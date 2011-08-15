Trending

Dutch Food Valley Classic past winners

Champions from 1985-2010

Past winners
2010Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
2009Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
2008Robert Förster (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2007Steffen Radochla (Ger) Wiesenhof-Felt
2006Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2005Paul Van Schalen (Ned) AXA Pro-Cycling Team
2004Simone Cadamuro (Ita) De Nardi
2003Léon Van Bon (Ned) Lotto-Domo
2002Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Rabobank
2001Steven De Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
2000Steven De Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
1999Tristan Hoffman (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Frank Høj (Den) Palmans-Ideal
1997Jeroen Blijlevens (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
1996Andrei Tchmil (Ukr) Lotto-Isoglass
1995Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Telekom
1994Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) WordPerfect
1993Rob Mulders (Ned) WordPerfect
1992Jacques Hanegraaf (Ned) Panasonic-Sportlife
1991Wiebren Veenstra (Ned) Buckler
1990Wiebren Veenstra (Ned) Buckler
1989Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned) Panasonic-Isostar
1988Ronny Vlassaks (Bel) Superconfex-Yoko
1987Johan Capiot (Bel) Roland-Skala
1986No Race
1985Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Kwantum Hallen-Yoko

Latest on Cyclingnews