Nash rides to victory in Los Angeles 'cross

Lloyd makes a return, tops Duke for second

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:37:35
2Rachel Lloyd (USA)0:00:06
3Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy0:00:07
4Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:00:21
5Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:00:49
6Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Felt0:00:57
7Emily Kachorek (USA) #Ghetomoto0:01:05
8Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing0:01:05
9Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:01:29
10Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:01:30
11Carolina Gomez-Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law0:01:31
12Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Fort Lewis College0:02:55
13Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA)0:03:15
14Elicia Hildebrand (USA)0:03:36
15Madelaine Melcher (USA)0:05:15
16Anissa Cobb (USA)0:05:53
17Stace Cooper (USA) TBBCX-Gheto0:07:46
DNFAlice Pennington (USA)
DNSKatie Jay Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster

