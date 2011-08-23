Trending

Champions from 2002-2010

2010Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
2009Simon Gerrans (Aus) Cervélo Testteam
2008Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
2007Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
2006Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas
2005George Hincapie (USA) Discovery Channel
2004Didier Rous (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2003Andy Flickinger (Fra) Ag2R Prévoyance
2002Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Bigmat-Auber 93

