E3 Prijs Vlaanderen past winners
Champions from 1958 to 2010
|2010
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2009
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|2008
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) CSC Saxo Bank
|2007
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep-Innergetic
|2006
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep-Innergetic
|2005
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep
|2004
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Steven De Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
|2002
|Dario Pieri (Ita) Alessio
|2001
|Andrej Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2000
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Farm Frites
|1999
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
|1998
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Hendrik Van Dyck (Bel)
|1996
|Carlo Bomans (Bel)
|1995
|Bart Leysen (Bel)
|1994
|Andrej Tchmil (Mda)
|1993
|Mario Cipollini (Ita)
|1992
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1991
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
|1990
|Sören Lilholt (Den)
|1989
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1988
|Guido Bontempi (Ita)
|1987
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1986
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1985
|Phil Anderson (AUS)
|1984
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
|1983
|Willy Tackaert (Bel)
|1982
|Jean Bogaert (Bel)
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1980
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1979
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1978
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1977
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1976
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1975
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1974
|Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
|1973
|Willy In'T'Ven (Bel)
|1972
|Hubert Hutsebaut (Bel)
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1970
|Daniel Van Ryckegem (Bel)
|1969
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1968
|Jacques De Boever (Bel)
|1967
|Willy Bocklant (Bel)
|1966
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1965
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1964
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1963
|Noél Fore (Bel)
|1962
|André Messelis (Bel)
|1961
|Arthur De Carbooter (Bel)
|1960
|Daniel Doom (Bel)
|1959
|Norbert Kerckhove (Bel)
|1958
|Armand Desmet (Bel)
