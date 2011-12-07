Image 1 of 10 Jason English racing to victory for the fourth consecutive time at the JetBlack 24H Sydney race. (Image credit: Marathon-Photos.com) Image 2 of 10 And the racers are off... (Image credit: Dan De Witte / www.dandewitte.com.au) Image 3 of 10 First JetBlack 24H Sydney race at The Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan with more than 500 riders (Image credit: Franz Wisata) Image 4 of 10 JetBlack 24H Race podium (l-r): Phil Giles (3rd), Jason English (1st), Ed McDonald (2nd) (Image credit: Franz Wisata) Image 5 of 10 The Rocky Trail Entertainment program included kids races, a kids club and DJ’s that rocked the event centre (Image credit: Franz Wisata) Image 6 of 10 Race organizer Martin Wisata with JetBlack 24H winner and double 24H solo champion Jason English and Enduro Trail “godfather” Dan Bishop from The Australian Botanic Garden, Mt Annan. (Image credit: Franz Wisata) Image 7 of 10 Ondrej Slezak from Bernard Beer taps the finisher beers. (Image credit: Franz Wisata) Image 8 of 10 Trailhead at the Enduro Trail at Mt Annan. (Image credit: Franz Wisata) Image 9 of 10 Jason English and Ed McDonald agree to call it a day after more than 20 hours in the saddle and first and second podium places in the JetBlack 24H elite male category are decided. (Image credit: Franz Wisata) Image 10 of 10 Shane Taylor in action on track to win the 6 6 Hour category (Image credit: Dan De Witte / www.dandewitte.com.au)

Jason English claimed a fourth consecutive win at the JetBlack 24-Hour Sydney race on the weekend despite an early challenge from Canberra's Ed McDonald. English won the event held for the first time at The Australian Botanic Garden at Mount Annan in Sydney.

Botanic Garden Director Caz McCallum welcomed more than 500 competitors from all over New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, as well as Queenslanders and racers from Victoria, who enjoyed the unique opportunity to race the first long distance mountain bike event ever be held in a botanic garden. The new MTB trail's "godfather", Horticultural Manager, Dan Bishop and organisers kicked off the race, with all eyes on the duel between two-time, 24-hour solo world champion English from Port Macquarie and the up and coming endurance racer Ed McDonald from Canberra.

English amassed 37 laps in 20 hours, 22 minutes and 37 seconds to claim the win on the 10km track, which was praised by riders to be one of the most challenging yet fun to ride tracks for a 24-hour race.

The first lap times soon confirmed that McDonald indeed was English's strongest challenger and they were close together until English made his move after five hours into the race, which had started at noon on Saturday.

McDonald managed also 37 laps to finish a respectable second despite competing on a bike with fixed gearing.

"All I knew was Ed (McDonald) would be there. I knew I would have to keep an eye on him," said English. "We started riding for the first few laps together. He went hard up a few hills but I wanted to warm up and get to know the track." Into the evening English had made a comfortable buffer between him and McDonald however by the early hours of Sunday morning, McDonald started to pull back some ground.

"I tried to look after myself. I was feeling pretty busted at that time," said English. Third overall was Benji Morris from Sydney's northern beaches with 34 laps.

New format: 6+6 H race

Canberra's Shane Taylor won the 6+6 Hour race category, which was hosted in conjunction with the JetBlack 24-hour event and cheekily dubbed the "endurance race with a pillow". Taylor completed 22 laps to beat Hornsby rider Dave Carter by 11 minutes. Third place getter was Phil Giles from Figtree with 19 laps.

Mel Hayes from The Junction won with two Canberra riders Karen Taylor and Shelley Dorey in second and third respectively.

Canberra women's pair Claire Graydon and Karen Foat won the female two-person team category with a remarkable 34 laps while Bathurst's Ryan Sargent and Michael Buttsworth won the men's two-person team on the same laps just 23 minutes ahead of the women.

The JetBlack 24-hr overall winners were a team of four, Project 63 from Sydney, recording an impressive 48 laps with Ben Fillingham, True Swain, Stuart Binns and Tim Kerle.

Among all the JetBlack 24 Hour racers, the fastest lap time of 25:23 was completed by a team of six rider, Troy Glennon from Sydney. Queenslander Robert Lewis claimed the fastest lap time in the 6+6 Hour competition with 22:59.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merida Red Racer (Jason English) 37 laps 2 The Prodigal Ss Padawan (Ed Ss Mcdonald) 37 3 CC Kids In Need (Benji Morris) 34 4 Eddie Harrod (Eddie Harrod) 26 5 Dave Coyles Ollo Industries Off Road Racing 24 6 Matt De Pomeroy (Matthew De Pomeroy) 21 7 Corey Werfel (Corey Werfel) 20 8 Enduropulse Racing Solo (Michael Crummy) 20 9 Crank Addict (Andrew Lloyd) 18 10 Michael Thompson (Michael Thompson) 17 11 Jason Harrod (Jason Harrod) 16 12 Bigt (Tom Morris) 12 13 Gunna Hurt (Nathan Fallowfield) 4

Solo master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phil Welch (Phil Welch) 28 laps 2 Jason Smith (Jason Smith) 11 3 Chicken Legs (Clayton Locke) 10

Solo super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klonk (Dale Klemke) 23 laps

Elite men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 208 Rocket 34 laps 2 Wild Turkeys 24 3 Mcgees Racing 13 4 Bodgey Brothers 11 5 Team Alpha 6

Elite women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 A Soloists Duet 34 laps

Elite mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 The Bald And The Beautiful 21 laps

Elite men trio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Crooked Spokes 35 laps 2 Have A Crack 33 3 Team Macdesign A 27 4 Team Macdesign B 12

Master men trio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Scanlight 25 laps 2 Teds Test Eagles 19 3 Inglorious Fat Boys 13

Elite mixed trio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 The Black Chookens 31 laps 2 3 Of A Kind 17

Elite men four-person team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Project 63 48 laps 2 Bernard Riders 4 47 3 Where Is The Dead Wood 44 4 Ollo Industries Off Road Racing 42 5 3 Men And A Potato Ii 40 6 Shake N Bake 39 7 Blackmans Mia Team 1 39 8 Anger Management 39 9 Spin Doctors 38 10 Shake And Bake 36 11 The Puddings 35 12 Below Average Punters 34 13 Teds Test Team 33 14 Pedal Pushers 33 15 Ride Ettalong 33 16 Old Boys Plus One 28 17 Team Hot Designs Ecp 27 18 Good Idea 27 19 Sympathy For The Pedal. 24 20 Frank The Tank 24 21 O Team 24 22 The Church Of Cyclotology 23 23 Teds A Team 22 24 Airborne 22 25 Zerofive Rhino Racing 24H Team 17

Master men four-person team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 The Garden Party Ride Ettalong 41 laps 2 Team Smec Urban 40 3 Jeffs Bitches 38 4 Just For Kicks 36 5 Go 4 It 34 6 Very Unattractive 13

Elite women four-person team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lonsdale Street Roasters 34 laps 2 Talk Torque Talk 18

Elite mixed four-pesron team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Salubrious Racing 41 laps 2 Project 63 In The Mix 41 3 Ausaero 40 4 Yeah Yeah Version 2 31 5 Yojo Breki 26 6 Body Magic 25 7 The Circulators 21 8 Still Rolling 16 9 Bioathletic 12

Junior men four-person team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 The Upstarts 42 laps 2 Team S.T.E.M 40

Mixed six-person team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashfield Cycles 45 laps 2 Boundary Riders 42 3 Pedal4Pierce 41 4 Hale And No Pace 39 5 Meat And Two Veg 37 6 Cruising Sixpacks 36 7 Kentlyn Warriors 35 8 Gentle Giants 35 9 Giddy Up And Ride 32 10 Crash Dummies 30 11 Telesmart 29 12 Shimano Dynasys 23 13 Videotraining 1 12 14 Shimano Pearl Izumi 3

6+6 Elite men solo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Merida Tails Racing (Shane Taylor) 22 laps 2 Dave Carter (Dave Carter) 22 3 Philthy (Phil Giles) 19 4 Ben Ong (Ben Ong) 18 5 Tom Mcpherson (Tom Mcpherson) 16 6 Wmgs Racing (Aaron Broughton) 15 7 Dion Jackson (Dion Jackson) 15 8 Downhill Club (James Mason) 13 9 Jarod Pulo (Jarod Pulo) 13 10 Nick Stanton (Nick Stanton) 13 11 Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 2 (John Odams) 9 12 Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 2 (Luke Dale) 9 13 Team Mandy Him (Andrew Best) 9 14 Ian Mills (Ian Mills) 7 15 Scott Campbell (Scott Campbell) 7 16 Arran Cahill (Arran Cahill) 7 17 Erden Ozgul (Erden Ozgul) 6 18 William Keyte (William Keyte) 6 19 Dean Bradshaw (Dean Bradshaw) 6 20 Garpy (Gareth Spence) 5 21 Frank Frugone (Frank Frugone) 4

6+6 Elite women solo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Mandy Her (Mel Hayes) 16 laps 2 Rocky Trail Racing Kaz (Karen Taylor) 8 3 Team Wmgs Racing (Shelley Dorey) 5

6+6 Solo master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Looney Cell (Jeff Rooney) 20 laps 2 Jamie Knobbs (Jamie Knobbs) 19 3 Funky Brew (Kent Scott-Mclean) 17 4 Mark Mcmaster (Mark Mcmaster) 17 5 Dougal Torrance (Dougal Torrance) 15 6 Kenny Mcilwain (Kenny Mcilwain) 14 7 Marc Penning (Marc Penning) 12 8 Far Kurnell (Brian W Gillan) 12 9 Bling Bling (Jason Luchi) 5

6+6 Solo super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Touchstar (Marko Sibila) 15 laps 2 Rob Maciejowski (Rob Maciejowski) 11 3 Bryan Bruce (Bryan Bruce) 7

6+6 Elite men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 2 Js 23 laps 2 Granny Gear 19 3 Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 3 18 4 Rusty Cranks 2 18 5 Pedal In My Pants 18 6 Team Epicanthem 15 7 Mercedes Benz Huntingwood 4 14 8 Byebye 12 9 Team Grim 11 10 A Mate Urs 11

6+6 Master men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anytime Fitness 24 laps 2 Bernard Riders Masters 23 3 Balding Beefcake And Captain Lovehandles 13 4 Albatross 8 5 Older Not Wiser 8

6+6 Elite women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Talk Torque Turtles 10 laps

6+6 Elite mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 In Tandem 21 laps 2 The Dancing Geese 18

6+6 Elite men trio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fast And Flowee 27 laps 2 Bernard Riders Trio 25 3 Roaring 40 S 24 4 Renegade Cycles 24 5 Battered Sav S 24 6 Renegade Cycles Sending 23 7 Jetblack Team Tony 20 8 Beanflipper 1 20 9 Malcontents 17 10 Fat Middle Aged Men 15 11 Zerofive Rhino Racing 6 6 Team 13 12 Jetblack Team Dave 8

6+6 Elite women trio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Wimyn 18 laps 2 Beanflipper 2 17

6+6 Elite men four-person team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Birdog Riders Elite 1 24 laps 2 Macarthur Boys 22 3 Blackmans Mia Team 2 20 4 Blackmans Mia Team 3 14 5 Shimano Ice Technologies 2

6+6 Elite women four-person team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Double Flat Cap Chai 17 laps 2 Team Jaxon 12

6+6 Elite mixed four-person team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Riders Mix 19 laps 2 Team Spinifex Consulting 18 3 Cyclopaths 17 4 The Forked Four 13