Federspiel and Rissveds win European eliminator championships

World champ Engen sidelined with a cold

Image 1 of 13

Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) wins the elite women's eliminator European title

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 2 of 13

World champion Ralph Naef (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 3 of 13

Thomas Litscher and Ralph Naef duke it out

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 4 of 13

Daniel Federspiel (Austria) leads around a curve

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 5 of 13

Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 6 of 13

Elite women's eliminator podium

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 7 of 13

Elite men's eliminator podium

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 8 of 13

Several Swiss riders in the same heat

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 9 of 13

Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland) celebrates second place

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 10 of 13

Ramona Forchini (Switzerland) happy with third

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 11 of 13

Sepp Freiburghaus (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 12 of 13

A rider does a wheelie across the line

(Image credit: Martin Platter)
Image 13 of 13

The men's eliminator final

(Image credit: Martin Platter)

Daniel Federspiel (Austria) and Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) won the European eliminator championships in Bern Switzerland this weekend.

Federspiel defeated Miha Halzer (Slovenia), Sepp Freiburghaus (Switzerland) and Stefan Peter (Switzerland) in the men's final.

In the women's final, Rissveds beat Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland), Ramona Forchini (Switzerland) and Cécile Ravanel (France).  Eliminator world champion Alexandra Engen was suffering from a cold and sat out the competition.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Federspiel (Austria)
2Miha Halzer (Slovenia)
3Sepp Freiburghaus (Switzerland)
4Stefan Peter (Switzerland)
5Kenta Gallagher (Great Britain)
6Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
7Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland)
8Patrick Lüthi (Switzerland)
9Fabien Canal (France)
10Fabrice Mels (Belgium)
11Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
12Gregor Raggl (Austria)
13Martin Gluth (Germany)
14Julian Schelb (Germany)
15Pascal Schmutz (Switzerland)
16Titouan Perrin Ganier (France)
17Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)
18Mirco Widmer (Switzerland)
19Lars Forster (Switzerland)
20Severin Saegesser (Switzerland)
21Simon Stiebjahn (Germany)
22Thibault Geneste (France)
23Urban Ferencak (Slovenia)
24Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
25Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
26Rok Korosec (Slovenia)
27Dmytro Titarenko (Ukraine)
28Markus Preiss (Austria)
29Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukraine)
30Michal Lami (Slovakia)
DNSFrantisek Lami (Slovakia)
DNSRoman Kyva (Ukraine)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)
3Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)
4Cécile Ravanel (France)
5Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Norway)
6Iryna Popova (Ukraine)
7Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)
8Elvira Khayrullina (Russian Federation)
9Nadine Rieder (Germany)
10Nathalie Schneitter (Switzerland)
11Veronika Brüchle (Germany)
12Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukraine)
13Marta Tereshchuk (Ukraine)
14Maaris Meier (Estonia)
15Irina Slobodyan (Ukraine)

 

