Nash rides to victory in Los Angeles 'cross
Lloyd makes a return, tops Duke for second
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:37:35
|2
|Rachel Lloyd (USA)
|0:00:06
|3
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|0:00:07
|4
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:00:21
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:49
|6
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Felt
|0:00:57
|7
|Emily Kachorek (USA) #Ghetomoto
|0:01:05
|8
|Serena Gordon (USA) All Access Racing
|0:01:05
|9
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:01:29
|10
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:01:30
|11
|Carolina Gomez-Villafane (Arg) Team Rambuski Law
|0:01:31
|12
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Fort Lewis College
|0:02:55
|13
|Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA)
|0:03:15
|14
|Elicia Hildebrand (USA)
|0:03:36
|15
|Madelaine Melcher (USA)
|0:05:15
|16
|Anissa Cobb (USA)
|0:05:53
|17
|Stace Cooper (USA) TBBCX-Gheto
|0:07:46
|DNF
|Alice Pennington (USA)
|DNS
|Katie Jay Melena (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
