Volta ao Alentejo: past winners
Champions from 1983-2010
|#
|2010
|David Blanco (Esp) Palmeiras Resort-Prio
|2009
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Agritubel
|2008
|Hector Guerra (Esp) Liberty Seguros
|2007
|Manuel Vázquez (Esp) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2006
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Halcon
|2005
|Xavier Tondo (Esp) Catalunya-Angel Mir
|2004
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Carvalhelhos-Boavista
|2003
|Andrei Zintchenko (Rus) LA-Pecol
|2002
|Joaquim Andrade (Por) Cantanhede-Marques de Marialva
|2001
|László Bodrogi (Hun) Mapei-Quick Step
|2000
|Claus Møller (Den) Maia-MSS
|1999
|Jose Luis Rubiera (Esp) Kelme-Costa Blanca
|1998
|Melchor Mauri (Esp) O.N.C.E.
|1997
|Aitor Garmendia (Esp) O.N.C.E.
|1996
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1995
|Asiate Saitov (Rus) Artiach
|1994
|Carlos Carneiro (Por) Sicasal-Acral
|1993
|Jorge Silva (Por) Sicasal-Acral
|1992
|António Pinto (Por) Recer-Boavista
|1991
|Jesus Blanco Villar (Esp) Lotus-Festina
|1990
|José Recio (Esp) Seur
|1989
|Fernando Carvalho (Por) Louletano-Val de Lobo
|1988
|Joaquim Gomes (Por) Louletano-Val de Lobo
|1987
|Joaquim Salgado (Por) Garcia Joalheiro-LDA
|1986
|Manuel Zeferino (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1985
|Adelino Teixeira (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
|1984
|Marco Chagas (Por) Sporting Lisboa-Raposeira
|1983
|Paulo Ferreira (Por) Lousa-Trinaranjus
