Sweeck tops Eckmann in Baal
US team posts strong results
Laurens Sweeck took his sixth victory of the season with a dominating performance at the GP Sven Nys in Baal, Belgium. With Sweeck well in the lead, the battle of the race came for second place, where American Yannick Eckmann went head to head with Sweeck's brother Diether.
Diether took the lead from Eckmann for a time, but the American was able to fight back into the lead and put ten seconds into the Belgian by the finish to claim second place.
Sweeck then had to fend off the surge from Floris de Tier to hold onto the final podium spot, which he did by only two seconds.
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:44:53
|2
|Yannick Eckmann (USA)
|0:01:26
|3
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|0:01:37
|4
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|0:01:39
|5
|Timo Verschueren (Bel)
|0:03:35
|6
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
|0:04:07
|7
|Skyler Trujillo (USA)
|0:04:25
|8
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi)
|0:04:29
|9
|Twan Brusselman (Bel)
|0:05:39
|10
|Jeffrey Bahson (USA)
|0:05:42
|11
|Nick van Dijke (Ned)
|0:06:35
|12
|Stijn Gielen (Bel)
|0:07:17
|13
|Mike Van Aken (Bel)
|0:07:27
|14
|Olivier Vandevyver (Bel)
|0:07:42
|15
|Joni Geeraerts (Bel)
|-1 lap
|16
|Robin Van den Bruel (Bel)
|17
|Bryan Borowski (Ned)
|-2 laps
|18
|Birger Vandael (Bel)
|-3 laps
|19
|Sibe Smets (Bel)
|20
|Alexander Verslegers (Bel)
|-4 laps
|21
|Jonas Van Rensbergen (Bel)
|-5 laps
|1
|Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)
|0:33:13
|2
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|0:00:28
|3
|Jens Van Rompaey (Bel)
|0:02:22
|4
|Jelto Veroft (Bel)
|0:02:37
|5
|Kenny Schellens (Bel)
|0:03:00
|6
|Samuel Lowe (GBr)
|0:03:20
|7
|Jochem Verbeek (Bel)
|0:03:24
|8
|Pjotr van Beek (Ned)
|0:03:54
|9
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)
|0:04:14
|10
|Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)
|0:04:58
|11
|Jochen Vervoort (Bel)
|0:05:07
|12
|Glenn Vissers (Bel)
|0:05:24
|13
|Jorne Kockaerts (Bel)
|14
|Glenn Lens (Bel)
|0:06:02
|15
|Kevin Dupont (Bel)
|0:06:27
|16
|Stef Goormans (Bel)
|0:07:49
|17
|Niels Buysen (Bel)
|18
|Thomas Smans (Bel)
|19
|Tjendo De Baere (Bel)
|20
|Wouter Van Engeland (Bel)
|21
|Hans Raeymaekers (Bel)
|22
|Lander Jespers (Bel)
|23
|Leroy Verslegers (Bel)
|24
|Keshia Verbeeck (Bel)
