Giro del Piemonte past winners
1906-2009
|2009
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Silence - Lotto
|2008
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas
|2007
|---
|2006
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
|2005
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Naturino-Sapore di Mare
|2004
|Allan Davis (Aus) Liberty Seguros
|2003
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Alessio
|2002
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
|2001
|Nico Mattan (Bel) Cofidis
|2000
|Not held
|1999
|Andrea Tafi (Ita)
|1998
|Marco Serpellini (Ita)
|1997
|Gianluca Bortolami (Ita)
|1996
|Richard Virenque (Fra)
|1995
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
|1994
|Nicola Miceli(Ita)
|1993
|Beat Zberg (Swi)
|1992
|Erik Breukink (Ned)
|1991
|Djamolidine Abdoujaparov (Usb)
|1990
|Franco Ballerini (Ita)
|1989
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
|1988
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1987
|Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
|1986
|Gianni Bugno (Ita)
|1985
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1984
|Christian Jourdan (Fra)
|1983
|Guido Bontempi (Ita)
|1982
|Faustino Ruperez (Spa)
|1981
|Marino Amadori (Ita)
|1980
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1979
|Silvano Contini (Ita)
|1978
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1977
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1974
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1973
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1971
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1970
|Italo Zilioli(Ita)
|1969
|Marino Basso (Ita)
|1967
|Guido De Rosso (Ita)
|1966
|Rudi Altig (Ger)
|1965
|Romeo Venturelli (Ita)
|1964
|Willy Bocklant (Bel)
|1963
|Adriano Durante (Ita)
|1962
|Vito Taccone (Ita)
|1961
|Angelo Conterno (Ita)
|1960
|Alfredo Sabbadin (Ita)
|1959
|Silvano Ciampi (Ita)
|1958
|Nino Defilippis (Ita)
|1957
|Silvano Ciampi (Ita)
|1956
|Fiorenzo Magni (Ita)
|1955
|Giuseppe Minardi (Ita)
|1954
|Nino Defilippis (Ita)
|1953
|Fiorenzo Magni (Ita)
|1952
|Giorgio Albani (Ita)
|1951
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1950
|Alfredo Martini (Ita)
|1949
|Adolfo Leoni (Ita)
|1948
|Renzo Soldani (Ita)
|1947
|Vito Ortelli (Ita)
|1946
|Sergio Maggini (Ita)
|1945
|Secondo Barisone (Ita)
|1942
|Fiorenzo Magni (Ita)
|1941
|Aldo Bini (Ita)
|1940
|Cino Cinelli (Ita)
|1939
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1938
|Pietro Rimoldi (Ita)
|1937
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1936
|Aldo Bini (Ita)
|1935
|Aldo Bini (Ita)
|1934
|Learco Guerra (Ita)
|1933
|Antonio Folco (Ita)
|1932
|Giuseppe Martano (Ita)
|1931
|Mario Cipriani (Ita)
|1930
|Ambrogio Morelli (Ita)
|1929
|Antonio Negrini (Ita)
|1928
|Marco Giuntelli (Ita)
|1927
|Alfredo Binda (Ita)
|1926
|Alfredo Binda (Ita)
|1925
|Gaetano Belloni (Ita)
|1924
|Costante Girardengo (Ita)
|1923
|Bartolomeo Aymo (Ita)
|1922
|Angelo Cremo (Ita)
|1921
|Giovanni Brunero (Ita)
|1920
|Costante Girardengo (Ita)
|1919
|Costante Girar-dengo (Ita)
|1918
|Ugo Bianchi (Ita)
|1917
|Domenico Schierano (Ita)
|1916
|Francesco Cerutti (Ita)
|1915
|Natale Bosco (Ita)
|1914
|Giuseppe Santhia (Ita)
|1913
|Romolo Verde (Ita)
|1912
|Costante Costa (Ita)
|1911
|Mario Bruchera (Ita)
|1910
|Vincenzo Borgarello (Ita)
|1908
|Giovanni Gerbi (Ita)
|1907
|Giovanni Gerbi (Ita)
|1906
|Giovanni Gerbi (Ita)
