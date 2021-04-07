Itzulia Basque Country stage 3 – Live coverage

Refresh

Over the first climb of the day and still no break from the main field. 150km to go.

And we're onto the Altube climb. Jumbo Visma will want to have a say in the make-up of the break and it's little wonder they're on the front right now.

Back to this race and we've 157km to go and still no confirmed break from the peloton. We've four climbs on the menu today, including the final ascent to the line, but the first third cat climb is coming up in just a handful of kilometers from now.

Meanwhile, over in Belgium, the Groupama FDJ team didn't start Scheldeprijs this morning due to a positive COVID-19 case. The full story on that, is right here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In other news, Fabio Jakobsen is set to return to racing next week at the Tour of Turkey. He's been out of action since last August and that awful incident at the Tour of Poland but after a long recovery he's ready to race again. You can read about that right here. (Image credit: Deceuninck – Quick-Step Cycling Team)

🇪🇸 #itzuliaLook out for @MaxSchachmann in polka dots today 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/vwC98pKaT3April 7, 2021 See more

5km into the stage and we've seen a few attacks but nothing has managed to stick just yet.

It's up and down all day and we're likely going to see a break go from the gun as soon as the flag drops, which should be any minute now.

Roglic on the front and in the leaders jersey. It must feel like Groundhog day for most of his rivals but today could see some real fireworks at the finish. The final climb is short but sharp and has pitches over 11 per cent, so we're going to see attacks from the likes of Pogacar, Yates, and of course the race leader. We're hearing that Richard Carapaz, who fell yesterday, was cleared to start and is in the peloton this afternoon.

Here's how things stand on GC heading into the stage. Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:03:04 2 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:05 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:24 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:28 6 Maximillian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 7 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32 8 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:34 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:40 10 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:42