Etoile de Bessèges stage 2 - Live race coverage

-80km Break: Tony Hurel (St-Michel-Auber 93), Maximilien Picoux (Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Alexandre Delettre (Delko), Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-WB) and Vojtech Repa (Equipo Kern Pharma) Peloton at 2:31

Cofidis and Total-Direct Energie are setting the tempo in the peloton, which is 2:26 down on the five leaders. Cofidis are riding on behalf of overall leader Christophe Laporte, who won on this finale in La Calmette two years ago en route to final overall victory. Total-Direct Energie are working for their new arrival Edvald Boasson Hagen, who was among those caught behind the crashes in the finale yesterday.

-88km Maximilien Picoux (Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Métropole) claims the intermediate sprint in La Calmette ahead of Robeet and Hurel.

The break is heading towards the first passage across the finish line in La Calmette - and the day's first intermediate sprint - with a lead of 2:40 over the peloton.

-104km Back at the Etoile de Bessèges, Alexandre Delettre (Delko) has led the break over the Côte de Clarensac. There is no particular urgency in the chase from the peloton at this early juncture.

South of the Alps, RCS Sport this morning confirmed the open secret that Turin will host the Grande Partenza of the 2021 Giro d'Italia on May 8. The race will underway with a decidedly Ganna-friendly time trial that finishes on the banks of the Po outside the striking Grand Madre church. After a flat run to Novara on stage 2, the race heads through the rolling hills of the Langhe en route to Canale on stage 3. The Giro will return to the Piedmont region in the final week for a summit finish at Alpe di Mera in Valsesia. Stephen Farrand has all the details here. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

-109km Tony Hurel (St-Michel-Auber 93), Maximilien Picoux (Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Alexandre Delettre (Delko), Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-WB) and Vojtech Repa (Equipo Kern Pharma) Peloton at 3:10

Egan Bernal (Ineos) was among the many riders caught behind the same crash, but he was not among the fallers and he finished safely in 115th place. It was his first day of racing since he abandoned the Tour de France with a back injury in September. "I’m feeling really happy to be back in the game and really excited to be starting my season here,” Bernal said prior to the opening stage in Bellegarde. Later on Wednesday, it was confirmed that Bernal will make his Giro d'Italia debut in 2021 at the head of an Ineos selection that will also include Pavel Sivakov, Daniel Martínez and Filippo Ganna. Read the full story here. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Yesterday's opening stage was marred by a crash in the finale, and Michael Valgren was among the fallers in what was his first race for EF Education First-Nippo. Although he managed to finish the stage in 127th place, he is a non-starter today after sustaining a fractured hand in the crash. He is due to undergo surgery today. "It’s not the best start, but it can only get better from now on," Valgren said. "It was great to race with the guys, even though it was only for one day, I really enjoyed the atmosphere and I know it will be a nice week." Read more here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

-120km The pace, meanwhile, has slackened again the peloton, and our five escapees - Tony Hurel (St-Michel-Auber 93), Maximilien Picoux (Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Alexandre Delettre (Delko), Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-WB) and Vojtech Repa (Equipo Kern Pharma) - have stretched their lead out to almost four minutes.

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) leads the race overall after his victory on yesterday's uphill finale in Bellegarde after a fine duel with his former teammate Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic). You can read Daniel Ostanek's full report here. Both Laporte and Bouhanni will expect to be in the mix again this afternoon on a finale in La Calmette that appears to lend itself to a bunch finish. Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels) are other likely contenders.

General classification after stage 1 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3:14:22 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:04 3 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:08 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:12 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 10 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

-127km As we pick up the action after 27km, a group of five riders has a lead of 2:40 over the peloton. Tony Hurel (St-Michel-Auber 93), Maximilien Picoux (Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Alexandre Delettre (Delko), Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal-WB) and Vojtech Repa (Equipo Kern Pharma) escaped almost immediately after the start and they quickly amassed a lead of over three minutes before Cofidis and Total-Direct Energie began to pick up the pace in the main peloton. The escapees are over the day's first climb, the Côte de Montagnac, where their lead fell slightly.