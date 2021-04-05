Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 – Live coverage

Refresh

Roglič warms down. @rogla has finished in 17'17" and is currently the fastest at the 🏁

Buchmann is going well. He crests the climb 14 seconds down on Roglič.

Bevin's 17:45 easily puts him at the top of the leaderboard, but Roglič finishes soon afterwards. The Slovenian is in the hot seat with a time of 17:17!

@jakob_fuglsang is warming up before start.

Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-QuickStep) passes the climb 30 seconds down on Roglič.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) gets underway.

Only a handful of men have finished their efforts. Total Direct Energie's Fabien Grellier is fastest so far at 19:08.

Roglič is unsurprisingly quickest over the climb. His time of 7:47 is 15 seconds quicker than Bevin, and a full 53 seconds up on anyone else.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) is also out on course, while Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) is about to get underway.

It's not an easy start for the riders as they climb right away, up to Santo Domingo. The second-cat climb features spells of double-digit gradients. The rest of today's course takes in a downhill section and a short portion of flat road before the final kick to the line, a 500-metre long wall to the finish.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is starting early, as is Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation), who might otherwise have looked forward to a nice spell in the hotseat early on.

The action is already under way in Bilbao, with the first few riders having set off to start their rides.