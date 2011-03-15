Trending

Pattes-Toumanis wins again in Greece

Christophorou victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)1:29:59
2Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:00:19
3Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)
4Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)0:03:09
5Oliver Strbac (Srb)0:03:53
6Ivan Tomic (Srb)0:03:54
7Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)0:04:23
8Michalis Kittis (Cyp)0:04:44
9Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)0:05:02
10Kostas Konstantinidis (Gre)0:05:06
11Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)0:08:11
12Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:10:49
13Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)0:10:57
14Orestis-Konstantin Tseris (Gre)0:12:32
15Dimitris Rovakis (Gre)0:13:28
16Ioannis Skordas (Gre)0:16:35
17Dimitrios Kakouris (Gre)0:18:11
18Apostolos Adamos (Gre)0:18:24
19Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)0:23:06
20Anastasios Tsakalos (Gre)0:23:48
21Nikolaos Konstantopoulos (Gre)0:25:44
22Kostas Orfanoydakis (Gre)0:27:41
23Charalampos Chaidemenakis (Gre)0:02:07
24Anastasios Papanastasiou (Gre)0:02:36
25Ioannis Psichogios (Gre)
DNFBojan Djurdjic (Srb)
DNSChristos Ballis (Gre)
DNSBesik Gevasheli (Geo)
DNSNikiphoros Kouris (Gre)
DNSMichail Mentis (Gre)
DNSGeorgios Zalagkitis (Gre)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andria Christophorou (Cyp)1:33:24
2Barvara Lazopouloy (Gre)0:03:18
3Eleni Diakaki (Gre)0:03:41
4Danai Stroumbouli (Gre)0:09:33
5Sabrina Tviss (Gre)0:25:01
6Thalia Lemoni (Gre)
7Eleni Soula (Gre)

