Wetterhall seizes yellow in Tipperary
May makes hay amongst the selection
Confirming the long-running notion that the FBD Insurance Rás is an extremely unpredictable event, today's fourth leg of the race saw all bar one of the top 10 losing time. Alexander Wetterhall (Sweden Team Sprocket Pro) jumped from his overnight position of seventh up to first overall, provoking a 20-man breakaway group that stayed clear to the finish.
German rider Maximillan May (Germany Thuringer Energie) was quickest of the 20 in the sprint into Tipperary, edging out Joseph Lewis (Australia Drapac Porsche) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly). Wetterhall drove the pace over the final few kilometres, striving to make up as much time as possible rather than worrying about the stage honours.
"I am an aggressive rider, I like to ride on the front. So this is a good race for me," he said after the stage. "I can be aggressive and it counts as well [doing it in a race like the FBD Rás]. I knew I could have the yellow jersey after today so I was riding really hard in the last 50 kilometres just to keep it. It was a great success for me and the team today, so that was good."
The 24-year-old rode the Tour of Ireland two years ago, with his stage racing experience including the Tour de l'Ain and, this season, the Tour of Brittany. He said that after focusing on mountain bike riding for 11 years, he now planned to chase success on the road.
"I am a beginner at road racing, and I want to get really good at it," he explained before describing his tactic inside the last 10 minutes of racing.
"I was riding hard and there was single file all the way from four kilometres to go. I knew I had to do it as otherwise there would be attacks. I didn't want any of those, so I was riding hard until the finish line."
May was ecstatic at the finish, roaring loudly when he wheeled across the line, arms aloft. "I'm not great in big bunch sprints, but from a small group I can be pretty fast. I knew that I had to be in second or third place in the last corner," he said. "I saw the sign for 150 metres to go and I gave it everything I had." It proved to be more than enough.
How it unfolded
After an aggressive start, today's big move was sparked off when McConvey, Wetterhall and Rob Partridge (Wales) attacked approximately 72km into the stage. McConvey took second and first on the up categorised climbs of Killanena and Knockanena, and this trio build up a lead of over a minute.
Just before Scarrif, which came 95km into the stage, they were joined by 16 others. These were Wouter Sybrandy (Sigmasport Specialised), Josef Kugler (Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis), Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche), Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly), Stephen Gallagher (Sigmasport Specialised), Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche), Maximillan May (Thuringer Energie), Alessio Signego (Japan - Nippo), John Anderson (Team Sprocket Pro), Matt Howe (Inside-Out Sports), Ben Greenwood (Rapha Condor Sharp), Jon Tiernan-Locke (Rapha Condor Sharp), Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), James Sampson (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta), Peter Williams (Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta) and Ryan Sherlock (Dublin Eurocycles).
Neil Delahaye (Ireland Subway National Team), Stephen Barrett (Team Planet X), Sean Lacey (Limerick BDO Get Back), Stephen O'Sullivan (Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie) and Paul Griffin (Tipperary Dan Morrissey) then tried to close up to this dangerous group, but even with the later reinforcement of Philip Lavery (Dublin Murphy and Gunn/Newlyn), then could get no closer than 40-odd seconds.
Behind, there a real sense of panic panic. Race leader Craven, Tuesday's stage winner David O'Loughlin (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) and many other big names all missed out. At one point they were seven minutes back, but a concerted, desperate chase saw 48 of the riders fight back and limit their losses to just over two and a half minutes.
Even so, Craven slipped to eighth overall, two minutes 22 seconds back.
He rued the peculiar tactics of the FBD Rás; "I spoke to some foreign riders when we were in the bunch and they all agreed that this is the most insane race that they have ever been in," he said, looking a little crestfallen. "This was a typical Rás day - everyone attacks at the first kilometre and they don't stop attacking until the end. It was absolutely mad - by the time we hit the climb, you could see everyone was really suffering.
"Some guys rolled off the front and all the strong guys on GC except [Alex] Wetterhall were left there behind, looking at each other. No one reacted until it was too late. We tried to chase them, the An Post team was really dedicated. But the other teams basically gave up on it, so it is a big loss to them."
The net effect was that those 20 riders slipped away, fighting it out for stage honours and wresting the jersey from Craven's back.
The 2008 FBD Insurance Rás winner Stephen Gallagher was best of the Irish in ninth, crossing the line in the same time as May, while Connor McConvey (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly) came home 14th and jumped from 15th to fifth overall.
Tomorrow's stage ends with a summit finish at Seskin Hill. Wetterhall will be under attack from all of his main rivals but, as his slim build plus his mountainbike background suggests, he should be no slouch on the climb.
"I hope my legs are good. If they are, I will go fast on the hills," he vowed.
|1
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3:49:16
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|3
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|5
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|6
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|8
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|9
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|10
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|11
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|12
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|13
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|14
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|15
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|16
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|17
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|18
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|19
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|20
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|21
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|0:02:38
|22
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|23
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|24
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|25
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|26
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|27
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|28
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|29
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|30
|Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|31
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|32
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|33
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|34
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|35
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|36
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|37
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|38
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|39
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
|40
|Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales
|41
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|42
|Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
|43
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|44
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|45
|Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
|46
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|47
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|48
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|49
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|50
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|51
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
|52
|Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|53
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|54
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|55
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|56
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|57
|Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|58
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|59
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|60
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|61
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|62
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|63
|Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
|64
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|65
|Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|66
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|67
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|68
|John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|69
|Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|70
|Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|71
|Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development
|72
|Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
|73
|David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|74
|Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|75
|Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
|76
|John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|77
|Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|78
|Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|79
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|80
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|81
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
|82
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|83
|Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|84
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|85
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|86
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|87
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|88
|Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|89
|Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|90
|Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
|91
|Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|92
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|93
|Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
|94
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|95
|Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|96
|Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|97
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|98
|Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
|99
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|100
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|101
|Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|102
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|103
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|104
|David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|105
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
|106
|Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|107
|Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|108
|Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|109
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|110
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|111
|Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|112
|Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
|113
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|114
|Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
|115
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|116
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|117
|Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
|118
|Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|119
|Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
|120
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|121
|Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|122
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
|123
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|124
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|125
|Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|126
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|127
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:34:32
|128
|Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|129
|Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|130
|Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|131
|Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
|132
|Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|133
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|134
|Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|135
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|136
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|137
|Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|0:37:04
|138
|Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
|139
|Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|140
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|0:37:16
|141
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|DNF
|Gary Crory (Irl) Team PlanetX
|DNF
|Will Curtin (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|DNF
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|DNF
|Ciaran O'Conluain (Irl) Dublin UCD
|DNS
|Thomas Scully (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|5
|pts
|2
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|4
|3
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|3
|4
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|2
|1
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|4
|3
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|3
|4
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|2
|1
|Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|11:27:48
|2
|Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:02:38
|3
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|4
|Australia Drapac Porsche
|5
|Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|6
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|7
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:05:16
|8
|Wales
|9
|New Zealand
|0:07:54
|10
|Ireland Subway National Team
|11
|Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:12:27
|12
|Team PlanetX
|0:14:58
|13
|Japan - Nippo
|0:15:50
|14
|Ireland Development
|0:22:02
|15
|USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:44:14
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|11:30:26
|2
|Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:05:16
|3
|Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|4
|Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:15:50
|5
|Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:22:54
|6
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|7
|Kildare Murphy Surveys
|8
|Wexford
|0:26:24
|9
|Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:26:28
|10
|Kildare Newbridge
|11
|An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:33:28
|12
|Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:36:58
|13
|Galway Bay
|0:54:48
|14
|Dublin UCD
|15
|Cork Kanturk Town
|1:24:42
|1
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|11:07:51
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:01:46
|3
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|4
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|5
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|6
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|7
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|8
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:02:22
|9
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:02:29
|10
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:02:33
|11
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:02:34
|12
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:02:38
|13
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:02:42
|14
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:03:37
|15
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|16
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|17
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|18
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|19
|Jon Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|20
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:04:07
|21
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:04:08
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:04:24
|23
|Matt Cronshaw (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|24
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|25
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:04:29
|26
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:05:20
|27
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:05:55
|28
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:05:59
|29
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|0:06:03
|30
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:06:15
|31
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|32
|Paul Esposti (GBr) Wales
|33
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Wales
|34
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|35
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|36
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|37
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|38
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:08:29
|39
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|0:08:33
|40
|Brendan Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|41
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|42
|Mark McKinley (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:08:49
|43
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|0:10:38
|44
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|45
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:10:48
|46
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:10:58
|47
|Chris Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:11:23
|48
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|49
|Roger Aiken (Irl) Team PlanetX
|50
|John McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:11:36
|51
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:12:21
|52
|Christopher Newton (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:12:24
|53
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:13:03
|54
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|55
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|0:13:08
|56
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:13:12
|57
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:13:16
|58
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:13:22
|59
|Michael Reddan (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:15:37
|60
|Dane Dunlop (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:15:45
|61
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand
|0:16:19
|62
|Tim Barry (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:16:49
|63
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:17:09
|64
|Stephen Barrett (Irl) Team PlanetX
|0:17:25
|65
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|66
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:18:56
|67
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:18:59
|68
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:19:16
|69
|Jon Mould (GBr) Wales
|0:19:54
|70
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:20:07
|71
|Andrew Aherne (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:20:48
|72
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|73
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:22:43
|74
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|75
|Hannes Grundliger (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:23:37
|76
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:23:50
|77
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:24:29
|78
|Mark Lovatt (GBr) Team PlanetX
|79
|Stefan Probst (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:24:50
|80
|Matthew Rowe (GBr) Wales
|0:25:01
|81
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|82
|Lorcan Davoust (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:25:56
|83
|Stephen Surdival (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:26:02
|84
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:26:36
|85
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:27:06
|86
|Philip Finegan (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:27:36
|87
|Paul Giblin (Irl) Galway Bay
|88
|David Duke (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|89
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|90
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|91
|Conor McAllistair (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|0:27:51
|92
|David Peelo (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:27:59
|93
|Keith Gaitor (Irl) Wexford
|0:29:31
|94
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:29:44
|95
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:31:06
|96
|Keith Fox (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|97
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:31:16
|98
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:34:31
|99
|Mark Campbell (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|100
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|101
|Rory Wyley (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:35:33
|102
|John Crow (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|0:35:51
|103
|Richard Prince (GBr) Team PlanetX
|0:36:35
|104
|Diarmuid Carew (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|105
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|106
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|0:39:21
|107
|Michael Brady (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:40:05
|108
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|109
|Tighernach Murphy (Irl) Ireland Development
|110
|Niall Brosnan (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|111
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:40:18
|112
|Nathan Morgan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|113
|Paul O'Keeffe (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:44:06
|114
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|115
|Kieran Keane (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|116
|Alex Williams (Irl) Wexford
|0:47:36
|117
|Stephen Teeling-Lynch (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|118
|Sean McGreevy (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|0:47:47
|119
|Philip Bremmer (Irl) Ireland Development
|0:50:49
|120
|Will Byrne (Irl) Wexford
|121
|Ruaidhri Geraghty (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:52:26
|122
|Murt Doyle (Irl) Wexford
|0:54:55
|123
|Odran Connors (Irl) Wexford
|124
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Bay
|0:59:48
|125
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|126
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|1:02:26
|127
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:03:15
|128
|Donal Kelly (Irl) Galway Bay
|1:08:04
|129
|Owen Mc Donnell (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|1:08:56
|130
|Owen Walker (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|1:15:34
|131
|Drew McKinley (Irl) An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:17:11
|132
|Richard Keddy (Irl) Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|1:21:08
|133
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|134
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:23:52
|135
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|1:31:23
|136
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:33:39
|137
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys
|1:41:10
|138
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:41:12
|139
|Fiachra Rowan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:41:43
|140
|Brian Canty (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|1:43:42
|141
|Brian Murphy (Irl) Cork Kanturk Town
|1
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|23
|pts
|2
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|22
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|20
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|19
|5
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|18
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|18
|7
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|15
|8
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|15
|9
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|15
|10
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|14
|11
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|14
|12
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Japan - Nippo
|14
|13
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|14
|14
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|13
|15
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|13
|16
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|12
|17
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|12
|18
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Japan - Nippo
|11
|19
|Josef Kugler (Aut) Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|10
|20
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|9
|21
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|8
|22
|Matt Howe (USA) USA Inside-Out Sports
|8
|23
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|7
|24
|Simon Williams (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|7
|25
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|6
|26
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Limerick BDO Get Back
|6
|27
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|4
|28
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|2
|29
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|2
|30
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Japan - Nippo
|2
|31
|John Anderson (Aus) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|1
|32
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1
|1
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|20
|pts
|2
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|16
|3
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|15
|4
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|15
|5
|David Pell (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|13
|6
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|10
|7
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|10
|8
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|9
|9
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|7
|10
|Rob Partridge (GBr) Wales
|6
|11
|Frazer Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|4
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3
|13
|Neil Delahaye (Irl) Ireland Subway National Team
|3
|14
|Lucas Schadlich (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|3
|15
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|2
|16
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|1
|17
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|1
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Australia Drapac Porsche
|11:09:37
|2
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:43
|4
|Maximillan May (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:01:51
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:02:38
|1
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|11:13:11
|2
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:00:35
|3
|John Dempsey (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:00:55
|4
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|5
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|33:29:26
|2
|Australia Drapac Porsche
|0:00:17
|3
|Motorpoint Marshalls Pasta
|0:00:26
|4
|Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|0:00:57
|5
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:13
|6
|Britain Sigmasport Specialised
|0:01:39
|7
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:03:00
|8
|Wales
|0:08:10
|9
|Ireland Subway National Team
|0:13:19
|10
|New Zealand
|0:20:21
|11
|Japan - Nippo
|0:22:09
|12
|Arbö KTM-Gebrüder Weis
|0:27:39
|13
|Team PlanetX
|0:47:24
|14
|Ireland Development
|1:06:34
|15
|USA Inside-Out Sports
|1:39:11
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|33:41:34
|2
|Tipperary Dan Morrissey
|0:00:44
|3
|Limerick BDO Get Back
|0:14:12
|4
|Meath Engraveit.ie/Jade.ie
|0:33:10
|5
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:43:01
|6
|Dublin Murphy & Gunn/Newlyn
|0:46:01
|7
|Dublin Zilcom-South Dublin
|0:51:08
|8
|Kildare Murphy Surveys
|0:58:08
|9
|Kildare Newbridge
|1:10:39
|10
|An Dún Newry Whs. CC
|1:11:21
|11
|Meath Martin Donnelly
|1:20:24
|12
|Wexford
|1:37:31
|13
|Galway Bay
|1:46:13
|14
|Dublin UCD
|1:56:56
|15
|Cork Kanturk Town
|3:49:09
