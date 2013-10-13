Van Hoovels wins Kompressor Bike MTB Cup
Beemer and Carabin round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|1:29:08
|2
|Frank Beemer (Ned)
|0:00:30
|3
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:00:40
|4
|Jens Schuermans (Bel)
|0:00:51
|5
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)
|0:00:52
|6
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|0:01:46
|7
|Joris Massaer (Bel)
|0:02:39
|8
|Roel Paulissen (Bel)
|0:02:44
|9
|Davy Huygens (Bel)
|0:03:21
|10
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|0:05:34
|11
|Boris Cara (Bel)
|0:06:35
|12
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:07:00
|13
|Florian Trigo (Fra)
|0:07:08
|14
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:09:16
|15
|Micha Van Den Eynde (Bel)
|0:11:16
|16
|Nicolas Daniels (Bel)
|0:12:05
|17
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:12:20
|18
|Mathias Cloostermans (Bel)
|0:12:21
|19
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel)
|0:13:55
|20
|Robin Vanden Abeele (Bel)
|0:14:11
|21
|Pim Van Der Marel (Ned)
|0:15:21
|22
|Marcel Lommers (Ned)
|0:15:30
|23
|Thomas Baisir (Bel)
|0:17:03
|24
|Dorian Malmedy (Bel)
|0:19:24
|25
|Samuel Maryns (Bel)
|26
|Xavier Vermeeren (Bel)
|27
|Dennis Ebert (Ned)
|28
|Denis Jacquemin (Bel)
|29
|Lionel Vujasin (Bel)
|30
|Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel)
|31
|Adrien Colonval (Bel)
|32
|Indy Pauwels (Bel)
