Trending

Volta ao Alentejo: past winners

Champions from 1983-2010

Past Winners
#
2010David Blanco (Esp) Palmeiras Resort-Prio
2009Maxime Bouet (Fra) Agritubel
2008Hector Guerra (Esp) Liberty Seguros
2007Manuel Vázquez (Esp) Andalucia-Cajasur
2006Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Halcon
2005Xavier Tondo (Esp) Catalunya-Angel Mir
2004Danail Petrov (Bul) Carvalhelhos-Boavista
2003Andrei Zintchenko (Rus) LA-Pecol
2002Joaquim Andrade (Por) Cantanhede-Marques de Marialva
2001László Bodrogi (Hun) Mapei-Quick Step
2000Claus Møller (Den) Maia-MSS
1999Jose Luis Rubiera (Esp) Kelme-Costa Blanca
1998Melchor Mauri (Esp) O.N.C.E.
1997Aitor Garmendia (Esp) O.N.C.E.
1996Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
1995Asiate Saitov (Rus) Artiach
1994Carlos Carneiro (Por) Sicasal-Acral
1993Jorge Silva (Por) Sicasal-Acral
1992António Pinto (Por) Recer-Boavista
1991Jesus Blanco Villar (Esp) Lotus-Festina
1990José Recio (Esp) Seur
1989Fernando Carvalho (Por) Louletano-Val de Lobo
1988Joaquim Gomes (Por) Louletano-Val de Lobo
1987Joaquim Salgado (Por) Garcia Joalheiro-LDA
1986Manuel Zeferino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1985Adelino Teixeira (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
1984Marco Chagas (Por) Sporting Lisboa-Raposeira
1983Paulo Ferreira (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus

Latest on Cyclingnews