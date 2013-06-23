Federspiel and Rissveds win European eliminator championships
World champ Engen sidelined with a cold
Daniel Federspiel (Austria) and Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) won the European eliminator championships in Bern Switzerland this weekend.
Federspiel defeated Miha Halzer (Slovenia), Sepp Freiburghaus (Switzerland) and Stefan Peter (Switzerland) in the men's final.
In the women's final, Rissveds beat Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland), Ramona Forchini (Switzerland) and Cécile Ravanel (France). Eliminator world champion Alexandra Engen was suffering from a cold and sat out the competition.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Federspiel (Austria)
|2
|Miha Halzer (Slovenia)
|3
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Switzerland)
|4
|Stefan Peter (Switzerland)
|5
|Kenta Gallagher (Great Britain)
|6
|Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
|7
|Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland)
|8
|Patrick Lüthi (Switzerland)
|9
|Fabien Canal (France)
|10
|Fabrice Mels (Belgium)
|11
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|12
|Gregor Raggl (Austria)
|13
|Martin Gluth (Germany)
|14
|Julian Schelb (Germany)
|15
|Pascal Schmutz (Switzerland)
|16
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (France)
|17
|Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)
|18
|Mirco Widmer (Switzerland)
|19
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|20
|Severin Saegesser (Switzerland)
|21
|Simon Stiebjahn (Germany)
|22
|Thibault Geneste (France)
|23
|Urban Ferencak (Slovenia)
|24
|Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
|25
|Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
|26
|Rok Korosec (Slovenia)
|27
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukraine)
|28
|Markus Preiss (Austria)
|29
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukraine)
|30
|Michal Lami (Slovakia)
|DNS
|Frantisek Lami (Slovakia)
|DNS
|Roman Kyva (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)
|3
|Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)
|4
|Cécile Ravanel (France)
|5
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Norway)
|6
|Iryna Popova (Ukraine)
|7
|Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)
|8
|Elvira Khayrullina (Russian Federation)
|9
|Nadine Rieder (Germany)
|10
|Nathalie Schneitter (Switzerland)
|11
|Veronika Brüchle (Germany)
|12
|Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukraine)
|13
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukraine)
|14
|Maaris Meier (Estonia)
|15
|Irina Slobodyan (Ukraine)
