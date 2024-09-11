Giro della Toscana: Clément Champoussin beats Michael Storer after Monte Serra attack
Arkéa-B&B Hotels rider wins two-rider sprint, Jordan Jegat third
Results
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
