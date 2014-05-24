Battaglin wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
Race leader Uran loses time to all of his rivals
Enrico Battaglin gave Bardiani-CSF their second victory in succession when he clinched the Giro d'Italia's 14th stage in dramatic fashion on the first-category summit finish at Oropa. Having caught leaders Dario Cataldo (Sky) and Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) within the final kilometre, Battaglin appeared to have paid for that effort when these two riders distanced him on the final cobbled ramps. But he surged again in the final 50 metres to grind his way a bike length clear of Cataldo at the line, with Pantano ultimately well beaten in third.
“Until the final kilometre I didn’t believe it could happen, because I had already given a lot as I’d been in the break all day, which had taken a great deal out of me. Then I saw that they were just ahead of me and I only thought about giving all I had left,” said Battaglin.
“In the sprint I lost a few metres right away, then I gritted my teeth and saw that both Cataldo and Pantano were struggling. I passed them in the final 20 metres. I only just managed it. It was a great victory, very emotional.”
Behind the battle for stage honours, there was an equally gripping contest between the big names battling for the pink jersey. Race leader Rigoberto Urán and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team looked relatively comfortable until Ag2r’s Domenico Pozzovivo skipped away from the maglia rosa group 4km from the line. Movistar’s Nairo Quintana immediately accelerated up to join the Italian.
The Ag2r rider leader set the pace ahead of his Movistar rival most of the way to the line, as Quintana’s Colombian compatriot Urán focused on limiting his losses, with significant help from team-mate Wout Poels.
In the final 200 metres, Urán also lost ground on Fabio Aru (Astana), Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing).
How it unfolded
The action kicked off right from the start as a 21-rider break forged clear, featuring both riders who had designs on the stage and those clearly planning to sit in and wait for their team leaders to bridge up to them later in the day.
Wellens quickly made clear that his intention was to collect as many mountains points as possible when he led the break over the first of the stage’s four climbs, the third-category La Serra.
Soon after, a crash in the peloton left a number of riders on the road. Sky’s Kanstantsin Siutsou and stage nine winner Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) were the most seriously affected. Both riders subsequently abandoned the race. As Urán’s Omega Pharma team eased off in their pace-making to allow stricken riders to rejoin the peloton, the break’s advantage more than doubled to reach almost 11 minutes with 75km covered.
Wellens took maximum points again on the first-category Alpe Noveis, by which point the peloton was less than eight minutes in arrears thanks largely to the pace-making of Omega Pharma’s Alessandro Petacchi and Iljo Keisse. However, there was no concerted attempt to reel the break back in, and the escapees pushed their advantage out to nine minutes crossing the third climb of Belmonte, where Nicolas Roche led over the top, a few seconds ahead of Wellens and the remains of the break.
Further down the Belmonte pass, Europcar duo Bjorn Thurau and Pierre Rolland attacked, the German setting a fierce pace for his leader. Moments later, Garmin repeated this tactic, sending Ryder Hesjedal off in Nathan Haas’ slipstream. Haas’ efforts enabled Hesjedal to bridge up to Rolland and Thurau, along with Trek’s Riccardo Zoidl and Movistar’s Gorka Izagirre.
Soon after Roche had been reeled in by the break on the descent to the foot of the final climb, Quinziato and Timmer joined forces and were a minute clear as the road kicked up towards Oropa. Unfortunately for Quinziato, a mechanical on the early ramps left him stranded and Timmer out on his own.
The big Dutch rouleur’s prospects of surviving up the steep climb to the finish didn’t look promising, but he made a supreme effort to pull off what would have been a most unlikely first pro victory. He kept his lead until he was inside the final three kilometres, where Cataldo and Pantano joined him, then breezed away from him.
Yet, thanks to a staggering effort, Timmer battled back up the two leaders in the final kilometre, along with Lampre’s Polanc and the nippy Battaglin. Polanc’s long-range attack from 700 metres out finally saw off Timmer, but ultimately cost him his own chance as well. For a few seconds, it seemed to have finished off Battaglin as well. But the Bardiani rider, who won a stage in the first week of last year’s race, still had a little left to give and delivered it at exactly the right moment.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4:34:41
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:07
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:22
|6
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:26
|7
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:28
|8
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:33
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:39
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:54
|11
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|12
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:01:46
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:22
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:26
|15
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:39
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:43
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|21
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|23
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:03:22
|25
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:27
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|27
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|31
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:53
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:01
|33
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:02
|34
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:16
|37
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:27
|38
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:54
|39
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|40
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|41
|HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV
|42
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|43
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|44
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:05:25
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:37
|46
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:24
|50
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|51
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|55
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:01
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:08
|59
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:09:10
|60
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:21
|61
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:13
|66
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:44
|67
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:07
|68
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:23
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:37
|71
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:11:38
|72
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|73
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|74
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|75
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:44
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:11
|77
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|80
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:20
|84
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:47
|86
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:53
|88
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:13
|89
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:37
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:18
|91
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:17:48
|92
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:27
|93
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:24
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|95
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|96
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|97
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|98
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|102
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|103
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:30
|106
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|108
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|109
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:19:35
|110
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:19:39
|111
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:20:31
|112
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:21:58
|113
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|114
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|116
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|119
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:22:03
|120
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:22:36
|121
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:51
|122
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:13
|123
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|125
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:27:17
|126
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|127
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|128
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|130
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|131
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|132
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|133
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|134
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|135
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|137
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|138
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|139
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|143
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:27:25
|146
|CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ
|0:28:03
|147
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:05
|149
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|150
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:09
|151
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:14
|152
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:32:04
|153
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|154
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|155
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|156
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|157
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|159
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|160
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|161
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|162
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|163
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|164
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|165
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|166
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|167
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|168
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|169
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|170
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|19
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|9
|4
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|7
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|7
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|8
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|9
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|11
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|1
|12
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|pts
|2
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|3
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|32
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|20
|3
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|6
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|8
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|3
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|6
|4
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|4
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|14
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|10
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|6
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|7
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|8
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|pts
|2
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|5
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|17
|6
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|9
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|10
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|11
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|14
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|4
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|5
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|6
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|7
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|8
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|10
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|11
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Merida
|13:48:54
|2
|Team Sky
|0:03:25
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:32
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:05:01
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:04
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:05:17
|7
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|8
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:06:42
|9
|Colombia
|0:08:34
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:49
|11
|Garmin Sharp
|0:11:46
|12
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:12:46
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:13:26
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:22
|15
|Team Giant - Shimano
|0:15:24
|16
|Bardiani Csf
|0:16:44
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:18:08
|18
|Team Katusha
|0:23:38
|19
|Neri Sottoli
|0:24:18
|20
|Fdj.Fr
|0:35:27
|21
|Cannondale
|0:38:14
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:00:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani Csf
|30
|pts
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|30
|3
|Team Sky
|21
|4
|Colombia
|18
|5
|Tinkoff Saxo
|18
|6
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|7
|Team Giant - Shimano
|15
|8
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|12
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|11
|11
|Neri Sottoli
|9
|12
|Team Europcar
|9
|13
|Garmin Sharp
|8
|14
|Cannondale
|8
|15
|Movistar Team
|6
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|1
|19
|Bmc Racing Team
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Fdj.Fr
|22
|Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|57:52:51
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:35
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:16
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:07
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:13
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:07
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:13
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:53
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:21
|15
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:08
|16
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:09:09
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:34
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:31
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:32
|20
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:36
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:25
|22
|HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV
|0:12:11
|23
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:15:13
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:13
|25
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:56
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:51
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:49
|28
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:24:32
|29
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:53
|30
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:29:31
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:47
|32
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:30:31
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:30:49
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:18
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:33:23
|36
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:34:00
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:36:49
|38
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:41
|39
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:17
|40
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:57
|41
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:40:10
|42
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:41:36
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:30
|44
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:35
|45
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:46:46
|46
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:46
|47
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:47:48
|48
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:27
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:16
|50
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:27
|51
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:55:23
|52
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:21
|53
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:28
|54
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:42
|55
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:20
|56
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:32
|57
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:02:32
|58
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:58
|59
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|1:04:45
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:50
|61
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|1:04:52
|62
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:14
|63
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:06:18
|64
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:06:25
|65
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:07:05
|66
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:11:08
|67
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:11:18
|68
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:08
|69
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:12:25
|70
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1:12:31
|71
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:13:16
|72
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:13:17
|73
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:22
|74
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:36
|75
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:17:38
|76
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:18:14
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:18:25
|78
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:19:06
|79
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:20:14
|80
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1:20:21
|81
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:20:58
|82
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:21:22
|83
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:21:55
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:22:39
|85
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:25:06
|86
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|1:25:48
|87
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:10
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:27:00
|89
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|1:27:59
|90
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|1:28:01
|91
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:29:08
|92
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:29
|93
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:32:55
|94
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:36:03
|95
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:26
|96
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:23
|97
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:37:45
|98
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:38:10
|99
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:38:14
|100
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:38:25
|101
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:38:41
|102
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:39:23
|103
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1:41:18
|104
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:44:04
|105
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:20
|106
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:44:43
|107
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:46:20
|108
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|1:46:38
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:47:30
|110
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:49:08
|111
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:49:13
|112
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:49:30
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:55
|114
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:50:35
|115
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:51:27
|116
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:52:15
|117
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:53:01
|118
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:53:17
|119
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:54:30
|120
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:55:24
|121
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:56:22
|122
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:56:52
|123
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:57:36
|124
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:57:54
|125
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:58:22
|126
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:58:28
|127
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:58:53
|128
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:59:04
|129
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:00:07
|130
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:00:11
|131
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|132
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2:02:41
|133
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:04:07
|134
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2:04:57
|135
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:05:00
|136
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:09:48
|137
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:09:57
|138
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:10:10
|139
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2:10:24
|140
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2:10:25
|141
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:11:37
|142
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:13:42
|143
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:13:47
|144
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|2:15:34
|145
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:16:28
|146
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2:16:32
|147
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:16:40
|148
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:17:20
|149
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:18:14
|150
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:18:46
|151
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2:19:17
|152
|CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ
|2:20:56
|153
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2:21:43
|154
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:21:44
|155
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2:23:45
|156
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:24:23
|157
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:25:04
|158
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|2:25:47
|159
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:26:39
|160
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:28:22
|161
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:30:11
|162
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2:30:56
|163
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|2:32:51
|164
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:39:18
|165
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|2:40:09
|166
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2:46:14
|167
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:47:17
|168
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|2:51:36
|169
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:56:22
|170
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:57:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|251
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|225
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|173
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|161
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|96
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|94
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|78
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|71
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|69
|12
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|66
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|14
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|15
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|50
|16
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|17
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|36
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|35
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|23
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|24
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|25
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|31
|26
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|28
|27
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|28
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|29
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|25
|31
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|32
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|33
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|37
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|38
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|39
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|22
|40
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|41
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|20
|43
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|20
|44
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|45
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|17
|46
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|47
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|49
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|50
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|51
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|52
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|53
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|16
|54
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|55
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|56
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|57
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|13
|58
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|13
|59
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|60
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|61
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|62
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|63
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|64
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|65
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|66
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|9
|67
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|9
|68
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|69
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|70
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|71
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|72
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|73
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|7
|74
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|75
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|76
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|77
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|78
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|79
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|80
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|81
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|82
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|83
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|84
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|85
|CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ
|5
|86
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|87
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|88
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|89
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|90
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|91
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|92
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|93
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|94
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|95
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|96
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|97
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|99
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|101
|HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV
|1
|102
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|103
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|104
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|105
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|106
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|4
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|39
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|32
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|7
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|17
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|15
|14
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|16
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|14
|17
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|18
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|19
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|12
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|21
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|22
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|10
|23
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|24
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|25
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|28
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|8
|29
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|30
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|31
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|32
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|33
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|36
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|37
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|38
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|39
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|40
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|41
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|42
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|43
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|44
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|45
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|46
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|47
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|49
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|50
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|51
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|52
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|53
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|54
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|55
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|56
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|57
|HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV
|1
|58
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|59
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|60
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|61
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|62
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|63
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|64
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57:54:26
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:46
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:16:16
|7
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:12
|8
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:32:25
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:42
|10
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:35
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:40:01
|12
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:11
|13
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:00:57
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:15
|15
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:04:50
|16
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:10:50
|17
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:11:41
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:11:42
|19
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:18:39
|20
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:23:31
|21
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:24:35
|22
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:27:33
|23
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:31:20
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:36:10
|25
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:37:06
|26
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:37:48
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:47:38
|28
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:47:55
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:50:40
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:56:01
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:56:53
|32
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:58:32
|33
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2:08:13
|34
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:08:22
|35
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2:08:50
|36
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:14:53
|37
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:15:45
|38
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2:20:08
|39
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2:25:04
|40
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2:26:47
|41
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2:29:21
|42
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|2:31:16
|43
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:45:42
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:54:47
|45
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:55:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|26
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|8
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|9
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|10
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|10
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|13
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|14
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|15
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|16
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|17
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|18
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|19
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|20
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|21
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|23
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|24
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|25
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|26
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|27
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|28
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|29
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|30
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|31
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|33
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|34
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|35
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|36
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|37
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|38
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|39
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|41
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|42
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|43
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|8
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|13
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|14
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|1
|19
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|21
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|23
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|608
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|504
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|4
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|347
|5
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|318
|6
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|236
|7
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|236
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|9
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|204
|10
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|194
|11
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|194
|12
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|194
|13
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|178
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|16
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|162
|17
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|18
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|19
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|156
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|21
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|22
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|117
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|106
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|106
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|28
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|106
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|39
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|31
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|32
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|33
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|36
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|37
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|38
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|39
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|40
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|14
|41
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|44
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|45
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|46
|HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV
|7
|47
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|48
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|49
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|6
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|6
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|7
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|10
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|14
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|13
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|11
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|16
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|18
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|20
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|9
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|24
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|25
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|26
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|28
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|6
|30
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|31
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|33
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|5
|34
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|36
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|37
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|38
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|40
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|41
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|42
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|43
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|44
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|45
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|46
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|47
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|48
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|49
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|50
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|51
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|52
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|53
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|54
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|55
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|56
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|57
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|58
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|59
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|60
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|61
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|62
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|63
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|64
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|65
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|66
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|68
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|69
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|70
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|71
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|72
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|73
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|74
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|8
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|6
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|9
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|13
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|15
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|16
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|19
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|1
|20
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|23
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|24
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|172:57:49
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:47
|3
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:15:15
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|0:18:29
|5
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:22:54
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:01
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:29:01
|8
|Colombia
|0:45:10
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:46:31
|10
|Team Sky
|0:48:04
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:53:08
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|1:14:27
|13
|Team Katusha
|1:16:47
|14
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:37
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|1:22:51
|16
|Garmin Sharp
|1:30:07
|17
|Team Giant - Shimano
|1:41:40
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|1:46:42
|19
|Bardiani Csf
|1:49:07
|20
|Fdj.Fr
|1:52:10
|21
|Cannondale
|2:39:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Merida
|244
|pts
|2
|Team Giant - Shimano
|204
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|202
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|200
|5
|Team Sky
|183
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|170
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|168
|8
|Bardiani Csf
|167
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|163
|10
|Fdj.Fr
|151
|11
|Tinkoff Saxo
|149
|12
|Bmc Racing Team
|146
|13
|Cannondale
|144
|14
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|142
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|142
|16
|Colombia
|128
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|119
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|114
|19
|Team Europcar
|101
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|85
|21
|Movistar Team
|80
|22
|Team Katusha
|50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale
|2
|Bmc Racing Team
|5
|pts
|3
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|5
|5
|Team Katusha
|5
|6
|Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Bardiani Csf
|10
|8
|Movistar Team
|15
|9
|Colombia
|20
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|30
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|35
|12
|Team Giant - Shimano
|35
|13
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|40
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|45
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|45
|16
|Tinkoff Saxo
|50
|17
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|55
|18
|Team Sky
|58
|19
|Fdj.Fr
|95
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|145
|21
|Neri Sottoli
|210
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|210
