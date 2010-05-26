Trending

Sweden's Alexander Wetterhall (Team Sprocket Pro)

(Image credit: Daniel Schamps)

Confirming the long-running notion that the FBD Insurance Rás is an extremely unpredictable event, today's fourth leg of the race saw all bar one of the top 10 losing time. Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden Team Sprocket Pro) jumped from his overnight position of seventh up to first overall, provoking a 20-man breakaway group that stayed clear to the finish.

German rider Maximillan May (Germany Thuringer Energie) was quickest of the 20 in the sprint into Tipperary, edging out Joseph Lewis (Australia Drapac Porsche) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly). Wetterhall drove the pace over the final few kilometres, striving to make up as much time as possible rather than worrying about the stage honours.

"I am an aggressive rider, I like to ride on the front. So this is a good race for me," he said after the stage. "I can be aggressive and it counts as well [doing it in a race like the FBD Rás]. I knew I could have the yellow jersey after today so I was riding really hard in the last 50 kilometres just to keep it. It was a great success for me and the team today, so that was good."

The 24-year-old rode the Tour of Ireland two years ago, with his stage racing experience including the Tour de l'Ain and, this season, the Tour of Brittany. He said that after focusing on mountain bike riding for 11 years, he now planned to chase success on the road.

"I am a beginner at road racing, and I want to get really good at it," he explained before describing his tactic inside the last 10 minutes of racing.

"I was riding hard and there was single file all the way from four kilometres to go. I knew I had to do it as otherwise there would be attacks. I didn't want any of those, so I was riding hard until the finish line."

May was ecstatic at the finish, roaring loudly when he wheeled across the line, arms aloft. "I'm not great in big bunch sprints, but from a small group I can be pretty fast. I knew that I had to be in second or third place in the last corner," he said. "I saw the sign for 150 metres to go and I gave it everything I had." It proved to be more than enough.

How it unfolded

After an aggressive start, today's big move was sparked off when McConvey, Wetterhall and Rob Partridge (Wales) attacked approximately 72km into the stage. McConvey took second and first on the up categorised climbs of Killanena and Knockanena, and this trio build up a lead of over a minute.

Just before Scarrif, which came 95km into the stage, they were joined by 16 others. These were Wouter Sybrandy (Sigmasport Specialised), Josef Kugler (Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche), Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly), Stephen Gallagher (Sigmasport Specialised), Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche), Maximillan May (Thuringer Energie), Alessio Signego (Japan - Nippo), John Anderson (Team Sprocket Pro), Matt Howe (Inside-Out Sports), Ben Greenwood (Rapha Condor Sharp), Jon Tiernan-Locke (Rapha Condor Sharp), Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), James Sampson (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) and Ryan Sherlock (Dublin Eurocycles).

Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team), Stephen Barrett (Team Planet X), Sean Lacey (Limerick BDO Get Back), Stephen O'Sullivan (Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie) and Paul Griffin (Tipperary Dan Morrissey) then tried to close up to this dangerous group, but even with the later reinforcement of Philip Lavery (Dublin Murphy and Gunn/Newlyn), then could get no closer than 40-odd seconds.

Behind, there a real sense of panic panic. Race leader Craven, Tuesday's stage winner David O'Loughlin (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) and many other big names all missed out. At one point they were seven minutes back, but a concerted, desperate chase saw 48 of the riders fight back and limit their losses to just over two and a half minutes.

Even so, Craven slipped to eighth overall, two minutes 22 seconds back.

He rued the peculiar tactics of the FBD Rás; "I spoke to some foreign riders when we were in the bunch and they all agreed that this is the most insane race that they have ever been in," he said, looking a little crestfallen. "This was a typical Rás day - everyone attacks at the first kilometre and they don't stop attacking until the end. It was absolutely mad - by the time we hit the climb, you could see everyone was really suffering.

"Some guys rolled off the front and all the strong guys on GC except [Alex] Wetterhall were left there behind, looking at each other. No one reacted until it was too late. We tried to chase them, the An Post team was really dedicated. But the other teams basically gave up on it, so it is a big loss to them."

The net effect was that those 20 riders slipped away, fighting it out for stage honours and wresting the jersey from Craven's back.

The 2008 FBD Insurance Rás winner Stephen Gallagher was best of the Irish in ninth, crossing the line in the same time as May, while Connor McConvey (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) came home 14th and jumped from 15th to fifth overall.

Tomorrow's stage ends with a summit finish at Seskin Hill. Wetterhall will be under attack from all of his main rivals but, as his slim build plus his mountainbike background suggests, he should be no slouch on the climb.

"I hope my legs are good. If they are, I will go fast on the hills," he vowed.

Full Results
1Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3:49:16
2Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
3Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
4Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
5Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
6Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
7Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
8Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
9Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
10Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
11Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
12Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
13Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
14Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
15Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
16Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
17James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
18John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
19Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
20Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
21Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo0:02:38
22Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
23Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
24Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
25David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
26Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
27Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
28Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
29Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
30Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
31Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
32Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
33Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
34John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
35Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
36Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
37John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
38Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
39Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
40Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales
41Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
42Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
43Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
44Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
45Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
46David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
47Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
48Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
49Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
50James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
51Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
52Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
53Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
54John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
55Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
56Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
57Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
58Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
59Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
60Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
61Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
62Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
63Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
64Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
65Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
66Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
67Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
68John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
69Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
70Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
71Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development
72Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
73David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
74Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
75Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
76John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
77Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
78Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
79Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
80Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
81Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
82Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
83Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
84Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
85Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
86Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
87Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
88Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
89Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
90Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
91Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
92Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
93Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
94Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
95Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
96Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
97Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
98Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
99Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
100Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
101Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
102Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
103Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
104David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
105Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
106Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
107Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
108Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
109Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
110Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
111Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
112Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
113Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
114Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
115Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
116Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
117Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
118Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
119Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
120Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
121Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
122Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
123Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
124Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
125Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
126David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
127Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD0:34:32
128Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
129Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
130Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
131Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
132Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
133Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
134Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
135Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
136Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
137Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town0:37:04
138Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
139Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
140Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town0:37:16
141Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
DNFGary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX
DNFWill Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
DNFStephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
DNFCiaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
DNSThomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand

Mountain 1 - Killanena (Cat. 3)
1Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro5pts
2Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly4
3Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales3
4Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles2

Mountain 2 - Knockanena (Cat. 3)
1Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly5pts
2Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro4
3Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales3
4Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles2

International teams
1Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta11:27:48
2Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:02:38
3Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
4Australia Drapac Porsche
5Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
6Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
7Germany Thuringer Energie0:05:16
8Wales
9New Zealand0:07:54
10Ireland Subway National Team
11Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:12:27
12Team PlanetX0:14:58
13Japan - Nippo0:15:50
14Ireland Development0:22:02
15USA Inside-Out Sports0:44:14

County teams
1Dublin Eurocycles11:30:26
2Limerick BDO Get Back0:05:16
3Tipperary Dan Morrissey
4Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:15:50
5Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:22:54
6Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
7Kildare Murphy Surveys
8Wexford0:26:24
9Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:26:28
10Kildare Newbridge
11An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:33:28
12Meath Martin Donnelly0:36:58
13Galway Bay0:54:48
14Dublin UCD
15Cork Kanturk Town1:24:42

General classification after stage 4
1Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro11:07:51
2Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:01:46
3Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
4John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
5Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
6Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
7Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
8Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:02:22
9Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:02:29
10Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:02:33
11David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:02:34
12Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:02:38
13Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:02:42
14Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:03:37
15Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
16Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
17James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
18Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
19Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
20David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:04:07
21Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:04:08
22John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:04:24
23Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
24Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
25Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:04:29
26Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:05:20
27Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:05:55
28Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:05:59
29Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo0:06:03
30Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:06:15
31Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
32Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
33Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
34John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
35Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
36Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
37Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
38Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:08:29
39Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand0:08:33
40Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
41Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
42Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:08:49
43Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo0:10:38
44Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
45Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:10:48
46Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:10:58
47Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:11:23
48Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
49Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
50John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:11:36
51Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:12:21
52Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:12:24
53Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:13:03
54Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
55Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo0:13:08
56Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:13:12
57James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:13:16
58Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports0:13:22
59Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:15:37
60Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development0:15:45
61Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand0:16:19
62Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:16:49
63John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys0:17:09
64Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX0:17:25
65Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
66Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:18:56
67Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:18:59
68Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche0:19:16
69Jon Mould (GBr) Wales0:19:54
70Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development0:20:07
71Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:20:48
72Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
73Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:22:43
74Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
75Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:23:37
76David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:23:50
77Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:24:29
78Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
79Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:24:50
80Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales0:25:01
81Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
82Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:25:56
83Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:26:02
84Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:26:36
85Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:27:06
86Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:27:36
87Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
88David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
89Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
90Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
91Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team0:27:51
92David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys0:27:59
93Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford0:29:31
94Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:29:44
95Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:31:06
96Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
97Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:31:16
98Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys0:34:31
99Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
100Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
101Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:35:33
102John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports0:35:51
103Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX0:36:35
104Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
105Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
106Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly0:39:21
107Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:40:05
108Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
109Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
110Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
111Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development0:40:18
112Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
113Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:44:06
114Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
115Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
116Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford0:47:36
117Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
118Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC0:47:47
119Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development0:50:49
120Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
121Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay0:52:26
122Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford0:54:55
123Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
124Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay0:59:48
125Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
126Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge1:02:26
127Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC1:03:15
128Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay1:08:04
129Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports1:08:56
130Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports1:15:34
131Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC1:17:11
132Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin1:21:08
133Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
134Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly1:23:52
135Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town1:31:23
136Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:33:39
137Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys1:41:10
138Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD1:41:12
139Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD1:41:43
140Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town1:43:42
141Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town

Points classification
1Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp23pts
2Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised22
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche20
4Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta19
5Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly18
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie18
7Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie15
8David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly15
9Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro15
10Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly14
11Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised14
12Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo14
13Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie14
14David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche13
15Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro13
16Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta12
17Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta12
18Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo11
19Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis10
20Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn9
21Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised8
22Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports8
23Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised7
24Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team7
25Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales6
26Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back6
27Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles4
28Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly2
29Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche2
30Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo2
31John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro1
32Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1

Mountains classification
1David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly20pts
2Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised16
3Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp15
4Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro15
5David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche13
6Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro10
7Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised10
8Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly9
9Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised7
10Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales6
11Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles4
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3
13Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team3
14Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie3
15Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta2
16Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly1
17John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey1

U23 classification
1Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche11:09:37
2Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
3Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:43
4Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:51
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:02:38

County rider classification
1Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn11:13:11
2Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:00:35
3John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:00:55
4Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
5Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles

International teams classification
1Belgium An Post Sean Kelly33:29:26
2Australia Drapac Porsche0:00:17
3Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta0:00:26
4Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro0:00:57
5Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:01:13
6Britain Sigmasport Specialised0:01:39
7Germany Thuringer Energie0:03:00
8Wales0:08:10
9Ireland Subway National Team0:13:19
10New Zealand0:20:21
11Japan - Nippo0:22:09
12Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis0:27:39
13Team PlanetX0:47:24
14Ireland Development1:06:34
15USA Inside-Out Sports1:39:11

County teams classification
1Dublin Eurocycles33:41:34
2Tipperary Dan Morrissey0:00:44
3Limerick BDO Get Back0:14:12
4Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie0:33:10
5Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:43:01
6Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn0:46:01
7Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin0:51:08
8Kildare Murphy Surveys0:58:08
9Kildare Newbridge1:10:39
10An Dún Newry Whs. CC1:11:21
11Meath Martin Donnelly1:20:24
12Wexford1:37:31
13Galway Bay1:46:13
14Dublin UCD1:56:56
15Cork Kanturk Town3:49:09

 

