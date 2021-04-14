De Brabantse Pijl - Live coverage

Refresh

Click below to read the full Haas interview. Haas: 'It felt like I had a car on my chest' after COVID-19 and pneumonia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

"Then when I got home, what we thought was just a case of bronchitis was actually pneumonia. And then I was tested for antibodies, and it showed that I had them. So I'd had the virus but was no longer contagious." "I was hit with a left and then a right hook. It was pretty hardcore. I didn't go to the hospital but there was one night when I was lying in bed and I thought to myself that if it was this bad for another 10 minutes then I'm going in because it really felt like I had a car on my chest. I was scared I wasn't getting enough breath into my lungs." The medication that Haas was prescribed for pneumonia, meant that his recovery from COVID took even longer, but he was impressed with how Cofidis stood by him. The team were in daily contact with the rider and ensured that he came back at the right time and at the right pace.

Haas was competing in Tirreno-Adriatico in mid-March when he realised that something was wrong. He began to show signs of illness, was cleared of COVID-19 at the time and allowed to race. "I did two days and then on stage 3, which was my birthday, we had to do over 200 kilometres in crosswinds and rain. From the moment that I woke up that day I knew that there was something very, very wrong with me," Haas explained. "I made it about 140 kilometres into the race and then just got dropped, real hard. I spent a few days in an airport hotel in Rome because I didn't want to travel while I was sick, and at that point, I had a negative COVID test."

Nathan Haas' season was supposed to have the Ardennes Classics as its centrepiece but a double whammy of COVID-19 and pneumonia has forced the Australian to the sidelines for the majority of his spring ambitions and he will now refocus on goals later in the season. However the 32-year-old returns to racing at Brabantse Pijl but after almost a month away from competition, the Belgian race will be a test before his next races are decided.

The high speed for the opening 30km is likely to mean the break will not form for a while, perhaps until the next cotes after 60km, when they climb the Rue du Hel and then five other climbs in quick succession.

We've had brief attacks from groups of eight, six and four riders but nothing has stuck for now as the race heads south via the outskirts of Overijse. They will not ride on the finishing circuit because the women are currently fighting it out on the climbs and twisting roads.

Fortunately today the weather is dry but cold, with temperatures at about 8C.

The 22km final circuit in Overijse includes Hertstraat, Moskesstraat, Holstheide, S-Bocht and Hagaard climbs. Many of the climbs are covered in the so-called Flandrien Circuit during the World Championships.

The riders have covered the first climb, the Smeysberg but the early break has still to form.

It's a busy day of racing with stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey also underway, while in Spain the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana begins, with Caleb Ewan and Arnaud Demare the big-name sprinters in action.

The women's Brabantse Pijl is also underway. We will have a full race report, photo gallery, results and news post-race.

The race has covered 5km but the peloton is still all together.

Leuven and Antwerp host the road races, with the elite men's race travelling from Antwerp to Leuven and with different circuits around Overijse and Leuven before the finish in Leuven.

While we await the first attacks, it is important to remember that this year's Brabantse Pijl is a kind of test event for the World Road Race championships in Belgium.

The riders have left Leuven and the race is in!

According to reports in Belgium the finish line is not over the top of the Schavei cote this year, due to road works. The finish is now after the S-Bochtt climb near the Brusselsesteenweg.

14 of the 27 come on the finishing circuit around Overijse.

As the map shows, the race includes 27 climbs or cotes. The key Moskesstraat climb is covered four times and is also cobbled.

This is the map of the race. (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

The riders face a 4.5km neutralised sector before the official race start in Heverlee.

As the bells ring out in Leuven, the riders roll out.

Last year’s runner-up Mathieu van der Poel will also not be on the start line afrter ending his spring road race campaign but his Alpecin-Fenix team will bring 2016 winner Petr Vakoč. In their absence Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), making his debut appearance in the race, is the rider to watch. He has enjoyed a week of recovery and training since the Tour of Flanders and will also ride the Amstel Gold race before enjoying a well-deserved break.

The 61st edition of De Brabantse Pijl will be the final event of this year’s Flanders Classics spring races, with a return to its traditional calendar spot after last year’s reshuffling to October for the coronavirus pandemic. The defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is not racing today as he saves his legs for the true Ardennes Classics that begin on Sunday with the Amstel Gold Race.

The 201.7km race heads south to below the Belgian capital before return north to Overijse for the hilly finishing circuit.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are gathering for the start in Leuven, to the east of Brussels.