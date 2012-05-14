Trending

Hart wins Fort William round of British Downhill Series

Carpenter speeds to women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Hart (GBr)0:04:52.11
2Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:00.52
3Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:02.71
4Rémi Thirion (Fra)0:00:03.28
5Josh Bryceland (GBr)0:00:04.79
6Steve Peat (GBr)0:00:05.68
7Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)0:00:07.17
8Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:08.33
9Joseph Smith (GBr)0:00:08.51
10Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:09.39
11Ben Reid (Irl)0:00:09.66
12Greg Williamson (GBr)0:00:09.86
13Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:09.90
14Florent Payet (Fra)0:00:11.51
15Fergus Lamb (GBr)0:00:11.69
16Lewis Buchanan (GBr)0:00:13.15
17Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)0:00:13.20
18Joe Connell (GBr)0:00:15.05
19Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:15.25
20Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:16.13
21Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:16.25
22Arran Gannicott (GBr)0:00:16.30
23Ronan Taylor (GBr)0:00:16.47
24Duncan Riffle (USA)0:00:16.91
25Mark Scott (GBr)0:00:17.13
26Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)0:00:17.18
27Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:17.22
28Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)0:00:17.30
29George Gannicott (GBr)0:00:17.82
30Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:18.43
31Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:18.92
32Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:19.70
33Bernard Kerr (GBr)0:00:19.75
34Neil Donoghue (GBr)0:00:19.80
35Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:21.86
36Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)0:00:23.03
37Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:23.08
38Jonathan Jones (GBr)0:00:23.31
39Robert Smith (GBr)0:00:23.97
40Michael Jones (GBr)0:00:24.30
41James Shirley (GBr)0:00:25.45
42Seanan O'riordan (Irl)0:00:25.79
43Guy Gibbs (GBr)0:00:27.24
44Josh Lowe (GBr)0:00:27.65
45David Duggan (GBr)0:00:28.40
46Benn Rodgers (GBr)0:00:28.69
47Gianluca Vernassa (Ita)0:00:28.75
48James Ramsay (GBr)0:00:28.86
49Jay Williamson (GBr)0:00:28.92
50Sam Maddison (GBr)0:00:29.25
51William Jones (GBr)0:00:29.47
52Allan Findlay (GBr)0:00:30.01
53Sam Flockhart (GBr)0:00:30.57
54Elliott Machin (GBr)0:00:32.40
55James Stock (GBr)0:00:32.43
56Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)0:00:32.68
57Thomas Jeandin (Swi)0:00:32.71
58Brad Mather (GBr)0:00:32.96
59Oliver Morris (GBr)0:00:33.40
60Scott Laughland (Por)0:00:33.80
61Simon Stuttard (GBr)0:00:34.42
62Ewan Doherty (Irl)0:00:34.50
63Kurtis Knowles (GBr)0:00:34.62
64Thomas Pollock (GBr)0:00:34.73
65Joel Moore (GBr)0:00:34.79
66Ashley Maller (GBr)0:00:35.07
67Callum Dew (GBr)0:00:35.18
68Alex Moss (GBr)0:00:35.78
69Alex Florian (GBr)0:00:36.31
70Phil Atwill (GBr)0:00:36.39
71Liam Moynihan (GBr)0:00:36.89
72Dale Russell (GBr)0:00:37.27
73Ralph Richardson (GBr)0:00:37.41
74Sam Wakefield (GBr)0:00:37.43
75Lachlan Blair (GBr)0:00:37.81
76Jordan Doig (GBr)0:00:38.95
77Jake Ward (GBr)0:00:39.08
78Grant Boyce (GBr)0:00:39.55
79Mitchell Skene (GBr)0:00:39.70
80Sion Whitecross (GBr)0:00:39.76
81Ewan Findlay (GBr)0:00:40.23
82Billy Matthews (GBr)0:00:40.45
83Calum Mcritchie (GBr)0:00:40.55
84Dave Smith (GBr)0:00:40.61
85Reece Langhorn (GBr)0:00:41.52
86Ben Lovell (GBr)0:00:41.58
87Jamie Scott (GBr)0:00:41.69
88Ross Wilcox (GBr)0:00:41.80
89Liam Little (GBr)0:00:42.34
90Cameron Cornforth (Irl)0:00:42.39
91John Owen (GBr)0:00:42.79
92Simon Parsons (GBr)0:00:42.91
93Daniel Critchlow (GBr)0:00:42.93
94Andrew Hughes (GBr)0:00:42.93
95Lewis Mclaughlin (GBr)0:00:43.92
96Robert Williams (GBr)0:00:44.71
97Thomas Davies (GBr)0:00:44.89
98Craig Shaw (GBr)0:00:44.90
99Peter Walton (GBr)0:00:44.99
100Josh Lewis (GBr)0:00:45.17
101Michael Spence (GBr)0:00:45.30
102Perry Gardener (GBr)0:00:45.66
103Andrew Weeding (GBr)0:00:45.68
104Sean Davies (GBr)0:00:46.27
105Sam Johnson (GBr)0:00:46.91
106Russell Paver (GBr)0:00:46.99
107Ed Thomsett (GBr)0:00:47.31
108Curtis Saunders (GBr)0:00:47.95
109Thomas Owens (GBr)0:00:48.01
110Alasdair Maclennan (GBr)0:00:48.02
111Daniel Carrigan (GBr)0:00:48.15
112David Kynaston (GBr)0:00:48.23
113Edward Smith (GBr)0:00:48.32
114Michael Vickers (GBr)0:00:48.91
115James Kidd (GBr)0:00:48.99
116Duncan Porter (GBr)0:00:49.02
117James Metcarfe (GBr)0:00:49.30
118Sean Radcliff (GBr)0:00:50.19
119Adam Page (GBr)0:00:50.89
120Ben Williamson (GBr)0:00:51.56
121James Swinden (GBr)0:00:52.01
122George Belk (GBr)0:00:52.63
123Alasdair Stevenson (GBr)0:00:52.63
124Stephen Mccormack (Irl)0:00:52.73
125Ryan Chambers (GBr)0:00:52.88
126Freddie Oxley (GBr)0:00:53.82
127Alex Holowko (GBr)0:00:54.16
128Sean Petig (GBr)0:00:55.26
129Jamie Mccullough (Irl)0:00:55.87
130Micky Boswell (GBr)0:00:55.88
131Jim Shaw (GBr)0:00:56.19
132Matthew Davies (GBr)0:00:56.57
133Chris Field (GBr)0:00:57.51
134Jack Bell (GBr)0:00:58.25
135Tom Housman (GBr)0:00:58.59
136James Downey (GBr)0:00:59.03
137Andrew Godfrey (GBr)0:00:59.24
138David Moulson (GBr)0:00:59.58
139Andrew Farley (GBr)0:00:59.83
140Ben Nott (GBr)0:01:00.11
141Jon Stout (GBr)0:01:00.12
142Lindsay Watson (Irl)0:01:00.43
143Gavin O'connell (Irl)0:01:00.73
144Colin Stewart (GBr)0:01:01.34
145Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr)0:01:01.42
146Baron James (GBr)0:01:01.98
147Thomas Evans (GBr)0:01:02.44
148Jonathan Coulier (GBr)0:01:02.76
149Blake White (GBr)0:01:02.83
150Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)0:01:02.85
151Matthew Rushton (GBr)0:01:03.14
152Tom Hodgkinson (GBr)0:01:03.93
153Peter Robinson (GBr)0:01:04.05
154James Coneron (GBr)0:01:04.84
155Joe Flanagan (GBr)0:01:04.92
156Josh Chambers (GBr)0:01:05.65
157Bahadir Ciftci (GBr)0:01:06.27
158Gary Neale (GBr)0:01:06.62
159Rob Lewis (GBr)0:01:06.93
160Isaac Anderson (GBr)0:01:07.90
161Ruairidh Mcritchie (GBr)0:01:08.60
162Chris Charles (GBr)0:01:08.66
163Robert Pickard (GBr)0:01:09.05
164Luke Griffiths (GBr)0:01:09.32
165Michael O'brien (GBr)0:01:09.82
166Ryan Tunnell (GBr)0:01:09.91
167Michael Upton (GBr)0:01:11.19
168Nick Burton-Legge (GBr)0:01:11.60
169Lee Rayton (GBr)0:01:11.67
170Adam Halling (GBr)0:01:12.40
171Gareth Jones (GBr)0:01:12.48
172Nick Turner (GBr)0:01:12.75
173Matthew Downes (GBr)0:01:13.01
174Sam Reynolds (GBr)0:01:14.19
175Josh Lane (GBr)0:01:15.43
176Ruairidh Fraser (GBr)0:01:15.59
177Benjamin Worrall (GBr)0:01:15.81
178Jack Bower (GBr)0:01:17.20
179Nigel Stanley (GBr)0:01:17.72
180Craig Brown (GBr)0:01:19.13
181Jonathan Jones (GBr)0:01:20.28
182Max Jarmey (GBr)0:01:22.34
183Gavin Duke (GBr)0:01:23.72
184Daniel Ingram (GBr)0:01:24.87
185Leo Houman (GBr)0:01:27.02
186James Whitby (GBr)0:01:30.16
187Oscar Armistead (GBr)0:01:30.45
188Liam Jones (GBr)0:01:31.31
189Will Skuse (GBr)0:01:32.98
190Jason Morgan (GBr)0:01:38.28
191Simon Ross (GBr)0:01:39.13
192Alex Barker (GBr)0:01:44.13
193Tim Hall (GBr)0:01:44.24
194Will Soffe (GBr)0:01:44.26
195Chris Sinden (GBr)0:01:51.46
196James Goodley (GBr)0:01:56.96
197Matthew Glynn (GBr)0:02:03.00
198Ben Skinner - Watts (GBr)0:02:03.92
199Mark Stanley (GBr)0:02:05.26
200Jack Geoghegan (GBr)0:02:16.50
201Chris Doutre (GBr)0:02:17.87
202Paul Carney (GBr)0:02:18.95
203Andrew Kelly (GBr)0:02:25.17
204Edward Charles (GBr)0:02:27.23
205Jack Chapman (GBr)0:02:39.53
206Benjamin Merckel (GBr)0:03:00.83
207Fraser Mcglone (GBr)0:03:01.53
208Michael Turnbull (GBr)0:03:14.70
209Dan Stanbridge (GBr)0:04:05.80
210Leon Rosser (GBr)0:04:12.85
211Rob Young (GBr)0:05:43.50
212James Ward (GBr)0:07:41.98
213Euron Lloyd (GBr)0:09:49.74

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:05:31.18
2Rachel Atherton (GBr)0:00:01.31
3Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:36.73
4Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:56.56
5Emma Wareham (GBr)0:01:25.66
6Myriam Nicole (Fra)0:01:27.13
7Rachael Walker (GBr)0:01:33.63
8Rosie Smith (GBr)0:01:44.41
9Annie Matthews (GBr)0:02:04.58
10Rhian Atherton (GBr)0:02:38.01

