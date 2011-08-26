Trending

GP de Plouay past winners

Champions from 2002-2010

2010 - Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
2009 - Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
2008 - Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Menikini - Selle Italia
2007 - Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2006 - Nicole Brändli (Sui) Bigla Cycling Team
2005 - Noemi Cantele (Ita)
2004 - Edita Pucinskaite
2003 - Nicole Coole (GBr)
2002 - Regina Schleicher (Ger)
 

