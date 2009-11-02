It was a day for confirmed mudders at the MAC Cat and Kitten Cross presented by HPCX in New Jersey. Former MAC champion Mo Bruno-women's race.

The women's race was a spread-out affair with Bruno-Roy finishing 47 seconds ahead of McConneloug. C3-Athletes serving Athletes teammates Dee Dee Winfield and Laura Van Gilder finished in third and fourth, repectively.

The MAC Series moves to the northeast corner of Maryland next Saturday, November 7, for the Wayne Scott Memorial Xross at Fair Hill.

Results

Elite and Master 35+ (**) Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) 0:41:19 2 Mary McConneloug** (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) 0:00:47 3 Deidre Winfield (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:01:26 4 Laura Van Gilder** (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:01:55 5 Amanda Carey (Kenda/Trainwitheric.com) 0:02:04 6 Nikki Thiemann (Human Zoom Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:02:11 7 Erica Yozell Miller (VisitPA.com) 0:03:38 8 Arley Kemmerer (Hub Racing) 0:05:15 9 Jennifer Maxwell** (ATAC Sportswear p/b Bike Rack DC) 0:05:41 10 Rebecca Wellons (Team Plan C) 0:06:15 11 Amy Breyla (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:08:06 12 Kristin Gavin (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:08:18 13 Lenore Pipes 0:08:34 14 Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:10:04 15 Diane Grim** (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:11:17 16 Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:11:52 17 Jessica Singerman (Wissahickon) 0:12:20 Lapped Lisa Most** (Wissahickon/Engin Cycles) Lapped Tara Parsons** (CRCA)

Cat 1/2/3/4 Master Women 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tammy Ebersole (Evolution Racing) 0:42:26 2 Ellen White (Team Campmor) 0:00:38 3 Sarah Sauvayre (Century Road Club Association) 0:02:49 4 Anne Rock (Sturdy Girl Cycling) 0:03:37 5 Leslie Conrad 0:06:54