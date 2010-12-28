Trending

GVA Trofee-Azencross past winners

1984 to present

Elite Men
2009Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2008Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Fidea Cycling Team
2007Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
2006Niels Albert (Bel) Palmans Collstrop
2005Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2004Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2003Bart Wellens (Bel) Spaar Select
2002Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2001Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
2000Sven Nijs (Bel)
1999Richard Groenendaal (Ned)
1998Marc Janssens (Ned)
1997Adrie van der Poel (Ned)
1996Adrie van der Poel (Ned)
1995Paul Herygers (Bel)
1994Radomir Simunek (Cze)
1993Marc Janssens (Ned)
1992Adrie van der Poel (Ned)
1991Danny De Bie (Bel)
1990Danny De Bie (Bel)
1989Danny De Bie (Bel)
1988Roland Liboton (Bel)
1987Hennie Stamsnijder (Ned)
1986Hennie Stamsnijder (Ned)
1985Roland Liboton (Bel)
1984Roland Liboton (Bel)

Elite Women
2009Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
2008Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
2007Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Focus
2006Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
2005Marianne Vos (Ned)
2004Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
2003Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
2002Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
2001Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Ton v. Bemmelen-Novilon
1999Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)

U23 Men
2009Tom Meeusen (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team
2008Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Fidea Cycling Team
2007Boy van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank
2006Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)
2005Niels Albert (Bel) Palmans-Sapim-Collstrop
2004Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Fidea Cyclocrossteam
2003Wesley Van Der Linden (Bel)
2002Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
2001Wim Jacobs (Bel)
2000Davy Commeyne (Bel) Wielergroep Beveren 2000
1999Bart Wellens (Bel)

Junior Men
2009David Van Der Poel (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team
2008Dylan van Baarle (Ned)
2007Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol)
2006Jiri Polnicky (Cze)
2005Boy van Poppel (Ned)
2004Tom Meeusen (Bel)
2003Niels Albert (Bel)
2002Lars Boom (Ned)

