Image 1 of 2 Chris Heath (KHS) races toward fourth place. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 2 Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HBG) on his way to sixth place. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield, New Hampshire, served as the fourth stop of the Gravity East Series, signaling the halfway point for the whole series.

What a weekend it was. Due to many factors, this was one of the best stops of the Gravity East Series this year. The wonderful sunny, race day weather played a major role in making such a great weekend. Even with a rain storm on Saturday that made the freshly cut race course a bit tricky in Saturday's practice, racers were not deterred as the event drew 180 racers for the weekend.

By the time the downhill race took place on Sunday, the race course conditions were perfect. The technical rocky descents, bermed turns, and fresh loamy soil made up a race course that tested riders' skills and their will to let off the brakes.

Racing in all the categories has been close all season, but especially in the pro men's field. After a race run crash at Plattekill Mountain Bike Park on the July 4th weekend, Geritt Beytagh was determined to get back on the top of the podium.

He did so with authority by throwing down a blistering time of 1:53.8 followed by Ben Moody with a 1:56.6 in second and Gavin Vaughan with a 2:00.3 in third.

In the pro women's field, Joanna Peterson won with a 2:18.3 followed by Dawn Bourque with a 2:28.8 in second and Karen Egan with 2:33.5 for third.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA) 0:01:53.77 2 Ben Moddy (Higland/POC/Trek Coo) 0:00:02.85 3 Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Diablo/Smith/Five Ten/KMC/E13) 0:00:06.52 4 Chris Heath (KHS/Factory Racing) 0:00:06.76 5 Adam Morse (Voncooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:07.58 6 Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HBG) 0:00:08.81 7 Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros) 0:00:09.11 8 Phillip Kmetz (FTW industries) 0:00:11.71 9 Steve Avery (Schraalp/Highland Mt) 0:00:13.14 10 David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW) 0:00:13.25 11 Ben Hulse (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:13.46 12 Christopher Mari ( Zeal Optics Champion Chips) 0:00:13.73 13 Bert Boyce (Sam Adams) 0:00:14.00 14 Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing/Corsa) 0:00:14.10 15 Alex Moschitti (Giant/HBG/R13) 0:00:15.44 16 Zach Faulkner (Evil Bikes/Drummer R) 0:00:17.33 17 Tim White (Voncooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:17.71 18 Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project) 0:00:18.29 19 John Heino (Schraalp/Cyclesmith) 0:00:18.41 20 David Haas (Sam Adams) 0:00:18.68 21 Richard Rude (Specialized Allride Academy) 0:00:20.91 22 Tim Howland (FTW Racing) 0:00:22.14 23 Conor Rowan (Royal/Vans/ProTec) 0:00:22.72 24 George Ryan (Jamis/ProTec/Vans) 0:00:23.86 25 Chris Higgerson (Giant/HBG) 0:00:25.02 26 B.J. Treglia (Foes Racing Fox Shox) 0:00:41.64 27 Kevin Green 0:00:46.63

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanna Peterson 0:02:18.34 2 Dawn Bourque (Chainilne/Rocky Mtn) 0:00:10.46 3 Karen Eagen (Highland Bike Park) 0:00:15.13

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles) 0:02:58.25 2 Rebecca Bagley (FTW Factory Racing) 0:00:01.15 3 Rebecca Gardner (Beacon Bombers/NEMA) 0:00:03.48 4 Andrea Kelchlin (Northeastern University Cycling) 0:00:16.26 DNF Katelyn Parhiala (Wachusett Brew Racing)

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs) 0:02:05.52 2 Damon Morin (Highland Mtn/Troy Le) 0:00:04.99 3 Alex Coutune (Giant Mtb Team) 0:00:06.95 4 Max Morgan (Team Morewood USA/ Royal Racing Industry Nine) 0:00:09.58 5 Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:12.76 6 Peter Mcnulty (Gravity Project) 0:00:16.84

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gardner (Beacon Cycles/Beacon) 0:02:05.66 2 Arthur Babcock (Advance Cyclery Go Huck Yourself.com) 0:00:00.51 3 Robby Ramirez (Voncooper/GT) 0:00:08.65 4 Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing) 0:00:09.38 5 Ben Gidhey (Morewood Bikes USA) 0:00:11.42 6 Geoffrey Ayr (FTW Factory Racing) 0:00:11.55 7 Chris Patton (Gravity Project) 0:00:12.22 8 Matt Mchale (Mountain Man) 0:00:13.10 9 Nik Patalano (Northeastern Cycling / Spooky Bikes) 0:00:15.06 10 Willem Cooper (Voncooper/GT) 0:00:15.13 11 Pete Mihalick (Giant/HBG) 0:00:17.80 12 Owen Tulip (Droom Team/Westren S) 0:00:18.52 13 Robert Meissner (Northeastern University Cycling) 0:00:21.69 14 Brewster Kanis (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:00:22.29 14 Ryan Conroy (Northeastern University Cycling) 16 Dick Patty (Oliver Racing/Wayfar) 0:00:22.95 17 Dave Eypper (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:00:26.11 18 Steven Czaplicki (Knapp's Cyclery) 0:00:32.00 19 Max Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:33.04 20 Ruben Leon (Mobile Bici) 0:01:06.35 DNF Peter Mills (Industry Nine Whiteface Bike Park) DNF Alex Mcandrew (Chuck's Bikes)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Donnie Roberts (FTW Factory Racing) 0:02:11.20 2 Bryan Willis 0:00:02.97 3 Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing) 0:00:06.08 4 Dave Mee (JRA Cycles) 0:00:14.50 5 Seth Salway (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:00:20.38 6 Mark Cognata (JRA Cycles) 0:00:25.40 7 Leif Erickson (Cantabrifian) 0:00:25.86 8 Daniel Mutz (Likin' Bikin' .com) 0:00:26.83 9 Neal Demaio (Gravity Project) 0:00:44.47

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dennis Laclair (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:02:15.88 2 Charles Morin (Team Highland) 0:00:00.72 3 Fred Bassett (Fast Freddy Racing) 0:00:07.56 4 Doug Wilson (Drummer Racing) 0:00:16.76 5 Reid Kiniry (Michelin/661) 0:00:19.78 6 Richard Rude (Gravity Project) 0:00:23.56 7 Bob Bevard (Horn's Hill Collecti) 0:00:48.11

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Albert 0:02:12.30 2 William Castle (IdeRide) 0:00:00.81 3 Philippe Karoliki (K-Bikes/Costa Rica) 0:00:02.31 4 Ian Bloomfield 0:00:11.08 5 Noah Fairburn 0:00:19.16 6 Christo Santo (TrevBig T Racing / Subway) 0:00:21.09 7 Merrick Harris 0:00:29.81 8 Chris Anderson (Sugarbush Bomber) 0:00:31.47 9 Levi Whitaker 0:00:36.38 10 Colman Lamb 0:00:39.32 11 Zach Rocco 0:00:45.45 12 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / KONA grass roots) 0:01:27.59 13 Patrick Mcmahan ( Big T Racing) 0:02:12.72 14 Matt Rush 0:08:44.73 DNF Nick Richer (Oliver Racing) DNF Matt Halupowski DNF Colin Bates

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Sullivan 0:02:15.13 2 Tucker Nugent 0:00:01.77 3 Zack Taylor (Blue Sky Bicycles) 0:00:03.94 4 Kyle Lofstedt (Trapp Lager) 0:00:05.65 5 Sam Wiggin (Team Highland) 0:00:09.81 6 Dan Ertel 0:00:09.93 7 Ma Dreifuss 0:00:10.36 8 Brandon Sbordone (RIT Cycling) 0:00:11.01 9 Brendon Schweitzer (DROP CREW) 0:00:12.68 10 William Czaja (Big T Racing) 0:00:12.73 11 Juan Vazquez 0:00:13.61 12 Michael Mclennan ( JRA Cycles) 0:00:15.50 13 Dan Currier 0:00:17.86 14 Stefan Lyons 0:00:19.29 15 Kip Denoyer 0:00:21.72 16 Peter Newcombe 0:00:21.96 17 Tim Baldassare 0:00:23.30 18 Alejandro Prieto (Back Bay Cycles) 0:00:24.84 19 Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing/Devils) 0:00:28.70 20 Joe Burkell (Ride DC/Go-Pro/Fox) 0:00:29.26 21 Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing) 0:00:30.75 22 Anthony Coluccio (Knapps) 0:00:32.19 23 Gary Graser 0:00:34.19 24 Andrew Ochsner 0:00:35.92 25 Justin Mchenry 0:00:41.39 26 Adam Cain (RideDC.com) 0:00:48.14 27 Brendan Silkey (FTW Factory Racing) 0:01:13.01 DNF Jonathan Howlette (Ride DC) DNF Jayme Selinger

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shad Wilson (Schraalp) 0:02:16.67 2 Eric Davidson 0:00:08.95 3 David Homan 0:00:14.72 4 Bryan Mccormick 0:00:21.40 5 Justin Breault (Big T Racing) 0:00:23.16 6 Joseph Orsini (Mason dixon velo/cycleworks) 0:00:43.09 7 Michael Rossi (Team Marty's) 0:00:43.50 8 Nicholas Barry 0:00:51.73 9 Patricio Maldonado (Mobile Bici) 0:01:13.02 DNF Jake Morril

Cat. 2/3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Allison (FTW Factory Racing) 0:03:07.70 2 Laura Drenen (Trapp Lager) 0:00:14.86 3 Cait Franciscorich 0:00:27.17 4 Maddie Crowley (United Freeride) 0:01:13.53 5 Anne Minor (Chuck's Bikes) 0:01:47.54 6 Jennifer Tammam (FTW Factory Racing) 0:01:57.39 7 Exliandria Porru (Oneal/GoPro) 0:02:36.48 8 Jennel Ortiz (Team Marty's) 0:02:49.85

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Egeland (Old Guy Racing) 0:02:28.61 2 Bill Lamar (Horn's Hill Collection) 0:00:08.36 3 Cliff Mcmullen (Old Guy Racing) 0:00:14.64 4 George Bodycoat 0:00:34.77 5 David Gray 0:00:48.17 6 Christo Santo (TimoBig T Racing/ Subway) 0:00:48.47 7 Ed Mcdaniel (Old Guys Rock) 0:00:53.15 8 Frank Altomari 0:01:42.90 9 Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles) 0:02:00.01 10 Brian Hall (Old Guy Racing) 0:08:26.68

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Delonais 0:02:42.73 2 Sam Cookson (RideDC) 0:00:23.33 3 Grayson Morin (Highland Mtn) 0:00:32.99 4 Johnny Eagan (Sugarbush) 0:00:52.10 5 Nick Gray 0:01:58.94 6 Joshua Ribeiro 0:02:59.61

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Pierce 0:02:32.69 2 Jr Condon 0:00:01.64 3 Mike Gruener (Bootleg Ramp Riders) 0:00:09.73 4 Shawn Ginter (Oliver Racing) 0:00:15.43 5 Chris Bishop (MBC) 0:00:21.01 6 Ryan Bolly 0:00:22.73 7 Timothy Hutchinson 0:00:22.99 8 Shaun Tetzner (RideDC) 0:00:24.81 9 David Trimble (Morpheus) 0:00:31.06 10 Tj Hiney (Drummer Racing) 0:00:36.12 11 Mark Saffer 0:00:39.28 12 Scott Zvaigzne 0:00:52.62