitane-Leroux
1961Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)/Leon Van Daele (Bel) Baratti-Milano
1961Alfred De Bruyne (Bel)/Leon Van Daele (Bel) Baratti-Milano
1960Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Wiel's–Flandria
1959Gentiel Saelens (Bel) Flandria-Dr. Mann
1958Gilbert Desmet (Bel) Faema-Guerra
1957Joseph Verhelts (Bel) Faema-Guerra
1956Henri Denijs (Bel) Bertin-Huret
1955Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
1954Leon Van Daele (Bel) Bertin-d'Alessandro
1953Leopold De Graeveleyn (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
1952André Maelbrancke (Bel) Devos Sport
1951André Declerck (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1950Valère Ollivier (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1949Albert Decin (Bel) La Française-Dunlop
1948Achiel Buysse (Bel) Thompson
1947André Pieters (Bel) Celta-Erka
1946Henri Delmuylle (Bel) individual
1945Valère Ollivier (Bel) individual

 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cycling News

Latest on Cyclingnews