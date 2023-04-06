Live coverage

Itzulia Basque Country stage 4: Live - will Jonas Vingegaard defend his lead?

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

All the action from day 4 in the hilly six stage race

Race Notes

- Stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country starts and finishes in the town of Santurtzi after 175.7  kilometres of racing.

- A typically hilly course culminates with an ascent of the second category La Asturiana climb and a fast drop down to the finish, 15 kilometres further on.

- After previous leader Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) was dropped in the last 50 kilometres of stage 3, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) took a narrow but clear stage win and the overall lead.

- A late tangle in the last 200 metres between riders on stage 3 saw Richard Carapaz and Sergio Higuita blocked just as Vingegaard was attacking.

2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 profile

2023 Itzulia Basque Country stage 4 profile (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)
These are the climbs coming up today, with more than 3,600 metres of vertical climbing, there's no question the riders face another big day out in the hills of Euskadi:
Km 31: Malkuartu 3rd cat, 2.5 km, 6.7 percent
Km 80: Santa Coloma 3rd cat, 2km, 8.4 percent
Km 103.2: Bezi 3rd cat, 3.8km, 6 percent
Km 160.9: La Asturiana, 7.4km, 6.5 percent

Racing will get underway in about 10 minutes time on this 175.5 kilometre stage starting and finishing in Santurtzi, a dormitory town for the nearby city of Bilbao. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is in the lead.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country

