Pattes-Toumanis wins again in Greece
Christophorou victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
|1:29:59
|2
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|0:00:19
|3
|Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)
|4
|Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)
|0:03:09
|5
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|0:03:53
|6
|Ivan Tomic (Srb)
|0:03:54
|7
|Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)
|0:04:23
|8
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
|0:04:44
|9
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
|0:05:02
|10
|Kostas Konstantinidis (Gre)
|0:05:06
|11
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)
|0:08:11
|12
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|0:10:49
|13
|Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)
|0:10:57
|14
|Orestis-Konstantin Tseris (Gre)
|0:12:32
|15
|Dimitris Rovakis (Gre)
|0:13:28
|16
|Ioannis Skordas (Gre)
|0:16:35
|17
|Dimitrios Kakouris (Gre)
|0:18:11
|18
|Apostolos Adamos (Gre)
|0:18:24
|19
|Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)
|0:23:06
|20
|Anastasios Tsakalos (Gre)
|0:23:48
|21
|Nikolaos Konstantopoulos (Gre)
|0:25:44
|22
|Kostas Orfanoydakis (Gre)
|0:27:41
|23
|Charalampos Chaidemenakis (Gre)
|0:02:07
|24
|Anastasios Papanastasiou (Gre)
|0:02:36
|25
|Ioannis Psichogios (Gre)
|DNF
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|DNS
|Christos Ballis (Gre)
|DNS
|Besik Gevasheli (Geo)
|DNS
|Nikiphoros Kouris (Gre)
|DNS
|Michail Mentis (Gre)
|DNS
|Georgios Zalagkitis (Gre)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andria Christophorou (Cyp)
|1:33:24
|2
|Barvara Lazopouloy (Gre)
|0:03:18
|3
|Eleni Diakaki (Gre)
|0:03:41
|4
|Danai Stroumbouli (Gre)
|0:09:33
|5
|Sabrina Tviss (Gre)
|0:25:01
|6
|Thalia Lemoni (Gre)
|7
|Eleni Soula (Gre)
