Allar tops Schneider in Glencoe
Van Gilder rounds out podium
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
|1:13:45
|2
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|0:00:01
|4
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse/Oogie Racing)
|0:00:53
|5
|Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING P/B SOLOMON CORP)
|6
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:00:54
|7
|Joanie Caron (PRIMAL PRO WOMEN P/B BH)
|0:00:55
|8
|Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
|9
|Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women P/B BH)
|0:00:56
|10
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|11
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Team Primal Racing)
|12
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:57
|13
|Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
|14
|Vanessa Drigo (SKINourishment)
|0:00:58
|15
|Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|16
|Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)
|0:00:59
|17
|Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|18
|Terra James (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|0:01:02
|19
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
|20
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|0:01:05
|21
|Melanie Spath (TEAM TIBCO)
|22
|Andrea Katherine Garces (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)
|0:01:06
|23
|Unknown
|0:01:07
|24
|Rushlee Buchanan (TEAM TIBCO)
|0:01:13
|25
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)
|0:01:17
|26
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|0:02:17
|27
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|0:03:33
|28
|Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)
|29
|Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda)
|30
|Hayley Giddens (ISCORP PRESENTED BY INTELLIGENT)
|0:03:34
|31
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|32
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|33
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|34
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|35
|Francine Haas (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)
|36
|Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
|37
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCORP PRESENTED BY INTELLIGENT)
