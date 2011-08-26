GP de Plouay past winners
Champions from 2002-2010
2010 - Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
2009 - Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
2008 - Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Menikini - Selle Italia
2007 - Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2006 - Nicole Brändli (Sui) Bigla Cycling Team
2005 - Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2004 - Edita Pucinskaite
2003 - Nicole Coole (GBr)
2002 - Regina Schleicher (Ger)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy