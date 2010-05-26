Sweden's Alexander Wetterhall (Team Sprocket Pro) (Image credit: Daniel Schamps)

Confirming the long-running notion that the FBD Insurance Rás is an extremely unpredictable event, today's fourth leg of the race saw all bar one of the top 10 losing time. Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden Team Sprocket Pro) jumped from his overnight position of seventh up to first overall, provoking a 20-man breakaway group that stayed clear to the finish.

German rider Maximillan May (Germany Thuringer Energie) was quickest of the 20 in the sprint into Tipperary, edging out Joseph Lewis (Australia Drapac Porsche) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly). Wetterhall drove the pace over the final few kilometres, striving to make up as much time as possible rather than worrying about the stage honours.

"I am an aggressive rider, I like to ride on the front. So this is a good race for me," he said after the stage. "I can be aggressive and it counts as well [doing it in a race like the FBD Rás]. I knew I could have the yellow jersey after today so I was riding really hard in the last 50 kilometres just to keep it. It was a great success for me and the team today, so that was good."

The 24-year-old rode the Tour of Ireland two years ago, with his stage racing experience including the Tour de l'Ain and, this season, the Tour of Brittany. He said that after focusing on mountain bike riding for 11 years, he now planned to chase success on the road.

"I am a beginner at road racing, and I want to get really good at it," he explained before describing his tactic inside the last 10 minutes of racing.

"I was riding hard and there was single file all the way from four kilometres to go. I knew I had to do it as otherwise there would be attacks. I didn't want any of those, so I was riding hard until the finish line."

May was ecstatic at the finish, roaring loudly when he wheeled across the line, arms aloft. "I'm not great in big bunch sprints, but from a small group I can be pretty fast. I knew that I had to be in second or third place in the last corner," he said. "I saw the sign for 150 metres to go and I gave it everything I had." It proved to be more than enough.

How it unfolded

After an aggressive start, today's big move was sparked off when McConvey, Wetterhall and Rob Partridge (Wales) attacked approximately 72km into the stage. McConvey took second and first on the up categorised climbs of Killanena and Knockanena, and this trio build up a lead of over a minute.

Just before Scarrif, which came 95km into the stage, they were joined by 16 others. These were Wouter Sybrandy (Sigmasport Specialised), Josef Kugler (Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche), Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly), Stephen Gallagher (Sigmasport Specialised), Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche), Maximillan May (Thuringer Energie), Alessio Signego (Japan - Nippo), John Anderson (Team Sprocket Pro), Matt Howe (Inside-Out Sports), Ben Greenwood (Rapha Condor Sharp), Jon Tiernan-Locke (Rapha Condor Sharp), Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), James Sampson (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) and Ryan Sherlock (Dublin Eurocycles).

Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team), Stephen Barrett (Team Planet X), Sean Lacey (Limerick BDO Get Back), Stephen O'Sullivan (Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie) and Paul Griffin (Tipperary Dan Morrissey) then tried to close up to this dangerous group, but even with the later reinforcement of Philip Lavery (Dublin Murphy and Gunn/Newlyn), then could get no closer than 40-odd seconds.

Behind, there a real sense of panic panic. Race leader Craven, Tuesday's stage winner David O'Loughlin (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) and many other big names all missed out. At one point they were seven minutes back, but a concerted, desperate chase saw 48 of the riders fight back and limit their losses to just over two and a half minutes.

Even so, Craven slipped to eighth overall, two minutes 22 seconds back.

He rued the peculiar tactics of the FBD Rás; "I spoke to some foreign riders when we were in the bunch and they all agreed that this is the most insane race that they have ever been in," he said, looking a little crestfallen. "This was a typical Rás day - everyone attacks at the first kilometre and they don't stop attacking until the end. It was absolutely mad - by the time we hit the climb, you could see everyone was really suffering.

"Some guys rolled off the front and all the strong guys on GC except [Alex] Wetterhall were left there behind, looking at each other. No one reacted until it was too late. We tried to chase them, the An Post team was really dedicated. But the other teams basically gave up on it, so it is a big loss to them."

The net effect was that those 20 riders slipped away, fighting it out for stage honours and wresting the jersey from Craven's back.

The 2008 FBD Insurance Rás winner Stephen Gallagher was best of the Irish in ninth, crossing the line in the same time as May, while Connor McConvey (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) came home 14th and jumped from 15th to fifth overall.

Tomorrow's stage ends with a summit finish at Seskin Hill. Wetterhall will be under attack from all of his main rivals but, as his slim build plus his mountainbike background suggests, he should be no slouch on the climb.

"I hope my legs are good. If they are, I will go fast on the hills," he vowed.

Full Results 1 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3:49:16 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 3 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 5 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 6 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 7 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 8 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 9 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 10 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 11 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 12 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 13 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 14 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 15 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 16 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 17 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 18 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 19 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 20 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 21 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 0:02:38 22 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 23 Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 24 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 25 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 26 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 27 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 28 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 29 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 30 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 31 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 32 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 33 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 34 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 35 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 36 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 37 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 38 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 39 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 40 Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales 41 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 42 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 43 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 44 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 45 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 46 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 47 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 48 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 49 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 50 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 51 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 52 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 53 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 54 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 55 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 56 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 57 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 58 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 59 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 60 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 61 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 62 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 63 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 64 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 65 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 66 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 67 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 68 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 69 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 70 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 71 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 72 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 73 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 74 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 75 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 76 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 77 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 78 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 79 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 80 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 81 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 82 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 83 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 84 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 85 Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 86 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 87 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 88 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 89 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 90 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 91 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 92 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 93 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 94 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 95 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 96 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 97 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 98 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 99 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 100 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 101 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 102 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 103 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 104 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 105 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 106 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 107 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 108 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 109 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 110 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 111 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 112 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 113 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 114 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 115 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 116 Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 117 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 118 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 119 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 120 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 121 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 122 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 123 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 124 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 125 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 126 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 127 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:34:32 128 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 129 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 130 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 131 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 132 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 133 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 134 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 135 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 136 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 137 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 0:37:04 138 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 139 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 140 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 0:37:16 141 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly DNF Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX DNF Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town DNF Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn DNF Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD DNS Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand

Mountain 1 - Killanena (Cat. 3) 1 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 5 pts 2 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 4 3 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 3 4 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 2

Mountain 2 - Knockanena (Cat. 3) 1 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 pts 2 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 4 3 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 3 4 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 2

International teams 1 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 11:27:48 2 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:02:38 3 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 4 Australia Drapac Porsche 5 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 6 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 7 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:05:16 8 Wales 9 New Zealand 0:07:54 10 Ireland Subway National Team 11 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:12:27 12 Team PlanetX 0:14:58 13 Japan - Nippo 0:15:50 14 Ireland Development 0:22:02 15 USA Inside-Out Sports 0:44:14

County teams 1 Dublin Eurocycles 11:30:26 2 Limerick BDO Get Back 0:05:16 3 Tipperary Dan Morrissey 4 Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:15:50 5 Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:22:54 6 Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 7 Kildare Murphy Surveys 8 Wexford 0:26:24 9 Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:26:28 10 Kildare Newbridge 11 An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:33:28 12 Meath Martin Donnelly 0:36:58 13 Galway Bay 0:54:48 14 Dublin UCD 15 Cork Kanturk Town 1:24:42

General classification after stage 4 1 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 11:07:51 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:01:46 3 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 4 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 5 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 6 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 7 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 8 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:02:22 9 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:02:29 10 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:02:33 11 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:02:34 12 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:02:38 13 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:02:42 14 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:37 15 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 16 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 17 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 18 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 19 Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 20 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:04:07 21 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:04:08 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:04:24 23 Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 24 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 25 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:04:29 26 Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:05:20 27 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:05:55 28 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:05:59 29 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 0:06:03 30 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:06:15 31 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand 32 Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales 33 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales 34 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 35 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 36 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 37 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 38 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:08:29 39 Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand 0:08:33 40 Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 41 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 42 Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:08:49 43 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 0:10:38 44 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 45 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:10:48 46 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:10:58 47 Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:11:23 48 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 49 Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX 50 John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:11:36 51 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:12:21 52 Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:12:24 53 Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:13:03 54 Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 55 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 0:13:08 56 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:13:12 57 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:13:16 58 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:13:22 59 Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:15:37 60 Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development 0:15:45 61 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand 0:16:19 62 Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:16:49 63 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:17:09 64 Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX 0:17:25 65 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 66 Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:18:56 67 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:18:59 68 Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 0:19:16 69 Jon Mould (GBr) Wales 0:19:54 70 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development 0:20:07 71 Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:20:48 72 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 73 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:22:43 74 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 75 Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:23:37 76 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:23:50 77 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:24:29 78 Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX 79 Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:24:50 80 Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales 0:25:01 81 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 82 Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:25:56 83 Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:26:02 84 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:26:36 85 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:27:06 86 Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:27:36 87 Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay 88 David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 89 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 90 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 91 Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 0:27:51 92 David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:27:59 93 Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford 0:29:31 94 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:29:44 95 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 0:31:06 96 Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 97 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:31:16 98 Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 0:34:31 99 Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 100 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie 101 Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:35:33 102 John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 0:35:51 103 Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX 0:36:35 104 Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 105 Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 106 Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 0:39:21 107 Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 0:40:05 108 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 109 Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development 110 Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 111 Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development 0:40:18 112 Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 113 Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 0:44:06 114 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 115 Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 116 Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford 0:47:36 117 Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 118 Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 0:47:47 119 Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development 0:50:49 120 Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford 121 Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay 0:52:26 122 Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford 0:54:55 123 Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford 124 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay 0:59:48 125 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 126 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 1:02:26 127 Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:03:15 128 Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay 1:08:04 129 Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 1:08:56 130 Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 1:15:34 131 Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC 1:17:11 132 Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin 1:21:08 133 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 134 Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly 1:23:52 135 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 1:31:23 136 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:33:39 137 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys 1:41:10 138 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:41:12 139 Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:41:43 140 Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town 1:43:42 141 Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town

Points classification 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 23 pts 2 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 22 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 20 4 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 19 5 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 18 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 18 7 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 15 8 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 15 9 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 15 10 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 14 11 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 14 12 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo 14 13 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 14 14 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 13 15 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 13 16 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 12 17 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 12 18 Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo 11 19 Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 10 20 Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 9 21 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 8 22 Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports 8 23 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 7 24 Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 7 25 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 6 26 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back 6 27 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 4 28 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2 29 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 2 30 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo 2 31 John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 1 32 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1

Mountains classification 1 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 20 pts 2 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 16 3 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 15 4 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 15 5 David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 13 6 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 10 7 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 10 8 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 9 9 Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised 7 10 Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales 6 11 Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 4 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 13 Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team 3 14 Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 3 15 Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 2 16 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 1 17 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 1

U23 classification 1 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche 11:09:37 2 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:43 4 Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:51 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:38

County rider classification 1 Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn 11:13:11 2 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:00:35 3 John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 0:00:55 4 Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey 5 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles

International teams classification 1 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 33:29:26 2 Australia Drapac Porsche 0:00:17 3 Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta 0:00:26 4 Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro 0:00:57 5 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:13 6 Britain Sigmasport Specialised 0:01:39 7 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:03:00 8 Wales 0:08:10 9 Ireland Subway National Team 0:13:19 10 New Zealand 0:20:21 11 Japan - Nippo 0:22:09 12 Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis 0:27:39 13 Team PlanetX 0:47:24 14 Ireland Development 1:06:34 15 USA Inside-Out Sports 1:39:11