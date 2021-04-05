Live coverage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 – Live coverage
All the action from the opening time trial in Bilbao
Roglič warms down.
🇪🇸 #Itzulia2021@rogla has finished in 17’17” and is currently the fastest at the 🏁 pic.twitter.com/0nlR4P3bRiApril 5, 2021
Buchmann is going well. He crests the climb 14 seconds down on Roglič.
Bevin's 17:45 easily puts him at the top of the leaderboard, but Roglič finishes soon afterwards. The Slovenian is in the hot seat with a time of 17:17!
💠 @ehitzulia Feel the breath... @jakob_fuglsang is warming up before start.@tacx | @_PremierTech | @WilierTriestina #Itzulia2021 pic.twitter.com/i3Gbx94d1HApril 5, 2021
Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-QuickStep) passes the climb 30 seconds down on Roglič.
Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) gets underway.
Only a handful of men have finished their efforts. Total Direct Energie's Fabien Grellier is fastest so far at 19:08.
Roglič is unsurprisingly quickest over the climb. His time of 7:47 is 15 seconds quicker than Bevin, and a full 53 seconds up on anyone else.
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) is also out on course, while Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) is about to get underway.
It's not an easy start for the riders as they climb right away, up to Santo Domingo. The second-cat climb features spells of double-digit gradients. The rest of today's course takes in a downhill section and a short portion of flat road before the final kick to the line, a 500-metre long wall to the finish.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is starting early, as is Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation), who might otherwise have looked forward to a nice spell in the hotseat early on.
The action is already under way in Bilbao, with the first few riders having set off to start their rides.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening stage of Itzulia Basque Country, otherwise known as the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.
