Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) sprinted to victory at the final stage of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic. The Canadian fast man outpaced overall race leader David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies), who nabbed second place and the overall win with Dionne's teammate Jay Thomson in third.

"Our team lost each other just a little bit on the last lap and I got mixed up but ended up about 12th position on Jay Thomson's wheel and he was behind Charles Dionne," Veilleux explained of the battle for finish line time bonuses.

"It was the perfect position for me because of the time bonus; if Thomson won, I would have to get second to keep the yellow jersey. It was a long, slightly uphill sprint with a head wind and I was able to pass Thomson but I came up just a little bit short to Dionne."

The criterium offered time bonuses for the top three places and only six seconds separated the top three overall contenders at the start of the stage. Veilleux began the day in the leader's jersey and his second place on the stage was enough to secure the overall victory, a race teammate Zach Bell had won the previous year.

Veilleux finished the four-day race seven seconds ahead of Thomson in second, who was five seconds ahead of Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) in third.

"I wasn't able to win the stage but I was able to win the GC so I am happy," said Veilleux. "It means a lot to win this race. It is a really nice NRC race and we liked all the courses. Each course was hard but as a team we like to race aggressively so they suited us and me."

Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis p/b Jittery Joes) accumulated enough points throughout each stage to win the points competition.

The pro-elite men started the fourth and final stage of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic under warm temperatures that reached above 100 Fahrenheit, with the peloton completing 55 laps of the three-corner course.

"From the beginning there were a lot of attacks but it was our goal not to get to the front too early because it was too hot," Veilleux explained. "The race was kind of long so we tried to save the legs as much as possible."

A breakaway of 10 gained a maximum of 40 seconds on the peloton with the highest placed rider being Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita), 1:16 behind Veilleux in the overall classification.

"It wasn't really good for us to let that break gain too much time because of Tyler Wren," Veilleux said. "We brought it back to about 20 seconds and then with eight laps to go Fly V Australia took the front."

Fly V Australia set a fast tempo lead out to give Thomson the best opportunity to sprint for the finish line time bonuses. Jamis-Sutter Home and Kelly Benefit Strategies remained close to the front, all rallying for the best position to sprint for the win.

The experiened Dionne lead the dash to the line with Thomson on his wheel and held on for the win, as Veilleux passed Thomson for second place and the overall ascendancy.

Allar lights up finale

Erica Allar (Vera Bradley Foundation) won her first National Racing Calender event of the season while guest riding for the Kenda Team at the fourth and final stage of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic.

She won the criterium bunch sprint ahead of Kelly Benjamin (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) in second and Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) in third.

"It's my first NRC win this year so I'm excited about that," said Allar. "To top it off, I finished the weekend with a third place on stage one and now a win so I am thrilled to have two podium finishes.

"I was on the east coast and my team wasn't doing this race so I am thankful that they let me guest ride with another team just for the weekend."

Cath Cheatley (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) won her second Fitchburg Longsjo Classic, an event she first won in 2008. The former Olympian from New Zealand took the overall lead when she won the opening stage, increasing her lead when she won stage two's Wachusett Mountain Road Race and maintaining her top spot through the final two stages.

Cheatley finished the race 1:11 ahead of teammate and runner up Rushlee Buchanan and an additional eight seconds in front of Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway) in third.

Some 70 riders started the final stage of the Fitchburg Longsjo Classic, a fast-paced criterium held throughout downtown streets. The peloton completed 28 laps of a three-corner course that offered three intermediate sprint opportunities for points.

Colavita-Baci held the field together to protect its race leader Cath Cheatley and to allow Benjamin the chance to sprint for additional points in the event's points competition. Benjamin captured full points in the first two sprints to consolidate her victory of the green jersey.

"Colavita controlled the race for the entire time," said Allar. "It was obvious that they were doing everything that they needed to do to maintain Cheatley's lead in the yellow jersey and to keep Benjamin in the green jersey.

"Both competitions were pretty much won hands down. Part way through they were bringing small attacks back and really keeping control of the front so it was apparent that there was going to be a field sprint."

A flurry of attacks resulted in several short-lived breakaways, lasting only half a lap before being reeled back in by the Colavita-Baci squad. The peloton conceded to a field sprint and the dominant team lead the way with the lead-out train for Benjamin. Allar moved onto Cheatley's wheel with two corners to go and made her winning move inside the last 200 metres.

"I actually wasn't sure who they were setting up the sprint for, Benjamin or Shontell Gauthier," Allar said. "Cath moved to the front coming down the back stretch and I got on her wheel through the corners in second wheel. I started my sprint with 200 metres to go and was lucky enough to hold on for the win."

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)1:54:37
2David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
4Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
5Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
6Keven Lacombe (Spidertech)
7Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
8Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
9Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
10Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)
11Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
12Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
13Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks)
15Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
16Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)
17Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
18Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
19Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
20Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)
21Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
22Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
23Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
24Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
25Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)
26Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
27Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
28Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)
29Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures)
30Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
31Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC)
32Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
33Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
34Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
35Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
36Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
37Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
38Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
39Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
40Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)
41Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks)
42Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)
43Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
44Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
45Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
46Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
47Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
48Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
49Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
50Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
51Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
52Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
53Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen)
54Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
55Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
56John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
57Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
58Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)
59Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
60Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
61Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
62Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare)
63Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
64Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
65Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
66Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
67Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks)
68Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
69Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)
70Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc)
71Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall)
72Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)
73Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst)
74Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
75Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
76Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ)
77Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
78Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma)
79Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
80Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
81Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
82Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
83Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall)
84Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
85Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ)
86Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks)
87Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)
88Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)0:00:20
89Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
90Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks)
91Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
92Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
93Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall)0:00:23
94Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)
95Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)
96Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
97Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo)
98Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
99Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
100Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)
101Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
102Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
103Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling)
104Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
105Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
106Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:01:18
107Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:01:21
108Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)0:02:25
109Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:02:28
110Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:04:10
111Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:06:15
112Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
113John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
DNFPeter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
DNFRobert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
DNFChristopher Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)
DNFJoseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
DNFPhil Gaimon (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFNick Waite (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFAndrew Armstrong (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)
DNFJ. Gabe Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
DNFGabriel Michaud (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
DNFMathieu Charrusu (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
DNFHugues Lapointe (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
DNFAntoine Malo (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
DNFGlen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)
DNFChris Reid (Ride with Rendall)
DNFThomas Devisscher (Ride with Rendall)
DNFDemis Aleman (Start Cycling Team)
DNFWill Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
DNFAndrew Troy (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
DNFVinnie Scalia (Team Ora presented by Independ)
DNFJohn Hanson (Team Ora presented by Independ)
DNFAdam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)

Final general classification - Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)8:42:12
2Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)0:00:07
3Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:12
4Aurelien Passeron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:00:34
5Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:36
6Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:42
7Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:45
8Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart)0:00:51
9Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:54
10Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis)0:01:09
11Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:22
12Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)0:01:25
13Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
14Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:35
15Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:01:41
16Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Developmen)0:01:52
17Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:53
18Jonathan Page (Team Planet Bike)0:02:06
19Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:02:07
20Jean Sebastian Perron (Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:02:18
21Kylw Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:07:05
22Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:07:13
23Michael Joanisse (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:07:49
24Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:09:51
25Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:10:36
26Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:11:01
27Scottie Weiss (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:11:05
28Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)0:11:08
29Vincent Quirion (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)0:11:17
30Will Goodfellow (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:11:24
31Mike Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:11:57
32Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:12:06
33Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall)0:13:09
34Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:13:16
35Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:13:37
36Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:14:50
37Nathan O'neill (Ouch Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc)0:14:53
38Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:15:05
39Robert Sweeting (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:15:06
40Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:15:13
41Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:15:16
42Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:15:41
43Matteo Dal-Cin (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:15:45
44Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
45Andy Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)0:15:46
46Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)0:15:53
47Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:15:54
48Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB Wheelworks)0:15:55
49Tim Mitchell (CCB Wheelworks)0:15:58
50Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:16:04
51Spencer Gaddy (Team Ion/UnitedHealthcare)0:16:07
52Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)0:16:17
53Boyd Johnson (Globalbike presented by Catoma)0:16:18
54Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:16:19
55Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:16:21
56Ryan Anderson (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:31
57Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:16:39
58Greg Reain (Ride with Rendall)0:16:40
59Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose)0:16:46
60Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:16:52
61Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:16:53
62Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:17:00
63Colin Sandberg (Penn State Hershey Cancer Inst)0:17:01
64Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau Club Chaussures)0:17:03
65Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team)0:17:07
66John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)
67Emerson Oronte (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:17:15
68Rick Norton (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:17:18
69Antoine Matteau (Gaspsien/ passion vlo)0:17:25
70Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:17:38
71Keven Lacombe (Spidertech)0:17:51
72Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)0:17:54
73Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:18:24
74Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:18:25
75Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:18:34
76Chris Monteleone (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:18:55
77Jeremy Durrin (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:19:08
78Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:19:10
79Jean Racine (Franois Garneau Club Chaussures Ogilvy)0:19:51
80Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:20:24
81Steve Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:20:55
82Aliaksan Bialiauski (CCB Wheelworks)0:21:31
83Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)0:21:37
84Stefano Barberi (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:21:38
85Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)0:22:14
86Cameron Cogburn (CCB Wheelworks)0:22:18
87Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:23:01
88John Minturn (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:23:13
89Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:23:19
90Amos Brumble (CCB Wheelworks)0:23:56
91Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora presented by Independ)0:24:36
92Michael Mathis (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRC)0:25:10
93Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)0:25:19
94Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:25:50
95Adam Leibovitz (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:25:59
96Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:26:34
97Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV C)0:26:43
98Shawn Gravois (Florida Velo)0:27:07
99Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)0:27:20
100Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:27:41
101Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:28:11
102Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:28:38
103Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:28:43
104Maxime Joly-Smith (Rocky Mountain/ CIBC)0:30:22
105Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:31:22
106Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:31:36
107Jacob Tremblay (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:37:33
108Yahor Buben (CCB Wheelworks)0:40:39
109Nick Keough (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:46:45
110Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:48:46
111Michael Nash (Ride with Rendall)0:55:03
112Eric Tremble (Wheelhouse / NCC)1:01:10
113Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)1:14:00

Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (Team Kenda)1:04:37
2Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
3Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
4Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
5Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
6Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
7Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens)
8Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
9Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
10Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
11Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
12Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
13Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing)
14Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
15Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)
16Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
17Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
18Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
19Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
20Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
21Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
22Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
23Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
24Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
25Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC)
26Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
27Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
28Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing)
29Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
30Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi)
31Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
32Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
33Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi)
34Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
35Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
36Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
37Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing)
38Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)
39Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)
40Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
41Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)
42Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
43Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)
44Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing)
45Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
46Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)
47Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
48Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev)
49Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
50sheila vibert (NHCC)
51Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)
52Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
53Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
54Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
55Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
56Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)
57Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
58Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis)
59Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
60Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista)
61Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
62Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching)0:00:15
63Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
64Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
65Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:00:17
66Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi)0:00:20
67Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:00:40
68Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)0:02:30
69Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)
DNFEmily MacKay (Amoroso's Cycling Team/Tri-Sta)
DNFVirginie Gauthier (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)
DNFNatalie Stoll (MVP Health Care Cycling)
DNFKyla Rollinson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)
DNFKendra Jarratt (Sunapee Racing Team)
DNFMary Costelloe (Verducci Breakaway Racing)

Final general classification - Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cath Cheatley (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)5:46:19
2Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:01:11
3Bron Ryan (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:01:19
4Alison Shanks (New Zealand National Team)0:02:12
5Amber Rais (KUOTA Speed Kueens)0:02:18
6Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:02:40
7Karol Canuel (Ann Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:02:43
8Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)0:02:58
9Veronique Bilodeau (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:03:03
10Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)0:03:04
11Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)0:03:24
12Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)0:03:33
13Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:03:34
14Lex Albrecht (Equipe Cascades-ABC Cycles)0:03:35
15Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders Cycling Team)0:03:36
16Erica Allar (Team Kenda)0:03:44
17Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)0:03:45
18Cara Bussell (Bussell TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)0:03:51
19Alexandra Carle (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:04:03
20Rebecca Wellons (BMW/Bianchi)0:04:05
21Laura McCaughey (BMW-Bianchi)0:04:06
22Audrey Scott (LadiesFirst Racing)0:04:12
23Patty Buerkle (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:04:27
24Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:04:32
25Emma Bast (Grand Performance/SPBRC)0:04:52
26Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:04:54
27Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)0:04:55
28Arielle Filiberti (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
29Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
30Anna Sanders (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)0:05:06
31Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)0:05:24
32Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing)0:06:13
33Jessie MacLean (Verducci Breakaway Racing)0:06:49
34Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:07:23
35Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)0:07:39
36Whitney Schultz (Veloforma)0:07:47
37Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:08:21
38Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)0:08:42
39Kacey Manderfield (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:09:10
40Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)0:09:46
41Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:10:20
42Lauren Shirock (BMW-Bianchi)0:11:10
43Amanda Watson (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:11:24
44Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda)
45Kerry Litka (FxD Coaching)0:11:36
46Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:12:20
47Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:13:16
48Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)0:14:13
49Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:15:11
50Cynthia Wilson (Specialized Mazda Samson G Con)0:15:15
51sheila vibert (NHCC)0:15:51
52Danielle Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Rev)0:16:09
53Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:17:31
54Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:17:33
55Michelle Gauthier ( 7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:17:43
56Martha Buckley (MIT Cycling/Wheelworks Racing)0:19:23
57Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:19:30
58Hope Strode (Wheelworks Racing)0:20:16
59Yvette LaBombard (Full Moon Vista)0:21:41
60Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)0:23:02
61Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)0:27:39
62Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)0:29:20
63Susanne Delaney (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:40:55
64Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:41:07
65Natalie Dumont (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:41:48
66Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:42:00
67Kathryn Bertine (TriSports cycling/eclipse raci)0:42:31
68Samantha Dery (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:44:45
69Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66 - Artemis)0:45:27

 

