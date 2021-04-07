Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 – Live coverage
Follow all the latest action from the race
Over the first climb of the day and still no break from the main field. 150km to go.
And we're onto the Altube climb. Jumbo Visma will want to have a say in the make-up of the break and it's little wonder they're on the front right now.
Back to this race and we've 157km to go and still no confirmed break from the peloton. We've four climbs on the menu today, including the final ascent to the line, but the first third cat climb is coming up in just a handful of kilometers from now.
Meanwhile, over in Belgium, the Groupama FDJ team didn't start Scheldeprijs this morning due to a positive COVID-19 case. The full story on that, is right here.
In other news, Fabio Jakobsen is set to return to racing next week at the Tour of Turkey. He's been out of action since last August and that awful incident at the Tour of Poland but after a long recovery he's ready to race again. You can read about that right here.
🇪🇸 #itzuliaLook out for @MaxSchachmann in polka dots today 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/vwC98pKaT3April 7, 2021
5km into the stage and we've seen a few attacks but nothing has managed to stick just yet.
It's up and down all day and we're likely going to see a break go from the gun as soon as the flag drops, which should be any minute now.
Roglic on the front and in the leaders jersey. It must feel like Groundhog day for most of his rivals but today could see some real fireworks at the finish. The final climb is short but sharp and has pitches over 11 per cent, so we're going to see attacks from the likes of Pogacar, Yates, and of course the race leader. We're hearing that Richard Carapaz, who fell yesterday, was cleared to start and is in the peloton this afternoon.
Here's how things stand on GC heading into the stage.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4:03:04
|2
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:05
|3
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:06
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:24
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:28
|6
|Maximillian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:32
|8
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:34
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:40
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:42
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from stage 3 of Itzulia Basque Country. The riders are on the startline and we're about to head out through the neutralized zone. It's an uphill finish today so expect the GC candidates to shine as we head out from Amurrio and head towards the finish in Laudio.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 – Live coverageFollow all the latest action from the race
-
Fabio Jakobsen set for racing return at Tour of TurkeyDutchman will take the start in Nevsehir on Sunday, eight months after Pologne crash
-
Scheldeprijs - Live coverageWintry conditions promise surprises on the road to Schoten
-
Selle San Marco AllRoad Open Fit CFX saddle reviewShort, wide saddle designed for mixed-surface adventures
-
Groupama-FDJ withdraw from Scheldeprijs after confirmed COVID-19 caseFrench champion Démare unable to contest expected sprint finish in final Flemish Classic
-
Bikmo launches bike theft tracking tool as 74,000 bikes reported stolen in 2020Overall bike theft down by 11 per cent despite Covid cycling boom
-
Tour of Flanders viewers push to record levelsSporza said its men’s race audience peaked at 1.6 million viewers and had an 84 percent market share
-
UCI says Disciplinary Commission has power to provisionally suspend Bracke'Provisional sanctions can only be considered on a case-by-case basis and under strict conditions' says sport governing body
-
Sarah Roy looks to turn Classics luck around at ScheldeprijsThe Australian champion lines up for first women's edition of fast and flat race with form and strong team support in place
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.