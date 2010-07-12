Sireau beats Bourgain again
China completes near wipe-out of women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra)
|40
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Bourgain (Fra)
|24
|3
|Lei Zhang (Chn)
|20
|4
|Maximilian Levy (Ger)
|18
|5
|Yong Feng (Chn)
|16
|6
|Adrien Doucet (Fra)
|14
|7
|Miao Zhang (Chn)
|8
|Florian Vernay (Fra)
|9
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|10
|Thomas Bonafos (Fra)
|11
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa)
|12
|Changsong Cheng (Chn)
|13
|Thierry Jollet (Fra)
|14
|Charlie Conord (Fra)
|15
|Saifei Bao (Chn)
|16
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa)
|17
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spa)
|18
|Qiming Wang (Chn)
|19
|Qi Tang (Chn)
|20
|David Alonso Castillo (Spa)
|21
|Ugo Zannetti (Fra)
|22
|Adria Sabate Masip (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn)
|40
|pts
|2
|Jinjie Gong (Chn)
|24
|3
|Clara Sanchez (Fra)
|20
|4
|Lin Junhong (Chn)
|18
|5
|Sandie Clair (Fra)
|16
|6
|Virginie Cueff (Fra)
|14
|7
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn)
|8
|Olivia Montauban (Fra)
|9
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|10
|Mu Di (Chn)
|11
|Charlene Joiner (GBr)
|12
|Yulei Xu (Chn)
|13
|Xuemei Li (Chn)
|14
|Magali Baudacci (Fra)
|15
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|16
|Linda Michelini (Fra)
|17
|Camille Lenoble (Fra)
|18
|Alba Diez (Spa)
