Van Hoovels wins Kompressor Bike MTB Cup

Beemer and Carabin round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)1:29:08
2Frank Beemer (Ned)0:00:30
3Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:00:40
4Jens Schuermans (Bel)0:00:51
5Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)0:00:52
6Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:01:46
7Joris Massaer (Bel)0:02:39
8Roel Paulissen (Bel)0:02:44
9Davy Huygens (Bel)0:03:21
10Didier Bats (Bel)0:05:34
11Boris Cara (Bel)0:06:35
12Paul Oldham (GBr)0:07:00
13Florian Trigo (Fra)0:07:08
14Robby De Bock (Bel)0:09:16
15Micha Van Den Eynde (Bel)0:11:16
16Nicolas Daniels (Bel)0:12:05
17Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:12:20
18Mathias Cloostermans (Bel)0:12:21
19Pieter Geluykens (Bel)0:13:55
20Robin Vanden Abeele (Bel)0:14:11
21Pim Van Der Marel (Ned)0:15:21
22Marcel Lommers (Ned)0:15:30
23Thomas Baisir (Bel)0:17:03
24Dorian Malmedy (Bel)0:19:24
25Samuel Maryns (Bel)
26Xavier Vermeeren (Bel)
27Dennis Ebert (Ned)
28Denis Jacquemin (Bel)
29Lionel Vujasin (Bel)
30Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel)
31Adrien Colonval (Bel)
32Indy Pauwels (Bel)

