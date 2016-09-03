Trending

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal past winners

Champions 2010-2015

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto–Soudal
2014Simon Gerrans (Aus) OricaGreenEdge
2013Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
2012Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
2011Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
2010Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank

