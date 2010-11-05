Trending

British kick off championships on positive note

Team pursuit victories go to British men and women

The British men's team pursuit team was fastest in the qualifying ride.

(Image credit: C Lang Team)
The Spanish quartet in full flight in the team pursuit.

(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
Chris Hoy (Great Britain) sets off.

(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
Great Britain took both the women's and men's team pursuit.

(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
A German win in the team sprint.

(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
Britain triumphed in the team pursuit.

(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
France took team sprint gold.

(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
Sandie Clair and Clara Sanchez in the team sprint for France.

(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)
Russia took silver in the team pursuit.

(Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)

Day 1 - morning session

The British national team, including Steven Burke, Edward Clancy, Jason Queally and Andrew Tennant, won the men's team pursuit qualifying with a time of 4:01.953. The four Brits will take on the runner-up team of Russia, including Ivan Kovalev, Evgeny Kovalev, Alexei Markov and Alexander Serov, who clocked a 4:03.690. Holland and Spain fought their way through to the bronze medal match, with the times of 4:06.693 and 4:07.865 respectively.

In men's team sprint qualifying, the German national team got the best time and will face off against France in the finals. The German riders Robert Förstemann, Maximilian Levy and Stefan Nimke stopped the clock in 43.968 seconds while the French team was represented by Michael Almeida, Francois Pervis and Kevin Sireau, who qualified with a 44.102-second time. The British and Polish national teams will race for third place.

In the women's team sprint qualifying, British riders Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish finished in 33.381 and moved onto the finals along with Frenchwomen Sandie Clair and Clara Sanchez, who qualified in 33.521. Germany and Holland will face off for the bronze.

British female riders followed in their male colleagues' footsteps and won the qualifications in the women's team pursuit.  The British team included Katie Colclough, Wendy Houvenaghel and Laura Trott, and they recorded a 3:24.916. Lithuanian cyclists Vaida Pikauskaite, Vilija Sereikaite and Ausrine Trebaite qualified second in 3:28.011. The Belorussian and German teams will face off for the bronze.

Day 1 - evening session

The British quartet of Steven Burke, Edward Clancy, Jason Queally and Andrew Tennant powered to glory in the men’s team pursuit with a solid win over Russia in the final. After recording the quickest time in qualifying, the Great Britain team was faster again in the final, clocking 4:00.482 to beat the Russians by almost four seconds.

The time gaps were tight in the opening laps before the class of the British four told and they pulled away to victory over the Russians Ivan Kovalev, Evgeny Kovalev, Alexei Markov and Alexander Serov. “The Russians were looking alright and we knew we had a good fight ahead of us,” Britain’s Ed Clancy explained. “Fortunately, they cracked before we did and I think we rode better in the final there.”

Meanwhile, the Netherlands pipped Spain for the bronze medal with a steady 4km on the boards at Pruszkow.

Great Britain underlined its dominance of European pursuiting with a dominant victory in the women’s team pursuit. The trio of Katie Colcough, Wendy Houvenghel and Laura Trott put over 6.5 seconds into Lithuania’s Vaida Pikauskaite, Vilija Sereikaite and Ausrine Trebaite over the 3,000 metres in a race that was never in doubt from the first pedal strokes.

“Technically, it felt spot on,” Laura Trott said of her senior gold medal-winning ride. “We got our changes right and the finish was good. I can’t wait for the next two days now.”

The bronze medal match-up was a far closer-run affair, however. The German team of Lisa Brennauer, Verena Jooss and Madeleine Sandig just edged out Belarus by a little under three tenths of a second.

While the pursuit finals were dominated by Britain, the team sprint gold medals were to go elsewhere. In the women’s event, Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish were edged out by the French duo of Sandi Clair and Clara Sanchez in a tight race. Germany’s Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte took the bronze ahead of the Dutch duo Willy Kanis and Yvonne Higenaar.

Pendleton felt that, technically, the British performance left a little to be desired. “We didn’t quite have as slick a performance in the final than we did this morning,” she said. “My change was awful, it was amateur and that probably cost a tenth or so. Jess did a fantastic job and I think she paid for the false start a little bit.”

In the men’s team sprint, Germany and France faced off in a thrilling final. Ultimately, it was the German team of Robert Forstemann, Max Levy and Stefan Nimke who took the win ahead of Michaël D’Almeida, François Pervis and Kevin Sireau. Great Britain’s team of Matt Crampton, Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny edged out Poland for the final step on the podium.

Results

Men team sprint qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:43.968
Robert Förstemann
Maximilian Levy
Stefan Nimke
1France0:00:44.102
Michael D'almeida
François Pervis
Kevin Sireau
3Great Britain0:00:44.149
Matthew Crampton
Chris Hoy
Jason Kenny
4Poland0:00:44.428
Maciej Bielecki
Kamil Kuczynski
Damian Zielinski
5Russia0:00:44.918
Sergey Borisov
Denis Dmitriev
Sergey Kucherov
6Netherlands0:00:45.254
Hugo Haak
Teun Mulder
Roy Van Den Berg
7Czech Republic0:00:45.415
Tomáš Bábek
Martin Feiferlík
Denis Špicka
8Spain0:00:46.256
David Alonso Castillo
Itmar Esteban Herraiz
Juan Peralta Gascon
9Italy0:00:46.517
Valerio Catellini
Luca Ceci
Francesco Ceci
10Ukraine0:00:46.715
Artem Frolov
Sergiy Omelchenko
Andriy Vynokurov
11Austria0:00:48.450
Daniel Baldauf
Clemens Selzer
Georg Tazreiter

Men's 4km team pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:01.953
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
Jason Queally
Andrew Tennant
2Russia0:04:03.690
Ivan Kovalev
Evgeny Kovalev
Alexei Markov
Alexander Serov
3Netherlands0:04:06.693
Levi Heimans
Arno Van Der Zwet
Tim Veldt
Sipke Zijlstra
4Spain0:04:07.865
Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique
Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur
Asier Maeztu Billalabeitia
David Muntaner Juaneda
5Italy0:04:08.726
Angelo Ciccone
Marco Coledan
Alessandro De Marchi
Elia Viviani
6France0:04:08.839
Vivien Brisse
Julien Duval
Nicolas Giulia
Julien Morice
7Switzerland0:04:10.681
Claudio Imhof
Kilian Moser
Loïc Perizzolo
Cyrille Thiéry
8Ukraine0:04:11.039
Volodymyr Diudia
Maksym Polishchuk
Mykhaylo Radionov
Vitaliy Shchedov
9Germany0:04:11.374
Robert Bengsch
Henning Bommel
Marcel Kalz
Stefan Schäfer
10Poland0:04:11.567
Dawid Glowacki
Adrian Kurek
Rafal Ratajczyk
Grzeogorz Stepniak
11Belgium0:04:12.253
Jonathan Breyne
Moreno De Pauw
Ingmar De Poortere
Gijs Van Hoecke
12Czech Republic0:04:12.742
Martin Blaha
Jiri Hochmann
Milan Kadlec
Alois Kankovsky

Women's Team Sprint Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:33.381
Victoria Pendleton
Jessica Varnish
2France0:00:33.521
Sandie Clair
Clara Sanchez
3Germany0:00:33.676
Kristina Vogel
Miriam Welte
4Netherlands0:00:34.061
Yvonne Hijgenaar
Willy Kanis
5Lithuania0:00:34.485
Gintare Gaivenyte
Simona Krupeckaite
6Poland0:00:34.860
Marta Janowiak
Malgorzata Wojtyra
8Russia0:00:35.159
Viktoria Baranova
Ekaterina Gnidenko
8Spain0:00:35.178
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
9Ukraine0:00:35.420
Lyubov Shulika
Olena Tsyos
10Greece0:00:35.660
Angeliki Koutsonikoli
Dimitra Patapi

Women's 3km Team Pursuit Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:24.916
Katie Colclough
Wendy Houvenaghel
Laura Trott
2Lithuania0:03:28.011
Vaida Pikauskaite
Vilija Sereikaite
Aušrine Trebaite
3Belarus0:03:28.534
Irina Kruchkova
Aksana Papko
Tatsiana Sharakova
4Germany0:03:28.720
Lisa Brennauer
Verena Jooss
Madeleine Sandig
5Belgium0:03:29.630
Jessie Daams
Jolien D'hoore
Kelly Druyts
6Poland0:03:29.870
Edyta Jasinska
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Malgorzata Wojtyra
7Russia0:03:30.558
Anastasiya Chulkova
Viktoria Kondel
Evgenia Romanyuta
8Ukraine0:03:31.203
Svitlana Galyuk
Lesya Kalitovska
Ganna Solovey
9Netherlands0:03:31.903
Amy Pieters
Laura Van Der Kamp
Ellen Van Dijk
10Spain0:03:33.438
Leire Esp 19770217 Olaberria Dorronsoro
Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez
Ana Usabiaga Balerdi
11France0:03:35.189
Sophie Creux
Fiona Dutriaux
Pascale Jeuland
12Ireland0:03:37.072
Ciara Horne
Jennifer O'reilly
Caroline Ryan
13Italy0:03:39.380
Rossella Callovi
Giulia Donato
Tatiana Guderzo
14Czech Republic0:03:39.750
Dagmar Labakova
Jarmila Machacova
Lucie Zaleska

Men's 4km team pursuit finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:00.482
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
Jason Queally
Andrew Tennant
2Russia0:04:04.274
Ivan Kovalev
Evgeny Kovalev
Alexei Markov
Alexander Serov
3Netherlands0:04:06.049
Levi Heimans
Arno Van Der Zwet
Tim Veldt
Sipke Zijlstra
4Spain0:04:08.099
Pablo Bernal Rosique
Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur
A. Maeztu Billalabeitia
David Muntaner Juaneda

Women's 3km team pursuit finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:23.435
Katie Colclough
Wendy Houvenaghel
Laura Trott
2Lithuania0:03:29.992
Vaida Pikauskaite
Vilija Sereikaite
Aušrine Trebaite
3Germany0:03:28.127
Lisa Brennauer
Verena Jooss
Madeleine Sandig
4Belarus0:03:28.410
Irina Kruchkova
Aksana Papko
Tatsiana Sharakova

Men's Team Sprint finals

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:44.066
Robert Forstemann
Maximilian Levy
Stefan Nimke
2France0:00:44.281
Michaël D'Almeida
François Pervis
Kévin Sireau
3Great Britain0:00:43.968
Matthew Crampton
Chris Hoy
Jason Kenny
4Poland0:00:44.495
Maciej Bielecki
Kamil Kuczynski
Damian Zielinski

Women's Team Sprint Finals

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:33.478
Sandie Clair
Clara Sanchez
2Great Britain0:00:34.586
Victoria Pendleton
Jessica Varnish
3Germany0:00:33.708
Kristina Vogel
Miriam Welte
4Netherlands0:00:34.212
Yvonne Hijgenaar
Willy Kanis

 

