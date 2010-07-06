Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) sprinted to victory at the final stage of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic. The Canadian fast man outpaced overall race leader David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies), who nabbed second place and the overall win with Dionne's teammate Jay Thomson in third.

"Our team lost each other just a little bit on the last lap and I got mixed up but ended up about 12th position on Jay Thomson's wheel and he was behind Charles Dionne," Veilleux explained of the battle for finish line time bonuses.

"It was the perfect position for me because of the time bonus; if Thomson won, I would have to get second to keep the yellow jersey. It was a long, slightly uphill sprint with a head wind and I was able to pass Thomson but I came up just a little bit short to Dionne."

The criterium offered time bonuses for the top three places and only six seconds separated the top three overall contenders at the start of the stage. Veilleux began the day in the leader's jersey and his second place on the stage was enough to secure the overall victory, a race teammate Zach Bell had won the previous year.

Veilleux finished the four-day race seven seconds ahead of Thomson in second, who was five seconds ahead of Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) in third.

"I wasn't able to win the stage but I was able to win the GC so I am happy," said Veilleux. "It means a lot to win this race. It is a really nice NRC race and we liked all the courses. Each course was hard but as a team we like to race aggressively so they suited us and me."

Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes) accumulated enough points throughout each stage to win the points competition.

The pro-elite men started the fourth and final stage of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic under warm temperatures that reached above 100 Fahrenheit, with the peloton completing 55 laps of the three-corner course.

"From the beginning there were a lot of attacks but it was our goal not to get to the front too early because it was too hot," Veilleux explained. "The race was kind of long so we tried to save the legs as much as possible."

A breakaway of 10 gained a maximum of 40 seconds on the peloton with the highest placed rider being Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), 1:16 behind Veilleux in the overall classification.

"It wasn't really good for us to let that break gain too much time because of Tyler Wren," Veilleux said. "We brought it back to about 20 seconds and then with eight laps to go Fly V Australia took the front."

Fly V Australia set a fast tempo lead out to give Thomson the best opportunity to sprint for the finish line time bonuses. Jamis-Sutter Home and Kelly Benefit Strategies remained close to the front, all rallying for the best position to sprint for the win.

The experiened Dionne lead the dash to the line with Thomson on his wheel and held on for the win, as Veilleux passed Thomson for second place and the overall ascendancy.

Allar lights up finale

Erica Allar (Vera Bradley Foundation) won her first National Racing Calender event of the season while guest riding for the Kenda Team at the fourth and final stage of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic.

She won the criterium bunch sprint ahead of Kelly Benjamin (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) in second and Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) in third.

"It's my first NRC win this year so I'm excited about that," said Allar. "To top it off, I finished the weekend with a third place on stage one and now a win so I am thrilled to have two podium finishes.

"I was on the east coast and my team wasn't doing this race so I am thankful that they let me guest ride with another team just for the weekend."

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won her second Fitchburg Longsjo Classic, an event she first won in 2008. The former Olympian from New Zealand took the overall lead when she won the opening stage, increasing her lead when she won stage two's Wachusett Mountain Road Race and maintaining her top spot through the final two stages.

Cheatley finished the race 1:11 ahead of teammate and runner up Rushlee Buchanan and an additional eight seconds in front of Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway) in third.

Some 70 riders started the final stage of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic, a fast-paced criterium held throughout downtown streets. The peloton completed 28 laps of a three-corner course that offered three intermediate sprint opportunities for points.

Colavita-Baci held the field together to protect its race leader Cath Cheatley and to allow Benjamin the chance to sprint for additional points in the event's points competition. Benjamin captured full points in the first two sprints to consolidate her victory of the green jersey.

"Colavita controlled the race for the entire time," said Allar. "It was obvious that they were doing everything that they needed to do to maintain Cheatley's lead in the yellow jersey and to keep Benjamin in the green jersey.

"Both competitions were pretty much won hands down. Part way through they were bringing small attacks back and really keeping control of the front so it was apparent that there was going to be a field sprint."

A flurry of attacks resulted in several short-lived breakaways, lasting only half a lap before being reeled back in by the Colavita-Baci squad. The peloton conceded to a field sprint and the dominant team lead the way with the lead-out train for Benjamin. Allar moved onto Cheatley's wheel with two corners to go and made her winning move inside the last 200 metres.

"I actually wasn't sure who they were setting up the sprint for, Benjamin or Shontell Gauthier," Allar said. "Cath moved to the front coming down the back stretch and I got on her wheel through the corners in second wheel. I started my sprint with 200 metres to go and was lucky enough to hold on for the win."

Results

Pro men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 1:54:37 2 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 4 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 5 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 6 Keven Lacombe (Spidertech) 7 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) 8 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 9 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 10 Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike) 11 Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 12 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 13 Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 14 Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks) 15 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 16 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) 17 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 18 Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 19 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 20 Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team) 21 Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 22 Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 23 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 24 Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 25 Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose) 26 Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 27 Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 28 Zack Allison (Echelon Energy) 29 Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures) 30 Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 31 Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC) 32 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 33 Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 34 Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 35 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 36 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 37 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 38 Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 39 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 40 Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 41 Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks) 42 Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 43 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 44 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 45 Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 46 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 47 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 48 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 49 Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 50 Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 51 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 52 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 53 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen) 54 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 55 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 56 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 57 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 58 Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC) 59 Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 60 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 61 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 62 Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare) 63 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 64 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 65 Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 66 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 67 Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks) 68 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 69 Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 70 Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc) 71 Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall) 72 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis) 73 Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst) 74 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 75 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 76 Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ) 77 Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 78 Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 79 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 80 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 81 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 82 Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 83 Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall) 84 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 85 Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ) 86 Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks) 87 Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare) 88 Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks) 0:00:20 89 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 90 Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks) 91 Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 92 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 93 Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall) 0:00:23 94 Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 95 Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall) 96 Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 97 Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo) 98 Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 99 Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 100 Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 101 Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 102 Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar) 103 Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling) 104 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 105 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 106 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:01:18 107 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:01:21 108 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team) 0:02:25 109 Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:02:28 110 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:04:10 111 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:06:15 112 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 113 John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) DNF Peter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) DNF Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) DNF Christopher Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) DNF Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) DNF Phil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Nick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Andrew Armstrong (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) DNF J. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar) DNF Gabriel Michaud (Nativo/PG/Devinci) DNF Mathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci) DNF Hugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci) DNF Antoine Malo (Nativo/PG/Devinci) DNF Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall) DNF Chris Reid (Ride with Rendall) DNF Thomas Devisscher (Ride with Rendall) DNF Demis Aleman (Start Cycling Team) DNF Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) DNF Andrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) DNF Vinnie Scalia (Team Ora presented by Independ) DNF John Hanson (Team Ora presented by Independ) DNF Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)

Final general classification - Pro men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8:42:12 2 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 0:00:07 3 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 4 Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:00:34 5 Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:36 6 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:42 7 Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:45 8 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart) 0:00:51 9 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:54 10 Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis) 0:01:09 11 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:22 12 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 0:01:25 13 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 14 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:35 15 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:01:41 16 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen) 0:01:52 17 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:53 18 Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike) 0:02:06 19 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:02:07 20 Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:02:18 21 Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:07:05 22 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:07:13 23 Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:07:49 24 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:09:51 25 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:10:36 26 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:11:01 27 Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:11:05 28 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 0:11:08 29 Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 0:11:17 30 Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:11:24 31 Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:11:57 32 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:12:06 33 Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall) 0:13:09 34 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:13:16 35 Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:13:37 36 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 0:14:50 37 Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc) 0:14:53 38 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:15:05 39 Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:15:06 40 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:15:13 41 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:15:16 42 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:15:41 43 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:15:45 44 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 45 Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare) 0:15:46 46 Shawn Milne (Team Type 1) 0:15:53 47 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:15:54 48 Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks) 0:15:55 49 Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks) 0:15:58 50 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:16:04 51 Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare) 0:16:07 52 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by) 0:16:17 53 Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma) 0:16:18 54 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:16:19 55 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:16:21 56 Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:16:31 57 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:16:39 58 Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall) 0:16:40 59 Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose) 0:16:46 60 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:16:52 61 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:16:53 62 Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:17:00 63 Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst) 0:17:01 64 Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures) 0:17:03 65 Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team) 0:17:07 66 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 67 Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:17:15 68 Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:17:18 69 Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo) 0:17:25 70 Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:17:38 71 Keven Lacombe (Spidertech) 0:17:51 72 Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 0:17:54 73 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:18:24 74 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:18:25 75 Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:18:34 76 Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:18:55 77 Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:19:08 78 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:19:10 79 Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy) 0:19:51 80 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 0:20:24 81 Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:20:55 82 Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks) 0:21:31 83 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team) 0:21:37 84 Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:21:38 85 Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall) 0:22:14 86 Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks) 0:22:18 87 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:23:01 88 John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:23:13 89 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:23:19 90 Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks) 0:23:56 91 Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ) 0:24:36 92 Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC) 0:25:10 93 Zack Allison (Echelon Energy) 0:25:19 94 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:25:50 95 Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 0:25:59 96 Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:26:34 97 Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C) 0:26:43 98 Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo) 0:27:07 99 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 0:27:20 100 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:27:41 101 Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:28:11 102 Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:28:38 103 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:28:43 104 Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC) 0:30:22 105 Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:31:22 106 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:31:36 107 Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports) 0:37:33 108 Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks) 0:40:39 109 Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:46:45 110 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:48:46 111 Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall) 0:55:03 112 Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC) 1:01:10 113 Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 1:14:00

Pro women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erica Allar (Team Kenda) 1:04:37 2 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 3 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 4 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 5 Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 6 Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 7 Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens) 8 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 9 Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 10 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 11 Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 12 Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 13 Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing) 14 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing) 15 Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team) 16 Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 17 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling) 18 Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing) 19 Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 20 Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 21 Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 22 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 23 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 24 Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 25 Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC) 26 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 27 Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 28 Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing) 29 Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) 30 Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi) 31 Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) 32 Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters) 33 Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi) 34 Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista) 35 Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT) 36 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda) 37 Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing) 38 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) 39 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda) 40 Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) 41 Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) 42 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 43 Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team) 44 Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing) 45 Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 46 Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing) 47 Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 48 Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev) 49 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 50 sheila vibert (NHCC) 51 Whitney Schultz (Veloforma) 52 Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC) 53 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 54 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 55 Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 56 Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team) 57 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 58 Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis) 59 Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) 60 Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista) 61 Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 62 Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching) 0:00:15 63 Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized) 64 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 65 Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:00:17 66 Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi) 0:00:20 67 Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den) 0:00:40 68 Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi) 0:02:30 69 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci) DNF Emily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta) DNF Virginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles) DNF Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling) DNF Kyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con) DNF Kendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team) DNF Mary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing)