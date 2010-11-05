Image 1 of 9 The British men's team pursuit team was fastest in the qualifying ride. (Image credit: C Lang Team) Image 2 of 9 The Spanish quartet in full flight in the team pursuit. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 3 of 9 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) sets off. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 4 of 9 Great Britain took both the women's and men's team pursuit. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 5 of 9 A German win in the team sprint. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 6 of 9 Britain triumphed in the team pursuit. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 7 of 9 France took team sprint gold. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 8 of 9 Sandie Clair and Clara Sanchez in the team sprint for France. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu) Image 9 of 9 Russia took silver in the team pursuit. (Image credit: Eurotrack2010.eu)

Day 1 - morning session

The British national team, including Steven Burke, Edward Clancy, Jason Queally and Andrew Tennant, won the men's team pursuit qualifying with a time of 4:01.953. The four Brits will take on the runner-up team of Russia, including Ivan Kovalev, Evgeny Kovalev, Alexei Markov and Alexander Serov, who clocked a 4:03.690. Holland and Spain fought their way through to the bronze medal match, with the times of 4:06.693 and 4:07.865 respectively.

In men's team sprint qualifying, the German national team got the best time and will face off against France in the finals. The German riders Robert Förstemann, Maximilian Levy and Stefan Nimke stopped the clock in 43.968 seconds while the French team was represented by Michael Almeida, Francois Pervis and Kevin Sireau, who qualified with a 44.102-second time. The British and Polish national teams will race for third place.

In the women's team sprint qualifying, British riders Victoria Pendleton and Jessica Varnish finished in 33.381 and moved onto the finals along with Frenchwomen Sandie Clair and Clara Sanchez, who qualified in 33.521. Germany and Holland will face off for the bronze.

British female riders followed in their male colleagues' footsteps and won the qualifications in the women's team pursuit. The British team included Katie Colclough, Wendy Houvenaghel and Laura Trott, and they recorded a 3:24.916. Lithuanian cyclists Vaida Pikauskaite, Vilija Sereikaite and Ausrine Trebaite qualified second in 3:28.011. The Belorussian and German teams will face off for the bronze.

Day 1 - evening session

The British quartet of Steven Burke, Edward Clancy, Jason Queally and Andrew Tennant powered to glory in the men’s team pursuit with a solid win over Russia in the final. After recording the quickest time in qualifying, the Great Britain team was faster again in the final, clocking 4:00.482 to beat the Russians by almost four seconds.

The time gaps were tight in the opening laps before the class of the British four told and they pulled away to victory over the Russians Ivan Kovalev, Evgeny Kovalev, Alexei Markov and Alexander Serov. “The Russians were looking alright and we knew we had a good fight ahead of us,” Britain’s Ed Clancy explained. “Fortunately, they cracked before we did and I think we rode better in the final there.”

Meanwhile, the Netherlands pipped Spain for the bronze medal with a steady 4km on the boards at Pruszkow.

Great Britain underlined its dominance of European pursuiting with a dominant victory in the women’s team pursuit. The trio of Katie Colcough, Wendy Houvenghel and Laura Trott put over 6.5 seconds into Lithuania’s Vaida Pikauskaite, Vilija Sereikaite and Ausrine Trebaite over the 3,000 metres in a race that was never in doubt from the first pedal strokes.

“Technically, it felt spot on,” Laura Trott said of her senior gold medal-winning ride. “We got our changes right and the finish was good. I can’t wait for the next two days now.”

The bronze medal match-up was a far closer-run affair, however. The German team of Lisa Brennauer, Verena Jooss and Madeleine Sandig just edged out Belarus by a little under three tenths of a second.

While the pursuit finals were dominated by Britain, the team sprint gold medals were to go elsewhere. In the women’s event, Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish were edged out by the French duo of Sandi Clair and Clara Sanchez in a tight race. Germany’s Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte took the bronze ahead of the Dutch duo Willy Kanis and Yvonne Higenaar.

Pendleton felt that, technically, the British performance left a little to be desired. “We didn’t quite have as slick a performance in the final than we did this morning,” she said. “My change was awful, it was amateur and that probably cost a tenth or so. Jess did a fantastic job and I think she paid for the false start a little bit.”

In the men’s team sprint, Germany and France faced off in a thrilling final. Ultimately, it was the German team of Robert Forstemann, Max Levy and Stefan Nimke who took the win ahead of Michaël D’Almeida, François Pervis and Kevin Sireau. Great Britain’s team of Matt Crampton, Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny edged out Poland for the final step on the podium.



Results

Men team sprint qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:43.968 Robert Förstemann Maximilian Levy Stefan Nimke 1 France 0:00:44.102 Michael D'almeida François Pervis Kevin Sireau 3 Great Britain 0:00:44.149 Matthew Crampton Chris Hoy Jason Kenny 4 Poland 0:00:44.428 Maciej Bielecki Kamil Kuczynski Damian Zielinski 5 Russia 0:00:44.918 Sergey Borisov Denis Dmitriev Sergey Kucherov 6 Netherlands 0:00:45.254 Hugo Haak Teun Mulder Roy Van Den Berg 7 Czech Republic 0:00:45.415 Tomáš Bábek Martin Feiferlík Denis Špicka 8 Spain 0:00:46.256 David Alonso Castillo Itmar Esteban Herraiz Juan Peralta Gascon 9 Italy 0:00:46.517 Valerio Catellini Luca Ceci Francesco Ceci 10 Ukraine 0:00:46.715 Artem Frolov Sergiy Omelchenko Andriy Vynokurov 11 Austria 0:00:48.450 Daniel Baldauf Clemens Selzer Georg Tazreiter

Men's 4km team pursuit qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:01.953 Steven Burke Edward Clancy Jason Queally Andrew Tennant 2 Russia 0:04:03.690 Ivan Kovalev Evgeny Kovalev Alexei Markov Alexander Serov 3 Netherlands 0:04:06.693 Levi Heimans Arno Van Der Zwet Tim Veldt Sipke Zijlstra 4 Spain 0:04:07.865 Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur Asier Maeztu Billalabeitia David Muntaner Juaneda 5 Italy 0:04:08.726 Angelo Ciccone Marco Coledan Alessandro De Marchi Elia Viviani 6 France 0:04:08.839 Vivien Brisse Julien Duval Nicolas Giulia Julien Morice 7 Switzerland 0:04:10.681 Claudio Imhof Kilian Moser Loïc Perizzolo Cyrille Thiéry 8 Ukraine 0:04:11.039 Volodymyr Diudia Maksym Polishchuk Mykhaylo Radionov Vitaliy Shchedov 9 Germany 0:04:11.374 Robert Bengsch Henning Bommel Marcel Kalz Stefan Schäfer 10 Poland 0:04:11.567 Dawid Glowacki Adrian Kurek Rafal Ratajczyk Grzeogorz Stepniak 11 Belgium 0:04:12.253 Jonathan Breyne Moreno De Pauw Ingmar De Poortere Gijs Van Hoecke 12 Czech Republic 0:04:12.742 Martin Blaha Jiri Hochmann Milan Kadlec Alois Kankovsky

Women's Team Sprint Qualification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:33.381 Victoria Pendleton Jessica Varnish 2 France 0:00:33.521 Sandie Clair Clara Sanchez 3 Germany 0:00:33.676 Kristina Vogel Miriam Welte 4 Netherlands 0:00:34.061 Yvonne Hijgenaar Willy Kanis 5 Lithuania 0:00:34.485 Gintare Gaivenyte Simona Krupeckaite 6 Poland 0:00:34.860 Marta Janowiak Malgorzata Wojtyra 8 Russia 0:00:35.159 Viktoria Baranova Ekaterina Gnidenko 8 Spain 0:00:35.178 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 9 Ukraine 0:00:35.420 Lyubov Shulika Olena Tsyos 10 Greece 0:00:35.660 Angeliki Koutsonikoli Dimitra Patapi

Women's 3km Team Pursuit Qualification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:24.916 Katie Colclough Wendy Houvenaghel Laura Trott 2 Lithuania 0:03:28.011 Vaida Pikauskaite Vilija Sereikaite Aušrine Trebaite 3 Belarus 0:03:28.534 Irina Kruchkova Aksana Papko Tatsiana Sharakova 4 Germany 0:03:28.720 Lisa Brennauer Verena Jooss Madeleine Sandig 5 Belgium 0:03:29.630 Jessie Daams Jolien D'hoore Kelly Druyts 6 Poland 0:03:29.870 Edyta Jasinska Katarzyna Pawlowska Malgorzata Wojtyra 7 Russia 0:03:30.558 Anastasiya Chulkova Viktoria Kondel Evgenia Romanyuta 8 Ukraine 0:03:31.203 Svitlana Galyuk Lesya Kalitovska Ganna Solovey 9 Netherlands 0:03:31.903 Amy Pieters Laura Van Der Kamp Ellen Van Dijk 10 Spain 0:03:33.438 Leire Esp 19770217 Olaberria Dorronsoro Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez Ana Usabiaga Balerdi 11 France 0:03:35.189 Sophie Creux Fiona Dutriaux Pascale Jeuland 12 Ireland 0:03:37.072 Ciara Horne Jennifer O'reilly Caroline Ryan 13 Italy 0:03:39.380 Rossella Callovi Giulia Donato Tatiana Guderzo 14 Czech Republic 0:03:39.750 Dagmar Labakova Jarmila Machacova Lucie Zaleska

Men's 4km team pursuit finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:00.482 Steven Burke Edward Clancy Jason Queally Andrew Tennant 2 Russia 0:04:04.274 Ivan Kovalev Evgeny Kovalev Alexei Markov Alexander Serov 3 Netherlands 0:04:06.049 Levi Heimans Arno Van Der Zwet Tim Veldt Sipke Zijlstra 4 Spain 0:04:08.099 Pablo Bernal Rosique Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur A. Maeztu Billalabeitia David Muntaner Juaneda

Women's 3km team pursuit finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:23.435 Katie Colclough Wendy Houvenaghel Laura Trott 2 Lithuania 0:03:29.992 Vaida Pikauskaite Vilija Sereikaite Aušrine Trebaite 3 Germany 0:03:28.127 Lisa Brennauer Verena Jooss Madeleine Sandig 4 Belarus 0:03:28.410 Irina Kruchkova Aksana Papko Tatsiana Sharakova

Men's Team Sprint finals

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:44.066 Robert Forstemann Maximilian Levy Stefan Nimke 2 France 0:00:44.281 Michaël D'Almeida François Pervis Kévin Sireau 3 Great Britain 0:00:43.968 Matthew Crampton Chris Hoy Jason Kenny 4 Poland 0:00:44.495 Maciej Bielecki Kamil Kuczynski Damian Zielinski

Women's Team Sprint Finals