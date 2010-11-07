Kenny, Panarina win keirin championships
Kluge, Olaberria Dorronsoro capture omnium titles
Morning Session
The favourites in the men's keirin advanced through to the second round as the first round and repechage heats took place Sunday morning. Maximilian Levy (Germany), Matthew Crampton (Great Britain), François Pervis (France) and Jason Kenny (Great Britain) won their respective first round heats in which the top two finishers advanced to the second round.
In the repechage heats, Michael Seidenbecher (Germany), Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation), Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) and Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) won their respective races to also advance into the second round this afternoon.
In the first round of the women's keirin newly crowned European sprint champion Sandie Clair (France), Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) and Kristina Vogel (Germany) won their respective first round heats in which the top two finishers advanced through to the second round.
Willy Kanis (Netherlands), Miriam Welte (Germany) and Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) won their respective repechage heats where the top two finishers are also through to the second round this afternoon.
The men's omnium competitors contested their fourth of six events, the 4km individual pursuit, in which Tim Veldt (Netherlands) took top honours with a time of 4:26.000. Runner-up Roger Kluge (Germany) clocked 4:28.391 while reigning omnium world champion Edward Clancy (Great Britain) finished third.
Kluge took over the omnium lead from Rafal Ratajczyk after the Pole finished seventh in the individual pursuit. Veldt, second overall, trails Kluge by two points while Ratajczyk dropped to third, four points back.
Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania) won the women's ominium's fourth event, the 3km individual pursuit, in a time of 3:34:.739. Spain's Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro finished nearly four seconds down in second place while Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) followed in third place less than a second later.
Olaberria Dorronsoro continues to lead after four events, picking up some breathing room to lead both Sharakova and Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) by 9 points.
Evening Session
Great Britain's Jason Kenny and Matthew Crampton each won their respective second round heats in the men's keirin, and then capped off their evening by finishing 1-2 in the championship finale. Kenny outkicked Crampton to claim the European title, while Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic) earned the bronze medal.
In the women's keirin championship, Olga Panarina (Belarus) topped reigning keirin world champion Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) and Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine) for the gold medal.
The Czech Republic's Martin Blaha and Jiri Hochmann won a blazing Madison championship in which 50km were covered in 55:33. Belgium's Kenny De Ketele and Tim Mertens scored the most points in the event, but finished a lap behind the Czechs to claim the silver medal. The Ukraine's Mykhaylo Radionov and Sergiy Lagkuti also finished one lap down on the Czechs and secured the bronze medal having scored only 1 point to the Belgians' 19.
The final two events of the men's omnium, the 15km scratch race and the 1km time trial, took place in the evening session. Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium) captured the scratch race while Edward Clancy (Great Britain) won the 1km time trial.
Roger Kluge (Germany) won the overall omnium title with his score of 22 points. Dutchman Tim Veldt earned silver, 7 points back, while Poland's Rafal Ratajczyk won bronze for the host nation a further two points behind.
The women's omnium also concluded in the evening session with its final two events: the 10km scratch race, won by Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus), and 500m time trial, taken by Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland).
The overall women's omnium championship gold was claimed by Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) who finished with 26 points in the six events. Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) scored 29 points to earn the silver medal while Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) won the bronze medal with 34 points.
Morning Session
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|0:00:10.845
|2
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|3
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|4
|Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania)
|5
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|6
|Andriy Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|7
|Georg Tazreiter (Austria)
|1
|Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.927
|2
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|3
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
|4
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|5
|Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|6
|Miroslav Denev (Bulgaria)
|REL
|Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic)
|1
|François Pervis (France)
|0:00:10.660
|2
|Luca Ceci (Italy)
|3
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|4
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spain)
|5
|Daniel Baldauf (Austria)
|6
|David Askurava (Georgia)
|7
|Sergiy Omelchenko (Ukraine)
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.117
|2
|Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|4
|Michael Seidenbecher (Germany)
|5
|Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)
|REL
|Denis Špicka (Czech Republic)
|1
|Michael Seidenbecher (Germany)
|0:00:10.907
|2
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|3
|Georg Tazreiter (Austria)
|4
|Miroslav Denev (Bulgaria)
|5
|Daniel Baldauf (Austria)
|1
|Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.952
|2
|Andriy Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|3
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
|4
|Itmar Esteban Herraiz (Spain)
|1
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|0:00:10.708
|2
|Denis Špicka (Czech Republic)
|3
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|4
|Sergiy Omelchenko (Ukraine)
|REL
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|1
|Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.822
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|3
|Gediminas Petrauskas (Lithuania)
|4
|David Askurava (Georgia)
|5
|Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)
|1
|Sandie Clair (France)
|0:00:12.075
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|3
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)
|4
|Elisa Frisoni (Italy)
|5
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|6
|Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
|7
|Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.772
|2
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|3
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|4
|Dimitra Patapi (Greece)
|5
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)
|6
|Olena Tsyos (Ukraine)
|DNS
|Mary Costelloe (Ireland)
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:13.339
|2
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
|3
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|4
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|5
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|6
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
|DNS
|Yvonne Hijgenaar (Netherlands)
|1
|Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.594
|2
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|3
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)
|4
|Gintare Gaivenyte (Lithuania)
|1
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:11.984
|2
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|3
|Olga Streltsova (Russian Federation)
|4
|Elisa Frisoni (Italy)
|1
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
|0:00:12.453
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|3
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|4
|Dimitra Patapi (Greece)
|5
|Olena Tsyos (Ukraine)
|1
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|0:04:26.000
|2
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|0:04:28.391
|3
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|0:04:30.045
|4
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|0:04:30.312
|5
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|0:04:31.259
|6
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)
|0:04:31.715
|7
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|0:04:32.062
|8
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)
|0:04:32.855
|9
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)
|0:04:33.008
|10
|Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)
|0:04:33.078
|11
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:04:33.207
|12
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
|0:04:34.842
|13
|Julien Duval (France)
|0:04:35.617
|14
|Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)
|0:04:38.031
|15
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|0:04:43.077
|16
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|0:04:43.424
|17
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|0:04:43.872
|18
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|0:04:44.231
|19
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|0:04:45.777
|20
|Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary)
|0:04:51.086
|21
|Risto Aaltio (Finland)
|0:04:52.813
|1
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|12
|pts
|2
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|14
|3
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|16
|4
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|28
|5
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|29
|6
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|32
|7
|Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)
|34
|8
|Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)
|37
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|41
|10
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)
|42
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)
|44
|12
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)
|47
|13
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
|47
|14
|Julien Duval (France)
|51
|15
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|51
|16
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|51
|17
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|68
|18
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|72
|19
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|87
|20
|Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary)
|92
|21
|Risto Aaltio (Finland)
|92
|1
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|0:03:34.739
|2
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|0:03:38.695
|3
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:03:39.405
|4
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:03:40.587
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|0:03:42.894
|6
|Madeleine Sandig (Germany)
|0:03:43.415
|7
|Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)
|0:03:43.814
|8
|Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
|0:03:44.177
|9
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|0:03:45.460
|10
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|0:03:47.423
|11
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
|0:03:47.725
|12
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:03:47.871
|13
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|0:03:49.187
|14
|Fiona Dutriaux (France)
|0:03:52.000
|15
|Elissavet Chantzi (Greece)
|0:03:52.234
|16
|Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine)
|0:03:53.227
|17
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|0:04:01.264
|1
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|14
|pts
|2
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|23
|3
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|23
|4
|Madeleine Sandig (Germany)
|26
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|26
|6
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|29
|7
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|29
|8
|Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)
|31
|9
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|31
|10
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|38
|11
|Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
|38
|12
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
|46
|13
|Fiona Dutriaux (France)
|46
|14
|Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine)
|48
|15
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|50
|16
|Elissavet Chantzi (Greece)
|55
|17
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|63
Evening Session
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.620
|2
|Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic)
|3
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|4
|Luca Ceci (Italy)
|DNF
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|DNF
|Michael Seidenbecher (Germany)
|1
|Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.400
|2
|François Pervis (France)
|3
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|4
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|5
|Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|6
|Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
|7
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|0:00:10.064
|8
|Valentin Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|9
|Luca Ceci (Italy)
|10
|Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
|11
|Michael Seidenbecher (Germany)
|DNS
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.664
|2
|Matthew Crampton (Great Britain)
|3
|Adam Ptácník (Czech Republic)
|4
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|5
|François Pervis (France)
|6
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|1
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|0:00:11.588
|2
|Sandie Clair (France)
|3
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
|4
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
|5
|Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
|6
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:11.630
|2
|Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
|3
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|4
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|5
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|6
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|7
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:12.123
|8
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
|9
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|10
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|11
|Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|1
|Olga Panarina (Belarus)
|0:00:11.500
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|3
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
|4
|Sandie Clair (France)
|5
|Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)
|6
|Clara Sanchez (France)
|1
|Czech Republic 2
|9
|pts
|Martin Blaha (Cze)
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze)
|2
|Belgium 2
|19
|-1lap
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|Tim Mertens (Bel)
|3
|Ukraine 1
|1
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr)
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr)
|4
|France
|13
|-2laps
|Jonathan Mouchel (Fra)
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra)
|5
|Germany
|12
|Erik Mohs (Ger)
|Marcel Kalz (Ger)
|6
|Italy 2
|12
|Fabio Masotti (Ita)
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|7
|Russia
|10
|Alexei Markov (Rus)
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus)
|8
|Czech Republic 1
|8
|Milan Kadlec (Cze)
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze)
|9
|Netherlands
|5
|Peter Schep (Ned)
|Sipke Zijlstra (Ned)
|10
|Spain 1
|5
|Asier Maeztu Billalabeitia (Spa)
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)
|11
|Switzerland 2
|4
|Kilian Moser (Swi)
|Claudio Imhof (Swi)
|12
|Belgium 1
|3
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel)
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel)
|13
|Poland
|2
|Lukasz Bujko (Pol)
|Dawid Glowacki (Pol)
|14
|Switzerland 1
|Loïc Perizzolo (Swi)
|Cyrille Thiéry (Swi)
|DNF
|Italy 1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita)
|DNF
|Spain 2
|Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique (Spa)
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
|DNF
|Hungary
|Gergely Ivanics (Hun)
|Krisztián Lovassy (Hun)
|DNF
|Ukraine 2
|Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr)
|Roman Kononenko (Ukr)
|1
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)
|2
|Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)
|3
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|4
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|5
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|6
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)
|7
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|8
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|-1lap
|9
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|10
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|11
|Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)
|12
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|13
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|14
|Julien Duval (France)
|15
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|16
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|17
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)
|18
|Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary)
|19
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
|20
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|-2laps
|21
|Risto Aaltio (Finland)
|1
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|0:01:02.690
|2
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|0:01:03.170
|3
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|0:01:04.321
|4
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:01:04.341
|5
|Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)
|0:01:04.624
|6
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|0:01:05.232
|7
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)
|0:01:05.240
|8
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|0:01:05.401
|9
|Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)
|0:01:05.548
|10
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
|0:01:05.551
|11
|Julien Duval (France)
|0:01:05.908
|12
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)
|0:01:06.261
|13
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|0:01:06.459
|14
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|0:01:06.595
|15
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)
|0:01:06.632
|16
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|0:01:06.707
|17
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|0:01:07.850
|18
|Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary)
|0:01:07.888
|19
|Risto Aaltio (Finland)
|0:01:08.031
|20
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|0:01:08.715
|21
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|0:01:10.417
|1
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|22
|pts
|2
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|29
|3
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Poland)
|31
|4
|Edward Clancy (Great Britain)
|32
|5
|Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)
|44
|6
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|46
|7
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Greece)
|49
|8
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Belgium)
|52
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|54
|10
|Jan Dostal (Czech Republic)
|54
|11
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spain)
|65
|12
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukraine)
|74
|13
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Lithuania)
|76
|14
|Julien Duval (France)
|76
|15
|Tristan Marguet (Switzerland)
|77
|16
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|87
|17
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|97
|18
|Siarhei Sakavets (Belarus)
|97
|19
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|127
|20
|Krisztián Lovassy (Hungary)
|128
|21
|Risto Aaltio (Finland)
|132
|1
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|2
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|3
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|4
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|6
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|7
|Madeleine Sandig (Germany)
|8
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|9
|Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
|10
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|11
|Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)
|12
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
|13
|Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine)
|14
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|15
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|16
|Fiona Dutriaux (France)
|DNF
|Elissavet Chantzi (Greece)
|1
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:00:35.885
|2
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:36.015
|3
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:00:36.348
|4
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|0:00:36.489
|5
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:00:36.571
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|0:00:36.670
|7
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|0:00:37.375
|8
|Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine)
|0:00:37.948
|9
|Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
|0:00:37.999
|10
|Fiona Dutriaux (France)
|0:00:38.140
|11
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
|0:00:38.542
|12
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|0:00:38.609
|13
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:38.663
|14
|Madeleine Sandig (Germany)
|0:00:38.673
|15
|Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)
|0:00:38.690
|16
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|0:00:46.210
|17
|Elissavet Chantzi (Greece)
|0:00:45.263
|1
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|26
|pts
|2
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|29
|3
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|34
|4
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|36
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|42
|6
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|42
|7
|Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
|46
|8
|Madeleine Sandig (Germany)
|47
|9
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|55
|10
|Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
|56
|11
|Elena Tchalykh (Azerbaijan)
|57
|12
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|60
|13
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Ireland)
|69
|14
|Elizaveta Bochkaryova (Ukraine)
|69
|15
|Fiona Dutriaux (France)
|72
|16
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|93
|17
|Elissavet Chantzi (Greece)
|107
