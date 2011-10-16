Mani wins 'Cross after Dark
Butler, Stetson-Lee battle for second
Elite Women: Irvine -
French national champion Caroline Mani won the elite women's race ahead of Sue Butler (River City Bicycles/Ridley) and Teal Stetson-Lee (Cal Giant / Specialized).
Main took the holeshot to lead the race in style, with her oversized optics that she claimed were perfect for the Spooky 'Cross event. Butler was hard charging along with the rest of the field. But Mani soloed away from the start to take the win.
Butler was close to Mani by the end and maintained her own gap to ride in for second.
Stetson-Lee put out a serious effort looking to get Butler in a sprint but she was just seconds off to take third. Devon Haskel (Rambuski Law) finished fourth and Chloe Forsman (Race Club 11) held on for fifth.
Race notes
- The Hidden Valley Ranch location has hosted many races over the years but this was its last show as land developers have future plans for the area.
- With this in mind, race promoter Dorothy Wong wanted to make the Spooky Cross event historic and put together the best night race this venue has seen. The course held a mixture of everything. From the start riders began through long fast turns, into a hair pin barrier section, then back on the gas and out of the main in-field to the back of the park for the long deep sand pit that troubled riders all night. On the way back in the course was fast until the tricky off-camber right turn that threw riders into the hay literally. Then it was onto the flyover and back into the main venue for a few more twisty turns, stairs, and more.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (Fra) CC etupes
|0:42:14
|2
|Susan Butler (USA) Team River City Bicycles/Ridley
|0:00:15
|3
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Cal Giant Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Devon Gorry (Haskell) (USA) Rambuski Law
|0:01:15
|5
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11
|0:01:43
|6
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock N' Road Cyclery
|0:02:07
|7
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|0:02:45
|8
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|0:03:02
|9
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|0:03:12
|10
|Emily Thurston (USA) STEVENS
|0:04:00
|11
|Chistina Probert-Turner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross - Turner Bikes
|0:04:03
|12
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|0:04:17
|13
|Anna Fortner (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|0:04:32
|14
|Alexis Ryan (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|0:05:02
|15
|Nancy James-Klinger (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
|0:05:46
|16
|Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing
|0:06:15
|17
|Amanda Schaper (USA) Ritte Racing
|0:06:54
|18
|Nicole Brandt (USA) LA Velocity
|0:07:26
|-2laps
|Vanessa Humic (USA) Long Beach State University
|DNF
|Megan Horner (Elliot) (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles
|DNS
|Dorothy Wong (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
