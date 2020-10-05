Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 3 – Live coverage
All the action as the race heads to Mount Etna
Victor Campenaerts (NTT) is off the front along with Lawson Craddock (EF) in these early stages.
Racing has begun!
The peloton stopped at kilometre zero as Geraint Thomas crashed in the neutralised zone. Israel Start-Up Nation report that he's up and running again, so the proper start will be taken soon.
The last time the Giro finished on Etna was back in 2018. Mitchelton-Scott dominated the stage with Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates taking a one-two finish, 26 seconds up on the rest of the peloton. Yates would take pink that day and go on to hold it until his collapse on stage 19.
"On Etna, White is hoping that a good beginning will continue for Yates. But the climb also represents the first main chance for those who lost time in Palermo’s time trial to set the record straight - before they leave Sicily. And that may well not be a chance anybody wants to miss."
Today will see the first big chance for the men who already lost time on GC in the opening time trial to try and claw some time back. The likes of Jakob Fuglsang, Steven Kruijswijk and Vincenzo Nibali are already over a minute down on Geraint Thomas.
We're around half an hour away from the race start in Enna ahead of a 150km run to the summit of Etna. It's a relatively short one today but there's plenty of (unclassified) climbing on the way to the final climb.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia as the peloton take on the first summit finish of the race at Mount Etna.
