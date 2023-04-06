Itzulia Basque Country stage 4: Live - will Jonas Vingegaard defend his lead?

Itzulia Basque Country 2023



Itzulia Basque Country 2023 route



Itzulia Basque Country: Jonas Vingegaard captures stage 3 uphill victory, takes race lead



Itzulia Basque Country 2023 favourites - who can take on Jonas Vingegaard?

Race Notes

- Stage 4 of the 2023 Itzulia Basque Country starts and finishes in the town of Santurtzi after 175.7 kilometres of racing.

- A typically hilly course culminates with an ascent of the second category La Asturiana climb and a fast drop down to the finish, 15 kilometres further on.

- After previous leader Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) was dropped in the last 50 kilometres of stage 3, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) took a narrow but clear stage win and the overall lead.

- A late tangle in the last 200 metres between riders on stage 3 saw Richard Carapaz and Sergio Higuita blocked just as Vingegaard was attacking.