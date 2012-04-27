Trending

GP Industria & Artigianato- Larciano past winners

1967-2011

2011Angel Vicioso Arcos
2010Daniele Ratto
2009Daniele Callegarin
2008Eddy Ratti
2007Vincenzo Nibali
2006Damiano Cunego
2005Luca Mazzanti
2004Damiano Cunego
2003Juan Fuentes
2002Stefano Garzelli
2001Davide Rebellin
2000Danilo Di Luca
1999Massimo Podenzana
1998Romans Vainsteins
1996Michele Bartoli
1995Andrea Ferrigato
1994Francesco Casagrande
1993Marco Saligari
1992Gianni Faresin
1991Gianni Faresin
1989Edward Salas
1988Massimo Ghirotto
1986Paolo Bottoia Giovanni
1985Pierino Gavazzi
1984Mauro Franceschini
1983Fabrizio Verza
1982G.B. Baronchelli
1980Giuseppe Saronni
1979Vittorio Algeri
1978Francesco Moser
1977Giancarlo Tartoni
1976Felice Gimondi
1975Roger De Vlaeminck
1974Giacinto Santambrogio
1973Franco Bitossi
1971Felice Gimondi
1970Franco Bitossi
1969Franco Bitossi
1968Vittorio Adorni
1967Michele Dancelli

