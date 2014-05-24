Trending

Battaglin wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

Race leader Uran loses time to all of his rivals

Image 1 of 119

Third time on the podium for the maglia rosa for Uran

Third time on the podium for the maglia rosa for Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 119

Paolo Bettini enjoying a ride

Paolo Bettini enjoying a ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 119

Tony Hurel (Europcar) signs on

Tony Hurel (Europcar) signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 119

The jersey girls at the start

The jersey girls at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 119

The four umbrellas for the jersey wearers

The four umbrellas for the jersey wearers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 119

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 119

Ryder Hesjedal and Pierre Rolland lead one of the breakaways

Ryder Hesjedal and Pierre Rolland lead one of the breakaways
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 119

Rigoberto Uran lost time today but remains in pink

Rigoberto Uran lost time today but remains in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 119

The sprint for victory between the final three

The sprint for victory between the final three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 119

Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) almost took the win today but faded

Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) almost took the win today but faded
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 119

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol)

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 119

An exhausted Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol)

An exhausted Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 119

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) looks for something to hold onto

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) looks for something to hold onto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 119

Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) is shattered

Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano) is shattered
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 119

Is this the Team Alonso kit for 2015?

Is this the Team Alonso kit for 2015?
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 119

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 119

Rafal Majka

Rafal Majka
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 119

Pierre Rolland moved into the top-ten

Pierre Rolland moved into the top-ten
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 119

Pierre Rolland was very agressive today

Pierre Rolland was very agressive today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 119

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) showed his climbing skills off today

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) showed his climbing skills off today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) takes a win in the mountains of the Giro d'Italia

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) takes a win in the mountains of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 119

Wilco Kelderman and Rafal Majka cross the line

Wilco Kelderman and Rafal Majka cross the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 119

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) is having a good Giro

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) is having a good Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 119

Rigoberto Uran ensured he has another day in pink

Rigoberto Uran ensured he has another day in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 119

Cadel Evans (BMC) takes a breath after a hard finish to stage 14

Cadel Evans (BMC) takes a breath after a hard finish to stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 119

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has his poker face on

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has his poker face on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 119

The Marco Pantani corner

The Marco Pantani corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 119

Wout Poels leads Rigoberto Uran around the final corner

Wout Poels leads Rigoberto Uran around the final corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 119

Rigoberto Uran and Cadel Evans

Rigoberto Uran and Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 119

The finish into Oropa

The finish into Oropa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 119

Dani Moreno (Katusha)

Dani Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 119

Pierre Rolland is interviewed after the stage

Pierre Rolland is interviewed after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 119

Enrico Battaglin enjoys the spoils of the stage winner

Enrico Battaglin enjoys the spoils of the stage winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 119

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 119

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) at the finish

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 119

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 119

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) missed out on the win

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) missed out on the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 119

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) races for the line

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) races for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 119

Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida)

Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 119

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 119

The sprint to decide stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

The sprint to decide stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 119

The sprint to decide stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

The sprint to decide stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) takes stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) takes stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 119

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 119

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida) suffers to the line

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida) suffers to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 119

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin) put in another strong ride

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin) put in another strong ride
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 119

The name is Morabito, Steve Morabito (BMC)

The name is Morabito, Steve Morabito (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 119

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) leads home rival Cadel Evans

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) leads home rival Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 119

Ivan Santaromita (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Ivan Santaromita (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 119

Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo)

Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 119

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) clawed back time on Uran and Evans

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) clawed back time on Uran and Evans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 119

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) leads Nairo Quintana to Oropa

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) leads Nairo Quintana to Oropa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 119

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin) with some much needed help at the line

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin) with some much needed help at the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 119

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) leads Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF)

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) leads Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 119

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) leads Ivan Basso to the line

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) leads Ivan Basso to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) went on the attack

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) went on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 119

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) looks back for his rivals

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) looks back for his rivals
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) on the podium

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) on the podium

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) on the podium enjoys his win

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) on the podium enjoys his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 119

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) holds onto his race lead

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) holds onto his race lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 119

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) lost time to Cadel Evans but remains in pink

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) lost time to Cadel Evans but remains in pink
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 119

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 119

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia)

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) on the podium enjoys his win

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) on the podium enjoys his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 119

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 119

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 119

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia)

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 119

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin) gained time on Uran

Wilco Keldermann (Belkin) gained time on Uran
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 119

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) keeps his podium place

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) keeps his podium place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 119

Domenico Pozzovivo sets the pace with Nairo Quintana behind him

Domenico Pozzovivo sets the pace with Nairo Quintana behind him
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 119

Ryder Hesjedal and Pierre Rolland worked well together

Ryder Hesjedal and Pierre Rolland worked well together
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 119

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 119

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF)

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 119

Rigorberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) leads Cadel Evans on the final climb

Rigorberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) leads Cadel Evans on the final climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 119

Cadel Evans follows his main rival Rigoberto Uran

Cadel Evans follows his main rival Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 119

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) sits in the leader's group

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) sits in the leader's group
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 119

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) lost time to all his major rivals on stage 14

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) lost time to all his major rivals on stage 14
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 119

Riders battle up the final climb on stage 14

Riders battle up the final climb on stage 14
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 119

Hesjedal and Rolland attacked on the penultimate climb

Hesjedal and Rolland attacked on the penultimate climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 119

AG2R put Rigoberto Uran under pressure and he cracked in the end

AG2R put Rigoberto Uran under pressure and he cracked in the end
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 119

The maglia rosa race up the final climb

The maglia rosa race up the final climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 119

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) blew on the final climb

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) blew on the final climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 119

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) cracked on the final climb

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) cracked on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) raises his arms

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) raises his arms
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 119

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani - CSF) wins stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 119

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) leads Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) leads Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 119

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) leads Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) leads Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 119

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 119

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) follows Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) follows Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 119

Fabio Aru (Astana) holds his own in the Giro d'Italia mountains

Fabio Aru (Astana) holds his own in the Giro d'Italia mountains
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 119

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) follows Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) follows Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 119

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) out of the saddle and on the attack

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) out of the saddle and on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 119

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) found his climbing legs

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) found his climbing legs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 119

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) was put under pressure

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) was put under pressure
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 119

Domenico Pozzovivo and Nairo Quintana worked together

Domenico Pozzovivo and Nairo Quintana worked together
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 119

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in the maglia rosa

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 119

Riders head to the start of stage 14

Riders head to the start of stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 119

AG2R pick up the pace for their leader Domenico Pozzovivo

AG2R pick up the pace for their leader Domenico Pozzovivo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 119

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 119

Riders head to the start

Riders head to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 119

Fans reach out to Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma Quickstep)

Fans reach out to Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 119

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 119

David Tanner (Belkin)

David Tanner (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 119

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 119

Ivan Santaromita (Orica - GreenEdge)

Ivan Santaromita (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 119

Oscar Gatto (Cannondale)

Oscar Gatto (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 119

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 119

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 119

Belkin riders head to the start

Belkin riders head to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 119

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 119

Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing)

Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 119 of 119

The Katusha team is presented

The Katusha team is presented
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Enrico Battaglin gave Bardiani-CSF their second victory in succession when he clinched the Giro d'Italia's 14th stage in dramatic fashion on the first-category summit finish at Oropa. Having caught leaders Dario Cataldo (Sky) and Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) within the final kilometre, Battaglin appeared to have paid for that effort when these two riders distanced him on the final cobbled ramps. But he surged again in the final 50 metres to grind his way a bike length clear of Cataldo at the line, with Pantano ultimately well beaten in third.

“Until the final kilometre I didn’t believe it could happen, because I had already given a lot as I’d been in the break all day, which had taken a great deal out of me. Then I saw that they were just ahead of me and I only thought about giving all I had left,” said Battaglin.

“In the sprint I lost a few metres right away, then I gritted my teeth and saw that both Cataldo and Pantano were struggling. I passed them in the final 20 metres. I only just managed it. It was a great victory, very emotional.”

Behind the battle for stage honours, there was an equally gripping contest between the big names battling for the pink jersey. Race leader Rigoberto Urán and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team looked relatively comfortable until Ag2r’s Domenico Pozzovivo skipped away from the maglia rosa group 4km from the line. Movistar’s Nairo Quintana immediately accelerated up to join the Italian.

The Ag2r rider leader set the pace ahead of his Movistar rival most of the way to the line, as Quintana’s Colombian compatriot Urán focused on limiting his losses, with significant help from team-mate Wout Poels.

In the final 200 metres, Urán also lost ground on Fabio Aru (Astana), Wilco Kelderman (Belkin), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Cadel Evans (BMC Racing).

How it unfolded

The action kicked off right from the start as a 21-rider break forged clear, featuring both riders who had designs on the stage and those clearly planning to sit in and wait for their team leaders to bridge up to them later in the day.

Wellens quickly made clear that his intention was to collect as many mountains points as possible when he led the break over the first of the stage’s four climbs, the third-category La Serra.

Soon after, a crash in the peloton left a number of riders on the road. Sky’s Kanstantsin Siutsou and stage nine winner Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) were the most seriously affected. Both riders subsequently abandoned the race. As Urán’s Omega Pharma team eased off in their pace-making to allow stricken riders to rejoin the peloton, the break’s advantage more than doubled to reach almost 11 minutes with 75km covered.

Wellens took maximum points again on the first-category Alpe Noveis, by which point the peloton was less than eight minutes in arrears thanks largely to the pace-making of Omega Pharma’s Alessandro Petacchi and Iljo Keisse. However, there was no concerted attempt to reel the break back in, and the escapees pushed their advantage out to nine minutes crossing the third climb of Belmonte, where Nicolas Roche led over the top, a few seconds ahead of Wellens and the remains of the break.

Further down the Belmonte pass, Europcar duo Bjorn Thurau and Pierre Rolland attacked, the German setting a fierce pace for his leader. Moments later, Garmin repeated this tactic, sending Ryder Hesjedal off in Nathan Haas’ slipstream. Haas’ efforts enabled Hesjedal to bridge up to Rolland and Thurau, along with Trek’s Riccardo Zoidl and Movistar’s Gorka Izagirre.

Soon after Roche had been reeled in by the break on the descent to the foot of the final climb, Quinziato and Timmer joined forces and were a minute clear as the road kicked up towards Oropa. Unfortunately for Quinziato, a mechanical on the early ramps left him stranded and Timmer out on his own.

The big Dutch rouleur’s prospects of surviving up the steep climb to the finish didn’t look promising, but he made a supreme effort to pull off what would have been a most unlikely first pro victory. He kept his lead until he was inside the final three kilometres, where Cataldo and Pantano joined him, then breezed away from him.

Yet, thanks to a staggering effort, Timmer battled back up the two leaders in the final kilometre, along with Lampre’s Polanc and the nippy Battaglin. Polanc’s long-range attack from 700 metres out finally saw off Timmer, but ultimately cost him his own chance as well. For a few seconds, it seemed to have finished off Battaglin as well. But the Bardiani rider, who won a stage in the first week of last year’s race, still had a little left to give and delivered it at exactly the right moment.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4:34:41
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:00:07
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:17
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:22
6Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:26
7Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:28
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:33
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:39
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:00:54
11Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
12Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:01:46
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:02:22
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:26
15Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:39
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:43
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:59
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:04
23Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:03:22
25Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:27
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36
27Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
29Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
30Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:46
31Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:03:53
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:01
33Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:02
34Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:05
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:16
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:27
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:54
39Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
40André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
41HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV
42Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
43Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
44Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:05:25
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:37
46Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:38
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
49Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:24
50Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
51Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
52Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
54Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
57Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:09:01
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:08
59Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:09:10
60Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:09:21
61Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
63Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:13
66Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:44
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:07
68Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:23
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:37
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:38
72Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
73Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
74Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
75Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:11:44
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:11
77Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
78Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
80Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
81Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
83Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:20
84Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:47
86Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:13:53
88Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:13
89Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:37
90Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:18
91Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:17:48
92Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:27
93Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:24
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
95Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
96Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
97Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
98Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
99Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
101Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
102Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
103Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
104Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
105Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:30
106Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
107Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
108Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
109Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:19:35
110Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:19:39
111Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:20:31
112Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:21:58
113Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
114Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
116Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
117Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
119Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:22:03
120Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:22:36
121Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:51
122Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:13
123Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
125Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:27:17
126Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
127Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
128Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
129Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
130Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
131Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
132Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
133Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
134Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
135David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
136Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
137Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
138Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
139Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
140Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
141Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
143Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
144Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
145Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:27:25
146CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ0:28:03
147Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
148Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:28:05
149Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
150Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:09
151Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:28:14
152Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:32:04
153Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
154Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
155Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
156Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
157Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
158Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
159Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
160Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
161Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
162Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
163Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
164Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
165Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
166Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
167Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
168Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
169Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
170Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Maglia Rossa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF19pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky12
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia9
4Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale8
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida7
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo6
7Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano5
8Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
11Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge1
12Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7pts
2Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol32pts
2Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo20
3Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale14
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky10
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
8Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo14pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
3Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo6
4Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge4
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF32pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky20
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia14
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida10
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo7
6Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
7Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

TV
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale10pts
2Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano23pts
2Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF17
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky17
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo17
5Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo17
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli17
9Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar17
10Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
11Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF14pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky9
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
4Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale7
5Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia6
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo5
7Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
8Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
10Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
11Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1
13Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1

Premio energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1

Winning team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Merida13:48:54
2Team Sky0:03:25
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:32
4Movistar Team0:05:01
5Astana Pro Team0:05:04
6Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:05:17
7Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:51
8Tinkoff Saxo0:06:42
9Colombia0:08:34
10Lotto Belisol0:09:49
11Garmin Sharp0:11:46
12Bmc Racing Team0:12:46
13Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:26
14Trek Factory Racing0:14:22
15Team Giant - Shimano0:15:24
16Bardiani Csf0:16:44
17Team Europcar0:18:08
18Team Katusha0:23:38
19Neri Sottoli0:24:18
20Fdj.Fr0:35:27
21Cannondale0:38:14
22Orica Greenedge1:00:11

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani Csf30pts
2Lampre - Merida30
3Team Sky21
4Colombia18
5Tinkoff Saxo18
6Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela17
7Team Giant - Shimano15
8Belkin-Pro Cycling Team13
9Lotto Belisol12
10Orica Greenedge11
11Neri Sottoli9
12Team Europcar9
13Garmin Sharp8
14Cannondale8
15Movistar Team6
16Astana Pro Team5
17Ag2R La Mondiale4
18Omega Pharma - Quick-Step1
19Bmc Racing Team
20Trek Factory Racing
21Fdj.Fr
22Team Katusha

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team57:52:51
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:35
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:03:04
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:16
8Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:01
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:07
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:05:13
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:06:07
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:06:13
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:53
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:21
15Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:08
16Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:09:09
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:34
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:31
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:32
20Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:36
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:25
22HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV0:12:11
23Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:15:13
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:13
25Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:16:56
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:51
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:49
28Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:24:32
29André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:27:53
30Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:29:31
31Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:29:47
32Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:30:31
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:30:49
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:18
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:33:23
36Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:34:00
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:36:49
38Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:41
39Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:38:17
40Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:57
41Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:40:10
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:41:36
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:30
44Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:44:35
45Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:46:46
46Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:47:46
47Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:47:48
48Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:49:27
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:16
50Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:50:27
51Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:55:23
52Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:21
53Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:28
54Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:42
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:00:20
56Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:32
57Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:02:32
58Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:02:58
59Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky1:04:45
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:50
61Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:04:52
62Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:14
63Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:06:18
64Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:06:25
65Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1:07:05
66Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:11:08
67Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1:11:18
68Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:12:08
69Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:12:25
70Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1:12:31
71Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:13:16
72Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:13:17
73Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:14:22
74Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:36
75Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team1:17:38
76Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:18:14
77Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:18:25
78Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:19:06
79Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:20:14
80Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1:20:21
81Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:20:58
82Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:21:22
83Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:21:55
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:22:39
85Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:25:06
86Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia1:25:48
87Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:10
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:27:00
89Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing1:27:59
90Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia1:28:01
91Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:29:08
92Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:29:29
93Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:32:55
94Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:36:03
95Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:36:26
96Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:37:23
97Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:37:45
98Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1:38:10
99Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:38:14
100Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:38:25
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:38:41
102Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:39:23
103Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1:41:18
104Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:44:04
105Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:44:20
106Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:44:43
107Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:46:20
108Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli1:46:38
109Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:47:30
110Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:49:08
111Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:49:13
112Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:49:30
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:49:55
114Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:50:35
115Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:51:27
116Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:52:15
117Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:53:01
118Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:53:17
119Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:54:30
120Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:55:24
121Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:56:22
122Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:56:52
123Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:57:36
124Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:57:54
125Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:58:22
126Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:58:28
127Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:58:53
128David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:59:04
129Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:00:07
130Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:00:11
131Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
132Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:02:41
133Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:04:07
134Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2:04:57
135Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:05:00
136Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:09:48
137Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:09:57
138Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano2:10:10
139Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2:10:24
140Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2:10:25
141Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:11:37
142Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar2:13:42
143Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:13:47
144Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale2:15:34
145Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:16:28
146Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2:16:32
147Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:16:40
148Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2:17:20
149Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:18:14
150Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:18:46
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:19:17
152CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ2:20:56
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2:21:43
154Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:21:44
155Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp2:23:45
156Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:24:23
157Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano2:25:04
158Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky2:25:47
159Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:26:39
160Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:28:22
161Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:30:11
162Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2:30:56
163Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale2:32:51
164Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:39:18
165Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky2:40:09
166Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:46:14
167Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:47:17
168Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge2:51:36
169Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:56:22
170Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:57:00

Maglia rossa classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr251pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing225
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale173
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida161
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky130
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF96
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team94
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida78
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano78
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team71
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp69
12Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF66
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team65
14Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli60
15Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo50
16Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar46
17Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale36
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo36
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky35
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo34
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol34
23Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
25Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia31
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo28
27Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo25
29Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky25
31Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing25
32Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
33Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar25
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol24
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
37Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha22
38Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano22
39Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp22
40Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
41Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp20
43Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia20
44Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
45Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge17
46Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16
47Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
49Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
50Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
51Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
52Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
53Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia16
54Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
55Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale14
56Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
57Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo13
58Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
59Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
60Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale12
61Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
62Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF10
63Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
64Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale9
65Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
66Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia9
67Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar9
68Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo9
69Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
70Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
71Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
72Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano7
73Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida7
74Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
75Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
76Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
77Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
78Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
79Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
80Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
81Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
82Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
83Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
84Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
85CHAVANEL Sebastien FRA FDJ5
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
87Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
88Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
89Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
90Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
91Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
93David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
94Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
95Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
96Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
97Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
99Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
101HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV1
102Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
103Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1
104Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1
105Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1
106Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-5

Maglia Azzurra classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing75pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol57
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida39
4Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo39
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF32
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo27
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF26
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky22
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky17
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
13Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar15
14Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia14
17Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale14
18Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
19Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar12
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar11
21Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
22Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida10
23Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
24Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia9
25Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano9
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge8
29Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
30Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
31Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
32Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
33Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
36Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
37Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
38Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
39Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
40Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
41Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
42Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
43David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
44Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
45Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
46Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
47Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
49Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
50Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
51Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
52Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
53Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
54Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
55Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
56Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
57HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV1
58Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
59Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
60Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
61Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
62Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
63Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
64Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Maglia bianca classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo57:54:26
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:29
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:46
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:16:16
7Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:28:12
8Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:32:25
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:36:42
10Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:35
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:40:01
12Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:11
13Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:00:57
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:15
15Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:04:50
16Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:10:50
17Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:11:41
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:11:42
19Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:18:39
20Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:23:31
21Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr1:24:35
22Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:27:33
23Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:31:20
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:36:10
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:37:06
26Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:37:48
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:47:38
28Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:47:55
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:50:40
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:56:01
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:56:53
32Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:58:32
33Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:08:13
34Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:08:22
35Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2:08:50
36Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:14:53
37Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr2:15:45
38Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2:20:08
39Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:25:04
40Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:26:47
41Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2:29:21
42Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale2:31:16
43Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:45:42
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr2:54:47
45Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:55:25

TV classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo26
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale19
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky10
7Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
8Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
9Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale10
10Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF10
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
12Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
13Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
14Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
15Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
16Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
17Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
19Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
20Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
21Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
23Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
24Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
25Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
26Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
27Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
28Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3
29Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
30Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
31Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2
33Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
34Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
35Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
36Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
37Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
38Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
39Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1
41Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
42Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
43Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Azurri d'italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
7Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
8Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
13Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
15Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1
19Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
21Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
23Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Premio della fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo608pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli504
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391
4Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia347
5Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol318
6Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236
7Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF236
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
9Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar204
10Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia194
11Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida194
12Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF194
13Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp178
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
16Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing162
17Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar157
18Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli156
19Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF156
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar156
21Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha125
22Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF117
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo106
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale106
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky106
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha106
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida106
28Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia106
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo39
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo33
31Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano23
32Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
33Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo21
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky17
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF17
36Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
37Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
38Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale16
39Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
40Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14
41Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale13
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano8
44Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
45Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
46HERRADA Jose' ESP MOV7
47Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
48Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
49Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge6
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr28pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing25
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale22
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
6Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
7Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing17
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
10Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol14
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
13Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
14Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11
15Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
16Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
18Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky9
20Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo9
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo8
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky7
24Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7
25Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale7
26Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar7
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia6
30Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
31Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5
33Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar5
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5
36Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
37Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
38Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
40Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
41Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
42Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
43Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
44Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
45Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
46Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
47Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
48Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
49Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
50Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
51Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
52Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
53Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
54Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
55Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
56Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
57Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
59Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
60Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
61Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
62Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
63Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
64Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
65Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
66Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
68Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
69Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1
70Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
71Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
72Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
73Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1
74David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Premio energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF8
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
6Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
9Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
13Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
15Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
16Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
19Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia1
20Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
22Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
23Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
24Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Winning team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step172:57:49
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:47
3Bmc Racing Team0:15:15
4Lampre - Merida0:18:29
5Tinkoff Saxo0:22:54
6Astana Pro Team0:24:01
7Movistar Team0:29:01
8Colombia0:45:10
9Team Europcar0:46:31
10Team Sky0:48:04
11Trek Factory Racing0:53:08
12Lotto Belisol1:14:27
13Team Katusha1:16:47
14Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:17:37
15Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela1:22:51
16Garmin Sharp1:30:07
17Team Giant - Shimano1:41:40
18Neri Sottoli1:46:42
19Bardiani Csf1:49:07
20Fdj.Fr1:52:10
21Cannondale2:39:53

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Merida244pts
2Team Giant - Shimano204
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step202
4Trek Factory Racing200
5Team Sky183
6Orica Greenedge170
7Neri Sottoli168
8Bardiani Csf167
9Ag2R La Mondiale163
10Fdj.Fr151
11Tinkoff Saxo149
12Bmc Racing Team146
13Cannondale144
14Belkin-Pro Cycling Team142
15Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela142
16Colombia128
17Garmin Sharp119
18Lotto Belisol114
19Team Europcar101
20Astana Pro Team85
21Movistar Team80
22Team Katusha50

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale
2Bmc Racing Team5pts
3Lampre - Merida5
4Garmin Sharp5
5Team Katusha5
6Team Europcar10
7Bardiani Csf10
8Movistar Team15
9Colombia20
10Trek Factory Racing30
11Astana Pro Team35
12Team Giant - Shimano35
13Belkin-Pro Cycling Team40
14Ag2R La Mondiale45
15Lotto Belisol45
16Tinkoff Saxo50
17Omega Pharma - Quick-Step55
18Team Sky58
19Fdj.Fr95
20Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela145
21Neri Sottoli210
22Orica Greenedge210

