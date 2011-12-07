Trending

English makes it four in a row

Taylor wins 6+6 category

Jason English racing to victory for the fourth consecutive time at the JetBlack 24H Sydney race.

(Image credit: Marathon-Photos.com)
And the racers are off...

(Image credit: Dan De Witte / www.dandewitte.com.au)
First JetBlack 24H Sydney race at The Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan with more than 500 riders

(Image credit: Franz Wisata)
JetBlack 24H Race podium (l-r): Phil Giles (3rd), Jason English (1st), Ed McDonald (2nd)

(Image credit: Franz Wisata)
The Rocky Trail Entertainment program included kids races, a kids club and DJ’s that rocked the event centre

(Image credit: Franz Wisata)
Race organizer Martin Wisata with JetBlack 24H winner and double 24H solo champion Jason English and Enduro Trail “godfather” Dan Bishop from The Australian Botanic Garden, Mt Annan.

(Image credit: Franz Wisata)
Ondrej Slezak from Bernard Beer taps the finisher beers.

(Image credit: Franz Wisata)
Trailhead at the Enduro Trail at Mt Annan.

(Image credit: Franz Wisata)
Jason English and Ed McDonald agree to call it a day after more than 20 hours in the saddle and first and second podium places in the JetBlack 24H elite male category are decided.

(Image credit: Franz Wisata)
Shane Taylor in action on track to win the 6 6 Hour category

(Image credit: Dan De Witte / www.dandewitte.com.au)

Jason English claimed a fourth consecutive win at the JetBlack 24-Hour Sydney race on the weekend despite an early challenge from Canberra's Ed McDonald. English won the event held for the first time at The Australian Botanic Garden at Mount Annan in Sydney.

Botanic Garden Director Caz McCallum welcomed more than 500 competitors from all over New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, as well as Queenslanders and racers from Victoria, who enjoyed the unique opportunity to race the first long distance mountain bike event ever be held in a botanic garden. The new MTB trail's "godfather", Horticultural Manager, Dan Bishop and organisers kicked off the race, with all eyes on the duel between two-time, 24-hour solo world champion English from Port Macquarie and the up and coming endurance racer Ed McDonald from Canberra.

English amassed 37 laps in 20 hours, 22 minutes and 37 seconds to claim the win on the 10km track, which was praised by riders to be one of the most challenging yet fun to ride tracks for a 24-hour race.

The first lap times soon confirmed that McDonald indeed was English's strongest challenger and they were close together until English made his move after five hours into the race, which had started at noon on Saturday.

McDonald managed also 37 laps to finish a respectable second despite competing on a bike with fixed gearing.

"All I knew was Ed (McDonald) would be there. I knew I would have to keep an eye on him," said English. "We started riding for the first few laps together. He went hard up a few hills but I wanted to warm up and get to know the track." Into the evening English had made a comfortable buffer between him and McDonald however by the early hours of Sunday morning, McDonald started to pull back some ground.

"I tried to look after myself. I was feeling pretty busted at that time," said English. Third overall was Benji Morris from Sydney's northern beaches with 34 laps.

New format: 6+6 H race

Canberra's Shane Taylor won the 6+6 Hour race category, which was hosted in conjunction with the JetBlack 24-hour event and cheekily dubbed the "endurance race with a pillow". Taylor completed 22 laps to beat Hornsby rider Dave Carter by 11 minutes. Third place getter was Phil Giles from Figtree with 19 laps.

Mel Hayes from The Junction won with two Canberra riders Karen Taylor and Shelley Dorey in second and third respectively.

Canberra women's pair Claire Graydon and Karen Foat won the female two-person team category with a remarkable 34 laps while Bathurst's Ryan Sargent and Michael Buttsworth won the men's two-person team on the same laps just 23 minutes ahead of the women.

The JetBlack 24-hr overall winners were a team of four, Project 63 from Sydney, recording an impressive 48 laps with Ben Fillingham, True Swain, Stuart Binns and Tim Kerle.

Among all the JetBlack 24 Hour racers, the fastest lap time of 25:23 was completed by a team of six rider, Troy Glennon from Sydney. Queenslander Robert Lewis claimed the fastest lap time in the 6+6 Hour competition with 22:59.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merida Red Racer (Jason English)37laps
2The Prodigal Ss Padawan (Ed Ss Mcdonald)37
3CC Kids In Need (Benji Morris)34
4Eddie Harrod (Eddie Harrod)26
5Dave Coyles Ollo Industries Off Road Racing24
6Matt De Pomeroy (Matthew De Pomeroy)21
7Corey Werfel (Corey Werfel)20
8Enduropulse Racing Solo (Michael Crummy)20
9Crank Addict (Andrew Lloyd)18
10Michael Thompson (Michael Thompson)17
11Jason Harrod (Jason Harrod)16
12Bigt (Tom Morris)12
13Gunna Hurt (Nathan Fallowfield)4

Solo master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Welch (Phil Welch)28laps
2Jason Smith (Jason Smith)11
3Chicken Legs (Clayton Locke)10

Solo super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klonk (Dale Klemke)23laps

Elite men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1208 Rocket34laps
2Wild Turkeys24
3Mcgees Racing13
4Bodgey Brothers11
5Team Alpha6

Elite women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1A Soloists Duet34laps

Elite mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1The Bald And The Beautiful21laps

Elite men trio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crooked Spokes35laps
2Have A Crack33
3Team Macdesign A27
4Team Macdesign B12

Master men trio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Scanlight25laps
2Teds Test Eagles19
3Inglorious Fat Boys13

Elite mixed trio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1The Black Chookens31laps
23 Of A Kind17

Elite men four-person team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Project 6348laps
2Bernard Riders 447
3Where Is The Dead Wood44
4Ollo Industries Off Road Racing42
53 Men And A Potato Ii40
6Shake N Bake39
7Blackmans Mia Team 139
8Anger Management39
9Spin Doctors38
10Shake And Bake36
11The Puddings35
12Below Average Punters34
13Teds Test Team33
14Pedal Pushers33
15Ride Ettalong33
16Old Boys Plus One28
17Team Hot Designs Ecp27
18Good Idea27
19Sympathy For The Pedal.24
20Frank The Tank24
21O Team24
22The Church Of Cyclotology23
23Teds A Team22
24Airborne22
25Zerofive Rhino Racing 24H Team17

Master men four-person team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1The Garden Party Ride Ettalong41laps
2Team Smec Urban40
3Jeffs Bitches38
4Just For Kicks36
5Go 4 It34
6Very Unattractive13

Elite women four-person team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lonsdale Street Roasters34laps
2Talk Torque Talk18

Elite mixed four-pesron team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Salubrious Racing41laps
2Project 63 In The Mix41
3Ausaero40
4Yeah Yeah Version 231
5Yojo Breki26
6Body Magic25
7The Circulators21
8Still Rolling16
9Bioathletic12

Junior men four-person team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1The Upstarts42laps
2Team S.T.E.M40

Mixed six-person team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashfield Cycles45laps
2Boundary Riders42
3Pedal4Pierce41
4Hale And No Pace39
5Meat And Two Veg37
6Cruising Sixpacks36
7Kentlyn Warriors35
8Gentle Giants35
9Giddy Up And Ride32
10Crash Dummies30
11Telesmart29
12Shimano Dynasys23
13Videotraining 112
14Shimano Pearl Izumi3

6+6 Elite men solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merida Tails Racing (Shane Taylor)22laps
2Dave Carter (Dave Carter)22
3Philthy (Phil Giles)19
4Ben Ong (Ben Ong)18
5Tom Mcpherson (Tom Mcpherson)16
6Wmgs Racing (Aaron Broughton)15
7Dion Jackson (Dion Jackson)15
8Downhill Club (James Mason)13
9Jarod Pulo (Jarod Pulo)13
10Nick Stanton (Nick Stanton)13
11Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 2 (John Odams)9
12Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 2 (Luke Dale)9
13Team Mandy Him (Andrew Best)9
14Ian Mills (Ian Mills)7
15Scott Campbell (Scott Campbell)7
16Arran Cahill (Arran Cahill)7
17Erden Ozgul (Erden Ozgul)6
18William Keyte (William Keyte)6
19Dean Bradshaw (Dean Bradshaw)6
20Garpy (Gareth Spence)5
21Frank Frugone (Frank Frugone)4

6+6 Elite women solo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Mandy Her (Mel Hayes)16laps
2Rocky Trail Racing Kaz (Karen Taylor)8
3Team Wmgs Racing (Shelley Dorey)5

6+6 Solo master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Looney Cell (Jeff Rooney)20laps
2Jamie Knobbs (Jamie Knobbs)19
3Funky Brew (Kent Scott-Mclean)17
4Mark Mcmaster (Mark Mcmaster)17
5Dougal Torrance (Dougal Torrance)15
6Kenny Mcilwain (Kenny Mcilwain)14
7Marc Penning (Marc Penning)12
8Far Kurnell (Brian W Gillan)12
9Bling Bling (Jason Luchi)5

6+6 Solo super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Touchstar (Marko Sibila)15laps
2Rob Maciejowski (Rob Maciejowski)11
3Bryan Bruce (Bryan Bruce)7

6+6 Elite men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
12 Js23laps
2Granny Gear19
3Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 318
4Rusty Cranks 218
5Pedal In My Pants18
6Team Epicanthem15
7Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 414
8Byebye12
9Team Grim11
10A Mate Urs11

6+6 Master men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anytime Fitness24laps
2Bernard Riders Masters23
3Balding Beefcake And Captain Lovehandles13
4Albatross8
5Older Not Wiser8

6+6 Elite women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Talk Torque Turtles10laps

6+6 Elite mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1In Tandem21laps
2The Dancing Geese18

6+6 Elite men trio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fast And Flowee27laps
2Bernard Riders Trio25
3Roaring 40 S24
4Renegade Cycles24
5Battered Sav S24
6Renegade Cycles Sending23
7Jetblack Team Tony20
8Beanflipper 120
9Malcontents17
10Fat Middle Aged Men15
11Zerofive Rhino Racing 6 6 Team13
12Jetblack Team Dave8

6+6 Elite women trio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Wimyn18laps
2Beanflipper 217

6+6 Elite men four-person team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Birdog Riders Elite 124laps
2Macarthur Boys22
3Blackmans Mia Team 220
4Blackmans Mia Team 314
5Shimano Ice Technologies2

6+6 Elite women four-person team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Double Flat Cap Chai17laps
2Team Jaxon12

6+6 Elite mixed four-person team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Riders Mix19laps
2Team Spinifex Consulting18
3Cyclopaths17
4The Forked Four13

6+6 Junior four-person team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh And Josh20laps
2View18

