E3 Prijs Harelbeke past winners
Champions 1958 - 2012
|2013
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2012
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|2011
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|2010
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2009
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|2008
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) CSC Saxo Bank
|2007
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep-Innergetic
|2006
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep-Innergetic
|2005
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep
|2004
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Steven De Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
|2002
|Dario Pieri (Ita) Alessio
|2001
|Andrej Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2000
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Farm Frites
|1999
|Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
|1998
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Hendrik Van Dyck (Bel)
|1996
|Carlo Bomans (Bel)
|1995
|Bart Leysen (Bel)
|1994
|Andrej Tchmil (Mda)
|1993
|Mario Cipollini (Ita)
|1992
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1991
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
|1990
|Sören Lilholt (Den)
|1989
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1988
|Guido Bontempi (Ita)
|1987
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1986
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1985
|Phil Anderson (AUS)
|1984
|Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
|1983
|Willy Tackaert (Bel)
|1982
|Jean Bogaert (Bel)
|1981
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1980
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1979
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1978
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1977
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
|1976
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1975
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1974
|Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
|1973
|Willy In'T'Ven (Bel)
|1972
|Hubert Hutsebaut (Bel)
|1971
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1970
|Daniel Van Ryckegem (Bel)
|1969
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1968
|Jacques De Boever (Bel)
|1967
|Willy Bocklant (Bel)
|1966
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1965
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1964
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1963
|Noél Fore (Bel)
|1962
|André Messelis (Bel)
|1961
|Arthur De Carbooter (Bel)
|1960
|Daniel Doom (Bel)
|1959
|Norbert Kerckhove (Bel)
|1958
|Armand Desmet (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy