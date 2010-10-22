Stage 16 Preview
Stage 16 map and profile
Belluno – Nevegal
The only way is up
As Zomegnan has shown since 2005, he’s a big fan of the mountain time trial. This year’s follows the second rest day. Although the run up to the resort of Nevegal may not compare to Plan de Corones, it won’t have time trial specialists rubbing their hands with glee either. Apart from a short descent at the start, this stage is all climbing, sometimes steeply so. The middle 4km of the stage averages more than 10 per cent, ramping up to 14 per cent as the route reaches Tornante. Stefano Garzelli won the equivalent stage last year – Contador and Joaquim Rodríguez will have the legs for it too.
Details
Distance: 12.7km
Highest point: 1,047m
Category: Time trial
Moser Says...
“I don’t know about this, it’s anyone’s guess. It’s largely about psychology for the GC lot at this stage. Although it’s only 12.7km, you can’t afford to not be 100 per cent, since you can easily lose two minutes. Look for a pure climber with nothing to lose on GC.”
Map
Profile
Profile - Final kilometres
