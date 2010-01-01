Trending

Sweeck tops Eckmann in Baal

US team posts strong results

Laurens Sweeck took his sixth victory of the season with a dominating performance at the GP Sven Nys in Baal, Belgium. With Sweeck well in the lead, the battle of the race came for second place, where American Yannick Eckmann went head to head with Sweeck's brother Diether.

Diether took the lead from Eckmann for a time, but the American was able to fight back into the lead and put ten seconds into the Belgian by the finish to claim second place.

Sweeck then had to fend off the surge from Floris de Tier to hold onto the final podium spot, which he did by only two seconds.

Full results
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel)0:44:53
2Yannick Eckmann (USA)0:01:26
3Diether Sweeck (Bel)0:01:37
4Floris De Tier (Bel)0:01:39
5Timo Verschueren (Bel)0:03:35
6Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)0:04:07
7Skyler Trujillo (USA)0:04:25
8Gabriel Chavanne (Swi)0:04:29
9Twan Brusselman (Bel)0:05:39
10Jeffrey Bahson (USA)0:05:42
11Nick van Dijke (Ned)0:06:35
12Stijn Gielen (Bel)0:07:17
13Mike Van Aken (Bel)0:07:27
14Olivier Vandevyver (Bel)0:07:42
15Joni Geeraerts (Bel)-1 lap
16Robin Van den Bruel (Bel)
17Bryan Borowski (Ned)-2 laps
18Birger Vandael (Bel)-3 laps
19Sibe Smets (Bel)
20Alexander Verslegers (Bel)-4 laps
21Jonas Van Rensbergen (Bel)-5 laps

Newcomers
1Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)0:33:13
2Daan Soete (Bel)0:00:28
3Jens Van Rompaey (Bel)0:02:22
4Jelto Veroft (Bel)0:02:37
5Kenny Schellens (Bel)0:03:00
6Samuel Lowe (GBr)0:03:20
7Jochem Verbeek (Bel)0:03:24
8Pjotr van Beek (Ned)0:03:54
9Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)0:04:14
10Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)0:04:58
11Jochen Vervoort (Bel)0:05:07
12Glenn Vissers (Bel)0:05:24
13Jorne Kockaerts (Bel)
14Glenn Lens (Bel)0:06:02
15Kevin Dupont (Bel)0:06:27
16Stef Goormans (Bel)0:07:49
17Niels Buysen (Bel)
18Thomas Smans (Bel)
19Tjendo De Baere (Bel)
20Wouter Van Engeland (Bel)
21Hans Raeymaekers (Bel)
22Lander Jespers (Bel)
23Leroy Verslegers (Bel)
24Keshia Verbeeck (Bel)

