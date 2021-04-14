Gijs Leemreize disqualified for illegal riding position at Brabantse Pijl

Jumbo-Visma rider Gijs Leemreize has become the first rider to fall foul of the UCI's newly introduced regulations on illegal riding positions at Brabantse Pijl.

The Dutch rider was disqualified from the WorldTour one-day Classic after utilising a now-banned riding position – either the 'super-tuck' or the 'time trial' position – during the race. His team confirmed the news via Twitter, simply stating: "DQ Gijs Leemreize for riding position."

Leemreize, 21, is riding his first year at the WorldTour squad after coming up through the Jumbo-Visma Development Team.

He made his debut for the squad at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali last month, though was called up to the senior team several times last season.

He's hit the headlines before, too, having severed a finger in a crash at the Tour of Burgos last July, and briefly holding the record time for the ascent of the Col de La Redoute a month earlier.

The ban on the 'super-tuck' position, in which riders balance their bodies on the top tube and handlebars rather than stay seated on the saddle during descents, was enforced from April 1 after the UCI's Professional Cycling Council approved the measure in early February.

The ban also included the 'time trial' position, in which riders drape their forearms over the middle of the handlebars.

