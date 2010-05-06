FBD Insurance Ras past winners
1953-2009
2009 Simon Richardson (GBr) Rapha Condor
2008 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) An Post M.Donnelly Grant Thornton Sean Kelly
2007 Tony Martin (Ger) Thuringer Energy
2006 Kristian House (GBr) Recycling.co.uk
2005 Chris Newton (GBr) Recycling.co.uk
2004 David McCann (Irl) Thorntons Recycling
2003 Chris Newton (Great Britain)
2002 Ciaran Power (Ireland)
2001 Paul Manning (Great Britain)
2000 Julian Winn (Wales)
1999 Philip Cassidy (Ireland)
1998 Ciaran Power (Ireland)
1997 Andrew Roche (Kerry)
1996 Tommy Evans (Armagh)
1995 Paul McQuaid (Ireland)
1994 Declan Lonergan (Ireland)
1993 Eamonn Byrne (Dublin)
1992 Stephen Spratt (Dublin)
1991 Kevin Kimmage (Meath)
1990 Ian Chivers (Ireland)
1989 Dainis Ozolse (U.S.S.R)
1988 Paul McCormack (Ireland)
1987 Paul McCormack (Longford)
1986 Stephen Spratt (Ireland)
1985 Nicola Kosiakov (U.S.S.R)
1984 Stephen Delaney (Ireland)
1983 Philip Cassidy (Ireland)
1982 Dermot Gilleran (Ireland)
1981 Jamie McGahan (Scotland)
1980 Billy Kerr (Ireland)
1979 Stephen Roche (Ireland)
1978 Seamus Kennedy (Kerry)
1977 Yuri Lavyrushkin (U.S.S.R)
1976 Fons Steuten (Netherlands)
1975 Paddy Flanagan (Kildare)
1974 Peter Doyle (I.C.F)
1973 Mike O'Donoghue (Carlow)
1972 John Mangan (Kerry)
1971 Colm Nulty (Meath)
1970 Alexander Gysiatnikov (USSR)
1969 Brian Connaughton (Meath)
1968 Milan Hrezdira (Czech)
1967 Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
1966 Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
1965 Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
1964 Paddy Flanagan (Kildare)
1963 Zbigniew Glowaty (Poland)
1962 Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
1961 Tom Finn (Dublin)
1960 Paddy Flanagan (Kildare)
1959 Ben McKenna (Meath)
1958 Mick Murphy (Kerry)
1957 Frank Ward (Dublin)
1956 Paudie Fitzgerald (Kerry)
1955 Gene Mangan (Kerry)
1954 Joe O'Brien (National C.C)
1953 Colm Cristle (Gate C.C)
