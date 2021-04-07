Trending

Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 – Live coverage

By

Follow all the latest action from the race

Itzulia Basque Country stage 3

(Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country stage 3)
Over the first climb of the day and still no break from the main field. 150km to go. 

And we're onto the Altube climb. Jumbo Visma will want to have a say in the make-up of the break and it's little wonder they're on the front right now.

Back to this race and we've 157km to go and still no confirmed break from the peloton. We've four climbs on the menu today, including the final ascent to the line, but the first third cat climb is coming up in just a handful of kilometers from now.

Meanwhile, over in Belgium, the Groupama FDJ team didn't start Scheldeprijs this morning due to a positive COVID-19 case. The full story on that, is right here.

Arnaud Demare and his Groupama-FDJ teammates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In other news, Fabio Jakobsen is set to return to racing next week at the Tour of Turkey. He's been out of action since last August and that awful incident at the Tour of Poland but after a long recovery he's ready to race again. You can read about that right here.

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Deceuninck – Quick-Step Cycling Team)
5km into the stage and we've seen a few attacks but nothing has managed to stick just yet.

It's up and down all day and we're likely going to see a break go from the gun as soon as the flag drops, which should be any minute now.

Roglic on the front and in the leaders jersey. It must feel like Groundhog day for most of his rivals but today could see some real fireworks at the finish. The final climb is short but sharp and has pitches over 11 per cent, so we're going to see attacks from the likes of Pogacar, Yates, and of course the race leader. We're hearing that Richard Carapaz, who fell yesterday, was cleared to start and is in the peloton this afternoon. 

Here's how things stand on GC heading into the stage.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:03:04
2Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:05
3Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24
5Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:28
6Maximillian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31
7Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32
8Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:34
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:42

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from stage 3 of Itzulia Basque Country. The riders are on the startline and we're about to head out through the neutralized zone.  It's an uphill finish today so expect the GC candidates to shine as we head out from Amurrio and head towards the finish in Laudio. 

