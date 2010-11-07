Trending

Kenny, Panarina win keirin championships

Kluge, Olaberria Dorronsoro capture omnium titles

Image 1 of 33

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) wins the European keirin championship.

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) wins the European keirin championship.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 2 of 33

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain), 2nd left, en route to victory in her first round keirin heat.

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain), 2nd left, en route to victory in her first round keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 3 of 33

Women's omnium podium (l-r): Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus), 2nd; Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain), 1st; Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland), 3rd.

Women's omnium podium (l-r): Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus), 2nd; Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain), 1st; Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland), 3rd.
(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
Image 4 of 33

It's 1-2 for Great Britain in the men's keirin championship as Jason Kenny edges compatriot Matthew Crampton.

It's 1-2 for Great Britain in the men's keirin championship as Jason Kenny edges compatriot Matthew Crampton.
(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
Image 5 of 33

Women's keirin winner Olga Panarina (Belarus) salutes the crowd on her cool down laps.

Women's keirin winner Olga Panarina (Belarus) salutes the crowd on her cool down laps.
(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
Image 6 of 33

Germany's Maximilian Levy and Michael Seidenbecher crashed hard in their second round keirin heat.

Germany's Maximilian Levy and Michael Seidenbecher crashed hard in their second round keirin heat.
(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
Image 7 of 33

Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) earned a bronze medal for the host nation in the men's omnium.

Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland) earned a bronze medal for the host nation in the men's omnium.
(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
Image 8 of 33

Men's omnium podium (l-r): Tim Veldt (Netherlands), 2nd; Roger Kluge (Germany), 1st; Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland), 3rd.

Men's omnium podium (l-r): Tim Veldt (Netherlands), 2nd; Roger Kluge (Germany), 1st; Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland), 3rd.
(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
Image 9 of 33

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) en route to victory in a second round keirin heat.

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) en route to victory in a second round keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 10 of 33

Riders keep an eye on each other in a second round heat of the women's keirin.

Riders keep an eye on each other in a second round heat of the women's keirin.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 11 of 33

Great Britain's Matthew Crampton and Jason Kenny are at the head of affairs in the keirin final.

Great Britain's Matthew Crampton and Jason Kenny are at the head of affairs in the keirin final.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 12 of 33

Olga Panarina (Belarus) bests world keirin champion Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) for the European keirin title.

Olga Panarina (Belarus) bests world keirin champion Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) for the European keirin title.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 13 of 33

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) leads Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) in a second round keirin heat.

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) leads Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) in a second round keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 14 of 33

Germany's Maximilian Levy and Michael Seidenbecher crashed in their second round keirin heat.

Germany's Maximilian Levy and Michael Seidenbecher crashed in their second round keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 15 of 33

Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) in control of his second round keirin heat.

Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) in control of his second round keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 16 of 33

Great Britain's Jason Kenny, left, and Matthew Crampton show off their gold and silver medals.

Great Britain's Jason Kenny, left, and Matthew Crampton show off their gold and silver medals.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 17 of 33

Men's keirin podium (l-r): Matthew Crampton (Great Britain), 2nd; Jason Kenny (Great Britain), 1st; Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic), 3rd.

Men's keirin podium (l-r): Matthew Crampton (Great Britain), 2nd; Jason Kenny (Great Britain), 1st; Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic), 3rd.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 18 of 33

Riders are lined up behind the derny for the men's keirin championship race.

Riders are lined up behind the derny for the men's keirin championship race.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 19 of 33

Reigning world keirin champion Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Reigning world keirin champion Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 20 of 33

François Pervis (France) comes around Luca Ceci (Italy) to win his first round keirin heat.

François Pervis (France) comes around Luca Ceci (Italy) to win his first round keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 21 of 33

François Pervis (France) winds up for the finish of his first round keirin heat.

François Pervis (France) winds up for the finish of his first round keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 22 of 33

Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) in action during his first round keirin heat.

Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) in action during his first round keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 23 of 33

Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) lines up against the rail at the start of a first round keirin heat.

Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) lines up against the rail at the start of a first round keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 24 of 33

Kristina Vogel (Germany) won her first round keirin heat.

Kristina Vogel (Germany) won her first round keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 25 of 33

Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) and Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece) check on the position of their rivals in their first round keirin heat.

Matthew Crampton (Great Britain) and Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece) check on the position of their rivals in their first round keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 26 of 33

Heat three of the men's keirin first round gets underway.

Heat three of the men's keirin first round gets underway.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 27 of 33

Laura Trott (Great Britain) finished fourth in the 3km individual pursuit event of the women's omnium.

Laura Trott (Great Britain) finished fourth in the 3km individual pursuit event of the women's omnium.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 28 of 33

Miriam Welte (Germany) and Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) finished 1-2 in their keirin repechage heat to advance to the next round.

Miriam Welte (Germany) and Jessica Varnish (Great Britain) finished 1-2 in their keirin repechage heat to advance to the next round.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 29 of 33

Reigning omnium world champion Edward Clancy (Great Britain) finished third in the 4km individual pursuit and holds fourth overall after four events.

Reigning omnium world champion Edward Clancy (Great Britain) finished third in the 4km individual pursuit and holds fourth overall after four events.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 30 of 33

Edward Clancy (Great Britain) awaits the start of the omnium 4km individual pursuit.

Edward Clancy (Great Britain) awaits the start of the omnium 4km individual pursuit.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 31 of 33

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) warms up for her keirin heat.

Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) warms up for her keirin heat.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 32 of 33

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) won his heat in the first round of the men's keirin.

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) won his heat in the first round of the men's keirin.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 33 of 33

Sandie Clair (France) and Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) finished 1-2 respectively in their first round keirin heat and both moved through to the next round.

Sandie Clair (France) and Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) finished 1-2 respectively in their first round keirin heat and both moved through to the next round.
(Image credit: British Cycling)

Morning Session

The favourites in the men's keirin advanced through to the second round as the first round and repechage heats took place Sunday morning. Maximilian Levy (Germany), Matthew Crampton (Great Britain), François Pervis (France) and Jason Kenny (Great Britain) won their respective first round heats in which the top two finishers advanced to the second round.

In the repechage heats, Michael Seidenbecher (Germany), Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation), Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) and Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) won their respective races to also advance into the second round this afternoon.

In the first round of the women's keirin newly crowned European sprint champion Sandie Clair (France), Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) and Kristina Vogel (Germany) won their respective first round heats in which the top two finishers advanced through to the second round.

Willy Kanis (Netherlands), Miriam Welte (Germany) and Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) won their respective repechage heats where the top two finishers are also through to the second round this afternoon.

The men's omnium competitors contested their fourth of six events, the 4km individual pursuit, in which Tim Veldt (Netherlands) took top honours with a time of 4:26.000. Runner-up Roger Kluge (Germany) clocked 4:28.391 while reigning omnium world champion Edward Clancy (Great Britain) finished third.

Kluge took over the omnium lead from Rafal Ratajczyk after the Pole finished seventh in the individual pursuit. Veldt, second overall, trails Kluge by two points while Ratajczyk dropped to third, four points back.

Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) won the women's ominium's fourth event, the 3km individual pursuit, in a time of 3:34:.739. Spain's Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro finished nearly four seconds down in second place while Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) followed in third place less than a second later.

Olaberria Dorronsoro continues to lead after four events, picking up some breathing room to lead both Sharakova and Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) by 9 points.

Evening Session

Great Britain's Jason Kenny and Matthew Crampton each won their respective second round heats in the men's keirin, and then capped off their evening by finishing 1-2 in the championship finale. Kenny outkicked Crampton to claim the European title, while Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) earned the bronze medal.

In the women's keirin championship, Olga Panarina (Belarus) topped reigning keirin world champion Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) and Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) for the gold medal.

The Czech Republic's Martin Blaha and Jiri Hochmann won a blazing Madison championship in which 50km were covered in 55:33. Belgium's Kenny De Ketele and Tim Mertens scored the most points in the event, but finished a lap behind the Czechs to claim the silver medal. The Ukraine's Mykhaylo Radionov and Sergiy Lagkuti also finished one lap down on the Czechs and secured the bronze medal having scored only 1 point to the Belgians' 19.

The final two events of the men's omnium, the 15km scratch race and the 1km time trial, took place in the evening session. Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) captured the scratch race while Edward Clancy (Great Britain) won the 1km time trial.

Roger Kluge (Germany) won the overall omnium title with his score of 22 points. Dutchman Tim Veldt earned silver, 7 points back, while Poland's Rafal Ratajczyk won bronze for the host nation a further two points behind.

The women's omnium also concluded in the evening session with its final two events: the 10km scratch race, won by Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus), and 500m time trial, taken by Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland).

The overall women's omnium championship gold was claimed by Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) who finished with 26 points in the six events. Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) scored 29 points to earn the silver medal while Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) won the bronze medal with 34 points.

Morning Session

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)0:00:10.845
2Michael D'Almeida (France)
3Francesco Ceci (Italy)
4Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania)
5Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
6Andriy Vynokurov (Ukraine)
7Georg Tazreiter (Austria)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2
1Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)0:00:10.927
2Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
3Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
4Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
5Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
6Miroslav Denev (Bulgaria)
RELAdam Ptácník (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3
1François Pervis (France)0:00:10.660
2Luca Ceci (Italy)
3Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
4Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spain)
5Daniel Baldauf (Austria)
6David Askurava (Georgia)
7Sergiy Omelchenko (Ukraine)

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 4
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:11.117
2Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
4Michael Seidenbecher (Germany)
5Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)
RELDenis Špicka (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin Repechage - Heat 1
1Michael Seidenbecher (Germany)0:00:10.907
2Francesco Ceci (Italy)
3Georg Tazreiter (Austria)
4Miroslav Denev (Bulgaria)
5Daniel Baldauf (Austria)

Men's Keirin Repechage - Heat 2
1Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation)0:00:10.952
2Andriy Vynokurov (Ukraine)
3Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
4Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spain)

Men's Keirin Repechage - Heat 3
1Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)0:00:10.708
2Denis Špicka (Czech Republic)
3Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
4Sergiy Omelchenko (Ukraine)
RELTeun Mulder (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Repechage - Heat 4
1Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic)0:00:10.822
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
3Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania)
4David Askurava (Georgia)
5Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1
1Sandie Clair (France)0:00:12.075
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)
4Elisa Frisoni (Italy)
5Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
6Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
7Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.772
2Clara Sanchez (France)
3Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
4Dimitra Patapi (Greece)
5Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)
6Olena Tsyos (Ukraine)
DNSMary Costelloe (Ireland)

Women's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:13.339
2Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
3Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
4Olga Panarina (Belarus)
5Miriam Welte (Germany)
6Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
DNSYvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin Repechage - Heat 1
1Willy Kanis (Netherlands)0:00:11.594
2Olga Panarina (Belarus)
3Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)
4Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)

Women's Keirin Repechage - Heat 2
1Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:11.984
2Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
3Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)
4Elisa Frisoni (Italy)

Women's Keirin Repechage - Heat 3
1Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)0:00:12.453
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
3Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
4Dimitra Patapi (Greece)
5Olena Tsyos (Ukraine)

Men's Omnium - 4km Individual Pursuit
1Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:04:26.000
2Roger Kluge (Germany)0:04:28.391
3Edward Clancy (Great Britain)0:04:30.045
4Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:04:30.312
5Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)0:04:31.259
6Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)0:04:31.715
7Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)0:04:32.062
8Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)0:04:32.855
9David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)0:04:33.008
10Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)0:04:33.078
11Elia Viviani (Italy)0:04:33.207
12Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)0:04:34.842
13Julien Duval (France)0:04:35.617
14Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)0:04:38.031
15Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)0:04:43.077
16Eerik Idarand (Estonia)0:04:43.424
17Andreas Graf (Austria)0:04:43.872
18Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)0:04:44.231
19Recep Unalan (Turkey)0:04:45.777
20Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary)0:04:51.086
21Risto Aaltio (Finland)0:04:52.813

Men's Omnium standings after four events
1Roger Kluge (Germany)12pts
2Tim Veldt (Netherlands)14
3Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)16
4Edward Clancy (Great Britain)28
5Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)29
6Elia Viviani (Italy)32
7Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)34
8Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)37
9Martyn Irvine (Ireland)41
10Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)42
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)44
12David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)47
13Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)47
14Julien Duval (France)51
15Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)51
16Andreas Graf (Austria)51
17Recep Unalan (Turkey)68
18Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)72
19Eerik Idarand (Estonia)87
20Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary)92
21Risto Aaltio (Finland)92

Women's Omnium - 3km Individual Pursuit
1Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)0:03:34.739
2Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:03:38.695
3Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:03:39.405
4Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:03:40.587
5Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)0:03:42.894
6Madeleine Sandig (Germany)0:03:43.415
7Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)0:03:43.814
8Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)0:03:44.177
9Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:03:45.460
10Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)0:03:47.423
11Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)0:03:47.725
12Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:03:47.871
13Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)0:03:49.187
14Fiona Dutriaux (France)0:03:52.000
15Elissavet Chantzi (Greece)0:03:52.234
16Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine)0:03:53.227
17Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)0:04:01.264

Women's Omnium standings after four events
1Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)14pts
2Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)23
3Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)23
4Madeleine Sandig (Germany)26
5Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)26
6Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)29
7Laura Trott (Great Britain)29
8Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)31
9Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)31
10Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)38
11Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)38
12Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)46
13Fiona Dutriaux (France)46
14Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine)48
15Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)50
16Elissavet Chantzi (Greece)55
17Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)63

Evening Session

Men's Keirin Round Two - Heat 1
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:10.620
2Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic)
3Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
4Luca Ceci (Italy)
DNFMaximilian Levy (Germany)
DNFMichael Seidenbecher (Germany)

Men's Keirin Round Two - Heat 2
1Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)0:00:10.400
2François Pervis (France)
3Michael D'Almeida (France)
4Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
5Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
6Hugo Haak (Netherlands)

Men's Keirin Final: 7th-12th place
7Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)0:00:10.064
8Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
9Luca Ceci (Italy)
10Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
11Michael Seidenbecher (Germany)
DNSMaximilian Levy (Germany)

Men's Keirin Final: 1st-6th place
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:10.664
2Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
3Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic)
4Michael D'Almeida (France)
5François Pervis (France)
6Adrian Teklinski (Poland)

Women's Keirin Round Two - Heat 1
1Clara Sanchez (France)0:00:11.588
2Sandie Clair (France)
3Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
4Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
5Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
6Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Women's Keirin Round Two - Heat 2
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.630
2Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
3Olga Panarina (Belarus)
4Kristina Vogel (Germany)
5Miriam Welte (Germany)
6Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's Keirin Final: 7th-12th place
7Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:12.123
8Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
9Miriam Welte (Germany)
10Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
11Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
DNFJessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Women's Keirin Final: 1st-6th place
1Olga Panarina (Belarus)0:00:11.500
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
4Sandie Clair (France)
5Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
6Clara Sanchez (France)

Men's 50km Madison Final
1Czech Republic 29pts
Martin Blaha (Cze)
Jiri Hochmann (Cze)
2Belgium 219-1lap
Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
Tim Mertens (Bel)
3Ukraine 11
Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr)
Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr)
4France13-2laps
Jonathan Mouchel (Fra)
Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
5Germany12
Erik Mohs (Ger)
Marcel Kalz (Ger)
6Italy 212
Fabio Masotti (Ita)
Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
7Russia10
Alexei Markov (Rus)
Alexey Shmidt (Rus)
8Czech Republic 18
Milan Kadlec (Cze)
Alois Kankovsky (Cze)
9Netherlands5
Peter Schep (Ned)
Sipke Zijlstra (Ned)
10Spain 15
Asier Maeztu Billalabeitia (Spa)
Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)
11Switzerland 24
Kilian Moser (Swi)
Claudio Imhof (Swi)
12Belgium 13
Ingmar De Poortere (Bel)
Nicky Cocquyt (Bel)
13Poland2
Lukasz Bujko (Pol)
Dawid Glowacki (Pol)
14Switzerland 1
Loïc Perizzolo (Swi)
Cyrille Thiéry (Swi)
DNFItaly 1
Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
Omar Bertazzo (Ita)
DNFSpain 2
Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique (Spa)
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
DNFHungary
Gergely Ivanics (Hun)
Krisztián Lovassy (Hun)
DNFUkraine 2
Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr)
Roman Kononenko (Ukr)

Men's Omnium - 15km Scratch Race
1Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)
2Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)
3Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
4Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
5Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
6David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)
7Roger Kluge (Germany)
8Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)-1lap
9Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
10Elia Viviani (Italy)
11Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)
12Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
13Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
14Julien Duval (France)
15Andreas Graf (Austria)
16Recep Unalan (Turkey)
17Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)
18Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary)
19Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
20Eerik Idarand (Estonia)-2laps
21Risto Aaltio (Finland)

Men's Omnium - 1km Time Trial
1Edward Clancy (Great Britain)0:01:02.690
2Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:01:03.170
3Roger Kluge (Germany)0:01:04.321
4Elia Viviani (Italy)0:01:04.341
5Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)0:01:04.624
6Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)0:01:05.232
7Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)0:01:05.240
8Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:01:05.401
9Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)0:01:05.548
10Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)0:01:05.551
11Julien Duval (France)0:01:05.908
12David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)0:01:06.261
13Recep Unalan (Turkey)0:01:06.459
14Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)0:01:06.595
15Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)0:01:06.632
16Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)0:01:06.707
17Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)0:01:07.850
18Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary)0:01:07.888
19Risto Aaltio (Finland)0:01:08.031
20Eerik Idarand (Estonia)0:01:08.715
21Andreas Graf (Austria)0:01:10.417

Men's Omnium - Final classification
1Roger Kluge (Germany)22pts
2Tim Veldt (Netherlands)29
3Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)31
4Edward Clancy (Great Britain)32
5Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)44
6Elia Viviani (Italy)46
7Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)49
8Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)52
9Martyn Irvine (Ireland)54
10Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)54
11David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)65
12Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)74
13Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)76
14Julien Duval (France)76
15Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)77
16Andreas Graf (Austria)87
17Recep Unalan (Turkey)97
18Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)97
19Eerik Idarand (Estonia)127
20Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary)128
21Risto Aaltio (Finland)132

Women's Omnium - 10km Scratch Race
1Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
2Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
3Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
4Laura Trott (Great Britain)
5Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
6Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
7Madeleine Sandig (Germany)
8Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
9Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
10Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
11Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)
12Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
13Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine)
14Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
15Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
16Fiona Dutriaux (France)
DNFElissavet Chantzi (Greece)

Women's Omnium - 500m Time Trial
1Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:00:35.885
2Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)0:00:36.015
3Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:36.348
4Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:00:36.489
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:36.571
6Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:00:36.670
7Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)0:00:37.375
8Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine)0:00:37.948
9Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)0:00:37.999
10Fiona Dutriaux (France)0:00:38.140
11Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)0:00:38.542
12Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)0:00:38.609
13Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)0:00:38.663
14Madeleine Sandig (Germany)0:00:38.673
15Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)0:00:38.690
16Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)0:00:46.210
17Elissavet Chantzi (Greece)0:00:45.263

Women's Omnium - Final Classification
1Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)26pts
2Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)29
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)34
4Laura Trott (Great Britain)36
5Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)42
6Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)42
7Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)46
8Madeleine Sandig (Germany)47
9Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)55
10Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)56
11Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)57
12Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)60
13Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)69
14Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine)69
15Fiona Dutriaux (France)72
16Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)93
17Elissavet Chantzi (Greece)107

