Giro d'Italia stage 6 - Live coverage

The race are reporting that Brent Bookwalter was a non-starter today. He had some choice but entirely fair comments directed at RCS and the CPA after his crash on stage 4. It's because of those injuries that he's leaving. Read what he had to say.

The peloton have reached the end of the neutralized zone and the attacks have started. Nothing has managed to get away just yet though.

Look at the bling around Matt White's neck! He's like MR.T, 'I ain't getting in no mass breakaway.' When the Giro finished in Matera in 1998, Mario Cipollini won the stage, Matthew White did a 200kms day-long solo; Alex Zulle wore Pink...

This “transition” stage looks to be finely balanced between the breakaway specialists and the sprinters. The former will relish the day’s opening third, which is quite lumpy and should enable them to establish a decent advantage. Yet, once past the first intermediate sprint at San Severino Lucano, the trend is mainly downhill to reach the flatlands in the province of Matera, in the “arch” of Italy’s foot.

The neutralized zone is 5.7km in length and we're just coming to the end of it now. We should expect attacks from the gun as the early break tries to form on the first climb of the day.

We leave Castrovillari with two significant climbs and the riders will be racing uphill almost from the start, so it's the perfect terrain for a break to form. The sprinters' teams are going to be under a lot of pressure to keep this all together today.

Riders are on the startline and will be setting off on stage 6 in just a few minutes. Almeida, in the maglia rosa for another day is front and centre, while yesterday's stage winner, Ganna, is close by too. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Here's the GC coming into today's stage:



1Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 17:06:23 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:43 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:48 4 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:05 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:21 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:32

In unrelated (ish) news, computer crushing doctor, Richard Freeman, the guy who was seemingly paid using British taxpayers’ money to help out Shane Sutton with his libido, has given more evidence at his hearing. Here's the latest embarrassing evidence for all of those concerned. Seriously, a screwdriver? He would have had more success putting wheels on his laptop and entering it into Robot Wars.

We will start, however, with some quick news and Egan Bernal will not ride the Vuelta a Espana later this month. He's set to end his season and build back towards the 2021 campaign, where he'll likely target the Tour de France. That means that Chris Froome and Richard Carapaz will lead the Ineos squad at the third Grand Tour of this season. All the info is right here. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Today's stage between Castrovillari and Matera looks perfect for break or a reduced bunch sprint, with a sprinkling of climbs and then the long drag up to the finish. We're about 20 minutes from the official start but riders are currently warming up and signing on.