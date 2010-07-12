Trending

Results

Elite men's sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kévin Sireau (Fra)40pts
2Mickaël Bourgain (Fra)24
3Lei Zhang (Chn)20
4Maximilian Levy (Ger)18
5Yong Feng (Chn)16
6Adrien Doucet (Fra)14
7Miao Zhang (Chn)
8Florian Vernay (Fra)
9Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
10Thomas Bonafos (Fra)
11Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa)
12Changsong Cheng (Chn)
13Thierry Jollet (Fra)
14Charlie Conord (Fra)
15Saifei Bao (Chn)
16Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa)
17Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa)
18Qiming Wang (Chn)
19Qi Tang (Chn)
20David Alonso Castillo (Spa)
21Ugo Zannetti (Fra)
22Adria Sabate Masip (Spa)

Elite women's sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (Chn)40pts
2Jinjie Gong (Chn)24
3Clara Sanchez (Fra)20
4Lin Junhong (Chn)18
5Sandie Clair (Fra)16
6Virginie Cueff (Fra)14
7Tianshi Zhong (Chn)
8Olivia Montauban (Fra)
9Laurie Berthon (Fra)
10Mu Di (Chn)
11Charlene Joiner (GBr)
12Yulei Xu (Chn)
13Xuemei Li (Chn)
14Magali Baudacci (Fra)
15Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
16Linda Michelini (Fra)
17Camille Lenoble (Fra)
18Alba Diez (Spa)

