Adelaide Tour: Mike Turtur Kermesse
Stage 3 video preview
Mike Turtur Kermesse: Newton -
The final stage of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour may look like one for the sprinters, with the general classification locked-up in the Stuart O'Grady road race the day before but after 22 laps and 82km the final result may be different from what the criterium-specialists expect.
Long straights and fast-flowing corners will make for an aggressive stage with riders given plenty of room to attack and once the first hour of racing has come and gone, those with remaining enthusiasm will be looking to exploit tiring legs and squads who are busy preserving spots on the general classification ladder.
Intermediate sprints will also be on offer and if the recent FKG Tour of Toowoomba is anything to go by, the sprint classification could be decided in the final throw to the line.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy