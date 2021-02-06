Live coverage
Étoile de Bessèges stage 4 – Live race coverage
Uphill finish in Saint-Siffret could change GC outlook
The big news from today, however, is that Bora-Hansgrohe star has tested positive for COVID-19 while at a training camp in Gran Canaria.
Peter Sagan tests positive for COVID-19Sagan, brother Juraj and Erik Baška all in quarantine after catching virus at Gran Canaria training camphttps://t.co/IRcNjpCEuQ pic.twitter.com/v8uN6k8Q5vFebruary 6, 2021
Teams are currently signing on for the stage, which is set to start in around 15 minutes.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the penultimate stage of the 2021 Étoile de Bèsseges. Today's stage 4 will run 151.6km from Rousson to Saint-Siffret, and features an uphill finish.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Étoile de Bessèges stage 4 – Live race coverageUphill finish in Saint-Siffret could change GC outlook
-
Two new Italian races added to 2021 calendarGS Emilia create the Per sempre Alfredo in March and Settimana Ciclistica Italiana stage race in July
-
Mihkel Räim: Even finding a Continental team is a nightmareEstonian on Israel Start-Up Nation discusses rejection and hardships of contract search
-
Peter Sagan tests positive for COVID-19Sagan, brother Juraj, and Erik Baska all in quarantine after catching virus at Gran Canaria training camp
-
Australian Road Championships: Thomas Benton wins men's U23 road raceInForm TMX Make rider takes solo win after going out in break established on the very first lap
-
Familiar roads for Van Aert, Van Vleuten as Strade Bianche sticks to scriptSame 184km, 136km courses planned for 2021 editions
-
UCI announces 14 of 16 rounds for 2021-22 Cyclo-cross World Cup seriesUS scores opening trio of events on calendar in year with Worlds debut in Fayetteville, Arkansas
-
Stewart thriving in Groupama-FDJ leadership role at Étoile de BessègesYoung British sprinter has quickly found his feet and is looking to the Classics with confidence
-
Etoile de Bessèges: Wellens solos to victory on stage 3Belgian escapes from high-powered breakaway
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.