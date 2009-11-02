Trending

Bruno Roy tops women's field

McConneloug takes second; Winfield third

The women's race was a spread-out affair with Bruno-Roy finishing 47 seconds ahead of McConneloug.

The women's race was a spread-out affair with Bruno-Roy finishing 47 seconds ahead of McConneloug. C3-Athletes serving Athletes teammates Dee Dee Winfield and Laura Van Gilder finished in third and fourth, repectively.

The MAC Series moves to the northeast corner of Maryland next Saturday, November 7, for the Wayne Scott Memorial Xross at Fair Hill.

Results

Elite and Master 35+ (**) Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles)0:41:19
2Mary McConneloug** (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes)0:00:47
3Deidre Winfield (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)0:01:26
4Laura Van Gilder** (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)0:01:55
5Amanda Carey (Kenda/Trainwitheric.com)0:02:04
6Nikki Thiemann (Human Zoom Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:02:11
7Erica Yozell Miller (VisitPA.com)0:03:38
8Arley Kemmerer (Hub Racing)0:05:15
9Jennifer Maxwell** (ATAC Sportswear p/b Bike Rack DC)0:05:41
10Rebecca Wellons (Team Plan C)0:06:15
11Amy Breyla (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)0:08:06
12Kristin Gavin (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:08:18
13Lenore Pipes0:08:34
14Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:10:04
15Diane Grim** (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)0:11:17
16Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:11:52
17Jessica Singerman (Wissahickon)0:12:20
LappedLisa Most** (Wissahickon/Engin Cycles)
LappedTara Parsons** (CRCA)

Cat 1/2/3/4 Master Women 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tammy Ebersole (Evolution Racing)0:42:26
2Ellen White (Team Campmor)0:00:38
3Sarah Sauvayre (Century Road Club Association)0:02:49
4Anne Rock (Sturdy Girl Cycling)0:03:37
5Leslie Conrad0:06:54

Cat 3/4 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Fennessy (South Mountain Cycles)0:38:05
2Laura Winberry (Campmor)0:00:47
3Kathrin Schumacher (Guy's Racing)0:00:52
4Jess Kates Galatro (Flying Penguins)0:01:07
5Kim Dubeck (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)0:02:07
6Amy Cutler (EPS/CSS/Riptide cycling)0:02:44
7Stac Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)0:03:52
8Lindsey Hillesheim (Squadra Coppi/IM Saab)0:04:41
9Ali Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:05:37
10Caitlin Thompson (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon)
11Catie Scheifele (Bean's Bikes)0:07:10
12Molly Hurford (Rutgers Cycling)0:07:31
13Bailey Semian (Team Vortex)0:07:51
14Teresa Disessa (Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery)0:08:05
15Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)0:08:52
16Beth Renner (Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery)
17Nicole Hilaire (USMA Cycling Team)0:09:15
18Audrey Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling)0:09:43
19Melissa Garcia (Bike Line/LWA)0:09:57
20Crystal Garcia (USMA Cycling Team)0:10:10
21Kelley Bethoney (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:10:32
22Sarah Grogan (Human Zoom/PBR)0:11:44
23Victoria Hanks (Drexel University)0:12:37
24Gerilynn Swede (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft)0:13:22
25Katherine Russell (Somerset Wheelmen)0:14:32
26Gina Dinunzio (Rutgers University Cycling Team)0:15:39
27Antonina Esposto (Team Alliance Environmental)0:16:09
28Sami Tamyalew (USMA Cycling Team)0:16:27
LappedTara Walhart (University of Pennsylvania)
LappedKarina Demair (Rutgers University Cycling Team)

 

