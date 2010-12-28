GVA Trofee-Azencross past winners
1984 to present
|2009
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2008
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Fidea Cycling Team
|2007
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|2006
|Niels Albert (Bel) Palmans Collstrop
|2005
|Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
|2004
|Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
|2003
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Spaar Select
|2002
|Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
|2001
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
|2000
|Sven Nijs (Bel)
|1999
|Richard Groenendaal (Ned)
|1998
|Marc Janssens (Ned)
|1997
|Adrie van der Poel (Ned)
|1996
|Adrie van der Poel (Ned)
|1995
|Paul Herygers (Bel)
|1994
|Radomir Simunek (Cze)
|1993
|Marc Janssens (Ned)
|1992
|Adrie van der Poel (Ned)
|1991
|Danny De Bie (Bel)
|1990
|Danny De Bie (Bel)
|1989
|Danny De Bie (Bel)
|1988
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|1987
|Hennie Stamsnijder (Ned)
|1986
|Hennie Stamsnijder (Ned)
|1985
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|1984
|Roland Liboton (Bel)
|2009
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|2008
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|2007
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Focus
|2006
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|2005
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|2004
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
|2003
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|2002
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
|2001
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Ton v. Bemmelen-Novilon
|1999
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|2009
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team
|2008
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team
|2007
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank
|2006
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|2005
|Niels Albert (Bel) Palmans-Sapim-Collstrop
|2004
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Fidea Cyclocrossteam
|2003
|Wesley Van Der Linden (Bel)
|2002
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|2001
|Wim Jacobs (Bel)
|2000
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
|1999
|Bart Wellens (Bel)
|2009
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team
|2008
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned)
|2007
|Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol)
|2006
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze)
|2005
|Boy van Poppel (Ned)
|2004
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|2003
|Niels Albert (Bel)
|2002
|Lars Boom (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy