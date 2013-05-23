The final stage of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour may look like one for the sprinters, with the general classification locked-up in the Stuart O'Grady road race the day before but after 22 laps and 82km the final result may be different from what the criterium-specialists expect.

Long straights and fast-flowing corners will make for an aggressive stage with riders given plenty of room to attack and once the first hour of racing has come and gone, those with remaining enthusiasm will be looking to exploit tiring legs and squads who are busy preserving spots on the general classification ladder.

Intermediate sprints will also be on offer and if the recent FKG Tour of Toowoomba is anything to go by, the sprint classification could be decided in the final throw to the line.