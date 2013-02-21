Trending

E3 Prijs Harelbeke past winners

Champions 1958 - 2012

Past winners
2013Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
2012Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
2011Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
2010Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
2009Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
2008Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) CSC Saxo Bank
2007Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep-Innergetic
2006Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep-Innergetic
2005Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep
2004Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2003Steven De Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
2002Dario Pieri (Ita) Alessio
2001Andrej Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2000Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Farm Frites
1999Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
1997Hendrik Van Dyck (Bel)
1996Carlo Bomans (Bel)
1995Bart Leysen (Bel)
1994Andrej Tchmil (Mda)
1993Mario Cipollini (Ita)
1992Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1991Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
1990Sören Lilholt (Den)
1989Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1988Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1987Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1985Phil Anderson (AUS)
1984Bert Oosterbosch (Ned)
1983Willy Tackaert (Bel)
1982Jean Bogaert (Bel)
1981Jan Raas (Ned)
1980Jan Raas (Ned)
1979Jan Raas (Ned)
1978Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1977Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
1976Walter Planckaert (Bel)
1975Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1974Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
1973Willy In'T'Ven (Bel)
1972Hubert Hutsebaut (Bel)
1971Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1970Daniel Van Ryckegem (Bel)
1969Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1968Jacques De Boever (Bel)
1967Willy Bocklant (Bel)
1966Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1965Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1964Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1963Noél Fore (Bel)
1962André Messelis (Bel)
1961Arthur De Carbooter (Bel)
1960Daniel Doom (Bel)
1959Norbert Kerckhove (Bel)
1958Armand Desmet (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews