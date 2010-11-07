Image 1 of 33 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) wins the European keirin championship. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 33 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain), 2nd left, en route to victory in her first round keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 3 of 33 Women's omnium podium (l-r): Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus), 2nd; Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain), 1st; Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland), 3rd. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 4 of 33 It's 1-2 for Great Britain in the men's keirin championship as Jason Kenny edges compatriot Matthew Crampton. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 5 of 33 Women's keirin winner Olga Panarina (Belarus) salutes the crowd on her cool down laps. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 6 of 33 Germany's Maximilian Levy and Michael Seidenbecher crashed hard in their second round keirin heat. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 7 of 33 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) earned a bronze medal for the host nation in the men's omnium. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 8 of 33 Men's omnium podium (l-r): Tim Veldt (Netherlands), 2nd; Roger Kluge (Germany), 1st; Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland), 3rd. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 9 of 33 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) en route to victory in a second round keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 10 of 33 Riders keep an eye on each other in a second round heat of the women's keirin. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 11 of 33 Great Britain's Matthew Crampton and Jason Kenny are at the head of affairs in the keirin final. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 12 of 33 Olga Panarina (Belarus) bests world keirin champion Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) for the European keirin title. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 13 of 33 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) leads Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) in a second round keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 14 of 33 Germany's Maximilian Levy and Michael Seidenbecher crashed in their second round keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 15 of 33 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) in control of his second round keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 16 of 33 Great Britain's Jason Kenny, left, and Matthew Crampton show off their gold and silver medals. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 17 of 33 Men's keirin podium (l-r): Matthew Crampton (Great Britain), 2nd; Jason Kenny (Great Britain), 1st; Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic), 3rd. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 18 of 33 Riders are lined up behind the derny for the men's keirin championship race. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 19 of 33 Reigning world keirin champion Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 20 of 33 François Pervis (France) comes around Luca Ceci (Italy) to win his first round keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 21 of 33 François Pervis (France) winds up for the finish of his first round keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 22 of 33 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) in action during his first round keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 23 of 33 Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) lines up against the rail at the start of a first round keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 24 of 33 Kristina Vogel (Germany) won her first round keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 25 of 33 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) and Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece) check on the position of their rivals in their first round keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 26 of 33 Heat three of the men's keirin first round gets underway. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 27 of 33 Laura Trott (Great Britain) finished fourth in the 3km individual pursuit event of the women's omnium. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 28 of 33 Miriam Welte (Germany) and Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) finished 1-2 in their keirin repechage heat to advance to the next round. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 29 of 33 Reigning omnium world champion Edward Clancy (Great Britain) finished third in the 4km individual pursuit and holds fourth overall after four events. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 30 of 33 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) awaits the start of the omnium 4km individual pursuit. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 31 of 33 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) warms up for her keirin heat. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 32 of 33 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) won his heat in the first round of the men's keirin. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 33 of 33 Sandie Clair (France) and Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) finished 1-2 respectively in their first round keirin heat and both moved through to the next round. (Image credit: British Cycling)

Morning Session

The favourites in the men's keirin advanced through to the second round as the first round and repechage heats took place Sunday morning. Maximilian Levy (Germany), Matthew Crampton (Great Britain), François Pervis (France) and Jason Kenny (Great Britain) won their respective first round heats in which the top two finishers advanced to the second round.

In the repechage heats, Michael Seidenbecher (Germany), Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation), Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) and Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) won their respective races to also advance into the second round this afternoon.

In the first round of the women's keirin newly crowned European sprint champion Sandie Clair (France), Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) and Kristina Vogel (Germany) won their respective first round heats in which the top two finishers advanced through to the second round.

Willy Kanis (Netherlands), Miriam Welte (Germany) and Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) won their respective repechage heats where the top two finishers are also through to the second round this afternoon.

The men's omnium competitors contested their fourth of six events, the 4km individual pursuit, in which Tim Veldt (Netherlands) took top honours with a time of 4:26.000. Runner-up Roger Kluge (Germany) clocked 4:28.391 while reigning omnium world champion Edward Clancy (Great Britain) finished third.

Kluge took over the omnium lead from Rafal Ratajczyk after the Pole finished seventh in the individual pursuit. Veldt, second overall, trails Kluge by two points while Ratajczyk dropped to third, four points back.

Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) won the women's ominium's fourth event, the 3km individual pursuit, in a time of 3:34:.739. Spain's Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro finished nearly four seconds down in second place while Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) followed in third place less than a second later.

Olaberria Dorronsoro continues to lead after four events, picking up some breathing room to lead both Sharakova and Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) by 9 points.

Evening Session

Great Britain's Jason Kenny and Matthew Crampton each won their respective second round heats in the men's keirin, and then capped off their evening by finishing 1-2 in the championship finale. Kenny outkicked Crampton to claim the European title, while Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) earned the bronze medal.

In the women's keirin championship, Olga Panarina (Belarus) topped reigning keirin world champion Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) and Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) for the gold medal.

The Czech Republic's Martin Blaha and Jiri Hochmann won a blazing Madison championship in which 50km were covered in 55:33. Belgium's Kenny De Ketele and Tim Mertens scored the most points in the event, but finished a lap behind the Czechs to claim the silver medal. The Ukraine's Mykhaylo Radionov and Sergiy Lagkuti also finished one lap down on the Czechs and secured the bronze medal having scored only 1 point to the Belgians' 19.

The final two events of the men's omnium, the 15km scratch race and the 1km time trial, took place in the evening session. Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) captured the scratch race while Edward Clancy (Great Britain) won the 1km time trial.

Roger Kluge (Germany) won the overall omnium title with his score of 22 points. Dutchman Tim Veldt earned silver, 7 points back, while Poland's Rafal Ratajczyk won bronze for the host nation a further two points behind.

The women's omnium also concluded in the evening session with its final two events: the 10km scratch race, won by Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus), and 500m time trial, taken by Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland).

The overall women's omnium championship gold was claimed by Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) who finished with 26 points in the six events. Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) scored 29 points to earn the silver medal while Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) won the bronze medal with 34 points.

Morning Session

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 0:00:10.845 2 Michael D'Almeida (France) 3 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 4 Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania) 5 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 6 Andriy Vynokurov (Ukraine) 7 Georg Tazreiter (Austria)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2 1 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 0:00:10.927 2 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 3 Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece) 4 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) 5 Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation) 6 Miroslav Denev (Bulgaria) REL Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3 1 François Pervis (France) 0:00:10.660 2 Luca Ceci (Italy) 3 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 4 Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spain) 5 Daniel Baldauf (Austria) 6 David Askurava (Georgia) 7 Sergiy Omelchenko (Ukraine)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 4 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:11.117 2 Hugo Haak (Netherlands) 3 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 4 Michael Seidenbecher (Germany) 5 Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria) REL Denis Špicka (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin Repechage - Heat 1 1 Michael Seidenbecher (Germany) 0:00:10.907 2 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 3 Georg Tazreiter (Austria) 4 Miroslav Denev (Bulgaria) 5 Daniel Baldauf (Austria)

Men's Keirin Repechage - Heat 2 1 Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.952 2 Andriy Vynokurov (Ukraine) 3 Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece) 4 Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spain)

Men's Keirin Repechage - Heat 3 1 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 0:00:10.708 2 Denis Špicka (Czech Republic) 3 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 4 Sergiy Omelchenko (Ukraine) REL Teun Mulder (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Repechage - Heat 4 1 Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.822 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 3 Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania) 4 David Askurava (Georgia) 5 Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1 1 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:12.075 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 3 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece) 4 Elisa Frisoni (Italy) 5 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 6 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 7 Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2 1 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 0:00:11.772 2 Clara Sanchez (France) 3 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 4 Dimitra Patapi (Greece) 5 Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania) 6 Olena Tsyos (Ukraine) DNS Mary Costelloe (Ireland)

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:13.339 2 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation) 3 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 4 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 5 Miriam Welte (Germany) 6 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) DNS Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin Repechage - Heat 1 1 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 0:00:11.594 2 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 3 Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece) 4 Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)

Women's Keirin Repechage - Heat 2 1 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:11.984 2 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) 3 Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation) 4 Elisa Frisoni (Italy)

Women's Keirin Repechage - Heat 3 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 0:00:12.453 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 3 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 4 Dimitra Patapi (Greece) 5 Olena Tsyos (Ukraine)

Men's Omnium - 4km Individual Pursuit 1 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 0:04:26.000 2 Roger Kluge (Germany) 0:04:28.391 3 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 0:04:30.045 4 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:04:30.312 5 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 0:04:31.259 6 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine) 0:04:31.715 7 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 0:04:32.062 8 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 0:04:32.855 9 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) 0:04:33.008 10 Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation) 0:04:33.078 11 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:04:33.207 12 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 0:04:34.842 13 Julien Duval (France) 0:04:35.617 14 Jan Dostal (Czech Republic) 0:04:38.031 15 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 0:04:43.077 16 Eerik Idarand (Estonia) 0:04:43.424 17 Andreas Graf (Austria) 0:04:43.872 18 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 0:04:44.231 19 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 0:04:45.777 20 Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary) 0:04:51.086 21 Risto Aaltio (Finland) 0:04:52.813

Men's Omnium standings after four events 1 Roger Kluge (Germany) 12 pts 2 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 14 3 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 16 4 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 28 5 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 29 6 Elia Viviani (Italy) 32 7 Jan Dostal (Czech Republic) 34 8 Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation) 37 9 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 41 10 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine) 42 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 44 12 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) 47 13 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 47 14 Julien Duval (France) 51 15 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 51 16 Andreas Graf (Austria) 51 17 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 68 18 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 72 19 Eerik Idarand (Estonia) 87 20 Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary) 92 21 Risto Aaltio (Finland) 92

Women's Omnium - 3km Individual Pursuit 1 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 0:03:34.739 2 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:03:38.695 3 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:03:39.405 4 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:03:40.587 5 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 0:03:42.894 6 Madeleine Sandig (Germany) 0:03:43.415 7 Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan) 0:03:43.814 8 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 0:03:44.177 9 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:03:45.460 10 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 0:03:47.423 11 Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland) 0:03:47.725 12 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:03:47.871 13 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 0:03:49.187 14 Fiona Dutriaux (France) 0:03:52.000 15 Elissavet Chantzi (Greece) 0:03:52.234 16 Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine) 0:03:53.227 17 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 0:04:01.264

Women's Omnium standings after four events 1 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 14 pts 2 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 23 3 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 23 4 Madeleine Sandig (Germany) 26 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 26 6 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 29 7 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 29 8 Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan) 31 9 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 31 10 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 38 11 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 38 12 Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland) 46 13 Fiona Dutriaux (France) 46 14 Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine) 48 15 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 50 16 Elissavet Chantzi (Greece) 55 17 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 63

Evening Session

Men's Keirin Round Two - Heat 1 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.620 2 Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) 3 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 4 Luca Ceci (Italy) DNF Maximilian Levy (Germany) DNF Michael Seidenbecher (Germany)

Men's Keirin Round Two - Heat 2 1 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 0:00:10.400 2 François Pervis (France) 3 Michael D'Almeida (France) 4 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 5 Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation) 6 Hugo Haak (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Final: 7th-12th place 7 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 0:00:10.064 8 Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation) 9 Luca Ceci (Italy) 10 Hugo Haak (Netherlands) 11 Michael Seidenbecher (Germany) DNS Maximilian Levy (Germany)

Men's Keirin Final: 1st-6th place 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.664 2 Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) 3 Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) 4 Michael D'Almeida (France) 5 François Pervis (France) 6 Adrian Teklinski (Poland)

Women's Keirin Round Two - Heat 1 1 Clara Sanchez (France) 0:00:11.588 2 Sandie Clair (France) 3 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 4 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation) 5 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) 6 Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Women's Keirin Round Two - Heat 2 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.630 2 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 3 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 4 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 5 Miriam Welte (Germany) 6 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's Keirin Final: 7th-12th place 7 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:12.123 8 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation) 9 Miriam Welte (Germany) 10 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 11 Willy Kanis (Netherlands) DNF Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Women's Keirin Final: 1st-6th place 1 Olga Panarina (Belarus) 0:00:11.500 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 3 Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) 4 Sandie Clair (France) 5 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) 6 Clara Sanchez (France)

Men's 50km Madison Final 1 Czech Republic 2 9 pts Martin Blaha (Cze) Jiri Hochmann (Cze) 2 Belgium 2 19 -1lap Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Tim Mertens (Bel) 3 Ukraine 1 1 Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) 4 France 13 -2laps Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) Morgan Kneisky (Fra) 5 Germany 12 Erik Mohs (Ger) Marcel Kalz (Ger) 6 Italy 2 12 Fabio Masotti (Ita) Angelo Ciccone (Ita) 7 Russia 10 Alexei Markov (Rus) Alexey Shmidt (Rus) 8 Czech Republic 1 8 Milan Kadlec (Cze) Alois Kankovsky (Cze) 9 Netherlands 5 Peter Schep (Ned) Sipke Zijlstra (Ned) 10 Spain 1 5 Asier Maeztu Billalabeitia (Spa) Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) 11 Switzerland 2 4 Kilian Moser (Swi) Claudio Imhof (Swi) 12 Belgium 1 3 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) 13 Poland 2 Lukasz Bujko (Pol) Dawid Glowacki (Pol) 14 Switzerland 1 Loïc Perizzolo (Swi) Cyrille Thiéry (Swi) DNF Italy 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Omar Bertazzo (Ita) DNF Spain 2 Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique (Spa) Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) DNF Hungary Gergely Ivanics (Hun) Krisztián Lovassy (Hun) DNF Ukraine 2 Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr) Roman Kononenko (Ukr)

Men's Omnium - 15km Scratch Race 1 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 2 Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation) 3 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 4 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 5 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 6 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) 7 Roger Kluge (Germany) 8 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) -1lap 9 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 10 Elia Viviani (Italy) 11 Jan Dostal (Czech Republic) 12 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 13 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 14 Julien Duval (France) 15 Andreas Graf (Austria) 16 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 17 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine) 18 Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary) 19 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 20 Eerik Idarand (Estonia) -2laps 21 Risto Aaltio (Finland)

Men's Omnium - 1km Time Trial 1 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 0:01:02.690 2 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 0:01:03.170 3 Roger Kluge (Germany) 0:01:04.321 4 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:01:04.341 5 Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation) 0:01:04.624 6 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 0:01:05.232 7 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 0:01:05.240 8 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:01:05.401 9 Jan Dostal (Czech Republic) 0:01:05.548 10 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 0:01:05.551 11 Julien Duval (France) 0:01:05.908 12 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) 0:01:06.261 13 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 0:01:06.459 14 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 0:01:06.595 15 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine) 0:01:06.632 16 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 0:01:06.707 17 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 0:01:07.850 18 Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary) 0:01:07.888 19 Risto Aaltio (Finland) 0:01:08.031 20 Eerik Idarand (Estonia) 0:01:08.715 21 Andreas Graf (Austria) 0:01:10.417

Men's Omnium - Final classification 1 Roger Kluge (Germany) 22 pts 2 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 29 3 Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) 31 4 Edward Clancy (Great Britain) 32 5 Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation) 44 6 Elia Viviani (Italy) 46 7 Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece) 49 8 Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) 52 9 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 54 10 Jan Dostal (Czech Republic) 54 11 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain) 65 12 Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine) 74 13 Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania) 76 14 Julien Duval (France) 76 15 Tristan Marguet (Switzerland) 77 16 Andreas Graf (Austria) 87 17 Recep Unalan (Turkey) 97 18 Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus) 97 19 Eerik Idarand (Estonia) 127 20 Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary) 128 21 Risto Aaltio (Finland) 132

Women's Omnium - 10km Scratch Race 1 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 2 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 3 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 4 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 5 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 6 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 7 Madeleine Sandig (Germany) 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 9 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 10 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 11 Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan) 12 Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland) 13 Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine) 14 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 15 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 16 Fiona Dutriaux (France) DNF Elissavet Chantzi (Greece)

Women's Omnium - 500m Time Trial 1 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:00:35.885 2 Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) 0:00:36.015 3 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:00:36.348 4 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:00:36.489 5 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:36.571 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:00:36.670 7 Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 0:00:37.375 8 Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine) 0:00:37.948 9 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 0:00:37.999 10 Fiona Dutriaux (France) 0:00:38.140 11 Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland) 0:00:38.542 12 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 0:00:38.609 13 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 0:00:38.663 14 Madeleine Sandig (Germany) 0:00:38.673 15 Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan) 0:00:38.690 16 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 0:00:46.210 17 Elissavet Chantzi (Greece) 0:00:45.263