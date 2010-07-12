Trending

Beytagh wins Highland Park Gravity East round

Peterson tops women's field

Chris Heath (KHS) races toward fourth place.

Chris Heath (KHS) races toward fourth place.
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HBG) on his way to sixth place.

Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HBG) on his way to sixth place.
(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield, New Hampshire, served as the fourth stop of the Gravity East Series, signaling the halfway point for the whole series.

What a weekend it was. Due to many factors, this was one of the best stops of the Gravity East Series this year. The wonderful sunny, race day weather played a major role in making such a great weekend. Even with a rain storm on Saturday that made the freshly cut race course a bit tricky in Saturday's practice, racers were not deterred as the event drew 180 racers for the weekend.

By the time the downhill race took place on Sunday, the race course conditions were perfect. The technical rocky descents, bermed turns, and fresh loamy soil made up a race course that tested riders' skills and their will to let off the brakes.

Racing in all the categories has been close all season, but especially in the pro men's field. After a race run crash at Plattekill Mountain Bike Park on the July 4th weekend, Geritt Beytagh was determined to get back on the top of the podium.

He did so with authority by throwing down a blistering time of 1:53.8 followed by Ben Moody with a 1:56.6 in second and Gavin Vaughan with a 2:00.3 in third.

In the pro women's field, Joanna Peterson won with a 2:18.3 followed by Dawn Bourque with a 2:28.8 in second and Karen Egan with 2:33.5 for third.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA)0:01:53.77
2Ben Moddy (Higland/POC/Trek Coo)0:00:02.85
3Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Diablo/Smith/Five Ten/KMC/E13)0:00:06.52
4Chris Heath (KHS/Factory Racing)0:00:06.76
5Adam Morse (Voncooper/GT/HBG)0:00:07.58
6Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HBG)0:00:08.81
7Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros)0:00:09.11
8Phillip Kmetz (FTW industries)0:00:11.71
9Steve Avery (Schraalp/Highland Mt)0:00:13.14
10David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW)0:00:13.25
11Ben Hulse (Morpheus Cycles)0:00:13.46
12Christopher Mari ( Zeal Optics Champion Chips)0:00:13.73
13Bert Boyce (Sam Adams)0:00:14.00
14Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing/Corsa)0:00:14.10
15Alex Moschitti (Giant/HBG/R13)0:00:15.44
16Zach Faulkner (Evil Bikes/Drummer R)0:00:17.33
17Tim White (Voncooper/GT/HBG)0:00:17.71
18Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project)0:00:18.29
19John Heino (Schraalp/Cyclesmith)0:00:18.41
20David Haas (Sam Adams)0:00:18.68
21Richard Rude (Specialized Allride Academy)0:00:20.91
22Tim Howland (FTW Racing)0:00:22.14
23Conor Rowan (Royal/Vans/ProTec)0:00:22.72
24George Ryan (Jamis/ProTec/Vans)0:00:23.86
25Chris Higgerson (Giant/HBG)0:00:25.02
26B.J. Treglia (Foes Racing Fox Shox)0:00:41.64
27Kevin Green0:00:46.63

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanna Peterson0:02:18.34
2Dawn Bourque (Chainilne/Rocky Mtn)0:00:10.46
3Karen Eagen (Highland Bike Park)0:00:15.13

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles)0:02:58.25
2Rebecca Bagley (FTW Factory Racing)0:00:01.15
3Rebecca Gardner (Beacon Bombers/NEMA)0:00:03.48
4Andrea Kelchlin (Northeastern University Cycling)0:00:16.26
DNFKatelyn Parhiala (Wachusett Brew Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs)0:02:05.52
2Damon Morin (Highland Mtn/Troy Le)0:00:04.99
3Alex Coutune (Giant Mtb Team)0:00:06.95
4Max Morgan (Team Morewood USA/ Royal Racing Industry Nine)0:00:09.58
5Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free)0:00:12.76
6Peter Mcnulty (Gravity Project)0:00:16.84

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Gardner (Beacon Cycles/Beacon)0:02:05.66
2Arthur Babcock (Advance Cyclery Go Huck Yourself.com)0:00:00.51
3Robby Ramirez (Voncooper/GT)0:00:08.65
4Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing)0:00:09.38
5Ben Gidhey (Morewood Bikes USA)0:00:11.42
6Geoffrey Ayr (FTW Factory Racing)0:00:11.55
7Chris Patton (Gravity Project)0:00:12.22
8Matt Mchale (Mountain Man)0:00:13.10
9Nik Patalano (Northeastern Cycling / Spooky Bikes)0:00:15.06
10Willem Cooper (Voncooper/GT)0:00:15.13
11Pete Mihalick (Giant/HBG)0:00:17.80
12Owen Tulip (Droom Team/Westren S)0:00:18.52
13Robert Meissner (Northeastern University Cycling)0:00:21.69
14Brewster Kanis (Wachusett Brew Racing)0:00:22.29
14Ryan Conroy (Northeastern University Cycling)
16Dick Patty (Oliver Racing/Wayfar)0:00:22.95
17Dave Eypper (Wachusett Brew Racing)0:00:26.11
18Steven Czaplicki (Knapp's Cyclery)0:00:32.00
19Max Syron (Sinister/United Free)0:00:33.04
20Ruben Leon (Mobile Bici)0:01:06.35
DNFPeter Mills (Industry Nine Whiteface Bike Park)
DNFAlex Mcandrew (Chuck's Bikes)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Donnie Roberts (FTW Factory Racing)0:02:11.20
2Bryan Willis0:00:02.97
3Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing)0:00:06.08
4Dave Mee (JRA Cycles)0:00:14.50
5Seth Salway (Wachusett Brew Racing)0:00:20.38
6Mark Cognata (JRA Cycles)0:00:25.40
7Leif Erickson (Cantabrifian)0:00:25.86
8Daniel Mutz (Likin' Bikin' .com)0:00:26.83
9Neal Demaio (Gravity Project)0:00:44.47

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dennis Laclair (Wachusett Brew Racing)0:02:15.88
2Charles Morin (Team Highland)0:00:00.72
3Fred Bassett (Fast Freddy Racing)0:00:07.56
4Doug Wilson (Drummer Racing)0:00:16.76
5Reid Kiniry (Michelin/661)0:00:19.78
6Richard Rude (Gravity Project)0:00:23.56
7Bob Bevard (Horn's Hill Collecti)0:00:48.11

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Albert0:02:12.30
2William Castle (IdeRide)0:00:00.81
3Philippe Karoliki (K-Bikes/Costa Rica)0:00:02.31
4Ian Bloomfield0:00:11.08
5Noah Fairburn0:00:19.16
6Christo Santo (TrevBig T Racing / Subway)0:00:21.09
7Merrick Harris0:00:29.81
8Chris Anderson (Sugarbush Bomber)0:00:31.47
9Levi Whitaker0:00:36.38
10Colman Lamb0:00:39.32
11Zach Rocco0:00:45.45
12Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / KONA grass roots)0:01:27.59
13Patrick Mcmahan ( Big T Racing)0:02:12.72
14Matt Rush0:08:44.73
DNFNick Richer (Oliver Racing)
DNFMatt Halupowski
DNFColin Bates

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Sullivan0:02:15.13
2Tucker Nugent0:00:01.77
3Zack Taylor (Blue Sky Bicycles)0:00:03.94
4Kyle Lofstedt (Trapp Lager)0:00:05.65
5Sam Wiggin (Team Highland)0:00:09.81
6Dan Ertel0:00:09.93
7Ma Dreifuss0:00:10.36
8Brandon Sbordone (RIT Cycling)0:00:11.01
9Brendon Schweitzer (DROP CREW)0:00:12.68
10William Czaja (Big T Racing)0:00:12.73
11Juan Vazquez0:00:13.61
12Michael Mclennan ( JRA Cycles)0:00:15.50
13Dan Currier0:00:17.86
14Stefan Lyons0:00:19.29
15Kip Denoyer0:00:21.72
16Peter Newcombe0:00:21.96
17Tim Baldassare0:00:23.30
18Alejandro Prieto (Back Bay Cycles)0:00:24.84
19Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing/Devils)0:00:28.70
20Joe Burkell (Ride DC/Go-Pro/Fox)0:00:29.26
21Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing)0:00:30.75
22Anthony Coluccio (Knapps)0:00:32.19
23Gary Graser0:00:34.19
24Andrew Ochsner0:00:35.92
25Justin Mchenry0:00:41.39
26Adam Cain (RideDC.com)0:00:48.14
27Brendan Silkey (FTW Factory Racing)0:01:13.01
DNFJonathan Howlette (Ride DC)
DNFJayme Selinger

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shad Wilson (Schraalp)0:02:16.67
2Eric Davidson0:00:08.95
3David Homan0:00:14.72
4Bryan Mccormick0:00:21.40
5Justin Breault (Big T Racing)0:00:23.16
6Joseph Orsini (Mason dixon velo/cycleworks)0:00:43.09
7Michael Rossi (Team Marty's)0:00:43.50
8Nicholas Barry0:00:51.73
9Patricio Maldonado (Mobile Bici)0:01:13.02
DNFJake Morril

Cat. 2/3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Allison (FTW Factory Racing)0:03:07.70
2Laura Drenen (Trapp Lager)0:00:14.86
3Cait Franciscorich0:00:27.17
4Maddie Crowley (United Freeride)0:01:13.53
5Anne Minor (Chuck's Bikes)0:01:47.54
6Jennifer Tammam (FTW Factory Racing)0:01:57.39
7Exliandria Porru (Oneal/GoPro)0:02:36.48
8Jennel Ortiz (Team Marty's)0:02:49.85

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Egeland (Old Guy Racing)0:02:28.61
2Bill Lamar (Horn's Hill Collection)0:00:08.36
3Cliff Mcmullen (Old Guy Racing)0:00:14.64
4George Bodycoat0:00:34.77
5David Gray0:00:48.17
6Christo Santo (TimoBig T Racing/ Subway)0:00:48.47
7Ed Mcdaniel (Old Guys Rock)0:00:53.15
8Frank Altomari0:01:42.90
9Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles)0:02:00.01
10Brian Hall (Old Guy Racing)0:08:26.68

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Delonais0:02:42.73
2Sam Cookson (RideDC)0:00:23.33
3Grayson Morin (Highland Mtn)0:00:32.99
4Johnny Eagan (Sugarbush)0:00:52.10
5Nick Gray0:01:58.94
6Joshua Ribeiro0:02:59.61

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Pierce0:02:32.69
2Jr Condon0:00:01.64
3Mike Gruener (Bootleg Ramp Riders)0:00:09.73
4Shawn Ginter (Oliver Racing)0:00:15.43
5Chris Bishop (MBC)0:00:21.01
6Ryan Bolly0:00:22.73
7Timothy Hutchinson0:00:22.99
8Shaun Tetzner (RideDC)0:00:24.81
9David Trimble (Morpheus)0:00:31.06
10Tj Hiney (Drummer Racing)0:00:36.12
11Mark Saffer0:00:39.28
12Scott Zvaigzne0:00:52.62

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Huff (Mongoose Tribe/Horns Hill Collective)0:02:38.50
2Joe Eaton (Flatline Racing)0:00:20.28
3John Dupont (Old Guy Racing)0:00:37.85
4Joseph Fleagle0:00:41.53
5Todd Boucher (Mad March Racing/ Marin/ Bennett's Bicycles)0:01:10.26
6James Johnson (Horn's Hill Collecti)0:01:28.05
7Lang Davidson (Stealth Operation Ra)0:01:36.12
8William Zedalis (OGR)0:02:35.13

 

