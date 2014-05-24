Image 1 of 119 Third time on the podium for the maglia rosa for Uran (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 119 Paolo Bettini enjoying a ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 119 Tony Hurel (Europcar) signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 119 The jersey girls at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 119 The four umbrellas for the jersey wearers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 119 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 119 Ryder Hesjedal and Pierre Rolland lead one of the breakaways (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 119 Rigoberto Uran lost time today but remains in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 119 The sprint for victory between the final three (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 119 Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) almost took the win today but faded (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 119 Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 119 An exhausted Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 119 Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) looks for something to hold onto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 119 Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) is shattered (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 119 Is this the Team Alonso kit for 2015? Enrico Battaglin gave Bardiani-CSF their second victory in succession when he clinched the Giro d'Italia's 14th stage in dramatic fashion on the first-category summit finish at Oropa. Having caught leaders Dario Cataldo (Sky) and Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) within the final kilometre, Battaglin appeared to have paid for that effort when these two riders distanced him on the final cobbled ramps. But he surged again in the final 50 metres to grind his way a bike length clear of Cataldo at the line, with Pantano ultimately well beaten in third.

“Until the final kilometre I didn’t believe it could happen, because I had already given a lot as I’d been in the break all day, which had taken a great deal out of me. Then I saw that they were just ahead of me and I only thought about giving all I had left,” said Battaglin.

“In the sprint I lost a few metres right away, then I gritted my teeth and saw that both Cataldo and Pantano were struggling. I passed them in the final 20 metres. I only just managed it. It was a great victory, very emotional.”

Behind the battle for stage honours, there was an equally gripping contest between the big names battling for the pink jersey. Race leader Rigoberto Urán and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team looked relatively comfortable until Ag2r’s Domenico Pozzovivo skipped away from the maglia rosa group 4km from the line. Movistar’s Nairo Quintana immediately accelerated up to join the Italian.

The Ag2r rider leader set the pace ahead of his Movistar rival most of the way to the line, as Quintana’s Colombian compatriot Urán focused on limiting his losses, with significant help from team-mate Wout Poels.





In the final 200 metres, Urán also lost ground on Fabio Aru (Astana), Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing).





How it unfolded

The action kicked off right from the start as a 21-rider break forged clear, featuring both riders who had designs on the stage and those clearly planning to sit in and wait for their team leaders to bridge up to them later in the day.





Wellens quickly made clear that his intention was to collect as many mountains points as possible when he led the break over the first of the stage’s four climbs, the third-category La Serra.





Soon after, a crash in the peloton left a number of riders on the road. Sky’s Kanstantsin Siutsou and stage nine winner Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) were the most seriously affected. Both riders subsequently abandoned the race. As Urán’s Omega Pharma team eased off in their pace-making to allow stricken riders to rejoin the peloton, the break’s advantage more than doubled to reach almost 11 minutes with 75km covered.

Wellens took maximum points again on the first-category Alpe Noveis, by which point the peloton was less than eight minutes in arrears thanks largely to the pace-making of Omega Pharma’s Alessandro Petacchi and Iljo Keisse. However, there was no concerted attempt to reel the break back in, and the escapees pushed their advantage out to nine minutes crossing the third climb of Belmonte, where Nicolas Roche led over the top, a few seconds ahead of Wellens and the remains of the break.

Further down the Belmonte pass, Europcar duo Bjorn Thurau and Pierre Rolland attacked, the German setting a fierce pace for his leader. Moments later, Garmin repeated this tactic, sending Ryder Hesjedal off in Nathan Haas’ slipstream. Haas’ efforts enabled Hesjedal to bridge up to Rolland and Thurau, along with Trek’s Riccardo Zoidl and Movistar’s Gorka Izagirre.

Soon after Roche had been reeled in by the break on the descent to the foot of the final climb, Quinziato and Timmer joined forces and were a minute clear as the road kicked up towards Oropa. Unfortunately for Quinziato, a mechanical on the early ramps left him stranded and Timmer out on his own.

The big Dutch rouleur’s prospects of surviving up the steep climb to the finish didn’t look promising, but he made a supreme effort to pull off what would have been a most unlikely first pro victory. He kept his lead until he was inside the final three kilometres, where Cataldo and Pantano joined him, then breezed away from him.

Yet, thanks to a staggering effort, Timmer battled back up the two leaders in the final kilometre, along with Lampre’s Polanc and the nippy Battaglin. Polanc’s long-range attack from 700 metres out finally saw off Timmer, but ultimately cost him his own chance as well. For a few seconds, it seemed to have finished off Battaglin as well. But the Bardiani rider, who won a stage in the first week of last year’s race, still had a little left to give and delivered it at exactly the right moment.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4:34:41 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:00:07 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:17 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:22 6 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:26 7 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:28 8 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:33 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:39 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:00:54 11 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 12 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:01:46 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:02:22 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:26 15 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:39 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:43 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:47 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:59 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:04 23 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:03:22 25 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:27 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36 27 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 29 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:46 31 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:53 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:01 33 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:02 34 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 35 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:05 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:16 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:27 38 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:54 39 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 40 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 41 HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV 42 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 43 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 44 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:05:25 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:37 46 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:38 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:24 50 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 51 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 57 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:09:01 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:08 59 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:09:10 60 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:09:21 61 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 63 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:13 66 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:44 67 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:07 68 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:23 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:37 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:38 72 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 73 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 74 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 75 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:44 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:11 77 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 78 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 80 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 81 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:20 84 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 85 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:47 86 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:53 88 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:13 89 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:37 90 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:18 91 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:17:48 92 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:27 93 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:24 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 95 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 96 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 97 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 98 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 101 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 102 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 103 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 104 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:30 106 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 107 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 108 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 109 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:19:35 110 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:19:39 111 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:20:31 112 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:21:58 113 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 114 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 116 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 117 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 118 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 119 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:22:03 120 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:22:36 121 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:51 122 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:13 123 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 125 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:27:17 126 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 127 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 128 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 129 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 130 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 131 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 132 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 133 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 134 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 135 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 136 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 137 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 138 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 139 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 140 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 141 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 143 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 144 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:27:25 146 CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ 0:28:03 147 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 148 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:28:05 149 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 150 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:09 151 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:14 152 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:32:04 153 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 154 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 155 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 156 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 157 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 158 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 159 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 160 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 161 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 162 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 163 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 164 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 165 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 166 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 167 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 169 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 170 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Maglia Rossa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 19 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 12 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 9 4 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 8 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 7 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 7 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 5 8 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 11 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 1 12 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 pts 2 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 32 pts 2 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 20 3 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 14 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 10 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 7 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 8 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 3 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 6 4 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 4 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2 6 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 20 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 14 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 10 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 6 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 7 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 8 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

TV # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 10 pts 2 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 4 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 23 pts 2 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 17 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 5 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 17 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 9 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 17 10 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 11 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 14 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 9 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 4 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 7 5 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 6 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 8 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 10 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 11 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1 13 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1

Premio energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1

Winning team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Merida 13:48:54 2 Team Sky 0:03:25 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:32 4 Movistar Team 0:05:01 5 Astana Pro Team 0:05:04 6 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:05:17 7 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:51 8 Tinkoff Saxo 0:06:42 9 Colombia 0:08:34 10 Lotto Belisol 0:09:49 11 Garmin Sharp 0:11:46 12 Bmc Racing Team 0:12:46 13 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:13:26 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:14:22 15 Team Giant - Shimano 0:15:24 16 Bardiani Csf 0:16:44 17 Team Europcar 0:18:08 18 Team Katusha 0:23:38 19 Neri Sottoli 0:24:18 20 Fdj.Fr 0:35:27 21 Cannondale 0:38:14 22 Orica Greenedge 1:00:11

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani Csf 30 pts 2 Lampre - Merida 30 3 Team Sky 21 4 Colombia 18 5 Tinkoff Saxo 18 6 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 17 7 Team Giant - Shimano 15 8 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 13 9 Lotto Belisol 12 10 Orica Greenedge 11 11 Neri Sottoli 9 12 Team Europcar 9 13 Garmin Sharp 8 14 Cannondale 8 15 Movistar Team 6 16 Astana Pro Team 5 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 4 18 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 1 19 Bmc Racing Team 20 Trek Factory Racing 21 Fdj.Fr 22 Team Katusha

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 57:52:51 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:35 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:04 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:16 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:01 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:07 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:13 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:07 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:06:13 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:53 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:21 15 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:08 16 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:09:09 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:34 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:31 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:32 20 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:36 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:25 22 HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV 0:12:11 23 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:15:13 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:13 25 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:16:56 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:51 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:49 28 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:24:32 29 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:27:53 30 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:29:31 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:29:47 32 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:30:31 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:30:49 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:18 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:33:23 36 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:34:00 37 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:36:49 38 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:41 39 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:38:17 40 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:57 41 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:40:10 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:41:36 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:30 44 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:44:35 45 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:46:46 46 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:47:46 47 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:47:48 48 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:49:27 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:16 50 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:27 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:55:23 52 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:21 53 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:28 54 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:42 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:00:20 56 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:32 57 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:02:32 58 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:02:58 59 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 1:04:45 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:50 61 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:04:52 62 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:14 63 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:06:18 64 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:06:25 65 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1:07:05 66 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:11:08 67 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:11:18 68 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:12:08 69 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:12:25 70 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1:12:31 71 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:13:16 72 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:13:17 73 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:14:22 74 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:36 75 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 1:17:38 76 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:18:14 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:18:25 78 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:19:06 79 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:20:14 80 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1:20:21 81 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:20:58 82 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:21:22 83 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:21:55 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:22:39 85 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:25:06 86 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 1:25:48 87 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:10 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:27:00 89 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 1:27:59 90 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 1:28:01 91 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:29:08 92 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:29:29 93 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:32:55 94 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:36:03 95 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:36:26 96 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:37:23 97 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:37:45 98 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1:38:10 99 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:38:14 100 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:38:25 101 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:38:41 102 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:39:23 103 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1:41:18 104 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:44:04 105 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:44:20 106 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:44:43 107 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:46:20 108 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 1:46:38 109 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:47:30 110 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:49:08 111 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:49:13 112 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:49:30 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:49:55 114 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:50:35 115 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:51:27 116 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:52:15 117 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:53:01 118 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:53:17 119 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:54:30 120 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:55:24 121 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:56:22 122 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:56:52 123 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:57:36 124 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:57:54 125 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:58:22 126 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:58:28 127 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:58:53 128 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:59:04 129 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:00:07 130 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:00:11 131 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 132 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:02:41 133 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:04:07 134 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2:04:57 135 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:05:00 136 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:09:48 137 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:09:57 138 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 2:10:10 139 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2:10:24 140 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2:10:25 141 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:11:37 142 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 2:13:42 143 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:13:47 144 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 2:15:34 145 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:16:28 146 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2:16:32 147 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:16:40 148 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:17:20 149 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:18:14 150 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:18:46 151 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:19:17 152 CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ 2:20:56 153 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2:21:43 154 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:21:44 155 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 2:23:45 156 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:24:23 157 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 2:25:04 158 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 2:25:47 159 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:26:39 160 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:28:22 161 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:30:11 162 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2:30:56 163 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 2:32:51 164 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:39:18 165 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 2:40:09 166 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:46:14 167 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:47:17 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 2:51:36 169 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:56:22 170 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:57:00

Maglia rossa classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 251 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 225 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 173 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 161 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 130 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 96 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 94 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 78 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 71 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 69 12 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 66 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 14 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 60 15 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 50 16 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 46 17 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 19 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 36 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 35 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 34 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 23 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 25 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 31 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 28 27 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 28 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 29 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 25 31 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 25 32 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 33 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 37 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 38 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 22 39 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 22 40 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 41 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 20 43 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 20 44 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 45 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 17 46 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 47 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 49 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 50 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 51 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 52 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 53 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 16 54 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 55 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 14 56 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 57 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 13 58 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 59 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 60 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 12 61 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 62 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 63 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 64 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 9 65 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 66 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 9 67 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 9 68 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 69 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 70 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 71 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 72 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 7 73 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 7 74 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 75 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 76 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 77 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 78 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 79 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 80 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 81 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 82 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 83 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 84 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 85 CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ 5 86 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 87 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 88 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 89 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 90 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 91 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 93 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 94 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 95 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 96 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 97 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 99 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 100 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 101 HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV 1 102 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 103 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1 104 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1 105 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1 106 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli -5

Maglia Azzurra classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 75 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 4 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 39 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 22 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 17 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 13 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 15 14 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 14 17 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 14 18 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 19 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 12 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 11 21 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 22 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 10 23 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 24 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 9 25 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 9 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 28 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 8 29 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 30 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 31 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 33 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 34 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 36 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 37 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 38 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 39 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 40 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 41 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 42 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 43 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 44 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 45 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 46 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 47 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 49 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 50 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 51 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 52 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 53 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 54 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 55 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 56 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 57 HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV 1 58 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 59 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 60 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 61 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 62 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 63 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 64 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Maglia bianca classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 57:54:26 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:29 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:46 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:16:16 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:28:12 8 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:32:25 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:36:42 10 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:35 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:40:01 12 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:11 13 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:00:57 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:15 15 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:04:50 16 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:10:50 17 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:11:41 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:11:42 19 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:18:39 20 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:23:31 21 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:24:35 22 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:27:33 23 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:31:20 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:36:10 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:37:06 26 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:37:48 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:47:38 28 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:47:55 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:50:40 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:56:01 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:56:53 32 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:58:32 33 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:08:13 34 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:08:22 35 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2:08:50 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:14:53 37 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:15:45 38 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2:20:08 39 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:25:04 40 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:26:47 41 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2:29:21 42 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 2:31:16 43 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:45:42 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:54:47 45 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:55:25

TV classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 19 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 10 7 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 8 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 9 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 10 10 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 13 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 14 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 15 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 16 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 17 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 18 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 19 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 20 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 21 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 23 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 24 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 25 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 26 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 27 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 28 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3 29 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 30 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 31 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 33 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 34 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 35 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 36 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 37 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 38 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 39 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1 41 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 42 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Azurri d'italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 8 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 13 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 14 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1 19 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 20 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 21 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 23 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Premio della fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 608 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 504 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 4 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 347 5 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 318 6 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 7 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 236 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 9 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 204 10 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 194 11 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 194 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 194 13 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 178 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 16 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 162 17 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 157 18 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 156 19 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 156 20 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 156 21 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 22 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 117 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 106 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 106 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 28 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 106 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 39 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 31 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 23 32 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 33 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 17 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 36 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 37 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 38 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 16 39 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 40 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 14 41 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 13 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 8 44 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 45 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 46 HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV 7 47 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 48 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 49 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 6 50 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 22 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 6 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 7 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 17 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 10 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 14 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 13 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 14 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 16 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 18 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 9 20 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 9 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 7 24 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 25 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 7 26 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 7 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 6 30 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 31 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 33 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 5 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5 36 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 37 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 38 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 40 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 41 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 42 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 43 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 44 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 45 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 46 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 47 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 48 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 49 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 50 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 51 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 52 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 53 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 54 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 55 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 56 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 57 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 58 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 59 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 60 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 61 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 62 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 63 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 64 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 65 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 66 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 68 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 69 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 70 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 71 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 72 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 73 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1 74 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Premio energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 8 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 6 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 9 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 13 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 16 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1 18 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 19 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 1 20 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 22 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 23 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 24 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Winning team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 172:57:49 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:47 3 Bmc Racing Team 0:15:15 4 Lampre - Merida 0:18:29 5 Tinkoff Saxo 0:22:54 6 Astana Pro Team 0:24:01 7 Movistar Team 0:29:01 8 Colombia 0:45:10 9 Team Europcar 0:46:31 10 Team Sky 0:48:04 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:53:08 12 Lotto Belisol 1:14:27 13 Team Katusha 1:16:47 14 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1:17:37 15 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 1:22:51 16 Garmin Sharp 1:30:07 17 Team Giant - Shimano 1:41:40 18 Neri Sottoli 1:46:42 19 Bardiani Csf 1:49:07 20 Fdj.Fr 1:52:10 21 Cannondale 2:39:53

Super teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Merida 244 pts 2 Team Giant - Shimano 204 3 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 202 4 Trek Factory Racing 200 5 Team Sky 183 6 Orica Greenedge 170 7 Neri Sottoli 168 8 Bardiani Csf 167 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 163 10 Fdj.Fr 151 11 Tinkoff Saxo 149 12 Bmc Racing Team 146 13 Cannondale 144 14 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 142 15 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 142 16 Colombia 128 17 Garmin Sharp 119 18 Lotto Belisol 114 19 Team Europcar 101 20 Astana Pro Team 85 21 Movistar Team 80 22 Team Katusha 50