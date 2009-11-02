Bruno Roy tops women's field
McConneloug takes second; Winfield third
It was a day for confirmed mudders at the MAC Cat and Kitten Cross presented by HPCX in New Jersey. Former MAC champion Mo Bruno-women's race.
The women's race was a spread-out affair with Bruno-Roy finishing 47 seconds ahead of McConneloug. C3-Athletes serving Athletes teammates Dee Dee Winfield and Laura Van Gilder finished in third and fourth, repectively.
The MAC Series moves to the northeast corner of Maryland next Saturday, November 7, for the Wayne Scott Memorial Xross at Fair Hill.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles)
|0:41:19
|2
|Mary McConneloug** (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes)
|0:00:47
|3
|Deidre Winfield (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:01:26
|4
|Laura Van Gilder** (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:01:55
|5
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Trainwitheric.com)
|0:02:04
|6
|Nikki Thiemann (Human Zoom Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:02:11
|7
|Erica Yozell Miller (VisitPA.com)
|0:03:38
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (Hub Racing)
|0:05:15
|9
|Jennifer Maxwell** (ATAC Sportswear p/b Bike Rack DC)
|0:05:41
|10
|Rebecca Wellons (Team Plan C)
|0:06:15
|11
|Amy Breyla (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:08:06
|12
|Kristin Gavin (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:08:18
|13
|Lenore Pipes
|0:08:34
|14
|Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:10:04
|15
|Diane Grim** (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:11:17
|16
|Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:11:52
|17
|Jessica Singerman (Wissahickon)
|0:12:20
|Lapped
|Lisa Most** (Wissahickon/Engin Cycles)
|Lapped
|Tara Parsons** (CRCA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tammy Ebersole (Evolution Racing)
|0:42:26
|2
|Ellen White (Team Campmor)
|0:00:38
|3
|Sarah Sauvayre (Century Road Club Association)
|0:02:49
|4
|Anne Rock (Sturdy Girl Cycling)
|0:03:37
|5
|Leslie Conrad
|0:06:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Fennessy (South Mountain Cycles)
|0:38:05
|2
|Laura Winberry (Campmor)
|0:00:47
|3
|Kathrin Schumacher (Guy's Racing)
|0:00:52
|4
|Jess Kates Galatro (Flying Penguins)
|0:01:07
|5
|Kim Dubeck (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:02:07
|6
|Amy Cutler (EPS/CSS/Riptide cycling)
|0:02:44
|7
|Stac Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)
|0:03:52
|8
|Lindsey Hillesheim (Squadra Coppi/IM Saab)
|0:04:41
|9
|Ali Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:05:37
|10
|Caitlin Thompson (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|11
|Catie Scheifele (Bean's Bikes)
|0:07:10
|12
|Molly Hurford (Rutgers Cycling)
|0:07:31
|13
|Bailey Semian (Team Vortex)
|0:07:51
|14
|Teresa Disessa (Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|0:08:05
|15
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:08:52
|16
|Beth Renner (Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|17
|Nicole Hilaire (USMA Cycling Team)
|0:09:15
|18
|Audrey Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling)
|0:09:43
|19
|Melissa Garcia (Bike Line/LWA)
|0:09:57
|20
|Crystal Garcia (USMA Cycling Team)
|0:10:10
|21
|Kelley Bethoney (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|0:10:32
|22
|Sarah Grogan (Human Zoom/PBR)
|0:11:44
|23
|Victoria Hanks (Drexel University)
|0:12:37
|24
|Gerilynn Swede (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft)
|0:13:22
|25
|Katherine Russell (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:14:32
|26
|Gina Dinunzio (Rutgers University Cycling Team)
|0:15:39
|27
|Antonina Esposto (Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:16:09
|28
|Sami Tamyalew (USMA Cycling Team)
|0:16:27
|Lapped
|Tara Walhart (University of Pennsylvania)
|Lapped
|Karina Demair (Rutgers University Cycling Team)
