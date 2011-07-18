Internationale Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen past winners
Champions from 1986 to 2010
|2010
|Olga Zabelinskaja (Rus) Safi-Pasta Zara
|2009
|Linda Villumsen Serup (Den) Team Columbia HTC Women
|2008
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
|2007
|Judith Arndt (Ger) T-Mobile Team - Women
|2006
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega
|2005
|Theresa Senff (Ger) Van Bemmelen-AA Drink
|2004
|Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Let's go Finland
|2003
|Valentina Polkhanova (Rus) Velodames Colnago
|2002
|Zoulfia Zabriova (Rus) Power-Plate-BIK
|2001
|Mirjam Melchers (Ned) Acca Due O-HP-Lorena Camicie
|2000
|Valentina Karpenko (Rus) Radteam Kupfernagel
|1999
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) The Greenery Hawk Team
|1998
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Team l’tur Raleigh
|1997
|Alessandra Cappellotto (Ita) RG l’tur Thüringen
|1996
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) German National Team
|1995
|Laura Charameda (USA) USA National Team
|1994
|Alison Dunlop (USA) USA National Team
|1993
|Lenka Ilavska (Svk) Slovakian National Team
|1992
|Alena Barillova (Czs) Czechoslovakian National Team
|1989
|Vanesa von Dijk (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|1988
|Tea Vikstedt Nymann (Fin) Finland National Team
|1987
|Petra Rossner (Ger) SC DHfK Leipzig
|1986
|Hanna Chmelarova (Czs) Czechoslovakian National Team
