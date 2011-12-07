English makes it four in a row
Taylor wins 6+6 category
Jason English claimed a fourth consecutive win at the JetBlack 24-Hour Sydney race on the weekend despite an early challenge from Canberra's Ed McDonald. English won the event held for the first time at The Australian Botanic Garden at Mount Annan in Sydney.
Botanic Garden Director Caz McCallum welcomed more than 500 competitors from all over New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, as well as Queenslanders and racers from Victoria, who enjoyed the unique opportunity to race the first long distance mountain bike event ever be held in a botanic garden. The new MTB trail's "godfather", Horticultural Manager, Dan Bishop and organisers kicked off the race, with all eyes on the duel between two-time, 24-hour solo world champion English from Port Macquarie and the up and coming endurance racer Ed McDonald from Canberra.
English amassed 37 laps in 20 hours, 22 minutes and 37 seconds to claim the win on the 10km track, which was praised by riders to be one of the most challenging yet fun to ride tracks for a 24-hour race.
The first lap times soon confirmed that McDonald indeed was English's strongest challenger and they were close together until English made his move after five hours into the race, which had started at noon on Saturday.
McDonald managed also 37 laps to finish a respectable second despite competing on a bike with fixed gearing.
"All I knew was Ed (McDonald) would be there. I knew I would have to keep an eye on him," said English. "We started riding for the first few laps together. He went hard up a few hills but I wanted to warm up and get to know the track." Into the evening English had made a comfortable buffer between him and McDonald however by the early hours of Sunday morning, McDonald started to pull back some ground.
"I tried to look after myself. I was feeling pretty busted at that time," said English. Third overall was Benji Morris from Sydney's northern beaches with 34 laps.
New format: 6+6 H race
Canberra's Shane Taylor won the 6+6 Hour race category, which was hosted in conjunction with the JetBlack 24-hour event and cheekily dubbed the "endurance race with a pillow". Taylor completed 22 laps to beat Hornsby rider Dave Carter by 11 minutes. Third place getter was Phil Giles from Figtree with 19 laps.
Mel Hayes from The Junction won with two Canberra riders Karen Taylor and Shelley Dorey in second and third respectively.
Canberra women's pair Claire Graydon and Karen Foat won the female two-person team category with a remarkable 34 laps while Bathurst's Ryan Sargent and Michael Buttsworth won the men's two-person team on the same laps just 23 minutes ahead of the women.
The JetBlack 24-hr overall winners were a team of four, Project 63 from Sydney, recording an impressive 48 laps with Ben Fillingham, True Swain, Stuart Binns and Tim Kerle.
Among all the JetBlack 24 Hour racers, the fastest lap time of 25:23 was completed by a team of six rider, Troy Glennon from Sydney. Queenslander Robert Lewis claimed the fastest lap time in the 6+6 Hour competition with 22:59.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merida Red Racer (Jason English)
|37
|laps
|2
|The Prodigal Ss Padawan (Ed Ss Mcdonald)
|37
|3
|CC Kids In Need (Benji Morris)
|34
|4
|Eddie Harrod (Eddie Harrod)
|26
|5
|Dave Coyles Ollo Industries Off Road Racing
|24
|6
|Matt De Pomeroy (Matthew De Pomeroy)
|21
|7
|Corey Werfel (Corey Werfel)
|20
|8
|Enduropulse Racing Solo (Michael Crummy)
|20
|9
|Crank Addict (Andrew Lloyd)
|18
|10
|Michael Thompson (Michael Thompson)
|17
|11
|Jason Harrod (Jason Harrod)
|16
|12
|Bigt (Tom Morris)
|12
|13
|Gunna Hurt (Nathan Fallowfield)
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Welch (Phil Welch)
|28
|laps
|2
|Jason Smith (Jason Smith)
|11
|3
|Chicken Legs (Clayton Locke)
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klonk (Dale Klemke)
|23
|laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|208 Rocket
|34
|laps
|2
|Wild Turkeys
|24
|3
|Mcgees Racing
|13
|4
|Bodgey Brothers
|11
|5
|Team Alpha
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|A Soloists Duet
|34
|laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|The Bald And The Beautiful
|21
|laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crooked Spokes
|35
|laps
|2
|Have A Crack
|33
|3
|Team Macdesign A
|27
|4
|Team Macdesign B
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Scanlight
|25
|laps
|2
|Teds Test Eagles
|19
|3
|Inglorious Fat Boys
|13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|The Black Chookens
|31
|laps
|2
|3 Of A Kind
|17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Project 63
|48
|laps
|2
|Bernard Riders 4
|47
|3
|Where Is The Dead Wood
|44
|4
|Ollo Industries Off Road Racing
|42
|5
|3 Men And A Potato Ii
|40
|6
|Shake N Bake
|39
|7
|Blackmans Mia Team 1
|39
|8
|Anger Management
|39
|9
|Spin Doctors
|38
|10
|Shake And Bake
|36
|11
|The Puddings
|35
|12
|Below Average Punters
|34
|13
|Teds Test Team
|33
|14
|Pedal Pushers
|33
|15
|Ride Ettalong
|33
|16
|Old Boys Plus One
|28
|17
|Team Hot Designs Ecp
|27
|18
|Good Idea
|27
|19
|Sympathy For The Pedal.
|24
|20
|Frank The Tank
|24
|21
|O Team
|24
|22
|The Church Of Cyclotology
|23
|23
|Teds A Team
|22
|24
|Airborne
|22
|25
|Zerofive Rhino Racing 24H Team
|17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|The Garden Party Ride Ettalong
|41
|laps
|2
|Team Smec Urban
|40
|3
|Jeffs Bitches
|38
|4
|Just For Kicks
|36
|5
|Go 4 It
|34
|6
|Very Unattractive
|13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lonsdale Street Roasters
|34
|laps
|2
|Talk Torque Talk
|18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Salubrious Racing
|41
|laps
|2
|Project 63 In The Mix
|41
|3
|Ausaero
|40
|4
|Yeah Yeah Version 2
|31
|5
|Yojo Breki
|26
|6
|Body Magic
|25
|7
|The Circulators
|21
|8
|Still Rolling
|16
|9
|Bioathletic
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|The Upstarts
|42
|laps
|2
|Team S.T.E.M
|40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashfield Cycles
|45
|laps
|2
|Boundary Riders
|42
|3
|Pedal4Pierce
|41
|4
|Hale And No Pace
|39
|5
|Meat And Two Veg
|37
|6
|Cruising Sixpacks
|36
|7
|Kentlyn Warriors
|35
|8
|Gentle Giants
|35
|9
|Giddy Up And Ride
|32
|10
|Crash Dummies
|30
|11
|Telesmart
|29
|12
|Shimano Dynasys
|23
|13
|Videotraining 1
|12
|14
|Shimano Pearl Izumi
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merida Tails Racing (Shane Taylor)
|22
|laps
|2
|Dave Carter (Dave Carter)
|22
|3
|Philthy (Phil Giles)
|19
|4
|Ben Ong (Ben Ong)
|18
|5
|Tom Mcpherson (Tom Mcpherson)
|16
|6
|Wmgs Racing (Aaron Broughton)
|15
|7
|Dion Jackson (Dion Jackson)
|15
|8
|Downhill Club (James Mason)
|13
|9
|Jarod Pulo (Jarod Pulo)
|13
|10
|Nick Stanton (Nick Stanton)
|13
|11
|Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 2 (John Odams)
|9
|12
|Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 2 (Luke Dale)
|9
|13
|Team Mandy Him (Andrew Best)
|9
|14
|Ian Mills (Ian Mills)
|7
|15
|Scott Campbell (Scott Campbell)
|7
|16
|Arran Cahill (Arran Cahill)
|7
|17
|Erden Ozgul (Erden Ozgul)
|6
|18
|William Keyte (William Keyte)
|6
|19
|Dean Bradshaw (Dean Bradshaw)
|6
|20
|Garpy (Gareth Spence)
|5
|21
|Frank Frugone (Frank Frugone)
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Mandy Her (Mel Hayes)
|16
|laps
|2
|Rocky Trail Racing Kaz (Karen Taylor)
|8
|3
|Team Wmgs Racing (Shelley Dorey)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Looney Cell (Jeff Rooney)
|20
|laps
|2
|Jamie Knobbs (Jamie Knobbs)
|19
|3
|Funky Brew (Kent Scott-Mclean)
|17
|4
|Mark Mcmaster (Mark Mcmaster)
|17
|5
|Dougal Torrance (Dougal Torrance)
|15
|6
|Kenny Mcilwain (Kenny Mcilwain)
|14
|7
|Marc Penning (Marc Penning)
|12
|8
|Far Kurnell (Brian W Gillan)
|12
|9
|Bling Bling (Jason Luchi)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Touchstar (Marko Sibila)
|15
|laps
|2
|Rob Maciejowski (Rob Maciejowski)
|11
|3
|Bryan Bruce (Bryan Bruce)
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|2 Js
|23
|laps
|2
|Granny Gear
|19
|3
|Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 3
|18
|4
|Rusty Cranks 2
|18
|5
|Pedal In My Pants
|18
|6
|Team Epicanthem
|15
|7
|Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 4
|14
|8
|Byebye
|12
|9
|Team Grim
|11
|10
|A Mate Urs
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anytime Fitness
|24
|laps
|2
|Bernard Riders Masters
|23
|3
|Balding Beefcake And Captain Lovehandles
|13
|4
|Albatross
|8
|5
|Older Not Wiser
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Talk Torque Turtles
|10
|laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|In Tandem
|21
|laps
|2
|The Dancing Geese
|18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fast And Flowee
|27
|laps
|2
|Bernard Riders Trio
|25
|3
|Roaring 40 S
|24
|4
|Renegade Cycles
|24
|5
|Battered Sav S
|24
|6
|Renegade Cycles Sending
|23
|7
|Jetblack Team Tony
|20
|8
|Beanflipper 1
|20
|9
|Malcontents
|17
|10
|Fat Middle Aged Men
|15
|11
|Zerofive Rhino Racing 6 6 Team
|13
|12
|Jetblack Team Dave
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Wimyn
|18
|laps
|2
|Beanflipper 2
|17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Birdog Riders Elite 1
|24
|laps
|2
|Macarthur Boys
|22
|3
|Blackmans Mia Team 2
|20
|4
|Blackmans Mia Team 3
|14
|5
|Shimano Ice Technologies
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Double Flat Cap Chai
|17
|laps
|2
|Team Jaxon
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernard Riders Mix
|19
|laps
|2
|Team Spinifex Consulting
|18
|3
|Cyclopaths
|17
|4
|The Forked Four
|13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh And Josh
|20
|laps
|2
|View
|18
