Trending

Allar tops Schneider in Glencoe

Van Gilder rounds out podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)1:13:45
2Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)0:00:01
4Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse/Oogie Racing)0:00:53
5Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING P/B SOLOMON CORP)
6Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:54
7Joanie Caron (PRIMAL PRO WOMEN P/B BH)0:00:55
8Amy Phillips (Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
9Melina Bernecker (Primal Pro Women P/B BH)0:00:56
10Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
11Tiffany Pezzulo (Team Primal Racing)
12Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:57
13Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon)
14Vanessa Drigo (SKINourishment)0:00:58
15Madeleine Pape (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
16Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)0:00:59
17Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
18Terra James (Team Kenda presented by RACC)0:01:02
19Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO II)
20Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey Cycling)0:01:05
21Melanie Spath (TEAM TIBCO)
22Andrea Katherine Garces (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)0:01:06
23Unknown0:01:07
24Rushlee Buchanan (TEAM TIBCO)0:01:13
25Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA)0:01:17
26Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)0:02:17
27Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)0:03:33
28Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)
29Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda)
30Hayley Giddens (ISCORP PRESENTED BY INTELLIGENT)0:03:34
31Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
32Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
33Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
34Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
35Francine Haas (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)
36Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
37Valentina Paniagua (ISCORP PRESENTED BY INTELLIGENT)

Latest on Cyclingnews