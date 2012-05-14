Hart wins Fort William round of British Downhill Series
Carpenter speeds to women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Hart (GBr)
|0:04:52.11
|2
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:00.52
|3
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:02.71
|4
|Rémi Thirion (Fra)
|0:00:03.28
|5
|Josh Bryceland (GBr)
|0:00:04.79
|6
|Steve Peat (GBr)
|0:00:05.68
|7
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|0:00:07.17
|8
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:08.33
|9
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|0:00:08.51
|10
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:09.39
|11
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|0:00:09.66
|12
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:09.86
|13
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:09.90
|14
|Florent Payet (Fra)
|0:00:11.51
|15
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|0:00:11.69
|16
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr)
|0:00:13.15
|17
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)
|0:00:13.20
|18
|Joe Connell (GBr)
|0:00:15.05
|19
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:15.25
|20
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:16.13
|21
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:16.25
|22
|Arran Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:16.30
|23
|Ronan Taylor (GBr)
|0:00:16.47
|24
|Duncan Riffle (USA)
|0:00:16.91
|25
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|0:00:17.13
|26
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)
|0:00:17.18
|27
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:17.22
|28
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)
|0:00:17.30
|29
|George Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:17.82
|30
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:18.43
|31
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:18.92
|32
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:00:19.70
|33
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:00:19.75
|34
|Neil Donoghue (GBr)
|0:00:19.80
|35
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:21.86
|36
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|0:00:23.03
|37
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:23.08
|38
|Jonathan Jones (GBr)
|0:00:23.31
|39
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:23.97
|40
|Michael Jones (GBr)
|0:00:24.30
|41
|James Shirley (GBr)
|0:00:25.45
|42
|Seanan O'riordan (Irl)
|0:00:25.79
|43
|Guy Gibbs (GBr)
|0:00:27.24
|44
|Josh Lowe (GBr)
|0:00:27.65
|45
|David Duggan (GBr)
|0:00:28.40
|46
|Benn Rodgers (GBr)
|0:00:28.69
|47
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita)
|0:00:28.75
|48
|James Ramsay (GBr)
|0:00:28.86
|49
|Jay Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:28.92
|50
|Sam Maddison (GBr)
|0:00:29.25
|51
|William Jones (GBr)
|0:00:29.47
|52
|Allan Findlay (GBr)
|0:00:30.01
|53
|Sam Flockhart (GBr)
|0:00:30.57
|54
|Elliott Machin (GBr)
|0:00:32.40
|55
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:00:32.43
|56
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)
|0:00:32.68
|57
|Thomas Jeandin (Swi)
|0:00:32.71
|58
|Brad Mather (GBr)
|0:00:32.96
|59
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|0:00:33.40
|60
|Scott Laughland (Por)
|0:00:33.80
|61
|Simon Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:34.42
|62
|Ewan Doherty (Irl)
|0:00:34.50
|63
|Kurtis Knowles (GBr)
|0:00:34.62
|64
|Thomas Pollock (GBr)
|0:00:34.73
|65
|Joel Moore (GBr)
|0:00:34.79
|66
|Ashley Maller (GBr)
|0:00:35.07
|67
|Callum Dew (GBr)
|0:00:35.18
|68
|Alex Moss (GBr)
|0:00:35.78
|69
|Alex Florian (GBr)
|0:00:36.31
|70
|Phil Atwill (GBr)
|0:00:36.39
|71
|Liam Moynihan (GBr)
|0:00:36.89
|72
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|0:00:37.27
|73
|Ralph Richardson (GBr)
|0:00:37.41
|74
|Sam Wakefield (GBr)
|0:00:37.43
|75
|Lachlan Blair (GBr)
|0:00:37.81
|76
|Jordan Doig (GBr)
|0:00:38.95
|77
|Jake Ward (GBr)
|0:00:39.08
|78
|Grant Boyce (GBr)
|0:00:39.55
|79
|Mitchell Skene (GBr)
|0:00:39.70
|80
|Sion Whitecross (GBr)
|0:00:39.76
|81
|Ewan Findlay (GBr)
|0:00:40.23
|82
|Billy Matthews (GBr)
|0:00:40.45
|83
|Calum Mcritchie (GBr)
|0:00:40.55
|84
|Dave Smith (GBr)
|0:00:40.61
|85
|Reece Langhorn (GBr)
|0:00:41.52
|86
|Ben Lovell (GBr)
|0:00:41.58
|87
|Jamie Scott (GBr)
|0:00:41.69
|88
|Ross Wilcox (GBr)
|0:00:41.80
|89
|Liam Little (GBr)
|0:00:42.34
|90
|Cameron Cornforth (Irl)
|0:00:42.39
|91
|John Owen (GBr)
|0:00:42.79
|92
|Simon Parsons (GBr)
|0:00:42.91
|93
|Daniel Critchlow (GBr)
|0:00:42.93
|94
|Andrew Hughes (GBr)
|0:00:42.93
|95
|Lewis Mclaughlin (GBr)
|0:00:43.92
|96
|Robert Williams (GBr)
|0:00:44.71
|97
|Thomas Davies (GBr)
|0:00:44.89
|98
|Craig Shaw (GBr)
|0:00:44.90
|99
|Peter Walton (GBr)
|0:00:44.99
|100
|Josh Lewis (GBr)
|0:00:45.17
|101
|Michael Spence (GBr)
|0:00:45.30
|102
|Perry Gardener (GBr)
|0:00:45.66
|103
|Andrew Weeding (GBr)
|0:00:45.68
|104
|Sean Davies (GBr)
|0:00:46.27
|105
|Sam Johnson (GBr)
|0:00:46.91
|106
|Russell Paver (GBr)
|0:00:46.99
|107
|Ed Thomsett (GBr)
|0:00:47.31
|108
|Curtis Saunders (GBr)
|0:00:47.95
|109
|Thomas Owens (GBr)
|0:00:48.01
|110
|Alasdair Maclennan (GBr)
|0:00:48.02
|111
|Daniel Carrigan (GBr)
|0:00:48.15
|112
|David Kynaston (GBr)
|0:00:48.23
|113
|Edward Smith (GBr)
|0:00:48.32
|114
|Michael Vickers (GBr)
|0:00:48.91
|115
|James Kidd (GBr)
|0:00:48.99
|116
|Duncan Porter (GBr)
|0:00:49.02
|117
|James Metcarfe (GBr)
|0:00:49.30
|118
|Sean Radcliff (GBr)
|0:00:50.19
|119
|Adam Page (GBr)
|0:00:50.89
|120
|Ben Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:51.56
|121
|James Swinden (GBr)
|0:00:52.01
|122
|George Belk (GBr)
|0:00:52.63
|123
|Alasdair Stevenson (GBr)
|0:00:52.63
|124
|Stephen Mccormack (Irl)
|0:00:52.73
|125
|Ryan Chambers (GBr)
|0:00:52.88
|126
|Freddie Oxley (GBr)
|0:00:53.82
|127
|Alex Holowko (GBr)
|0:00:54.16
|128
|Sean Petig (GBr)
|0:00:55.26
|129
|Jamie Mccullough (Irl)
|0:00:55.87
|130
|Micky Boswell (GBr)
|0:00:55.88
|131
|Jim Shaw (GBr)
|0:00:56.19
|132
|Matthew Davies (GBr)
|0:00:56.57
|133
|Chris Field (GBr)
|0:00:57.51
|134
|Jack Bell (GBr)
|0:00:58.25
|135
|Tom Housman (GBr)
|0:00:58.59
|136
|James Downey (GBr)
|0:00:59.03
|137
|Andrew Godfrey (GBr)
|0:00:59.24
|138
|David Moulson (GBr)
|0:00:59.58
|139
|Andrew Farley (GBr)
|0:00:59.83
|140
|Ben Nott (GBr)
|0:01:00.11
|141
|Jon Stout (GBr)
|0:01:00.12
|142
|Lindsay Watson (Irl)
|0:01:00.43
|143
|Gavin O'connell (Irl)
|0:01:00.73
|144
|Colin Stewart (GBr)
|0:01:01.34
|145
|Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr)
|0:01:01.42
|146
|Baron James (GBr)
|0:01:01.98
|147
|Thomas Evans (GBr)
|0:01:02.44
|148
|Jonathan Coulier (GBr)
|0:01:02.76
|149
|Blake White (GBr)
|0:01:02.83
|150
|Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)
|0:01:02.85
|151
|Matthew Rushton (GBr)
|0:01:03.14
|152
|Tom Hodgkinson (GBr)
|0:01:03.93
|153
|Peter Robinson (GBr)
|0:01:04.05
|154
|James Coneron (GBr)
|0:01:04.84
|155
|Joe Flanagan (GBr)
|0:01:04.92
|156
|Josh Chambers (GBr)
|0:01:05.65
|157
|Bahadir Ciftci (GBr)
|0:01:06.27
|158
|Gary Neale (GBr)
|0:01:06.62
|159
|Rob Lewis (GBr)
|0:01:06.93
|160
|Isaac Anderson (GBr)
|0:01:07.90
|161
|Ruairidh Mcritchie (GBr)
|0:01:08.60
|162
|Chris Charles (GBr)
|0:01:08.66
|163
|Robert Pickard (GBr)
|0:01:09.05
|164
|Luke Griffiths (GBr)
|0:01:09.32
|165
|Michael O'brien (GBr)
|0:01:09.82
|166
|Ryan Tunnell (GBr)
|0:01:09.91
|167
|Michael Upton (GBr)
|0:01:11.19
|168
|Nick Burton-Legge (GBr)
|0:01:11.60
|169
|Lee Rayton (GBr)
|0:01:11.67
|170
|Adam Halling (GBr)
|0:01:12.40
|171
|Gareth Jones (GBr)
|0:01:12.48
|172
|Nick Turner (GBr)
|0:01:12.75
|173
|Matthew Downes (GBr)
|0:01:13.01
|174
|Sam Reynolds (GBr)
|0:01:14.19
|175
|Josh Lane (GBr)
|0:01:15.43
|176
|Ruairidh Fraser (GBr)
|0:01:15.59
|177
|Benjamin Worrall (GBr)
|0:01:15.81
|178
|Jack Bower (GBr)
|0:01:17.20
|179
|Nigel Stanley (GBr)
|0:01:17.72
|180
|Craig Brown (GBr)
|0:01:19.13
|181
|Jonathan Jones (GBr)
|0:01:20.28
|182
|Max Jarmey (GBr)
|0:01:22.34
|183
|Gavin Duke (GBr)
|0:01:23.72
|184
|Daniel Ingram (GBr)
|0:01:24.87
|185
|Leo Houman (GBr)
|0:01:27.02
|186
|James Whitby (GBr)
|0:01:30.16
|187
|Oscar Armistead (GBr)
|0:01:30.45
|188
|Liam Jones (GBr)
|0:01:31.31
|189
|Will Skuse (GBr)
|0:01:32.98
|190
|Jason Morgan (GBr)
|0:01:38.28
|191
|Simon Ross (GBr)
|0:01:39.13
|192
|Alex Barker (GBr)
|0:01:44.13
|193
|Tim Hall (GBr)
|0:01:44.24
|194
|Will Soffe (GBr)
|0:01:44.26
|195
|Chris Sinden (GBr)
|0:01:51.46
|196
|James Goodley (GBr)
|0:01:56.96
|197
|Matthew Glynn (GBr)
|0:02:03.00
|198
|Ben Skinner - Watts (GBr)
|0:02:03.92
|199
|Mark Stanley (GBr)
|0:02:05.26
|200
|Jack Geoghegan (GBr)
|0:02:16.50
|201
|Chris Doutre (GBr)
|0:02:17.87
|202
|Paul Carney (GBr)
|0:02:18.95
|203
|Andrew Kelly (GBr)
|0:02:25.17
|204
|Edward Charles (GBr)
|0:02:27.23
|205
|Jack Chapman (GBr)
|0:02:39.53
|206
|Benjamin Merckel (GBr)
|0:03:00.83
|207
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|0:03:01.53
|208
|Michael Turnbull (GBr)
|0:03:14.70
|209
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|0:04:05.80
|210
|Leon Rosser (GBr)
|0:04:12.85
|211
|Rob Young (GBr)
|0:05:43.50
|212
|James Ward (GBr)
|0:07:41.98
|213
|Euron Lloyd (GBr)
|0:09:49.74
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:05:31.18
|2
|Rachel Atherton (GBr)
|0:00:01.31
|3
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:36.73
|4
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|0:00:56.56
|5
|Emma Wareham (GBr)
|0:01:25.66
|6
|Myriam Nicole (Fra)
|0:01:27.13
|7
|Rachael Walker (GBr)
|0:01:33.63
|8
|Rosie Smith (GBr)
|0:01:44.41
|9
|Annie Matthews (GBr)
|0:02:04.58
|10
|Rhian Atherton (GBr)
|0:02:38.01
