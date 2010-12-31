Trending

Spitz solos to victory

Swiss champion Achermann runner-up

Full Results
1Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team0:40:36
2Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:00:29
3Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:00:37
4Martina Zwick (Ger)0:03:53
5Daniela Bresciani (Ita)0:04:02
6Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)0:04:12
7Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team0:04:55
8Eva Colin (Fra)0:05:14
9Renata Bucher (Swi)
10Alexa Hüni (Ger)
11Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)0:05:35
12Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)0:05:42
13Lise Müller (Swi)0:07:24
14Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VC Ornans0:07:56
15Franziska Ebinger (Swi)0:09:08
16Agnes Naumann (Ger)0:13:48
17Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
18Catherine Lohri (Swi)

